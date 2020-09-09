Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc.    ACBI

ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.

(ACBI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Atlantic Capital Bancshares : SEC Filing - Small Company Offering and Sale of Securities Without Registration

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/09/2020 | 06:40am EDT

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C.

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0076 Estimated Average burden hours per response: 4.0

FORM D

Notice of Exempt Offering of Securities

1. Issuer's Identity

CIK (Filer ID Number)

Previous Name(s) x None

Entity Type

0001461755

x Corporation

Name of Issuer

o Limited Partnership

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc.

o Limited Liability Company

Jurisdiction of

o General Partnership

o Business Trust

Incorporation/Organization

GEORGIA

o Other

Year of Incorporation/Organization

  • Over Five Years Ago
  • Within Last Five Years (Specify Year)
  • Yet to Be Formed

2. Principal Place of Business and Contact Information

Name of Issuer

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc.

Street Address 1

Street Address 2

945 East Paces Ferry Road NE

Suite 1600

City

State/Province/Country

ZIP/Postal Code

Phone No. of Issuer

Atlanta

GEORGIA

30326

404-995-6050

3. Related Persons

Last Name

First Name

Middle Name

Williams

Douglas

L.

Street Address 1

Street Address 2

945 East Paces Ferry Road NE

Suite 1600

City

State/Province/Country

ZIP/Postal Code

Atlanta

GEORGIA

30326

Relationship:

x Executive Officer

x Director

o Promoter

Clarification of Response (if Necessary)

President and Chief Executive Officer

Last Name

First Name

Middle Name

Oakes

Patrick

T.

Street Address 1

Street Address 2

945 East Paces Ferry Road NE

Suite 1600

City

State/Province/Country

ZIP/Postal Code

Atlanta

GEORGIA

30326

Relationship:

x Executive Officer

o Director

o Promoter

Clarification of Response (if Necessary)

Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary

Last Name

First Name

Middle Name

Bugbee, II

Robert

R.

Street Address 1

Street Address 2

945 East Paces Ferry Road NE

Suite 1600

City

State/Province/Country

ZIP/Postal Code

Atlanta

GEORGIA

30326

Relationship:

x Executive Officer

o Director

o Promoter

Clarification of Response (if Necessary)

Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer

Last Name

First Name

Middle Name

Fleming, Jr.

Gary

G.

Street Address 1

Street Address 2

945 East Paces Ferry Road NE

Suite 1600

City

State/Province/Country

ZIP/Postal Code

Atlanta

GEORGIA

30326

Relationship:

x Executive Officer

o Director

o Promoter

Clarification of Response (if Necessary)

Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer

Last Name

First Name

Middle Name

Oglesby, Jr.

Richard

A.

Street Address 1

Street Address 2

945 East Paces Ferry Road NE

Suite 1600

City

State/Province/Country

ZIP/Postal Code

Atlanta

GEORGIA

30326

Relationship:

x Executive Officer

o Director

o Promoter

Clarification of Response (if Necessary)

President, Atlanta Division

Last Name

First Name

Middle Name

Rollins

Annette

F.

Street Address 1

Street Address 2

945 East Paces Ferry Road NE

Suite 1600

City

State/Province/Country

ZIP/Postal Code

Atlanta

GEORGIA

30326

Relationship:

x Executive Officer

o Director

o Promoter

Clarification of Response (if Necessary)

Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer

Last Name

First Name

Middle Name

Shreiner

Kurt

A.

Street Address 1

Street Address 2

945 East Paces Ferry Road NE

Suite 1600

City

State/Province/Country

ZIP/Postal Code

Atlanta

GEORGIA

30326

Relationship:

x Executive Officer

o Director

o Promoter

Clarification of Response (if Necessary)

President, Corporate Financial Services Division

Last Name

First Name

Middle Name

Deriso, Jr.

Walter

M.

Street Address 1

Street Address 2

945 East Paces Ferry Road NE

Suite 1600

City

State/Province/Country

ZIP/Postal Code

Atlanta

GEORGIA

30326

Relationship:

o Executive Officer

x Director

o Promoter

Clarification of Response (if Necessary)

Chairman of the Board of Directors

Last Name

First Name

Middle Name

Cooper

Shantella

E.

Street Address 1

Street Address 2

945 East Paces Ferry Road NE

Suite 1600

City

State/Province/Country

ZIP/Postal Code

Atlanta

GEORGIA

30326

Relationship:

o Executive Officer

x Director

o Promoter

Clarification of Response (if Necessary)

Last Name

First Name

Middle Name

Enden

Henchy

R.

Street Address 1

Street Address 2

945 East Paces Ferry Road NE

Suite 1600

City

State/Province/Country

ZIP/Postal Code

Atlanta

GEORGIA

30326

Relationship:

o Executive Officer

x Director

o Promoter

Clarification of Response (if Necessary)

Last Name

First Name

Middle Name

Graves

James

H.

Street Address 1

Street Address 2

945 East Paces Ferry Road NE

Suite 1600

City

State/Province/Country

ZIP/Postal Code

Atlanta

GEORGIA

30326

Relationship:

o Executive Officer

x Director

o Promoter

Clarification of Response (if Necessary)

Last Name

First Name

Middle Name

Hertz

Douglas

J.

Street Address 1

Street Address 2

945 East Paces Ferry Road NE

Suite 1600

City

State/Province/Country

ZIP/Postal Code

Atlanta

GEORGIA

30326

Relationship:

o Executive Officer

x Director

o Promoter

Clarification of Response (if Necessary)

Last Name

First Name

Middle Name

Holder

Thomas

M.

Street Address 1

Street Address 2

945 East Paces Ferry Road NE

Suite 1600

City

State/Province/Country

ZIP/Postal Code

Atlanta

GEORGIA

30326

Relationship:

o Executive Officer

x Director

o Promoter

Clarification of Response (if Necessary)

Last Name

First Name

Middle Name

Thomas

Lizanne

L.

Street Address 1

Street Address 2

945 East Paces Ferry Road NE

Suite 1600

City

State/Province/Country

ZIP/Postal Code

Atlanta

GEORGIA

30326

Relationship:

o Executive Officer

x Director

o Promoter

Clarification of Response (if Necessary)

Last Name

First Name

Middle Name

Zakas

Marietta

Edmunds

Street Address 1

Street Address 2

945 East Paces Ferry Road NE

Suite 1600

City

State/Province/Country

ZIP/Postal Code

Atlanta

GEORGIA

30326

Relationship:

o Executive Officer

x Director

o Promoter

Clarification of Response (if Necessary)

Last Name

First Name

Middle Name

Carson

Ashley

C.

Street Address 1

Street Address 2

945 East Paces Ferry Road NE

Suite 1600

City

State/Province/Country

ZIP/Postal Code

Atlanta

GEORGIA

30326

Relationship:

x Executive Officer

o Director

o Promoter

Clarification of Response (if Necessary)

Executive Vice President Corporate and Community Affairs Executive

Last Name

First Name

Middle Name

Robertson

Mark

E.

Street Address 1

Street Address 2

945 East Paces Ferry Road NE

Suite 1600

City

State/Province/Country

ZIP/Postal Code

Atlanta

GEORGIA

30326

Relationship:

x Executive Officer

o Director

o Promoter

Clarification of Response (if Necessary)

Executive Vice President Chief Operating Officer

4. Industry Group

o Agriculture

Health Care

Banking & Financial Services

o Biotechnology

x Commercial Banking

o Health Insurance

o Insurance

o Hospitals & Physicians

o Investing

o Pharmaceuticals

o Investment Banking

o Other Health Care

  • Pooled Investment Fund

o

Other Banking & Financial

o Manufacturing

Services

Real Estate

o Commercial

o Construction

o REITS & Finance

o Residential

o Other Real Estate

  • Business Services Energy
    o Coal Mining o Electric Utilities
    o Energy Conservation o Environmental Services o Oil & Gas
    o Other Energy
  • Retailing
  • Restaurants Technology
    o Computers
    o Telecommunications o Other Technology
    Travel
    o Airlines & Airports o Lodging & Conventions
    o Tourism & Travel Services o Other Travel
  • Other

5. Issuer Size

Revenue Range

Aggregate Net Asset Value Range

o

No Revenues

o No Aggregate Net Asset Value

o

$1 - $1,000,000

o $1 - $5,000,000

o

$1,000,001

- $5,000,000

o $5,000,001 - $25,000,000

o

$5,000,001

- $25,000,000

o $25,000,001

- $50,000,000

o

$25,000,001 - $100,000,000

o $50,000,001

- $100,000,000

o

Over $100,000,000

o Over $100,000,000

x

Decline to Disclose

o Decline to Disclose

o

Not Applicable

o Not Applicable

6. Federal Exemption(s) and Exclusion(s) Claimed (select all that apply)

o o o o

Rule 504(b)(1) (not (i), (ii) or (iii)) Rule 504 (b)(1)(i)

Rule 504 (b)(1)(ii)

Rule 504 (b)(1)(iii)

o x o o o

Rule 505

Rule 506(b)

Rule 506(c)

Securities Act Section 4(a)(5)

Investment Company Act Section 3(c)

7. Type of Filing

x

New Notice

Date of First Sale 2020-08-20

o

Amendment

  • First Sale Yet to Occur

8. Duration of Offering

Does the Issuer intend this offering to last more than one year?

o Yes

x No

9. Type(s) of Securities Offered (select all that apply)

o Pooled Investment Fund Interests

o

o Tenant-in-Common Securities

x

o

Mineral Property Securities

o

o

Security to be Acquired Upon Exercise of Option,

o

Warrant or Other Right to Acquire Security

Equity

Debt

Option, Warrant or Other Right to Acquire Another Security

Other (describe)

10. Business Combination Transaction

Is this offering being made in connection with a business combination transaction, such as a merger, acquisition or exchange offer?

o Yes x No

Clarification of Response (if Necessary)

11. Minimum Investment

Minimum investment accepted from any outside investor

$ 100000 USD

12. Sales Compensation

Recipient

Piper Sandler and Co.

(Associated) Broker or Dealer

x

Street Address 1

3424 Peachtree Road NE

City

Atlanta

State(s) of Solicitation

o All States

ALABAMA

CALIFORNIA

FLORIDA

GEORGIA

KANSAS

MASSACHUSETTS

MINNESOTA

NEBRASKA

NEW YORK

NORTH CAROLINA

OHIO

PENNSYLVANIA

SOUTH CAROLINA

TEXAS

VIRGINIA

WASHINGTON

WISCONSIN

Recipient CRD Number

o None

665

None

(Associated) Broker or Dealer CRD x None

Number

Street Address 2

Suite 2050

State/Province/Country

ZIP/Postal Code

GEORGIA

30326

o Foreign/Non-US

13. Offering and Sales Amounts

Total Offering Amount

$ 75000000 USD

o Indefinite

Total Amount Sold

$ 75000000 USD

Total Remaining to be Sold

$ 0 USD

o Indefinite

Clarification of Response (if Necessary)

14. Investors

o

Select if securities in the offering have been or may be sold to persons who do not qualify as

0

accredited investors,

Number of such non-accredited investors who already have invested in the offering

Regardless of whether securities in the offering have been or may be sold to persons who do

31

not qualify as accredited investors, enter the total number of investors who already have

invested in the offering:

15. Sales Commissions & Finders' Fees Expenses

Provide separately the amounts of sales commissions and finders' fees expenses, if any. If the amount of an expenditure is not known, provide an estimate and check the box next to the amount.

Sales Commissions

$ 1125000 USD

Finders' Fees

$ 0 USD

x

o

Estimate

Estimate

Clarification of Response (if Necessary)

16. Use of Proceeds

Provide the amount of the gross proceeds of the offering that has been or is proposed to be used for payments to any of the persons required to be named as executive officers, directors or promoters in response to Item 3 above. If the amount is unknown, provide an estimate and check the box next to the amount.

$ 0 USD

o Estimate

Clarification of Response (if Necessary)

Signature and Submission

Please verify the information you have entered and review the Terms of Submission below before signing and clicking SUBMIT below to file this notice.

Terms of Submission

In submitting this notice, each Issuer named above is:

Notifying the SEC and/or each State in which this notice is filed of the offering of securities described and undertaking to furnish them, upon written request, the information furnished to offerees.

Irrevocably appointing each of the Secretary of the SEC and, the Securities Administrator or other legally designated officer of the State in which the Issuer maintains its principal place of business and any State in which this notice is filed, as its agents for service of process, and agreeing that these persons may accept service on its behalf, of any notice, process or pleading, and further agreeing that such service may be made by registered or certified mail, in any Federal or state action, administrative proceeding, or arbitration brought against it in any place subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, if the action, proceeding or arbitration (a) arises out of any activity in connection with the offering of securities that is the subject of this notice, and (b) is founded, directly or indirectly, upon the provisions of: (i) the Securities Act of 1933, the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Trust Indenture Act of 1939, the Investment Company Act of 1940, or the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, or any rule or regulation under any of these statutes, or (ii) the laws of the State in which the issuer maintains its principal place of business or any State in which this notice is filed.

Certifying that, if the issuer is claiming a Regulation D exemption for the offering, the issuer is not disqualified from relying on Rule 504 or Rule 506 for one of the reasons stated in Rule 504(b)(3) or Rule 506(d).

Each Issuer identified above has read this notice, knows the contents to be true, and has duly caused this notice to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned duly authorized person.

For signature, type in the signer's name or other letters or characters adopted or authorized as the signer's signature.

Issuer

Signature

Name of Signer

Title

Date

Executive Vice

Atlantic Capital

/s/ Patrick T.

Patrick T. Oakes

President Chief

2020-09-04

Bancshares, Inc.

Oakes

Financial

OfficerandSecretary

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. published this content on 04 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2020 10:39:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
06:40aATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES : SEC Filing - Small Company Offering and Sale of Se..
PU
06:40aATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES : SEC Filing - Quarterly Report
PU
08/21ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, ..
AQ
08/20Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. Announces Completion of $75 Million Subord..
GL
08/12ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES : named 2020 Best Places to Work
AQ
08/10ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL ..
AQ
07/23ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Conditio..
AQ
07/23ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/23Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results
GL
07/09Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (ACBI) Announces 2nd Quarter 2020 Earnings ..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 99,3 M - -
Net income 2020 15,5 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 16,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 256 M 256 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,58x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,62x
Nbr of Employees 207
Free-Float 96,9%
Chart ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 14,19 $
Last Close Price 11,84 $
Spread / Highest target 33,0%
Spread / Average Target 19,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Douglas L. Williams President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Walter M. Deriso Chairman
Mark E. Robertson Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Patrick Timothy Oakes CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Executive VP
Douglas J. Hertz Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.-35.48%256
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-25.74%304 516
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-26.33%244 464
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-27.65%220 761
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-16.94%182 120
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.0.03%136 029
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group