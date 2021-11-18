Sale of Atlantia's entire stake in ASPI: MIMS authorises the change of control

November 18, 2021

Update on the conditions precedent

CET 8.45 Rome, 18 November 2021 - Following the press release published on 12 June 2021 concerning the execution of the agreement for the sale of the entire stake held in Autostrade per l'Italia S.p.A. ("ASPI") between Atlantia and the Consortium consisting of CDP Equity SpA, The Blackstone Group International Partners LLP and Macquarie European Infrastructure Fund 6 SCSp, Atlantia informs that yesterday the Ministry of Infrastructure and Sustainable Mobility ("MIMS") has approved the transfer of Atlantia's entire stake in ASPI to the Consortium pursuant to the Sole Convention (Convenzione Unica).

MIMS' authorisation is subject to the confirmation of the Consortium's commitment to fulfil its obligations under the Sole Convention (Convenzione Unica), as well as to the completion of the

approval process of the Addendum to the above Convention and the simultaneous effectiveness of the Settlement Agreement and the Economic and Financial Plan.

