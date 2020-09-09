MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Nasdaq > Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. ACBI ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. (ACBI) Add to my list Report Report Delayed Nasdaq - 09/08 04:00:00 pm 11.84 USD -4.98% 06:40a ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES : SEC Filing - Small Company Offering and Sale of Securities Without Registration PU 06:40a ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES : SEC Filing - Quarterly Report PU 08/21 ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K) AQ Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Summary All News Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Atlantic Capital Bancshares : SEC Filing - Quarterly Report 0 09/09/2020 | 06:40am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Table of Contents UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM 10-Q (Mark One) QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the quarterly period ended June 30, 2020 OR TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the transition period from to COMMISSION FILE NO. 001-37615 ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. (Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in its Charter) Georgia 20-5728270 (State of Incorporation) (I.R.S. Employer Identification No.) 945 East Paces Ferry Road NE, Suite 1600, Atlanta, Georgia 30326 (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code) (404) 995-6050 (Registrant's telephone number, including area code) Not Applicable (Former name, former address, and former fiscal year, if changed since last report) Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered Common Stock, no par value ACBI The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (Nasdaq Global Select Market) Indicate by check mark whether the Registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the Registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes ☒ No ◻ Indicate by check mark whether the Registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the Registrant was required to submit such files). Yes ☒ No ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the Registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See definition of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. Large accelerated filer ☐ Accelerated filer ☒ Non-accelerated filer ☐ Smaller reporting company ☐ Emerging growth company ☒ If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the Registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). Yes ☐ No ☒ Indicate the number of shares outstanding of each of the issuer's classes of common stock, as of the latest practicable date: Common Stock, no par value: 21,605,292 shares outstanding as of August 1, 2020 Table of Contents Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. Form 10-Q INDEX Page PART I. FINANCIAL INFORMATION No. 1 Item 1. Financial Statements (Unaudited) 1 Consolidated Balance Sheets - June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 1 Consolidated Statements of Income - Three and Six Months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 2 Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income - Three and Six Months ended June 30, 2020 and 3 2019 Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity - Three and Six Months ended June 30, 2020 and 4 2019 Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows - Six Months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 6 Notes to Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements 7 Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations 43 Item 3. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Market Risk 67 Item 4. Controls and Procedures 67 PART II. OTHER INFORMATION 68 Item 1. Legal Proceedings 68 Item 1A. Risk Factors 68 Item 2. Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds 68 Item 3. Defaults Upon Senior Securities 70 Item 4. Mine Safety Disclosures 70 Item 5. Other Information 70 Item 6. Exhibits 70 SIGNATURES 71 Table of Contents PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION ITEM 1. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED) Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary Consolidated Balance Sheets June 30, December 31, (in thousands, except share data) 2020 2019 (unaudited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 33,759 $ 45,249 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 33,038 421,079 Cash and cash equivalents 66,797 466,328 Investment securities available for sale 271,829 282,461 Investment securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses of $13 at June 30, 2020 185,920 116,972 Other investments 28,811 27,556 Loans held for sale 1,153 370 Loans held for investment 2,184,694 1,873,524 Less: Allowance for credit losses (31,605) (18,535) Loans held for investment, net 2,153,089 1,854,989 Premises and equipment, net 22,494 22,536 Bank owned life insurance 67,127 66,421 Goodwill 19,925 19,925 Other intangibles, net 2,731 3,027 Other real estate owned 779 278 Other assets 69,967 49,516 Total assets $ 2,890,622 $ 2,910,379 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 883,662 $ 824,646 Interest-bearing checking 449,737 373,727 Savings 583 1,219 Money market 879,863 1,173,218 Time 131,353 44,389 Brokered deposits 62,433 81,847 Total deposits 2,407,631 2,499,046 Federal funds purchased 6,000 - Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 50,000 - Long-term debt 49,958 49,873 Other liabilities 41,053 34,965 Total liabilities 2,554,642 2,583,884 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred Stock, no par value - 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 - - Common stock, no par value - 100,000,000 shares authorized; 21,477,631 and 21,751,026 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 224,520 230,265 Retained earnings 95,570 91,669 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 15,890 4,561 Total shareholders' equity 335,980 326,495 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,890,622 $ 2,910,379 See Accompanying Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements 1 Table of Contents Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (in thousands, except per share data) June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 INTEREST INCOME Loans, including fees $ 20,496 $ 23,554 $ 42,922 $ 46,306 Investment securities 3,041 2,339 5,773 4,970 Interest and dividends on other interest-earning assets 260 705 1,125 1,519 Total interest income 23,797 26,598 49,820 52,795 INTEREST EXPENSE Interest on deposits 1,299 5,448 5,481 10,279 Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances 38 270 38 270 Interest on federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 6 168 38 286 Interest on long-term debt 823 823 1,652 1,647 Total interest expense 2,166 6,709 7,209 12,482 NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 21,631 19,889 42,611 40,313 Provision for credit losses 8,863 698 16,937 1,512 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 12,768 19,191 25,674 38,801 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges 1,081 870 2,313 1,664 Gain on sales of securities - 654 - 654 Gain (loss) on sales of other assets - (10) 5 (13) Derivatives income (loss) (10) (233) 236 (344) Bank owned life insurance 367 389 729 749 SBA lending activities 782 1,096 1,196 2,182 Other noninterest income 123 175 286 385 Total noninterest income 2,343 2,941 4,765 5,277 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 8,466 8,529 16,942 17,742 Occupancy 883 689 1,677 1,328 Equipment and software 763 753 1,542 1,492 Professional services 792 792 1,497 1,567 Communications and data processing 670 662 1,567 1,337 Marketing and business development 79 233 232 459 Travel, meals and entertainment 34 186 174 352 FDIC premiums 175 175 175 410 Other noninterest expense 1,042 1,235 1,975 2,362 Total noninterest expense 12,904 $ 13,254 25,781 27,049 INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 2,207 8,878 4,658 17,029 Provision for income taxes 358 1,869 685 3,580 NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 1,849 7,009 3,973 13,449 DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS Income from discontinued operations $ - $ 30,107 $ - $ 28,690 Provision for income taxes - 7,964 - 7,610 Net income from discontinued operations - 22,143 - 21,080 NET INCOME $ 1,849 $ 29,152 $ 3,973 $ 34,529 Net income per common share ‑ basic Net income per common share - continuing operations $ 0.09 $ 0.29 $ 0.18 $ 0.55 Net income per common share - discontinued operations - 0.93 - 0.87 Net income per common share ‑ basic 0.09 1.22 0.18 1.42 Net income per common share ‑ diluted Net income per common share - continuing operations $ 0.09 $ 0.29 $ 0.18 $ 0.55 Net income per common share - discontinued operations - 0.92 - 0.86 Net income per common share ‑ diluted 0.09 1.21 0.18 1.41 See Accompanying Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements 2 Table of Contents Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (in thousands) June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income $ 1,849 $ 29,152 $ 3,973 $ 34,529 Other comprehensive income Unrealized gains on available-for-sale securities: Unrealized holding gains arising during the period, net of tax of $329, $1,524, $1,407 and $3,642, respectively 1,002 4,566 4,319 10,920 Reclassification adjustment for losses (gains) included in net income net of tax of ($164) and ($164), respectively - (490) - (490) Unrealized gains on available-for-sale securities, net of tax 1,002 4,076 4,319 10,430 Cash flow hedges: Net unrealized derivative gains on cash flow hedges, net of tax of $178, $805, $2,291, and $1,153, respectively 542 2,415 7,010 3,456 Changes from cash flow hedges 542 2,415 7,010 3,456 Other comprehensive income, net of tax 1,544 6,491 11,329 13,886 Comprehensive income $ 3,393 $ 35,643 $ 15,302 $ 48,415 See Accompanying Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements 3 Table of Contents Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity (Unaudited) For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 Accumulated Common Stock Retained Other Comprehensive (in thousands, except share data) Shares Amount Earnings Income (Loss) Total Balance - December 31, 2019 21,751,026 $ 230,265 $ 91,669 $ 4,561 $ 326,495 Comprehensive income: Net income - - 3,973 - 3,973 Change in unrealized gains (losses) on investment securities available-for-sale, net - - - 4,319 4,319 Change in unrealized gains (losses) on cash flow hedges - - - 7,010 7,010 Total comprehensive income 15,302 Change in accounting principle - allowance for credit losses - - (72) - (72) Net issuance of restricted stock 59,258 - - - - Issuance of common stock for option exercises 60,940 660 - - 660 Issuance of common stock for long-term incentive plan 25,265 444 - - 444 Restricted stock activity - 497 - - 497 Stock-based compensation - 35 - - 35 Performance share compensation - 30 - - 30 Stock repurchases (418,858) (7,411) - - (7,411) Balance - June 30, 2020 21,477,631 $ 224,520 $ 95,570 $ 15,890 $ 335,980 For the Three months ended June 30, 2020 Accumulated Other Common Stock Retained Comprehensive Shares Amount Earnings Income (Loss) Total Balance - March 31, 2020 21,479,986 $ 224,233 $ 93,721 $ 14,346 $ 332,300 Comprehensive income: Net income - - 1,849 - 1,849 Change in unrealized gains (losses) on investment securities available-for-sale, net - - - 1,002 1,002 Change in unrealized gains (losses) on cash flow hedges - - - 542 542 Total comprehensive income 3,393 Change in accounting principle - leases - - - - - Net issuance of restricted stock (2,355) - - - - Issuance of common stock for option exercises - - - - - Issuance of common stock for long-term incentive plan - - - - - Restricted stock activity - 201 - - 201 Stock-based compensation - 18 - - 18 Performance share compensation - 68 - - 68 Stock repurchases - - - - - Balance - June 30, 2020 21,477,631 $ 224,520 $ 95,570 $ 15,890 $ 335,980 4 Table of Contents For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 Accumulated Other Common Stock Retained Comprehensive (in thousands, except share data) Shares Amount Earnings Income (Loss) Total Balance - December 31, 2018 25,290,419 $ 291,771 $ 42,187 $ (10,305) $ 323,653 Comprehensive income: Net income - - 34,529 - 34,529 Change in unrealized gains (losses) on investment securities available-for-sale, net - - - 10,430 10,430 Change in unrealized gains (losses) on cash flow hedges - - - 3,456 3,456 Total comprehensive income 48,415 Change in accounting principle - leases - - (373) - (373) Net issuance of restricted stock 4,904 - - - - Issuance of common stock for option exercises 40,980 471 - - 471 Issuance of common stock for long-term incentive plan 35,678 655 - - 655 Restricted stock activity - 225 - - 225 Stock-based compensation - 133 - - 133 Performance share compensation - 154 - - 154 Stock repurchases (2,078,516) (36,618) - - (36,618) Balance - June 30, 2019 23,293,465 $ 256,791 $ 76,343 $ 3,581 $ 336,715 For the Three months ended June 30, 2019 Accumulated Other Common Stock Retained Comprehensive Shares Amount Earnings Income (Loss) Total Balance - March 31, 2019 24,466,964 $ 276,346 $ 47,191 $ (2,910) $ 320,627 Comprehensive income: Net income - - 29,152 - 29,152 Change in unrealized gains (losses) on investment securities available-for-sale, net - - - 4,076 4,076 Change in unrealized gains (losses) on cash flow hedges - - - 2,415 2,415 Total comprehensive income 35,643 Net issuance of restricted stock (54,158) - - - - Issuance of common stock for option exercises 1,880 26 - - 26 Restricted stock activity - (149) - - (149) Stock-based compensation - 52 - - 52 Performance share compensation - 59 - - 59 Stock repurchases (1,121,221) (19,543) - - (19,543) Balance - June 30, 2019 23,293,465 $ 256,791 $ 76,343 $ 3,581 $ 336,715 See Accompanying Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements 5 Table of Contents Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Six Months Ended (in thousands) June 30, 2020 2019 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income from continuing operations $ 3,973 $ 13,449 Net income from discontinued operations, net of tax - 21,080 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Provision for credit losses 16,937 1,512 Depreciation, amortization, and accretion 2,486 1,721 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 1,105 1,216 Amortization of restricted stock and performance share compensation 521 379 Stock option compensation 35 133 (Gain) loss on sales of available-for-sale securities - (654) Loss on disposition of premises and equipment, net - 13 Net write downs and gains on sales of other real estate owned (5) - Small Business Investment Company (SBIC) impairment - 26 Net increase in cash value of bank owned life insurance (706) (725) Net (gains) on sale of branches - (34,475) Origination of servicing assets (302) (625) Proceeds from sales of SBA loans 17,938 35,711 Net (gains) on sale of SBA loans (840) (1,850) Changes in operating assets and liabilities - Net change in loans held for sale (783) 5,889 Net (increase) decrease in other assets (15,994) 5,440 Net decrease in accrued expenses and other liabilities 3,950 (13,730) Net cash provided by operating activities 28,315 34,510 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Activity in securities available-for-sale: Prepayments 14,760 16,715 Maturities and calls 1,035 280 Sales - 54,938 Purchases - (4,432) Activity in securities held to maturity: Purchases (69,141) - Net change in loans held for investment (330,214) (96,802) Net change in assets held for sale - discontinued operations - (11,789) (Purchases) proceeds of Federal Home Loan Bank stock, net - (3,543) (Purchases) proceeds of Federal Reserve Bank stock, net - (33) Proceeds from sales of other real estate owned 88 - Net cash received (paid) for branch divestiture - (166,755) (Purchases) of premises and equipment, net (2,208) (773) Net cash (used in) investing activities (385,680) (212,194) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Net change in deposits (91,415) (100,983) Net change in liabilities to be assumed - discontinued operations - 6,560 Net change in fed funds purchased 6,000 35,000 Proceeds from Federal Home Loan Bank advances 275,000 186,000 Repayments of Federal Home Loan Bank advances (225,000) (104,000) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 660 471 Repurchase of common stock (7,411) (36,618) Net cash (used in) financing activities (42,166) (13,570) NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (399,531) (191,254) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - beginning of period 466,328 268,392 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - end of period $ 66,797 $ 77,138 SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULE OF CASH FLOWS Interest paid $ 6,453 $ 14,237 Income taxes paid 344 95 See Accompanying Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements 6 Table of Contents ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Unaudited) NOTE 1 - ACCOUNTING POLICIES AND BASIS OF PRESENTATION Basis of Presentation The accounting and financial reporting policies of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. ("Atlantic Capital" or the "Company") and its subsidiary, Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. (the "Bank"), conform to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and general banking industry practices. The accompanying interim consolidated financial statements have not been audited. All material intercompany balances and transactions have been eliminated. In management's opinion, all accounting adjustments necessary to accurately reflect the financial position and results of operations on the accompanying financial statements have been made. These adjustments are normal and recurring accruals considered necessary for a fair and accurate presentation. Certain prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current year presentation. The accompanying consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements and notes thereto included in Atlantic Capital's Annual Report on Form 10-K. The results for interim periods are not necessarily indicative of results for the full year or any other interim periods. Adoption of New Accounting Standard On January 1, 2020, the Company adopted Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") 2016-13Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments, which replaces the incurred loss methodology with an expected loss methodology that is referred to as the current expected credit loss ("CECL") methodology. The measurement of expected credit losses under the CECL methodology is applicable to financial assets measured at amortized cost, including loan receivables and held-to-maturity debt securities. It also applies to off-balance sheet credit exposures not accounted for as insurance (loan commitments, standby letters of credit, financial guarantees, and other similar instruments) and net investments in leases recognized by a lessor in accordance with Topic 842 on leases. Additionally, Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") 326 made changes to the accounting for available-for-sale debt securities. One such change is to require credit losses to be presented as an allowance rather than as a write-down on available-for-sale debt securities management does not intend to sell or believes that is more likely than not they will be required to sell. The Company adopted ASC 326 using the modified retrospective method for all financial assets measured at amortized cost and off-balance-sheet credit exposures. Results for reporting periods beginning after January 1, 2020 are presented under ASC 326 while prior period amounts continue to be reported in accordance with previously applicable GAAP. The Company recorded a decrease to retained earnings of $72,000, net of tax, as of January 1, 2020 for the cumulative effect of adopting ASC 326. The transition adjustment includes a $1.3 million increase related to the allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments mostly offset by an $854,000 decrease related to the allowance for credit losses on loans as well as a $20,000 increase related to held-to- maturity securities. 7 Table of Contents The Company finalized the adoption as of January 1, 2020 as detailed in the following table. January 1, 2020 Pre-ASC 326 As Reported Impact of (in thousands) Under ASC 326 Adoption ASC 326 Adoption (1) Assets: Allowance for credit losses on debt securities held-to-maturity U.S. states and political divisions - tax-exempt $ - $ 13 $ 13 U.S. states and political divisions - taxable - 7 7 Total allowance for credit losses on debt securities held-to- maturity - 20 20 Allowance for credit losses on loans Loans Commercial and industrial 9,015 8,578 (437) Commercial real estate 7,504 6,868 (636) Construction and land 1,685 1,819 134 Residential mortgages 81 108 27 Home equity 63 121 58 Consumer 42 101 59 Other 145 78 (67) Mortgage warehouse - 8 8 Total allowance for credit losses on loans 18,535 17,681 (854) Liabilities: Allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments 892 2,167 1,275 Total allowance for credit losses $ 19,427 $ 19,868 $ 441 The adoption of CECL resulted in a reduction of retained earnings totaling $72,000, net of tax. Allowance for Credit Losses on Held-to-Maturity Securities Management measures expected credit losses on held-to-maturity securities by individual security. Accrued interest receivable on held-to-maturity debt securities is excluded from the estimate of credit losses. The estimate of expected credit losses considers credit ratings and historical credit loss information that is adjusted for current conditions and reasonable and supportable forecasts. The held-to-maturity portfolio consists entirely of municipal securities. Securities are generally rated A or higher. Securities are analyzed individually to establish a CECL mark. Allowance for Credit Losses on Available-for-Sale Securities For available-for-sale securities in an unrealized loss position, management first assesses whether it intends to sell, or is more likely than not be required to sell, the security before recovery of its amortized cost basis. If either of the criteria regarding intent or requirement to sell is met, the security's amortized cost basis is written down to fair value through income. For debt securities available-for-sale that do not meet the aforementioned criteria, Atlantic Capital evaluates whether the decline in fair value has resulted from credit losses or other factors. In making this assessment, management considers the extent to which fair value is less than amortized cost, any changes to the rating of the security by a rating agency, and adverse conditions specifically related to the security, among other factors. If this assessment indicates that a credit loss exists, the present value of cash flows expected to be collected from the security is compared to the amortized cost basis of the security. If the present value of cash flows expected to be collected is less than the amortized cost basis, a credit loss exists and an allowance for credit losses is recorded for the credit loss, limited by the amount that the fair 8 Table of Contents value is less than the amortized cost basis. Any impairment that has not been recorded through an allowance for credit losses is recognized in other comprehensive income ("OCI"). Changes in the allowance for credit losses are recorded as a provision for (or reversal of) credit loss expense. Losses are charged against the allowance when management believes the uncollectibility of an available-for-sale security is confirmed or when either of the criteria regarding intent or requirement to sell is met. Accrued interest receivable on available-for-sale debt securities is not included in the estimate of credit losses. Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans The allowance for credit losses on loans is a valuation account that is deducted from the loans' amortized cost basis to present the net amount expected to be collected on the loans. Loans are charged off against the allowance when management believes the uncollectibility of a loan balance is confirmed and recoveries are credited to the allowance when received. The Company may also account for expected recoveries should information of an anticipated recovery become available. In the case of actual or expected recoveries, amounts may not exceed the aggregate of amounts previously charged off. Management utilizes relevant available information, from internal and external sources, relating to past events, current conditions, historical loss experience, and reasonable and supportable forecasts. The lookback period in the analysis includes historical data from June 2015 to present. Adjustments to historical loss information are made when management determines historical data are not likely reflective of the current portfolio such as limited data sets or lack of default or loss history. Management may selectively apply external market data to subjectively adjust the Company's own loss history including index or peer data. Accrued interest receivable was excluded from the estimate of credit losses for loans. Collective Assessment The allowance for credit losses on loans is measured on a collective cohort basis when similar risk characteristics exist. Generally, collectively assessed loans are grouped by call report code and then risk grade grouping. Risk grade is grouped within each call code by pass, special mention, substandard, and doubtful. Other loan types are separated into their own cohorts due to specific risk characteristics for that pool of loans. Examples include CD-secured fintech loans, Small Business Administration ("SBA") purchased loans, PPP loans and TriNet loans. The Company has elected the discounted cash flows ("DCF") methodology with probability of default ("PD") and loss given default ("LGD") for all call code cohorts and TriNet. CD-secured fintech loans, PPP loans and SBA purchased loans are measured with zero risk due to cash collateral and full guaranty, respectively. The PD calculation looks at the historical loan portfolio at particular points in time (each month during the lookback period) to determine the probability that loans in a certain cohort will default over the next 12 month period. A default is defined as a loan that has moved to past due 90 days and greater, nonaccrual status, or experienced a charge-off during the period. In cohorts where the Company's historical data are insufficient due to less than 20 loans on average in the pool or zero defaults, management uses index PDs in place of the Company's historical PDs. Additionally, management reviews all other cohorts to determine if index PDs should be used outside of these criteria. The LGD calculation looks at actual losses (net charge-offs) experienced over the entire lookback period for each cohort of loans. The aggregate loss amount is divided by the exposure at default to determine an LGD rate. All defaults (non-accrual,charge-off, or greater than 90 days past due) occurring during the lookback period are included in the denominator, whether a loss occurred or not and exposure at default is determined by the loan balance immediately preceding the default event (i.e. nonaccrual or charge-off). Due to very limited charge-off history, management uses index LGDs in place of the Company's historical LGDs. The Company utilizes reasonable and supportable forecasts of future economic conditions when estimating the allowance for credit losses on loans. The calculation includes a 12-month PD forecast based on the Company's regression model comparing peer nonperforming loan ratios to the national unemployment rate and the most recently published Wall Street 9 Table of Contents Journal survey of economists' forecast. After the forecast period, PD rates revert on a straight-line basis to long-term average rates over a 12-month period. The Company recognizes that all significant factors that affect the collectability of the loan portfolio must be considered to determine the estimated credit losses as of the evaluation date. Furthermore, the DCF methodology, in and of itself and even when selectively adjusted by comparison to market and peer data, does not provide a sufficient basis to determine the estimated credit losses. The Company adjusts the modeled historical losses by a Qualitative and Environmental factor to incorporate all significant risks to form a sufficient basis to estimate the credit losses. Individual Assessment Loans classified as Nonaccrual, Troubled Debt Restructuring ("TDR"), or Reasonably Expected TDR will be reviewed quarterly for potential individual assessment. Any loan classified as a Nonaccrual or TDR that is not determined to need individual assessment will be evaluated collectively within its respective cohort. All Reasonably Expected TDR loans will be evaluated individually to account for expected modifications in loan terms. Where the primary and/or expected source of repayment of a specific loan is believed to be the future liquidation of available collateral, impairment will generally be measured based upon expected future collateral proceeds, net of disposition expenses including sales commissions as well as other costs potentially necessary to sell the asset(s) (i.e. past due taxes, liens, etc.) Estimates of future collateral proceeds will be based upon available appraisals, reference to recent valuations of comparable properties, use of consultants or other professionals with relevant market and/or property-specific knowledge, and any other sources of information believed appropriate by management under the specific circumstances. When appraisals are ordered to support the impairment analysis of an impaired loan, the appraisal is reviewed by Atlantic Capital's internal appraisal reviewer or a qualified third party reviewer. Where the primary and/or expected source of repayment of a specific loan is believed to be the receipt of principal and interest payments from the borrower and/or the refinancing of the loan by another creditor, impairment will generally be measured based upon the present value of expected proceeds discounted at the contractual interest rate. Expected refinancing proceeds may be estimated from review of term sheets actually received by the borrower from other creditors and/or from the Company's knowledge of terms generally available from other banks, asset-based lenders, factoring companies and institutional lenders (Government Sponsored Entities, insurance companies, etc.) Determining the Contractual Term Expected credit losses are estimated over the contractual term of the loans, adjusted for expected prepayments when appropriate. The contractual term excludes expected extensions, renewals and modifications unless either of the following applies: management has a reasonable expectation at the reporting date that a TDR will be executed with an individual borrower or the extension or renewal options are included in the original or modified contract at the reporting date and are not unconditionally cancellable by the Company. Prepayment assumptions will be determined by analysis of historical behavior by loan cohort. Troubled Debt Restructurings A loan for which the terms have been modified resulting in a concession, and for which the borrower is experiencing financial difficulties, is considered to be a TDR. Any loan that is being considered for modification and expected to result in a TDR is identified as a Reasonably Expected TDR. Reasonably Expected TDRs are assessed in the CECL calculation utilizing their expected modified terms. The allowance for credit losses on a TDR is measured using the same method as all other loans held for investment, except that the original interest rate is used to discount the expected cash flows when a rate modification has occurred. Allowance for Credit Losses on Unfunded Commitments Atlantic Capital estimates expected credit losses over the contractual period in which the Company is exposed to credit risk via a contractual obligation to extend credit, unless that obligation is unconditionally cancellable by Atlantic Capital. 10 Table of Contents The allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments is adjusted through a provision for credit loss expense. The estimate includes consideration of the likelihood that funding will occur and an estimate of expected credit losses on commitments expected to be funded over its estimated life. The estimate utilizes the same factors and assumptions as the allowance for credit losses on loans and is applied at the same collective cohort level. NOTE 2 - ACCOUNTING STANDARDS UPDATES AND RECENTLY ADOPTED STANDARDS Recently Adopted Accounting Pronouncements In March 2020, the Financial Accounting Standards Board ("FASB") issued ASU No. 2020-04, "Reference Rate Reform (Topic - Facilitation of the Effects of Reference Rate Reform on Financial Reporting." The amendments in this update provide optional expedients and exceptions for applying GAAP to contracts, hedging relationships and other transactions affected by the discontinuance of London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR"). ASU 2020-04 is effective as of March 12, 2020 through December 31, 2022. The Company is in the process of evaluating the impact that the discontinuance of LIBOR will have on its existing contracts and consolidated financial statements. In May 2019, the FASB issued ASU No. 2019-05,"Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326); Targeted Transition Relief." This ASU allows entities to irrevocably elect, upon adoption of ASU 2016-13,the fair value option on financial instruments that (1) were previously recorded at amortized cost and (2) are within the scope of ASC 326-20if the instruments are eligible for the fair value option under ASC 825-10.The fair value option election does not apply to held-to-maturitydebt securities. Entities are required to make this election on an instrument-by-instrumentbasis. ASU 2019-05has the same effective date as ASU 2016-13(i.e., the first quarter of 2020). The Company did not elect the fair value option, and therefore, ASU 2019- 05 did not impact the Company's consolidated financial statements. In August 2018, the FASB issued ASU No. 2018-13,"Fair Value Measurement (Topic 820): Disclosure Framework - Changes to the Disclosure Requirements for Fair Value Measurement." The amendments in this update modify the disclosure requirements for fair value measurements by removing, modifying, or adding certain disclosures. The update is effective for interim and annual periods in fiscal years beginning after December 31, 2019, with early adoption permitted for the removed disclosures and delayed adoption until fiscal year 2020 permitted for new disclosures. The removed and modified disclosures will be adopted on a retrospective basis and the new disclosures will be adopted on a prospective basis. The adoption did not have a material effect on the Company's consolidated financial statements. In January 2017, the FASB issued ASU 2017-04, "Intangibles - Goodwill and Other (Topic 350): Simplifying the Test for Goodwill Impairment," which intends to simplify goodwill impairment testing by eliminating the second step of the analysis under which the implied fair value of goodwill is determined as if the reporting unit were being acquired in a business combination. The update instead requires entities to compare the fair value of a reporting unit with its carrying amount and recognize an impairment charge for any amount by which the carrying amount exceeds the reporting unit's fair value, to the extent that the loss recognized does not exceed the amount of goodwill allocated to that reporting unit. ASU 2017-04must be applied prospectively and was effective for the Company on January 1, 2020. The new guidance did not have a material impact on its financial condition or results of operations. In June 2016, the FASB issued ASU 2016-13, "Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326) Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments." ASU 2016-13requires an entity to utilize a new impairment model known as the current expected credit loss ("CECL") model to estimate its lifetime "expected credit loss" and record an allowance that, when deducted from the amortized cost basis of the financial asset, presents the net amount expected to be collected on the financial asset. The CECL model is expected to result in more timely recognition of credit losses. ASU 2016-13also requires new disclosures for financial assets measured at amortized cost, loans and available-for-saledebt securities. ASU 2016-13was effective for public companies for annual periods beginning after December 15, 2019, including interim periods within those fiscal years. Entities apply the standard's provisions as a cumulative-effectadjustment to retained earnings as of the beginning of the first reporting period in which the guidance is adopted and this totaled $72,000, net of tax. For more information, refer to Note 1 of the Consolidated Financial Statements. 11 Table of Contents Recently Issued Accounting Pronouncements Not Yet Adopted In December 2019, the FASB issued ASU No. 2019-12,"Simplifying the Accounting for Income Taxes." This ASU simplifies the accounting for income taxes by eliminating certain exceptions to the guidance in ASC 740 related to the approach for intraperiod tax allocation, the methodology for calculating income taxes in an interim period and the recognition of deferred tax liabilities for outside basis differences. The new guidance also simplifies aspects of the accounting for franchise taxes and enacted changes in tax laws or rates and clarifies the accounting for transactions that result in a step-up in the tax basis of goodwill. Finally, it clarifies that single-member limited liability companies and similar disregarded entities that are not subject to income tax are not required to recognize an allocation of consolidated income tax expense in their separate financial statements, but they could elect to do so. ASU 2019-12 is effective for interim and annual reporting periods beginning after December 15, 2020, and early adoption is permitted. The Company is evaluating this ASU to determine any potential impact to the Company's Consolidated Financial Statements. In March 2017, the FASB issued ASU 2017-08, "Receivables - Nonrefundable Fees and Other Costs (Subtopic 310-20): Premium Amortization on Purchased Callable Debt Securities." This guidance shortens the premium amortization period for certain callable debt securities by requiring amortization to the earliest call date. The standard is effective for public companies for annual and interim periods beginning after December 15, 2020. The adoption of this update is not expected to have a material impact on Atlantic Capital's consolidated financial statements. NOTE 3 - ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES Discontinued Operations On April 5, 2019, the Bank completed the sale to FirstBank of its Tennessee and northwest Georgia banking operations, including 14 branches and the mortgage business (the "Branch Sale"). FirstBank assumed deposits and customer repurchase agreements of approximately $598 million and purchased approximately $385 million in loans. FirstBank paid a deposit premium equal to 6.25% of the balance of assumed deposits, less a discount of 0.68% of purchased loans. The income and expenses related to these branches for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 are included in discontinued operations. 12 Table of Contents The following table presents results of the discontinued operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019: Components of Net Income from Discontinued Operations (in thousands) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 Net interest income (loss) $ (39) $ 3,086 Service charges 46 527 Mortgage income - 288 Gain on sale of branches 34,475 34,475 Other income (22) (1) Total noninterest income 34,499 35,289 Salaries and employee benefits 330 2,757 Occupancy 71 410 Equipment and software 8 131 Amortization of intangibles - 247 Communications and data processing 197 586 Divestiture expense 3,646 5,095 Other noninterest expense 101 459 Total noninterest expense 4,353 9,685 Net income before provision for income taxes 30,107 28,690 Provision for income taxes 7,964 7,610 Net income from discontinued operations $ 22,143 $ 21,080 There were no assets or liabilities related to discontinued operations on the Consolidated Balance Sheets as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019. 13 Table of Contents NOTE 4 - BALANCE SHEET OFFSETTING Atlantic Capital enters into reverse repurchase agreements to invest short-term funds. Atlantic Capital enters into repurchase agreements for short-term financing needs. The following table presents a summary of amounts outstanding in derivative financial instruments including those entered into in connection with the same counterparty under master netting agreements at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019. While these agreements are typically over-collateralized, GAAP requires disclosures in this table to limit the amount of such collateral to the amount of the related recognized asset or liability for each counterparty. Gross Gross Amounts not Offset in the Balance Sheet (in thousands) Amounts of Gross Amounts Net Financial Cash Recognized Offset on the Asset Collateral Net Amount June 30, 2020 Assets Balance Sheet Balance Instruments Received Derivatives $ 25,677 $ - $ 25,677 $ - $ - $ 25,677 Total $ 25,677 $ - $ 25,677 $ - $ - $ 25,677 Gross Amounts not Offset in the Gross Balance Sheet Amounts of Gross Amounts Net Financial Cash Recognized Offset on the Liability Collateral Liabilities Balance Sheet Balance Instruments Pledged Net Amount Derivatives $ 13,012 $ - $ 13,012 $ (13,012) $ - $ - Total $ 13,012 $ - $ 13,012 $ (13,012) $ - $ - Gross Gross Amounts not Offset in the Balance Sheet Amounts of Gross Amounts Net Financial Cash December 31, 2019 Recognized Offset on the Asset Collateral Net Amount Assets Balance Sheet Balance Instruments Received Derivatives $ 8,856 $ - $ 8,856 $ - $ - $ 8,856 Total $ 8,856 $ - $ 8,856 $ - $ - $ 8,856 Gross Amounts not Offset in the Gross Balance Sheet Amounts of Gross Amounts Net Financial Cash Recognized Offset on the Liability Collateral Net Amount Liabilities Balance Sheet Balance Instruments Pledged Derivatives $ 5,647 $ - $ 5,647 $ (5,647) $ - $ - Total $ 5,647 $ - $ 5,647 $ (5,647) $ - $ - 14 Table of Contents NOTE 5 - SECURITIES The following table presents the amortized cost, fair value, and allowance for credit losses on securities available-for-sale and held-to-maturity at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 and the corresponding amounts of gross unrealized gains and losses recognized in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and gross unrecognized gains and losses: Amortized Gross Gross Unrealized Unrealized Fair Value Cost Gains Losses (in thousands) June 30, 2020 Available-For-Sale U.S. states and political divisions $ 80,744 $ 2,411 $ (13) $ 83,142 Trust preferred securities 4,821 - (446) 4,375 Corporate debt securities 19,541 294 (152) 19,683 Residential mortgage-backed securities 157,813 6,832 (16) 164,629 Total available-for-sale 262,919 9,537 (627) 271,829 Gross Gross Allowance Net Amortized Unrecognized Unrecognized for Credit Carrying Cost Gains Losses Fair Value Losses Value Held-to-Maturity U.S. states and political divisions 185,933 8,795 (66) 194,662 (13) 185,920 Total held-to-maturity 185,933 8,795 (66) 194,662 (13) 185,920 Total securities $ 448,852 $ 18,332 $ (693) $ 466,491 Gross Gross December 31, 2019 Amortized Unrealized Unrealized Available-For-Sale Cost Gains Losses Fair Value U.S. states and political divisions $ 81,865 $ 863 $ (243) $ 82,485 Trust preferred securities 4,808 - (120) 4,688 Corporate debt securities 19,557 363 - 19,920 Residential mortgage-backed securities 173,047 2,797 (476) 175,368 Total available-for-sale 279,277 4,023 (839) 282,461 Held-to-Maturity U.S. states and political divisions 116,972 104 (1,785) 115,291 Total held-to-maturity 116,972 104 (1,785) 115,291 Total securities $ 396,249 $ 4,127 $ (2,624) $ 397,752 15 Table of Contents The following table presents the activity in the allowance for credit losses on securities held-to-maturity by major security type for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020. Allowance for credit losses on securities held-to-maturity: Beginning balance Provision for credit losses Securities charged-off Recoveries Total ending allowance balance For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 U.S. States and U.S. States and Political Subdivisions Political Subdivisions Total Tax-exempt (in Taxable thousands) $ 10 $ 4 $ 14 (1) - (1) - - - - - - $ 9 $ 4 $ 13 For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 U.S. States and U.S. States and Political Subdivisions Political Subdivisions Total Tax-exempt (in Taxable Allowance for credit losses on securities held-to-maturity: thousands) Beginning balance $ - $ - $ - Impact of adopting ASU 2016-13 13 7 20 Provision for credit losses (4) (3) (7) Securities charged-off - - - Recoveries - - - Total ending allowance balance $ 9 $ 4 $ 13 Management measures expected credit losses on held-to-maturity debt securities on an individual basis. Accrued interest receivable on held-to-maturity debt securities totaled $2.0 million at June 30, 2020 and $796,000 at December 31, 2019, and is recorded in Other Assets on the Consolidated Balance Sheets and is excluded from the estimate of credit losses. The estimate of expected credit losses considers historical credit loss information that is adjusted for current conditions and reasonable and supportable forecasts. Accrued interest receivable on available-for-sale debt securities totaled $1.1 million at June 30, 2020, and is recorded in Other Assets on the Consolidated Balance Sheets and is not included in the estimate of credit losses. Atlantic Capital monitors the credit quality of debt securities held-to-maturity quarterly through the use of credit rating, material event notices, and changes in market value. The following table summarizes the amortized cost of debt securities held-to-maturity at June 30, 2020, aggregated by credit quality indicator. Held-to-Maturity U.S. States and U.S. States and Political Subdivisions Political Subdivisions June 30, 2020 Tax-exempt Taxable Total (in thousands) Aa1 $ 32,321 $ 7,748 $ 40,069 Aa2 32,173 20,871 53,044 Aa3 19,452 4,047 23,499 Aaa 48,550 20,771 69,321 Total $ 132,496 $ 53,437 $ 185,933 16 Table of Contents As of June 30, 2020, there were no debt securities held-to-maturity that were classified as either nonaccrual or past due over 89 days and still accruing. The following table presents the amortized cost and fair value of available-for-sale and held-to-maturity debt securities by contractual maturity at June 30, 2020. Actual maturities may differ from contractual maturities because borrowers may have the right to call or prepay obligations with or without call or prepayment penalties. Available-For-Sale Held-to-Maturity Amortized Fair Amortized Fair Cost Value Cost Value (in thousands) Within 1 year $ 6,030 $ 6,182 $ - $ - Over 1 year through 5 years 4,536 4,712 - - 5 years to 10 years 36,260 36,564 318 319 Over 10 years 58,280 59,742 185,615 194,343 105,106 107,200 185,933 194,662 Residential mortgage-backed securities 157,813 164,629 - - Total $ 262,919 $ 271,829 $ 185,933 $ 194,662 The following table summarizes available-for-sale and held-to-maturity securities in an unrealized loss position as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019. Less than 12 months 12 months or greater Totals June 30, 2020 Fair Unrealized Fair Unrealized Fair Unrealized Value Losses Value Losses Value Losses (in thousands) Available-for-Sale U.S. states and political divisions $ 1,977 $ (13) $ - $ - $ 1,977 $ (13) Trust preferred securities - - 4,375 (446) 4,375 (446) Corporate debt securities 9,848 (152) - - 9,848 (152) Residential mortgage-backed securities - - 1,972 (16) 1,972 (16) Total available-for-sale 11,825 (165) 6,347 (462) 18,172 (627) Held-to-Maturity U.S. states and political divisions 16,333 (66) - - 16,333 (66) Total held-to-maturity 16,333 (66) - - 16,333 (66) Total securities $ 28,158 $ (231) $ 6,347 $ (462) $ 34,505 $ (693) December 31, 2019 Available-for-Sale U.S. states and political divisions $ 20,019 $ (190) $ 4,090 $ (53) $ 24,109 $ (243) Trust preferred securities - - 4,687 (120) 4,687 (120) Residential mortgage-backed securities 10,751 (78) 30,292 (398) 41,043 (476) Total available-for-sale 30,770 (268) 39,069 (571) 69,839 (839) Held-to-Maturity U.S. states and political divisions 96,854 (1,785) - - 96,854 (1,785) Total held-to-maturity 96,854 (1,785) - - 96,854 (1,785) Total securities $ 127,624 $ (2,053) $ 39,069 $ (571) $ 166,693 $ (2,624) At June 30, 2020, there were six available-for-sale securities and eight held-to-maturity securities that were in an unrealized loss position. At December 31, 2019, there were 77 available-for-sale securities and 35 held-to-maturity securities that were in an unrealized loss position. Atlantic Capital does not intend to sell and does not believe it will be required to sell securities in an unrealized loss position prior to the recovery of their amortized cost basis. Unrealized losses 17 Table of Contents at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 were attributable to changes in market interest rates. No credit impairment was recorded for those securities in an unrealized loss position for the three and six months of 2020 or 2019. Realized gains and losses are derived using the specific identification method for determining the cost of securities sold. The following table summarizes securities sales activity for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019. Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in thousands) Proceeds from sales $ - $ 54,938 $ - $ 54,938 Gross realized gains - $ 1,122 $ - $ 1,122 Gross realized losses - (468) - (468) Net gains on sales of securities $ - $ 654 $ - $ 654 Investment securities with a carrying value of $31.2 million and $32.3 million were pledged to secure public funds and other borrowings at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. As of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, Atlantic Capital had investments with a carrying value of $5.1 million and $4.7 million, respectively, in Small Business Investment Companies ("SBICs") where Atlantic Capital is the limited partner. These investments are included in other assets on the Consolidated Balance Sheets. During the first six months of 2020, the Company did not record any impairment on these SBICs. For the same period in 2019, the Company recorded impairment in the amount of $26,000 on these SBICs. The impairment resulted from deterioration in the credit quality of one of the SBICs and their inability to pay distributions until their financial position improves. There have been no upward adjustments, cumulatively or year-to-date, on these investments. 18 Table of Contents NOTE 6 - LOANS AND ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES The composition of the loan portfolio as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, is summarized below. June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 (in thousands) Loans held for sale Loans held for sale 1,153 370 Total loans held for sale $ 1,153 $ 370 Loans held for investment Commercial loans: Commercial and industrial $ 973,818 $ 705,115 Commercial real estate 900,321 916,328 Construction and land 128,991 127,540 Mortgage warehouse participations - 13,941 Total commercial loans 2,003,130 1,762,924 Residential: Residential mortgages 32,327 31,315 Home equity 23,689 25,002 Total residential loans 56,016 56,317 Consumer 113,149 37,765 Other 22,160 19,552 Total loans 2,194,455 1,876,558 Less net deferred fees and other unearned income (9,761) (3,034) Less allowance for credit losses on loans (31,605) (18,535) Loans held for investment, net $ 2,153,089 $ 1,854,989 At June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, loans with a carrying value of $358.9 million and $729.6 million, respectively, were pledged as collateral to secure Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta ("FHLB") advances and the Federal Reserve discount window. The fair value adjustments on purchased loans outside the scope of ASC 310-30 are accreted to interest income over the life of the loans. At June 30, 2020, the remaining accretable fair value discount on loans acquired through a business combination and not accounted for under ASC 310-30 was $313,000 compared to $279,000 at December 31, 2019. The allowance for credit losses on loans is a valuation account that is deducted from the loans' amortized cost basis to present the net amount expected to be collected on the loans. It is comprised of specific allowance for individually assessed loans and a general allowance for loans that are collectively assessed in pools with similar risk characteristics. The allowance is regularly evaluated to maintain a level adequate to absorb expected losses inherent in the loan portfolio. Refer to Note 1, "Accounting Policies and Basis of Presentation" to the Consolidated Financial Statements for additional information. Accrued interest receivable totaled $9.3 million at June 30, 2020, was reported in Other Assets on the Consolidated Balance Sheets and was excluded from the estimate of credit losses for loans. 19 Table of Contents The following table presents the balance and activity in the allowance for credit losses on loans by portfolio segment for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019. For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Commercial Residential Consumer Total Commercial Residential Consumer Total (in thousands) Allowance for credit losses on loans Beginning balance, prior to adoption of $ 23,830 $ 415 $ 651 $ 24,896 $ 17,397 $ 447 $ 263 $ 18,107 ASC 326 Provision for loan losses 8,482 138 (398) 8,222 1,055 (283) (74) 698 Loans charged-off (1,479) (36) - (1,515) (635) - - (635) Recoveries 1 - 1 2 - - 16 16 Total ending allowance balance $ 30,834 $ 517 $ 254 $ 31,605 $ 17,817 $ 164 $ 205 $ 18,186 For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Commercial Residential Consumer Total Commercial Residential Consumer Total (in thousands) Allowance for credit losses on loans Beginning balance, prior to adoption of $ 18,203 $ 145 $ 187 $ 18,535 $ 17,322 $ 292 $ 237 $ 17,851 ASC 326 Impact of adopting ASC 326 (947) 8 85 (854) - - - - Provision for loan losses 15,134 524 (27) 15,631 1,662 (127) (23) 1,512 Loans charged-off (1,575) (161) - (1,736) (1,184) (9) (37) (1,230) Recoveries 19 1 9 29 17 8 28 53 Total ending allowance balance $ 30,834 $ 517 $ 254 $ 31,605 $ 17,817 $ 164 $ 205 $ 18,186 A charge-off is recognized when the amount of the loss is quantifiable and timing is known. A collateral based loan charge-off is measured based on the difference between the loan's carrying value, including deferred fees, and the estimated net realizable value of the loan. When assessing property value for the purpose of determining a charge-off, a third-party appraisal or an independently derived internal evaluation is generally employed. Nonaccrual loans include both homogeneous loans that are collectively evaluated for impairment and individually evaluated impaired loans. Atlantic Capital's policy is to place loans on nonaccrual status when, in the opinion of management, the principal and interest on a loan is not likely to be repaid in accordance with the loan terms or when the loan becomes 90 days past due and is not well secured and in the process of collection. When a loan is classified on nonaccrual status, interest previously accrued but not collected is reversed against current interest revenue. Principal and interest payments received on a nonaccrual loan are applied to reduce outstanding principal. Troubled Debt Restructurings TDRs are made to provide relief to customers experiencing liquidity challenges or other circumstances that could affect their ability to meet their debt obligations. Typical modifications include short-term deferral of interest or modification of payment terms. Nonperforming TDRs do not accrue interest and are included as nonperforming assets ("NPAs") within nonaccrual loans ("NPLs"). TDRs which are accruing interest based on the restructured terms are considered performing. As of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, the Company had a recorded investment in TDRs of $14.6 million and $13.2 million, respectively. The Company allocated $793,000 in allowance for those loans at June 30, 2020 and had no commitments to lend additional funds on loans modified as TDRs as of June 30, 2020. The Company had commitments to lend additional funds of $4,000 on loans modified as TDRs as of December 31, 2019. 20 Table of Contents Loans, by portfolio class, modified as TDRs during the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 are as follows: Pre-Modification Post-Modification Number of Loans Outstanding Outstanding Recorded Investment Recorded Investment Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (in thousands) Commercial and industrial - $ - $ - Total - $ - $ - Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 Commercial and industrial 1 $ 67 $ 67 Commercial real estate 1 1,945 1,945 Total 2 $ 2,012 $ 2,012 Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Commercial and industrial 3 $ 382 $ 382 Total 3 $ 382 $ 382 Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 Commercial and industrial 6 $ 1,235 $ 1,235 Commercial real estate 2 926 926 Total 8 $ 2,161 $ 2,161 The Company did not forgive any principal on TDRs during the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, two commercial loans totaling $320,000, which were previously modified as TDRs, had a payment default within twelve months following the modification. These TDRs that subsequently defaulted decreased the allowance for credit losses by $20,000 due to a paydown and did not result in any charge-offs during the three and six months ended June 30, 2020. A loan is considered to be in payment default once it is 90 days contractually past due under the modified terms. Section 4013 "Temporary Relief From Troubled Debt Restructurings," of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, passed by Congress and signed into law on March 27, 2020, allows financial institutions the option to temporarily suspend certain requirements under U.S. GAAP related to TDRs for a limited period of time during the COVID-19 pandemic. On April 7, 2020, the Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council provided additional guidance in its Interagency Statement on Loan Modifications and Reporting for Financial Institutions Working with Customers Affected by the Coronavirus (Revised). This guidance received concurrence from the FASB and clarified that loan modifications made under the following criteria are generally not considered TDRs if: the modification is in response to the National Emergency;

the borrower was current on payments at the time the modification program is implemented; and

the modification is short-term (e.g., six months). Atlantic Capital individually rates loans based on internal credit risk ratings using numerous factors, including thorough analysis of historical and expected cash flows, consumer credit risk scores (Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) scores), rating agency information, loan-to-value ratios, collateral, collection experience, and other internal metrics. The likelihood of default of a credit transaction is graded in the Obligor Rating and is determined through credit analysis. Ratings are generally reviewed at least annually or more frequently if there is a material change in creditworthiness. Exceptions to this policy may include loans with commitments less than $1 million, well-collateralized term loans and loans to individuals with limited exposure or complexity. Atlantic Capital uses the following definitions for risk ratings: Pass:Loans that are analyzed individually as part of the above described process and that do not meet the criteria of special mention, substandard or doubtful. 21 Table of Contents Special Mention:Loans classified as special mention have a potential weakness that requires management's close attention. If left uncorrected, these potential weaknesses may result in deterioration of the repayment prospects for the loan or of the institution's credit position at some future date. Substandard:Loans classified as substandard are inadequately protected by the current net worth and paying capacity of the obligor or of the collateral pledged, if any. Loans so classified have a well-defined weakness or weaknesses that jeopardize the liquidation of the debt. They are characterized by the distinct possibility that the institution will sustain some loss if the deficiencies are not corrected. Doubtful:Loans classified as doubtful have all the weaknesses inherent in those classified as substandard, with the added characteristic that the weaknesses make collection or liquidation in full, on the basis of currently existing facts, conditions, and values, highly questionable and improbable. 22 Table of Contents As of June 30, 2020, and based on the most recent analysis performed, the risk category of loans by class of loans is as follows. Term Loans Amortized Cost Basis by Origination Year Revolving Loans 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 Prior Amortized Total Cost Basis June 30, 2020 (in thousands) Commercial - commercial and industrial: Risk rating Pass $ 322,442 $ 160,555 $ 112,710 $ 50,353 $ 38,884 $ 18,496 $ 188,250 $ 891,690 Special mention - 5,405 23,277 1,519 - 349 30,546 61,096 Substandard - 1,929 4,943 2,214 1,059 6,505 4,344 20,994 Doubtful - 342 - - - (304) - 38 Total commercial - commercial and $ 322,442 $ 168,231 $ 140,930 $ 54,086 $ 39,943 $ 25,046 $ 223,140 $ 973,818 industrial Commercial - commercial real estate: Risk rating Pass $ 48,120 $ 169,996 $ 141,651 $ 106,354 $ 139,914 $ 228,636 $ 8,977 $ 843,648 Special mention - 2,879 5,521 1,099 10,533 4,221 - 24,253 Substandard - 11,532 1,591 3,003 - 16,244 50 32,420 Doubtful - - - - - - - - Total commercial - commercial real $ 48,120 $ 184,407 $ 148,763 $ 110,456 $ 150,447 $ 249,101 $ 9,027 $ 900,321 estate loans Commercial - construction and land: Risk rating Pass $ 34,958 $ 52,732 $ 24,113 $ - $ 4,407 $ 1,982 $ 1,845 $ 120,037 Special mention - 8,954 - - - - - 8,954 Substandard - - - - - - - - Doubtful - - - - - - - - Total commercial - construction and $ 34,958 $ 61,686 $ 24,113 $ - $ 4,407 $ 1,982 $ 1,845 $ 128,991 land loans Residential - mortgages: Risk rating Pass $ 2,972 $ 3,241 $ 15,687 $ 1,977 $ 5,256 $ 232 $ 227 $ 29,592 Special mention 697 - 862 768 - - - 2,327 Substandard - - 179 - 26 203 - 408 Doubtful - - - - - - - - Total residential - mortgage loans $ 3,669 $ 3,241 $ 16,728 $ 2,745 $ 5,282 $ 435 $ 227 $ 32,327 Residential - home equity: Risk rating Pass $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 23,689 $ 23,689 Special mention - - - - - - - - Substandard - - - - - - - - Doubtful - - - - - - - - Total residential - home equity loans $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 23,689 $ 23,689 Consumer: Risk rating Pass $ 250 $ 2,283 $ 53 $ 64 $ 70 $ 106,865 $ 3,564 $ 113,149 Special mention - - - - - - - - Substandard - - - - - - - - Doubtful - - - - - - - - Total consumer loans $ 250 $ 2,283 $ 53 $ 64 $ 70 $ 106,865 $ 3,564 $ 113,149 Consumer - other: Risk rating Pass $ - $ - $ 4,794 $ 2,112 $ 232 $ 784 $ 6,982 $ 14,904 Special mention - 6,798 - - - - - 6,798 Substandard - - - 458 - - - 458 Doubtful - - - - - - - - Total consumer - other loans $ - $ 6,798 $ 4,794 $ 2,570 $ 232 $ 784 $ 6,982 $ 22,160 Total: Pass $ 408,742 $ 388,807 $ 299,008 $ 160,860 $ 188,763 $ 356,995 $ 233,534 $ 2,036,709 Special Mention 697 24,036 29,660 3,386 10,533 4,570 30,546 103,428 Substandard - 13,461 6,713 5,675 1,085 22,952 4,394 54,280 Doubtful - 342 - - - (304) - 38 Total $ 409,439 $ 426,646 $ 335,381 $ 169,921 $ 200,381 $ 384,213 $ 268,474 $ 2,194,455 23 Table of Contents As of December 31, 2019, the risk category of loans by class of loans is as follows. Pass Special Substandard Substandard Doubtful Total Mention Accruing Nonaccruing Nonaccruing (in thousands) December 31, 2019 Commercial and industrial $ 648,895 $ 40,179 $ 10,051 $ 5,990 $ - $ 705,115 Commercial real estate 891,078 5,483 19,504 263 - 916,328 Construction and land 127,540 - - - - 127,540 Residential mortgages 30,941 - 119 151 104 31,315 Home equity 24,302 - - 700 - 25,002 Mortgage warehouse 13,941 - - - - 13,941 Consumer/Other 56,336 500 481 - - 57,317 Total Loans $ 1,793,033 $ 46,162 $ 30,155 $ 7,104 $ 104 $ 1,876,558 The following table presents the amortized cost basis of loans on nonaccrual status and loans past due over 89 days still accruing as of June 30, 2020: Nonaccrual Nonaccrual Loans Past With No With Total Due Over Allowance for Allowance for 89 Days Credit Losses Credit Losses Nonaccrual Still Accruing Commercial loans: Commercial and industrial $ 3,177 $ 2,481 $ 5,658 $ - Commercial real estate 157 - 157 - Total commercial loans 3,334 2,481 5,815 - Residential mortgages 115 - 115 335 Total loans $ 3,449 $ 2,481 $ 5,930 $ 335 The gross additional interest income that would have been earned during the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 had performing TDRs performed in accordance with the original terms is immaterial. Atlantic Capital recognized interest income on nonaccrual loans of $51,000 and $82,000 during the three and six months ended June 30, 2020. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, Atlantic Capital recognized interest income on nonaccrual loans totaling $105,000 and $168,000, respectively. The following table presents the amortized cost basis of collateral dependent impaired loans by class of loans as of June 30, 2020: Real Equipment Business SBA Total Property Assets Guaranty-75% Commercial loans: Commercial and industrial $ 2,424 $ 544 $ 192 $ 1,476 $ 4,636 Commercial real estate 48 109 - - 157 Total commercial loans 2,472 653 192 1,476 4,793 Residential mortgages 115 - - - 115 Total loans $ 2,587 $ 653 $ 192 $ 1,476 $ 4,908 24 Table of Contents Atlantic Capital monitors loans by past due status. The following table presents the aging of the recorded investment in past due loans as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 by class of loans. As of June 30, 2020 30 - 59 60 - 89 Greater Than Days Days 89 Days Nonaccruing Total Past Due Loans Not Total Past Due Past Due Past Due and Nonaccruing Past Due (in thousands) Loans by Classification Commercial and industrial $ 828 $ 284 $ - $ 5,658 $ 6,770 $ 967,048 $ 973,818 Commercial real estate - 364 - 157 521 899,800 900,321 Construction and land - - - - - 128,991 128,991 Residential mortgages 2,063 - 335 115 2,513 29,814 32,327 Home equity - - - - - 23,689 23,689 Consumer 2,453 923 - - 3,376 131,933 135,309 Total Loans $ 5,344 $ 1,571 $ 335 $ 5,930 $ 13,180 $ 2,181,275 $ 2,194,455 As of December 31, 2019 30 - 59 60 - 89 Greater Than Total Past Due Loans Not Days Days 89 Days Nonaccruing Total Past Due Past Due Past Due and Nonaccruing Past Due (in thousands) Loans by Classification Commercial and industrial $ 4,069 $ 30 $ - $ 5,990 $ 10,089 $ 695,026 $ 705,115 Commercial real estate 1,194 - 85 262 1,541 914,787 916,328 Construction and land - - - - - 127,540 127,540 Residential mortgages 707 - - 256 963 30,352 31,315 Home equity - - - 700 700 24,302 25,002 Mortgage warehouse - - - - - 13,941 13,941 Consumer 136 - - - 136 57,181 57,317 Total Loans $ 6,106 $ 30 $ 85 $ 7,208 $ 13,429 $ 1,863,129 $ 1,876,558 The following table presents loans purchased and/or sold during the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 by portfolio class: Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Commercial and Commercial Residential Total Industrial Real Estate Mortgages (in thousands) Repurchases of SBA participations $ - $ - $ - $ - SBA Sales 10,205 1,334 - 11,539 Total Loans $ 10,205 $ 1,334 $ - $ 11,539 Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 Commercial and Commercial Residential Industrial Real Estate Mortgages Total (in thousands) Repurchases of SBA participations $ - $ - $ - $ - SBA Sales 16,169 1,492 277 17,938 Total Loans $ 16,169 $ 1,492 $ 277 $ 17,938 25 Table of Contents NOTE 7 - GOODWILL AND INTANGIBLE ASSETS Atlantic Capital tests goodwill for impairment annually in the fourth quarter. In assessing the possibility that the Company's fair value has been reduced below its carrying amount due to the occurrence of events or circumstances between annual impairment testing dates, Atlantic Capital considers all available evidence, including (i) downward revisions to internal forecasts or decreases in market multiples (and the magnitude thereof), if any, and (ii) declines in market capitalization below book value (and the magnitude and duration of those declines), if any. Atlantic Capital considered the declining market conditions generated by the COVID-19 pandemic during the first six months of 2020 and performed an interim impairment test as of May 31, 2020, which incorporated a combination of income and market valuation approaches and indicated that no impairment existed surrounding goodwill. Atlantic Capital continued to assess events and circumstances through the balance sheet date and through the date of the filing of this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q that could potentially indicate goodwill impairment including analyzing the impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company conducted its annual impairment testing as of October 1, 2019, utilizing a qualitative assessment. Based on these assessments, management concluded that the 2019 annual qualitative impairment assessment indicated that it is more likely than not that the estimated fair value exceeded the carrying value (including goodwill). Therefore, a step one quantitative analysis was not required. The following table presents activity for goodwill and other intangible assets: For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, Core Deposit Core Goodwill Total Goodwill Deposit Total Intangible Intangible 2020 (in thousands) Balance, beginning of period $ 19,925 $ - $ 19,925 $ 19,925 $ - $ 19,925 Amortization - - - - - - Balance, end of period $ 19,925 $ - $ 19,925 $ 19,925 $ - $ 19,925 2019 Balance, beginning of period $ 21,690 $ 1,158 $ 22,848 $ 21,690 $ 1,405 $ 23,095 Amortization - - - - (247) (247) Impairment, due to Branch Sale (1,765) (1,158) (2,923) (1,765) (1,158) (2,923) Balance, end of period $ 19,925 $ - $ 19,925 $ 19,925 $ - $ 19,925 On January 1, 2020, the Company adopted 2017-04, "Intangibles - Goodwill and Other (Topic 350): Simplifying the Test for Goodwill Impairment." This guidance simplified goodwill impairment testing by eliminating the second step of the analysis under which the implied fair value of goodwill is determined. Now, entities must compare the fair value of a reporting unit to its carrying amount and recognize an impairment charge for any amount by which the carrying amount exceeds the reporting unit's fair value. NOTE 8 - SERVICING ASSETS SBA Servicing Assets SBA servicing assets are initially recorded at fair value. Subsequently, Atlantic Capital accounts for SBA servicing assets using the amortization method and they are included in other intangibles, net on the Consolidated Balance Sheets. As of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, the balance of SBA loans sold and serviced by Atlantic Capital totaled $181.5 million and $185.5 million, respectively. 26 Table of Contents Changes in the balance of servicing assets for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 are presented in the following table. SBA Loan Servicing Assets Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in thousands) (in thousands) Beginning carrying value, net $ 2,523 $ 2,677 $ 2,731 $ 2,539 Additions 197 327 302 625 Amortization (217) (278) (530) (438) Ending carrying value $ 2,503 $ 2,726 $ 2,503 $ 2,726 At June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, the sensitivity of the fair value of the SBA loan servicing assets to immediate changes in key economic assumptions are presented in the table below. Sensitivity of the SBA Servicing Assets June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 (dollars in thousands) Fair value of retained servicing assets $ 2,654 $ 2,842 Weighted average life 3.29 years 3.77 years Prepayment speed: 17.49 % 14.87 % Decline in fair value due to a 10% adverse change $ (97) $ (150) Decline in fair value due to a 20% adverse change $ (202) $ (254) Weighted average discount rate 12.78 % 13.66 % Decline in fair value due to a 100 bps adverse change $ (39) $ (98) Decline in fair value due to a 200 bps adverse change $ (93) $ (156) The above sensitivities are hypothetical and should be used with caution. As the amounts indicate, changes in fair value based on valuation assumptions generally cannot be extrapolated because the relationship of the change in assumption to the change in fair value may not be linear. Also, the effect of a variation in a particular assumption on the fair value of the retained interest is calculated without changing any other assumption. In reality, changes in one factor may result in changes in another, which might magnify or counteract the sensitivities. TriNet Servicing Assets TriNet servicing rights are initially recorded at fair value. Subsequently, Atlantic Capital accounts for TriNet servicing rights using the amortization method and they are included in other intangibles, net. Changes in the balance of TriNet servicing assets for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 are presented in the following table. TriNet Servicing Assets Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in thousands) (in thousands) Beginning carrying value, net $ 262 $ 406 $ 296 $ 444 Amortization (34) (37) (68) (75) Ending carrying value $ 228 $ 369 $ 228 $ 369 27 Table of Contents At June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, the sensitivity of the fair value of the TriNet servicing assets to immediate changes in key economic assumptions are presented in the table below. Sensitivity of the TriNet Servicing Assets June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 (dollars in thousands) Fair value of retained servicing assets $ 379 $ 414 Weighted average life 5.10 years 5.58 years Prepayment speed: 5.00 % 5.00 % Decline in fair value due to a 10% adverse change $ (4) $ (5) Decline in fair value due to a 20% adverse change $ (8) $ (10) Weighted average discount rate 8.00 % 8.00 % Decline in fair value due to a 100 bps adverse change $ (8) $ (9) Decline in fair value due to a 200 bps adverse change $ (15) $ (18) The above sensitivities are hypothetical and should be used with caution. As the amounts indicate, changes in fair value based on valuation assumptions generally cannot be extrapolated because the relationship of the change in assumption to the change in fair value may not be linear. Also, the effect of a variation in a particular assumption on the fair value of the retained interest is calculated without changing any other assumption. In reality, changes in one factor may result in changes in another, which might magnify or counteract the sensitivities. 28 Table of Contents NOTE 9 - ACCUMULATED OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) for Atlantic Capital consists of changes in net unrealized gains and losses on investment securities available-for-sale and derivatives. The following tables present a summary of the changes in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) balances for the applicable periods. For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 Income Income Pre-Tax Tax After-Tax Pre-Tax Tax After-Tax (Expense) (Expense) Amount Benefit Amount Amount Benefit Amount (in thousands) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) beginning of period $ 19,057 $ (4,711) $ 14,346 $ 6,081 $ (1,520) $ 4,561 Unrealized net gains (losses) on investment securities available-for-sale 1,331 (329) 1,002 5,726 (1,407) 4,319 Unrealized net gains (losses) on derivatives 720 (178) 542 9,301 (2,291) 7,010 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) end of $ 21,108 $ (5,218) $ 15,890 $ 21,108 $ (5,218) $ 15,890 period For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 Income Income Tax Tax Pre-Tax (Expense) After-Tax Pre-Tax (Expense) After-Tax Amount Benefit Amount Amount Benefit Amount (in thousands) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) beginning of period $ (3,882) $ 972 $ (2,910) $ (13,743) $ 3,438 $ (10,305) Unrealized net gains (losses) on investment securities available-for-sale 6,090 (1,524) 4,566 14,562 (3,642) 10,920 Reclassification adjustment for net realized losses on investment securities available-for-sale (654) 164 (490) (654) 164 (490) Unrealized net gains (losses) on derivatives 3,220 (805) 2,415 4,609 (1,153) 3,456 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) end of $ 4,774 $ (1,193) $ 3,581 $ 4,774 $ (1,193) $ 3,581 period NOTE 10 - EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE Basic earnings per share amounts are computed by dividing net income by the weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding. Diluted earnings per share amounts are computed by dividing net income by the weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding and the dilutive effects of the shares awarded under the stock option plan, based on the treasury stock method using an average fair market value of the stock during the respective periods. 29 Table of Contents The following table represents the earnings per share calculations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019. Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income from continuing operations $ 1,849 $ 7,009 $ 3,973 $ 13,449 Net income from discontinued operations - 22,143 - 21,080 Net income available to common shareholders $ 1,849 $ 29,152 $ 3,973 $ 34,529 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic (1) 21,472,462 23,888,381 21,580,855 24,369,106 Effect of dilutive securities: Stock options and performance share awards 62,578 152,425 107,857 158,286 Diluted 21,535,040 24,040,806 21,688,712 24,527,392 Net income per common share - basic Net income per common share - continuing operations $ 0.09 $ 0.29 $ 0.18 $ 0.55 Net income per common share - discontinued operations - 0.93 - 0.87 Net income per common share - basic $ 0.09 $ 1.22 $ 0.18 $ 1.42 Net income per common share - diluted Net income per common share - continuing operations $ 0.09 $ 0.29 $ 0.18 $ 0.55 Net income per common share - discontinued operations - 0.92 - 0.86 Net income per common share - diluted $ 0.09 $ 1.21 $ 0.18 $ 1.41 Unvested restricted shares are participating securities and included in basic share calculations. Stock options outstanding of 109,446 at June 30, 2020 and 150 at June 30, 2019 have not been included in diluted earnings per share because to do so would have been anti-dilutive for the periods presented. These awards were considered anti-dilutive because the exercise price of the award was higher than the market value of the shares. The Amended and Restated Articles of Incorporation of Atlantic Capital authorize Atlantic Capital to issue 110,000,000 shares of capital stock, of which 10,000,000 shares are designated as preferred stock, no par value per share, and 100,000,000 shares are designated as common stock, no par value per share. Atlantic Capital had 21,477,631 shares of common stock issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020. At December 31, 2019, 21,751,026 shares of common stock were issued and outstanding. Atlantic Capital had no shares of preferred stock outstanding at June 30, 2020 or December 31, 2019. The primary source of funds available to Atlantic Capital is payments of dividends from the Bank. No dividends were paid by the Bank to Atlantic Capital during the three months ended June 30, 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, the Bank paid dividends totaling $12.5 million. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, the Bank paid dividends totaling $26.5 million to Atlantic Capital. Banking laws and other regulations limit the amount of dividends a bank subsidiary may pay without prior regulatory approval. Additionally, Atlantic Capital's ability to pay dividends to its shareholders will depend on the ability of the Bank to pay dividends to Atlantic Capital. The Bank is subject to regulatory restrictions on the payment of cash dividends, which generally may be paid only from current earnings. During the first quarter of 2020, the Company completed the $85.0 million stock repurchase program authorized by the Board of Directors on November 14, 2018. On March 4, 2020, the Board of Directors authorized a new stock repurchase program pursuant to which the Company may purchase up to $25 million of its issued and outstanding common stock. The repurchase program commenced immediately with respect to $15 million of stock, and the remaining $10 million is subject to regulatory approval of a dividend from the Bank to Atlantic Capital. The timing and amounts of any repurchases will depend on certain factors, including but not limited to market conditions and prices, available funds and alternative uses 30 Table of Contents of capital. The stock repurchase program may be carried out through open-market purchases, block trades, negotiated private transactions and pursuant to a trading plan that will be adopted in accordance with Rule 10b-18 or Rule 10b5-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Any repurchased shares will constitute authorized but unissued shares. During the first six months of 2020, the Company repurchased 418,858 shares totaling $7.4 million, of which 114,592 shares totaling $1.6 million were purchased under the new stock buyback program with the remaining shares purchased under the previous program. The Company paused repurchases in March 2020 as part of its holding company liquidity planning in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. NOTE 11 - DERIVATIVES AND HEDGING Risk Management Atlantic Capital's objectives in using interest rate derivatives are to stabilize net interest revenue and to manage its exposure to interest rate movements. To accomplish these objectives, Atlantic Capital primarily uses interest rate swaps as part of its interest rate risk management strategy. Cash Flow Hedges At June 30, 2020, Atlantic Capital's interest rate swaps designated as cash flow hedges involve the payment of floating-rate amounts to a counterparty in exchange for receiving fixed-rate payments over the life of the agreements without exchange of the underlying notional amount. At June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, Atlantic Capital had interest rate swaps designated as cash flow hedges with aggregate notional amounts of $125.0 million and $175.0 million, respectively. No hedge ineffectiveness gains or losses were recognized on active cash flow hedges for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019. The effective portion of changes in the fair value of derivatives designated and that qualify as cash flow hedges is recorded in accumulated other comprehensive income and is subsequently reclassified into earnings in the period that the hedged forecasted transaction affects earnings. Atlantic Capital expects that approximately $1.7 million will be reclassified as an increase to loan interest income over the next twelve months related to these cash flow hedges. Customer Swaps Atlantic Capital also enters into derivative contracts, which consist of interest rate swaps, to facilitate the needs of customers desiring to manage interest rate risk. These swaps are not designated as accounting hedges under ASC 815, Derivatives and Hedging. To economically hedge the interest rate risk associated with offering this product, Atlantic Capital simultaneously enters into derivative contracts with third parties to offset the customer contracts, such that Atlantic Capital minimizes its net risk exposure resulting from such transactions. The derivative contracts are structured such that the notional amounts reduce over time to generally match the expected amortization of the underlying loans. These derivatives are not speculative and arise from a service provided to clients. Atlantic Capital's derivative instruments are recorded at fair value in other assets and accrued interest receivable and other liabilities and accrued interest payable in the Consolidated Balance Sheets. The changes in the fair value of the derivative instruments are recognized in derivatives income in the Consolidated Statements of Income. At June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, Atlantic Capital had interest rate swaps related to this program with an aggregate notional amount of $71.7 million and $89.5 million, respectively. Atlantic Capital acquired a loan level hedging program, which First Security utilized to accommodate clients preferring a fixed rate loan. The loan documents include an addendum with a zero premium collar. The zero premium collar is a cap and a floor at the same interest rate, resulting in a fixed rate to the borrower. To hedge this embedded option, First Security entered into a dealer facing trade exactly mirroring the terms in the loan addendum. At June 30, 2020 and December 31, 31 Table of Contents 2019, Atlantic Capital had interest rate swaps related to this program with an aggregate notional amount of $146.5 million and $149.1 million, respectively. Counterparty Credit Risk As a result of its derivative contracts, Atlantic Capital is exposed to credit risk. Specifically approved counterparties and exposure limits are defined. Quarterly, the customer derivative contracts and related counterparties are evaluated for credit risk and an adjustment is made to the contract's fair value. This adjustment is recognized in the Consolidated Statements of Income. In accordance with the interest rate agreements with derivatives dealers, Atlantic Capital may be required to post margin to these counterparties. At June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, Atlantic Capital had minimum collateral posting thresholds with certain of its derivative counterparties and posted collateral of $13.9 million and $13.6 million, respectively, against its obligations under these agreements. Cash collateral related to derivative contracts is recorded in other assets in the Consolidated Balance Sheets. Atlantic Capital has master netting agreements with the derivatives dealers with which it does business, but reflects gross assets and liabilities on the Consolidated Balance Sheets. In conjunction with the FASB's fair value measurement guidance, management made an accounting policy election to measure the credit risk of its derivative financial instruments that are subject to master netting arrangements on a net basis. To accommodate clients, Atlantic Capital occasionally enters into credit risk participation agreements with counterparty banks to accept a portion of the credit risk related to interest rate swaps. This allows clients to execute an interest rate swap with one bank while allowing for distribution of the credit risk among participating members. Credit risk participation agreements arise when Atlantic Capital contracts with other financial institutions, as a guarantor, to share credit risk associated with certain interest rate swaps. These agreements provide for reimbursement of losses resulting from a third party default on the underlying swap. At June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, Atlantic Capital had credit risk participation agreements with a notional amount of $6.7 million and $7.7 million, respectively. The following table reflects the estimated fair value positions of derivative contracts and credit risk participation agreements as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019: Derivatives designated as hedging instruments under ASC 815 (in thousands) Balance Sheet June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Notional Fair Value Notional Fair Value Interest Rate Products Location Amount Amount Cash flow hedge of LIBOR based loans Other assets $ 125,000 $ 12,790 $ 125,000 $ 3,578 Cash flow hedge of LIBOR based loans Other liabilities $ - $ - $ 50,000 $ 8 32 Table of Contents Derivatives not designated as hedging instruments under ASC 815 (in thousands) Balance Sheet June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Notional Fair Value Notional Fair Value Interest Rate Products Location Amount Amount Customer swap positions Other assets $ 35,861 $ 2,366 $ 44,763 $ 1,025 Zero premium collar Other assets 73,265 10,521 74,562 4,253 $ 109,126 $ 12,887 $ 119,325 $ 5,278 Dealer offsets to customer swap positions Other liabilities $ 35,861 $ 2,400 $ 44,763 $ 1,090 Dealer offset to zero premium collar Other liabilities 73,265 10,601 74,562 4,545 Credit risk participation Other liabilities 6,719 11 7,657 4 $ 115,845 $ 13,012 $ 126,982 $ 5,639 The following table presents the effect of the Company's derivative financial instruments that are not designated as hedging instruments on the Consolidated Statements of Income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019. Derivatives not designated as hedging instruments under ASC 815 Location of Gain or (in thousands) (Loss) Recognized in Income on Derivative Interest rate products Other income Other contracts Other income Total Amount of Gain or (Loss) Amount of Gain or (Loss) Recognized in Income on Derivative Recognized in Income on Derivative Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 $ 12 $ (231) $ (242) $ (341) (2) (2) 6 (3) $ 10 $ (233) $ (236) $ (344) The following table reflects the impact to the Consolidated Statements of Income related to derivative contracts for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019: Derivatives in Cash Flow Hedging Relationships Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Amount of Gain or Amount of Gain or (Loss) Recognized in Gain or (Loss) Reclassified from (Loss) Recognized in Gain or (Loss) Reclassified from OCI on Derivatives Accumulated OCI in Income OCI on Derivatives Accumulated OCI in Income (in thousands) (Effective Portion) (Effective Portion) (Effective Portion) (Effective Portion) 2020 2019 Location 2020 2019 2020 2019 Location 2020 2019 Interest rate swaps $ 3,669 $ 1,823 Interest income $ (510) $ (8) $ 9,268 $ 3,091 Interest income $ (652) $ (129) NOTE 12 - OTHER BORROWINGS AND LONG TERM DEBT Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 are as follows: June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate (in thousands) FHLB short-term borrowings: Fixed rate advance maturing July 14, 2020 $ 50,000 0.27 % $ - - % Total $ 50,000 $ - Interest expense for FHLB borrowings totaled $38,000 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020. Interest expense for FHLB borrowings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 was $270,000. 33 Table of Contents At June 30, 2020, the Company had available line of credit commitments with the FHLB totaling $815.8 million, with $50.0 million outstanding FHLB advances. However, based on actual collateral pledged, $140.2 million was available. At June 30, 2020, the Company had an available line of credit based on the collateral available of $218.7 million with the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta ("FRB"). Interest expense on federal funds purchased for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 totaled $6,000 and $38,000, respectively, and $168,000 and $286,000, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively. On September 28, 2015, Atlantic Capital issued subordinated notes (the "Notes") totaling $50.0 million in aggregate principal amount and callable at par on September 30, 2020. The Notes are due September 30, 2025 and bear a fixed rate of interest of 6.25% per year until September 29, 2020. From September 30, 2020 to the maturity date, the interest rate will be a floating rate equal to the three-month LIBOR plus 468 basis points. The Notes were priced at 100% of their par value and qualify as Tier 2 regulatory capital. Subordinated debt is summarized as follows: June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 (in thousands) Floating rate 10 year capital securities, with interest paid semi-annually at an annual fixed rate of 6.25% until September 30, 2020 $ 50,000 $ 50,000 Principal amount of subordinated debt $ 50,000 $ 50,000 Less debt issuance costs 42 127 Subordinated debt, net $ 49,958 $ 49,873 All subordinated debt outstanding at June 30, 2020 matures after more than five years. NOTE 13 - SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION Atlantic Capital sponsors a stock incentive plan for the benefit of directors and employees. Under the Company's 2015 Stock Incentive Plan (as amended and restated effective May 16, 2018), there were approximately 4,525,000 shares reserved for issuance to directors, employees, and independent contractors of Atlantic Capital and its affiliates. The Compensation Committee has the authority to grant the following: an incentive or nonqualified option; a stock appreciation right ("SAR"), which includes a related SAR or a freestanding SAR; a restricted award (including a restricted stock award or a restricted stock unit award); a performance award (including a performance share award or a performance unit award); a phantom stock award; an other stock- based award; a cash bonus award; a dividend equivalent award; or any other award granted under the plan. At June 30, 2020, approximately 3,111,000 additional awards could be granted under the plan. Through June 30, 2020, incentive stock options, nonqualified stock options, restricted stock awards, performance share awards, and other stock-based awards have been granted under the plan. Stock options are granted at a price which is no less than the fair market value of a share of Atlantic Capital common stock on the grant date. Stock options generally vest over three years and expire after ten years. The Company accounts for stock options in accordance with FASB ASC 718, Stock Compensation, which requires the Company to recognize the costs of its employee stock option awards in its Consolidated Statements of Operations. According to ASC 718, the total cost of the Company's share-based awards is equal to their grant date fair value and is recognized as expense on a straight-line basis over the vesting period of the awards. Total stock-based compensation expense recognized by the Company for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 for stock option grants was $17,000 and $35,000, respectively, and $52,000 and $133,000 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively. Unrecognized stock-based compensation expense related to stock option grants at June 30, 2020 and 2019 was $24,000 and $95,000, respectively. At June 30, 2020 and 2019, the weighted average period over which this unrecognized expense is expected to be recognized was 0.3 years and 1.4 years, respectively. The weighted average remaining contractual life of options outstanding at June 30, 2020 was 2.1 years. 34 Table of Contents The Company estimates the fair value of its options awards using the Black-Scholes option pricing model. The risk-free rate for periods within the contractual life of the option is based on the U.S. Treasury yield curve in effect at the time of grant. The table below summarizes the assumptions used to calculate the fair value of options granted/modified during the six months ended June 30, 2019. No stock options were granted/modified during the six months ended June 30, 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2019 Risk‑free interest rate 2.27 % Expected term in years 1.73-1.82 Expected stock price volatility 26.8 % Dividend yield - % The following table represents stock option activity for the six months ended June 30, 2020: Weighted Weighted Average Aggregate Remaining Shares Average Contractual Term Intrinsic Value Exercise Price (in years) (in thousands) Outstanding, December 31, 2019 318,980 $ 11.47 Granted/modified(1) - - Exercised (60,940) 10.82 Forfeited(1) - - Expired (94) 102.12 Outstanding, June 30, 2020 257,946 $ 11.59 2.06 $ 284 Exercisable, June 30, 2020 247,946 $ 11.45 1.93 $ 284 During the six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company did not modify any options. The total fair value of option shares vested for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 was $0 and $137,000, respectively. In 2019 and 2020, the Company granted performance share awards under Atlantic Capital's 2015 Stock Incentive Plan to members of executive management to evidence awards granted under the Long Term Incentive Plan. The Company also granted restricted stock awards to certain employees in 2019 and 2020 under the 2015 Stock Incentive Plan. Compensation expense for restricted stock is based on the fair value of restricted stock awards at the time of grant, which is equal to the value of Atlantic Capital's common stock on the date of grant. Compensation expense for performance share awards are based on the fair value of Atlantic Capital's stock at the grant date adjusted for market conditions, as well as the subsequent achievement of performance conditions over the vesting period. The value of restricted stock awards and performance share awards that are expected to vest is amortized into expense over the vesting period. Restricted stock awards may cliff vest over 1-3 years or vest on a pro-rata basis, generally over 3 years. The market value at the date of award is amortized by charges to compensation expense over the vesting period. Compensation expense related to restricted stock and performance shares for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 was $632,000 and $1.0 million, respectively, and $216,000 and $707,000 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively. Unrecognized compensation expense associated with restricted stock was $2.9 million as of June 30, 2020 and $2.4 million as of June 30, 2019. At June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2019, the weighted average period over which this unrecognized expense is to be recognized was 2.17 years and 2.17 years, respectively. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, there were 18,717 and 142,550 restricted stock and performance share awards granted at a weighted average grant price of $11.38 and $18.13 per share, respectively. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, there were 25,743 and 130,093 restricted stock and performance share awards granted at a weighted average grant price of $17.54 and $19.54 per share, respectively. The Company did not modify any options during the six months ended June 30, 2020. During the six months ended June 30, 2019, the Company modified options for 12,500 shares and 4,719 restricted stock awards to two individuals. The 35 Table of Contents modifications allowed for the immediate vesting of the awards upon termination of service. The total incremental cost resulting from the modifications was $31,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2019. The following table represents restricted stock and performance share award activity for the six months ended June 30, 2020: Shares Weighted Average Grant- Date Fair Value Outstanding, December 31, 2019 292,877 $ 19.00 Granted/modified(1) 142,550 18.13 Vested (98,991) 17.60 Forfeited (5,661) 18.67 Outstanding, June 30, 2020 330,775 $ 19.05 During the six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company did not modify any restricted stock awards. NOTE 14 - FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENTS Atlantic Capital follows the guidance pursuant to ASC 820-10,Fair Value Measurements and Disclosures. This guidance defines fair value, establishes a framework for measuring fair value and expands disclosures about fair value measurements. This issuance applies to reported balances that are required or permitted to be measured at fair value under existing accounting pronouncements; accordingly, the standard does not require any new fair value measurements of reported balances. Atlantic Capital measures its investment securities and interest rate derivative assets and liabilities at fair value on a recurring basis. Fair value is used on a nonrecurring basis either when assets are evaluated for impairment or for disclosure purposes. Atlantic Capital measures its servicing assets, goodwill, intangible assets, loans held for sale, impaired loans and other real estate owned at fair value on a nonrecurring basis if necessary. The guidance emphasizes that fair value is a market-based measurement, not an entity-specific measurement and defines fair value as the price that could be received to sell an asset or paid to transfer a liability in an orderly transaction between market participants. As a basis for considering market participant assumptions in fair value measurements, this guidance establishes a fair value hierarchy that distinguishes between market participant assumptions based on market data obtained from sources independent of the reporting entity (observable inputs that are classified within Levels 1 and 2 of the hierarchy) and the reporting entity's own assumptions about market participant assumptions (unobservable inputs classified within Level 3 of the hierarchy). Atlantic Capital applied the following fair value hierarchy: Level 1 - Assets or liabilities for which the identical item is traded on an active exchange, such as publicly-traded instruments or futures contracts. Level 2 - Assets or liabilities valued based on observable market data for similar instruments. Level 3 - Assets or liabilities for which significant valuation assumptions are not readily observable in the market, instruments valued based on the best available data, some of which is internally-developed, and risk premiums that a market participant would require. In instances where the determination of the fair value measurement is based on inputs from different levels of the fair value hierarchy, the level in which the entire fair value measurement falls is based on the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement. There were no transfers between Level 1 and Level 2 or Level 2 and Level 3 during the three or six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019. Atlantic Capital records investment securities available-for-sale at fair value on a recurring basis. Investment securities classified as available-for-sale are reported at fair value utilizing Level 2 inputs. For these securities, Atlantic Capital 36 Table of Contents obtains fair value measurements from an independent pricing service. In estimating the fair values for investment securities, Atlantic Capital believes that independent third-party market prices are the best evidence of an exit price. The fair value measurements consider observable data that may include dealer quotes, market spreads, cash flows, the Treasury Department yield curve, trade execution data, market consensus prepayment speeds, credit information and the securities' terms and conditions, among other things. Derivative instruments are primarily transacted as over-the-counter trades and priced with observable market assumptions. Ongoing measurements include observable market assumptions with appropriate valuation adjustments for liquidity and for credit risk of counterparties and Atlantic Capital's own credit. For these instruments, Atlantic Capital obtains fair value measurements from an independent pricing service. The fair value measurements consider factors such as the likelihood of default by Atlantic Capital and its counterparties, total exposure and remaining maturities in determining the appropriate fair value adjustments to record. Generally, the expected loss of each client counterparty is estimated using Atlantic Capital's internal risk rating system. For financial institution counterparties that are rated by national rating agencies, those ratings are used in determining the credit risk. This approach used to estimate exposures to counterparties is also used by Atlantic Capital to estimate its own credit risk on derivative liability positions. Assets and Liabilities Measured at Fair Value on a Recurring Basis The following table presents the assets that were measured at fair value on a recurring basis by level within the fair value hierarchy as reported in the Consolidated Balance Sheets at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019. Fair Value Measurements at June 30, 2020 Using: Quoted Prices Significant in Active Significant Markets for Other Identical Observable Unobservable Securities Inputs Inputs Total (Level 1)