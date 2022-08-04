Italy's Atlantia posts 18% growth in revenues, lifts guidance

Benetton-controlled Atlantia, which has activities spanning from Italy to Spain and South America, said on Thursday that sales between January and June came in at 3.3 billion euros ($3.38 billion) driven by a recovery in airport and motorway traffic.

As a result, the group expects consolidated 2022 revenue to total around 6.8 billion euros in 2022, improving a previous guidance of 6.6 billion euros.

Net debt stood at 21.2 billion euros, down by 8.8 billion euros from last December thanks to the completion of the sale of the company's unit Autostrade per l'Italia.

Autostrade was sold in May to a consortium which includes state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) and investment funds Blackstone and Macquarie.

($1 = 0.9770 euros)

