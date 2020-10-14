Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Atlantia SpA    ATL   IT0003506190

ATLANTIA SPA

(ATL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

European shares muted on doubts around vaccine trial, lockdowns

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/14/2020 | 04:07am EDT

(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window)

* Gains in autos, banks offset losses in travel stocks

* New COVID-19 restrictions dent investor sentiment

* Weaker pound lifts FTSE 100 on Brexit uncertainty

* Italy's Atlantia tops STOXX 600

Oct 14 (Reuters) - European shares steadied on Wednesday after tumbling in the previous session due to a pause in a COVID-19 vaccine trial and on concerns about more lockdowns, although investors stayed away from big bets ahead of talks on a Brexit trade deal.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was flat by 0746 GMT, recovering from its first fall in four days.

Early gains in auto, banking and technology stocks were offset by a slide in the travel and leisure and energy sectors.

Hopes of more stimulus to help businesses ride out the COVID-19 pandemic helped European shares track gains in global equities in the past few weeks, but prospects of more lockdowns and signs of a delay in a vaccine have since dented sentiment.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Tuesday imposed new restrictions on gatherings, restaurants, sports and school activities.

"There is still hope that targeted restrictions might be able to contain the spread of the virus," said Commerzbank analyst Thu Lan Nguyen.

"If infection trends were to continue this hope will start to dwindle though (and) it would look to the market as if the U.S. was handling the pandemic better after all."

Although trading in most country indexes was muted, a weaker pound lifted London's FTSE 100 by 0.4% ahead of a UK-imposed Oct. 15 deadline on Brexit negotiations. Growing political friction about the impact of new local COVID-19 restrictions has also hit sentiment.

The European Union would prefer to have a Brexit trade deal, but it is ready in case no agreement can be reached, the Commissioner for the EU's single market said.

Focus later in the day will be on euro zone industrial production data for August, which is expected to show an increase of 0.8% month-on-month following a 4.1% gain in July.

In company news, Italy's Atlantia jumped 9.1% to the top of the STOXX 600 after entering exclusive talks until Oct. 18 with state lender Cassa Despositi e Prestiti over the sale of the group's motorway assets.

The UK's Bunzl Plc rose 5.5% as it said it expected a slightly higher operating profit margin and stronger revenue growth in the second half of the year.

Overall, third-quarter earnings at STOXX 600 firms are expected to have declined by 36.7% year-on-year, smaller than a 50.8% plunge in the second quarter, according to data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Arun Koyyur)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ATLANTIA SPA 9.39% 14.575 Delayed Quote.-36.20%
BUNZL PLC 5.37% 2694 Delayed Quote.23.63%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.34% 0.91078 Delayed Quote.6.93%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.19% 371.71 Delayed Quote.-10.30%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ATLANTIA SPA
04:07aEuropean shares muted on doubts around vaccine trial, lockdowns
RE
04:01aATLANTIA : Italy's CDP teams up with Blackstone, Macquarie for Atlantia motorway..
RE
01:27aATLANTIA : Italy's CDP teams up with Blackstone, Macquarie for Atlantia's Autost..
RE
10/13ATLANTIA : enters exclusive talks with CDP over motorway assets sale
RE
10/13Italy's atlantia says co has entered period of exclusive talks with cdp until..
RE
10/13Italy's atlantia says open to considering potential offer from state lender c..
RE
10/08ATLANTIA : Italy wants new ideas from Atlantia to break deadlock over licence - ..
RE
10/08ATLANTIA : Autostrade network will be split, should its concession be revoked - ..
RE
10/08ATLANTIA : Assessment of Independence requirements for Atlantia Director
PU
10/08ALLIANZ : Autostrade network will be split, should its concession be revoked - m..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 8 629 M 10 135 M 10 135 M
Net income 2020 -199 M -234 M -234 M
Net Debt 2020 38 370 M 45 063 M 45 063 M
P/E ratio 2020 -72,7x
Yield 2020 0,25%
Capitalization 10 851 M 12 742 M 12 744 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,70x
EV / Sales 2021 4,45x
Nbr of Employees 29 703
Free-Float 55,7%
Chart ATLANTIA SPA
Duration : Period :
Atlantia SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATLANTIA SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 16,79 €
Last Close Price 13,27 €
Spread / Highest target 65,8%
Spread / Average Target 26,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -49,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlo Bertazzo Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Fabio Cerchiai Chairman
Tiziano Ceccarani Chief Financial Officer
Valentina Martinelli Non-Executive Director
Giuseppe Guizzi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATLANTIA SPA-36.20%12 742
BEIJING-SHANGHAI HIGH-SPEED RAILWAY CO.,LTD.0.00%42 729
TRANSURBAN GROUP-6.10%27 450
GETLINK SE-21.73%7 852
JIANGSU EXPRESSWAY COMPANY LIMITED-25.84%6 600
CHINA MERCHANTS EXPRESSWAY NETWORK & TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-21.89%6 273
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group