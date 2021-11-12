Sale of Atlantia's entire stake in ASPI: European Commission issues Antitrust clearance on the transaction
11/12/2021 | 11:06am EST
November 12, 2021
CET 16.47 Rome, 12 November 2021 - Following the press release published on 12 June 2021 concerning the execution of the agreement for the sale of the entire stake held in Autostrade per l'Italia S.p.A. between Atlantia and the Consortium consisting of CDP Equity SpA, The Blackstone Group International Partners LLP and Macquarie European Infrastructure Fund 6 SCSp, Atlantia informs that today the purchaser received the Antitrust clearance of the transaction by the European Commission without providing any remedies or conditions.
