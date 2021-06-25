Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Atlantia SpA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATL   IT0003506190

ATLANTIA SPA

(ATL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Prosecutors seek trial for former Atlantia execs over 2018 bridge collapse - sources

06/25/2021 | 06:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: General view of an infrastructure group Atlantia's headquarters, in Rome

MILAN (Reuters) -Italian prosecutors investigating the deadly collapse of a bridge in 2018 have asked for 59 people, including former Atlantia CEO Giovanni Castellucci, to be sent for trial, two judicial sources told Reuters.

The road bridge, operated by Atlantia's motorway unit Autostrade per l'Italia, collapsed in the port city of Genoa on Aug. 14, 2018, killing 43 people and laying bare the dire state of Italy's crumbling infrastructure.

Prosecutors have also asked for Autostrade and engineering unit SPEA to be sent for trial. The 59 defendants include former SPEA boss Antonino Galatà and former transport ministry officials, the sources said.

Autostrade and SPEA declined to comment. The ministry and lawyers representing Castellucci and Galatà did not respond to requests for comment.

The court will now set a date for the start of preliminary hearings, at the end of which a judge will decide whether to accept the prosecutors' request.

Managers at Autostrade and SPEA allegedly did not properly check the state of the bridge and did not correct serious issues that started to emerge only a few years after the viaduct opened in 1967, according to a document on the prosecutors' findings seen by Reuters.

Prosecutors claim the lack of maintenance was aimed at saving money and ensuring profits for the companies' shareholders.

The charges brought against the defendants include homicide, forgery and malicious omission of precautions to prevent disasters. The criminal code provides for a maximum sentence of 15 years.

Castellucci, who was behind Atlantia's international expansion, was ousted from the group in late 2019 after 13 years at its helm.

Under Italian law, firms can be held responsible for their employees' actions. Convictions for the companies could lead to fines and increase risks over legal claims in civil courts.

The prosecutors have decided to exclude from the trial request 10 suspects, on which further assessments and investigations will be carried out, the sources said.

Atlantia, which is controlled by the Benetton family, earlier this month agreed to sell its 88% stake in Autostrade to Italian state lender CDP to end a dispute with the government sparked by the 2018 disaster.

Autostrade, which also counts German insurer Allianz among its investors, runs half of Italy's 6,000 km (3,730 miles) of toll roads.

Three other investigations into allegations of falsified road safety reports, improper installation of anti-noise barriers and poor upkeep of road tunnels on Autostrade's network will be wrapped up by the end of the summer, the sources said.

(Reporting by Emilio Parodi and Francesca LandiniEditing by Mark Potter)

By Emilio Parodi and Francesca Landini


© Reuters 2021
All news about ATLANTIA SPA
04:42aMARKET CHATTER : Atlantia's Former CEO, Subsidiaries May Face Trial In Italy Ove..
MT
06/24SDA BOCCONI-ATLANTIA : “Mobius”, the Smart Mobility Lab, launched to..
PU
06/23MARKET CHATTER : Atlantia to Fund Deals, Investments Via Motorway Unit Sale Proc..
MT
06/23EXCLUSIVE : Atlantia to use motorway sale proceeds for deals and helping units i..
RE
06/23ATLANTIA  : S&P Upgrades Atlantia to BB Following Motorway Unit Sale; Outlook Po..
MT
06/22ATLANTIA  : Standard & Poor's upgrades Atlantia, Autostrade per l'Italia and Aer..
PU
06/16ATLANTIA  : Eyes Tech Investments After Selling Italian Highway Operator
MT
06/15Atlantia Plans to Invest Part of Autostrade's Windfall in Buybacks
DJ
06/15ATLANTIA  : to Launch Share Buyback Scheme, New Dividend Policy
MT
06/15ATLANTIA  : meets financial community to announce strategic guidelines
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 9 635 M 11 503 M 11 503 M
Net income 2021 258 M 308 M 308 M
Net Debt 2021 38 213 M 45 622 M 45 622 M
P/E ratio 2021 52,5x
Yield 2021 3,74%
Capitalization 12 925 M 15 418 M 15 431 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,31x
EV / Sales 2022 4,70x
Nbr of Employees 29 373
Free-Float 25,8%
Chart ATLANTIA SPA
Duration : Period :
Atlantia SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATLANTIA SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 15,79 €
Average target price 18,23 €
Spread / Average Target 15,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlo Bertazzo Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Tiziano Ceccarani Chief Financial Officer
Fabio Cerchiai Chairman
Guglielmo Bove Executive VP, Head-Group Compliance & Security
Nicola Bruno Head-International Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATLANTIA SPA7.27%15 418
BEIJING-SHANGHAI HIGH-SPEED RAILWAY CO.,LTD.-5.12%40 749
TRANSURBAN GROUP6.22%30 105
GETLINK SE-4.27%8 712
CHINA MERCHANTS EXPRESSWAY NETWORK & TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS CO., LTD.11.47%7 332
JIANGSU EXPRESSWAY COMPANY LIMITED0.46%7 191