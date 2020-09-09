Atlantic Capital Bancshares : SEC Filing - Small Company Offering and Sale of Securities Without Registration
0
09/09/2020 | 06:40am EDT
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C.
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number: 3235-0076 Estimated Average burden hours per response: 4.0
FORM D
Notice of Exempt Offering of Securities
1. Issuer's Identity
CIK (Filer ID Number)
Previous Name(s) x None
Entity Type
0001461755
x Corporation
Name of Issuer
o Limited Partnership
Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc.
o Limited Liability Company
Jurisdiction of
o General Partnership
o Business Trust
Incorporation/Organization
GEORGIA
o Other
Year of Incorporation/Organization
Over Five Years Ago
Within Last Five Years (Specify Year)
Yet to Be Formed
2. Principal Place of Business and Contact Information
Name of Issuer
Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc.
Street Address 1
Street Address 2
945 East Paces Ferry Road NE
Suite 1600
City
State/Province/Country
ZIP/Postal Code
Phone No. of Issuer
Atlanta
GEORGIA
30326
404-995-6050
3. Related Persons
Last Name
First Name
Middle Name
Williams
Douglas
L.
Street Address 1
Street Address 2
945 East Paces Ferry Road NE
Suite 1600
City
State/Province/Country
ZIP/Postal Code
Atlanta
GEORGIA
30326
Relationship:
x Executive Officer
x Director
o Promoter
Clarification of Response (if Necessary)
President and Chief Executive Officer
Last Name
First Name
Middle Name
Oakes
Patrick
T.
Street Address 1
Street Address 2
945 East Paces Ferry Road NE
Suite 1600
City
State/Province/Country
ZIP/Postal Code
Atlanta
GEORGIA
30326
Relationship:
x Executive Officer
o Director
o Promoter
Clarification of Response (if Necessary)
Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary
Last Name
First Name
Middle Name
Bugbee, II
Robert
R.
Street Address 1
Street Address 2
945 East Paces Ferry Road NE
Suite 1600
City
State/Province/Country
ZIP/Postal Code
Atlanta
GEORGIA
30326
Relationship:
x Executive Officer
o Director
o Promoter
Clarification of Response (if Necessary)
Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer
Last Name
First Name
Middle Name
Fleming, Jr.
Gary
G.
Street Address 1
Street Address 2
945 East Paces Ferry Road NE
Suite 1600
City
State/Province/Country
ZIP/Postal Code
Atlanta
GEORGIA
30326
Relationship:
x Executive Officer
o Director
o Promoter
Clarification of Response (if Necessary)
Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer
Last Name
First Name
Middle Name
Oglesby, Jr.
Richard
A.
Street Address 1
Street Address 2
945 East Paces Ferry Road NE
Suite 1600
City
State/Province/Country
ZIP/Postal Code
Atlanta
GEORGIA
30326
Relationship:
x Executive Officer
o Director
o Promoter
Clarification of Response (if Necessary)
President, Atlanta Division
Last Name
First Name
Middle Name
Rollins
Annette
F.
Street Address 1
Street Address 2
945 East Paces Ferry Road NE
Suite 1600
City
State/Province/Country
ZIP/Postal Code
Atlanta
GEORGIA
30326
Relationship:
x Executive Officer
o Director
o Promoter
Clarification of Response (if Necessary)
Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer
Last Name
First Name
Middle Name
Shreiner
Kurt
A.
Street Address 1
Street Address 2
945 East Paces Ferry Road NE
Suite 1600
City
State/Province/Country
ZIP/Postal Code
Atlanta
GEORGIA
30326
Relationship:
x Executive Officer
o Director
o Promoter
Clarification of Response (if Necessary)
President, Corporate Financial Services Division
Last Name
First Name
Middle Name
Deriso, Jr.
Walter
M.
Street Address 1
Street Address 2
945 East Paces Ferry Road NE
Suite 1600
City
State/Province/Country
ZIP/Postal Code
Atlanta
GEORGIA
30326
Relationship:
o Executive Officer
x Director
o Promoter
Clarification of Response (if Necessary)
Chairman of the Board of Directors
Last Name
First Name
Middle Name
Cooper
Shantella
E.
Street Address 1
Street Address 2
945 East Paces Ferry Road NE
Suite 1600
City
State/Province/Country
ZIP/Postal Code
Atlanta
GEORGIA
30326
Relationship:
o Executive Officer
x Director
o Promoter
Clarification of Response (if Necessary)
Last Name
First Name
Middle Name
Enden
Henchy
R.
Street Address 1
Street Address 2
945 East Paces Ferry Road NE
Suite 1600
City
State/Province/Country
ZIP/Postal Code
Atlanta
GEORGIA
30326
Relationship:
o Executive Officer
x Director
o Promoter
Clarification of Response (if Necessary)
Last Name
First Name
Middle Name
Graves
James
H.
Street Address 1
Street Address 2
945 East Paces Ferry Road NE
Suite 1600
City
State/Province/Country
ZIP/Postal Code
Atlanta
GEORGIA
30326
Relationship:
o Executive Officer
x Director
o Promoter
Clarification of Response (if Necessary)
Last Name
First Name
Middle Name
Hertz
Douglas
J.
Street Address 1
Street Address 2
945 East Paces Ferry Road NE
Suite 1600
City
State/Province/Country
ZIP/Postal Code
Atlanta
GEORGIA
30326
Relationship:
o Executive Officer
x Director
o Promoter
Clarification of Response (if Necessary)
Last Name
First Name
Middle Name
Holder
Thomas
M.
Street Address 1
Street Address 2
945 East Paces Ferry Road NE
Suite 1600
City
State/Province/Country
ZIP/Postal Code
Atlanta
GEORGIA
30326
Relationship:
o Executive Officer
x Director
o Promoter
Clarification of Response (if Necessary)
Last Name
First Name
Middle Name
Thomas
Lizanne
L.
Street Address 1
Street Address 2
945 East Paces Ferry Road NE
Suite 1600
City
State/Province/Country
ZIP/Postal Code
Atlanta
GEORGIA
30326
Relationship:
o Executive Officer
x Director
o Promoter
Clarification of Response (if Necessary)
Last Name
First Name
Middle Name
Zakas
Marietta
Edmunds
Street Address 1
Street Address 2
945 East Paces Ferry Road NE
Suite 1600
City
State/Province/Country
ZIP/Postal Code
Atlanta
GEORGIA
30326
Relationship:
o Executive Officer
x Director
o Promoter
Clarification of Response (if Necessary)
Last Name
First Name
Middle Name
Carson
Ashley
C.
Street Address 1
Street Address 2
945 East Paces Ferry Road NE
Suite 1600
City
State/Province/Country
ZIP/Postal Code
Atlanta
GEORGIA
30326
Relationship:
x Executive Officer
o Director
o Promoter
Clarification of Response (if Necessary)
Executive Vice President Corporate and Community Affairs Executive
Last Name
First Name
Middle Name
Robertson
Mark
E.
Street Address 1
Street Address 2
945 East Paces Ferry Road NE
Suite 1600
City
State/Province/Country
ZIP/Postal Code
Atlanta
GEORGIA
30326
Relationship:
x Executive Officer
o Director
o Promoter
Clarification of Response (if Necessary)
Executive Vice President Chief Operating Officer
4. Industry Group
o Agriculture
Health Care
Banking & Financial Services
o Biotechnology
x Commercial Banking
o Health Insurance
o Insurance
o Hospitals & Physicians
o Investing
o Pharmaceuticals
o Investment Banking
o Other Health Care
Pooled Investment Fund
o
Other Banking & Financial
o Manufacturing
Services
Real Estate
o Commercial
o Construction
o REITS & Finance
o Residential
o Other Real Estate
Business Services Energy o Coal Mining o Electric Utilities o Energy Conservation o Environmental Services o Oil & Gas o Other Energy
Retailing
Restaurants Technology o Computers o Telecommunications o Other Technology
Travel o Airlines & Airports o Lodging & Conventions o Tourism & Travel Services o Other Travel
Other
5. Issuer Size
Revenue Range
Aggregate Net Asset Value Range
o
No Revenues
o No Aggregate Net Asset Value
o
$1 - $1,000,000
o $1 - $5,000,000
o
$1,000,001
- $5,000,000
o $5,000,001 - $25,000,000
o
$5,000,001
- $25,000,000
o $25,000,001
- $50,000,000
o
$25,000,001 - $100,000,000
o $50,000,001
- $100,000,000
o
Over $100,000,000
o Over $100,000,000
x
Decline to Disclose
o Decline to Disclose
o
Not Applicable
o Not Applicable
6. Federal Exemption(s) and Exclusion(s) Claimed (select all that apply)
o o o o
Rule 504(b)(1) (not (i), (ii) or (iii)) Rule 504 (b)(1)(i)
Rule 504 (b)(1)(ii)
Rule 504 (b)(1)(iii)
o x o o o
Rule 505
Rule 506(b)
Rule 506(c)
Securities Act Section 4(a)(5)
Investment Company Act Section 3(c)
7. Type of Filing
x
New Notice
Date of First Sale 2020-08-20
o
Amendment
First Sale Yet to Occur
8. Duration of Offering
Does the Issuer intend this offering to last more than one year?
o Yes
x No
9. Type(s) of Securities Offered (select all that apply)
o Pooled Investment Fund Interests
o
o Tenant-in-Common Securities
x
o
Mineral Property Securities
o
o
Security to be Acquired Upon Exercise of Option,
o
Warrant or Other Right to Acquire Security
Equity
Debt
Option, Warrant or Other Right to Acquire Another Security
Other (describe)
10. Business Combination Transaction
Is this offering being made in connection with a business combination transaction, such as a merger, acquisition or exchange offer?
o Yes x No
Clarification of Response (if Necessary)
11. Minimum Investment
Minimum investment accepted from any outside investor
$ 100000 USD
12. Sales Compensation
Recipient
Piper Sandler and Co.
(Associated) Broker or Dealer
x
Street Address 1
3424 Peachtree Road NE
City
Atlanta
State(s) of Solicitation
o All States
ALABAMA
CALIFORNIA
FLORIDA
GEORGIA
KANSAS
MASSACHUSETTS
MINNESOTA
NEBRASKA
NEW YORK
NORTH CAROLINA
OHIO
PENNSYLVANIA
SOUTH CAROLINA
TEXAS
VIRGINIA
WASHINGTON
WISCONSIN
Recipient CRD Number
o None
665
None
(Associated) Broker or Dealer CRD xNone
Number
Street Address 2
Suite 2050
State/Province/Country
ZIP/Postal Code
GEORGIA
30326
o Foreign/Non-US
13. Offering and Sales Amounts
Total Offering Amount
$ 75000000 USD
o Indefinite
Total Amount Sold
$ 75000000 USD
Total Remaining to be Sold
$ 0 USD
o Indefinite
Clarification of Response (if Necessary)
14. Investors
o
Select if securities in the offering have been or may be sold to persons who do not qualify as
0
accredited investors,
Number of such non-accredited investors who already have invested in the offering
Regardless of whether securities in the offering have been or may be sold to persons who do
31
not qualify as accredited investors, enter the total number of investors who already have
invested in the offering:
15. Sales Commissions & Finders' Fees Expenses
Provide separately the amounts of sales commissions and finders' fees expenses, if any. If the amount of an expenditure is not known, provide an estimate and check the box next to the amount.
Sales Commissions
$ 1125000 USD
Finders' Fees
$ 0 USD
x
o
Estimate
Estimate
Clarification of Response (if Necessary)
16. Use of Proceeds
Provide the amount of the gross proceeds of the offering that has been or is proposed to be used for payments to any of the persons required to be named as executive officers, directors or promoters in response to Item 3 above. If the amount is unknown, provide an estimate and check the box next to the amount.
$ 0 USD
o Estimate
Clarification of Response (if Necessary)
Signature and Submission
Please verify the information you have entered and review the Terms of Submission below before signing and clicking SUBMIT below to file this notice.
Terms of Submission
In submitting this notice, each Issuer named above is:
Notifying the SEC and/or each State in which this notice is filed of the offering of securities described and undertaking to furnish them, upon written request, the information furnished to offerees.
Irrevocably appointing each of the Secretary of the SEC and, the Securities Administrator or other legally designated officer of the State in which the Issuer maintains its principal place of business and any State in which this notice is filed, as its agents for service of process, and agreeing that these persons may accept service on its behalf, of any notice, process or pleading, and further agreeing that such service may be made by registered or certified mail, in any Federal or state action, administrative proceeding, or arbitration brought against it in any place subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, if the action, proceeding or arbitration (a) arises out of any activity in connection with the offering of securities that is the subject of this notice, and (b) is founded, directly or indirectly, upon the provisions of: (i) the Securities Act of 1933, the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Trust Indenture Act of 1939, the Investment Company Act of 1940, or the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, or any rule or regulation under any of these statutes, or (ii) the laws of the State in which the issuer maintains its principal place of business or any State in which this notice is filed.
Certifying that, if the issuer is claiming a Regulation D exemption for the offering, the issuer is not disqualified from relying on Rule 504 or Rule 506 for one of the reasons stated in Rule 504(b)(3) or Rule 506(d).
Each Issuer identified above has read this notice, knows the contents to be true, and has duly caused this notice to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned duly authorized person.
For signature, type in the signer's name or other letters or characters adopted or authorized as the signer's signature.
Issuer
Signature
Name of Signer
Title
Date
Executive Vice
Atlantic Capital
/s/ Patrick T.
Patrick T. Oakes
President Chief
2020-09-04
Bancshares, Inc.
Oakes
Financial
OfficerandSecretary
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
