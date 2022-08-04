Log in
    ATL   IT0003506190

ATLANTIA SPA

(ATL)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:38 2022-08-04 am EDT

22.78 EUR   +0.04%
22.78 EUR   +0.04%
Italy's Atlantia posts 18% growth in revenues, lifts guidance
RE
01:18pATLANTIA : Results announcement for six months ended 30 June 2022
PU
07/25ATLANTIA : S&P migliora a BB+ il rating di Atlantia con outlook stabile e migliora il rating di ADR a BBB con outlook stabile
PU
Italy's Atlantia posts 18% growth in revenues, lifts guidance

08/04/2022 | 01:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: General view of an infrastructure group Atlantia's headquarters, in Rome

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian infrastructure conglomerate Atlantia, whose controlling investor aims to take it private with the help of Blackstone, improved its 2022 guidance after posting a 18% year-on-year rise in revenue in the first half.

Benetton-controlled Atlantia, which has activities spanning from Italy to Spain and South America, said on Thursday that sales between January and June came in at 3.3 billion euros ($3.38 billion) driven by a recovery in airport and motorway traffic.

As a result, the group expects consolidated 2022 revenue to total around 6.8 billion euros in 2022, improving a previous guidance of 6.6 billion euros.

Net debt stood at 21.2 billion euros, down by 8.8 billion euros from last December thanks to the completion of the sale of the company's unit Autostrade per l'Italia.

Autostrade was sold in May to a consortium which includes state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) and investment funds Blackstone and Macquarie.

($1 = 0.9770 euros)

(Reporting by Francesco Zecchini; Editing by Keith Weir)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
ATLANTIA SPA 0.04% 22.78 Delayed Quote.30.45%
BLACKSTONE INC. 0.74% 101.835 Delayed Quote.-21.87%
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED -0.28% 175.9 Delayed Quote.-14.12%
Financials
Sales 2022 6 569 M 6 659 M 6 659 M
Net income 2022 347 M 351 M 351 M
Net Debt 2022 24 892 M 25 232 M 25 232 M
P/E ratio 2022 52,6x
Yield 2022 3,52%
Capitalization 18 645 M 19 074 M 18 900 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,63x
EV / Sales 2023 5,65x
Nbr of Employees 19 289
Free-Float 56,0%
