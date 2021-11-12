Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Atlantia SpA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATL   IT0003506190

ATLANTIA SPA

(ATL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sale of Atlantia's entire stake in ASPI: European Commission issues Antitrust clearance on the transaction

11/12/2021 | 11:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Go to Archive Sale of Atlantia's entire stake in ASPI: European Commission issues Antitrust clearance on the transaction
November 12, 2021

CET 16.47 Rome, 12 November 2021 - Following the press release published on 12 June 2021 concerning the execution of the agreement for the sale of the entire stake held in Autostrade per l'Italia S.p.A. between Atlantia and the Consortium consisting of CDP Equity SpA, The Blackstone Group International Partners LLP and Macquarie European Infrastructure Fund 6 SCSp, Atlantia informs that today the purchaser received the Antitrust clearance of the transaction by the European Commission without providing any remedies or conditions.

Download full document.

Disclaimer

Atlantia S.p.A. published this content on 12 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2021 16:05:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ATLANTIA SPA
11:06aSALE OF ATLANTIA'S ENTIRE STAKE IN A : European Commission issues Antitrust clearance on t..
PU
05:02aEuropean shares eye sixth week of gains, luxury stocks shine
RE
11/11Atlantia Lifts 2021 Revenue Guidance on Strong Motorway Traffic Recovery
MT
11/119M 2021 Breakdown by Operating Segment
PU
11/11Presentazione 9M 2021 (versione inglese)
PU
11/11Italy's Atlantia ups guidance as motorway traffic drives profit higher
RE
11/11GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Daimler, Delivery Hero, Foxconn, China Evergrande, Kraft Heinz...
10/26Italian, French airports create company for flying taxi infrastructure
RE
10/22ATLANTIA : Moody's Puts Atlantia's Ratings, Outlook On Review For Upgrade
MT
10/18GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Valneva, Glencore, Facebook, Roche, Hertz...
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ATLANTIA SPA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 9 486 M 10 857 M 10 857 M
Net income 2021 169 M 194 M 194 M
Net Debt 2021 38 602 M 44 182 M 44 182 M
P/E ratio 2021 103x
Yield 2021 4,43%
Capitalization 13 920 M 15 960 M 15 932 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,54x
EV / Sales 2022 4,87x
Nbr of Employees 21 000
Free-Float 56,0%
Chart ATLANTIA SPA
Duration : Period :
Atlantia SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATLANTIA SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 17,00 €
Average target price 18,24 €
Spread / Average Target 7,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlo Bertazzo Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & GM
Tiziano Ceccarani Chief Financial Officer
Fabio Cerchiai Chairman
Guglielmo Bove Executive VP, Head-Group Compliance & Security
Nicola Bruno Head-International Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATLANTIA SPA15.53%15 960
BEIJING-SHANGHAI HIGH-SPEED RAILWAY CO.,LTD.-20.32%34 647
TRANSURBAN GROUP-1.10%30 276
GETLINK SE-2.50%8 546
CHINA MERCHANTS EXPRESSWAY NETWORK & TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-0.29%6 640
JIANGSU EXPRESSWAY COMPANY LIMITED-13.84%6 132