Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACBI   US0482692037

ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.

(ACBI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ATLANTIC CAPITAL INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. - ACBI

07/23/2021 | 05:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NasdaqGS: ACBI) to SouthState Corporation (NasdaqGS: SSB). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Atlantic Capital will receive only 0.36 shares of SouthState for each share of Atlantic Capital that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-acbi/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
05:27pATLANTIC CAPITAL INVESTOR ALERT BY T : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequ..
BU
03:51pSECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Rise Amid Mostly Positive Earnings, Outlooks
MT
01:36pSECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Inching Higher Friday Afternoon
MT
09:12aSECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Edge Higher Premarket Friday
MT
06:48aATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES : Posts Higher Q2 Profit, Results
MT
06:33aSOUTH STATE : SouthState to Acquire Atlantic Capital Bancshares in All-Stock Dea..
MT
06:15aATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:11aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -2-
DJ
06:08aATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES : 2021 Q2 Investor Presentation
PU
06:08aATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Conditio..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 113 M - -
Net income 2021 43,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 484 M 484 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,27x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,01x
Nbr of Employees 209
Free-Float 96,0%
Chart ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 23,78 $
Average target price 31,25 $
Spread / Average Target 31,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Douglas L. Williams President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patrick Timothy Oakes CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Executive VP
Walter M. Deriso Non-Executive Chairman
Mark E. Robertson Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Douglas J. Hertz Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.49.37%529
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.20.30%466 329
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION25.24%356 655
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.13%274 557
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.13.88%221 271
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-7.30%202 066