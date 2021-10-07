Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (ACBI) Announces 3rd Quarter 2021 Earnings Release
10/07/2021 | 10:38am EDT
ATLANTA, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACBI) announces today that it will release third quarter financial results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, after the market closes.
About Atlantic Capital Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (ACBI), with assets of $3.8 billion, is a publicly-traded bank holding company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Atlantic Capital offers commercial and not-for-profit banking services, specialty corporate financial services, private banking services and commercial real estate finance solutions to privately held companies and individuals in the Atlanta area, as well as specialized financial services for select clients nationally.
