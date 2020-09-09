Atlantic Capital Bancshares : SEC Filing - Small Company Offering and Sale of Securities Without Registration 0 09/09/2020 | 06:40am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. OMB APPROVAL OMB Number: 3235-0076 Estimated Average burden hours per response: 4.0 FORM D Notice of Exempt Offering of Securities 1. Issuer's Identity CIK (Filer ID Number) Previous Name(s) x None Entity Type 0001461755 x Corporation Name of Issuer o Limited Partnership Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. o Limited Liability Company Jurisdiction of o General Partnership o Business Trust Incorporation/Organization GEORGIA o Other Year of Incorporation/Organization Over Five Years Ago Within Last Five Years (Specify Year)

Yet to Be Formed 2. Principal Place of Business and Contact Information Name of Issuer Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. Street Address 1 Street Address 2 945 East Paces Ferry Road NE Suite 1600 City State/Province/Country ZIP/Postal Code Phone No. of Issuer Atlanta GEORGIA 30326 404-995-6050 3. Related Persons Last Name First Name Middle Name Williams Douglas L. Street Address 1 Street Address 2 945 East Paces Ferry Road NE Suite 1600 City State/Province/Country ZIP/Postal Code Atlanta GEORGIA 30326 Relationship: x Executive Officer x Director o Promoter Clarification of Response (if Necessary) President and Chief Executive Officer Last Name First Name Middle Name Oakes Patrick T. Street Address 1 Street Address 2 945 East Paces Ferry Road NE Suite 1600 City State/Province/Country ZIP/Postal Code Atlanta GEORGIA 30326 Relationship: x Executive Officer o Director o Promoter Clarification of Response (if Necessary) Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary Last Name First Name Middle Name Bugbee, II Robert R. Street Address 1 Street Address 2 945 East Paces Ferry Road NE Suite 1600 City State/Province/Country ZIP/Postal Code Atlanta GEORGIA 30326 Relationship: x Executive Officer o Director o Promoter Clarification of Response (if Necessary) Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer Last Name First Name Middle Name Fleming, Jr. Gary G. Street Address 1 Street Address 2 945 East Paces Ferry Road NE Suite 1600 City State/Province/Country ZIP/Postal Code Atlanta GEORGIA 30326 Relationship: x Executive Officer o Director o Promoter Clarification of Response (if Necessary) Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer Last Name First Name Middle Name Oglesby, Jr. Richard A. Street Address 1 Street Address 2 945 East Paces Ferry Road NE Suite 1600 City State/Province/Country ZIP/Postal Code Atlanta GEORGIA 30326 Relationship: x Executive Officer o Director o Promoter Clarification of Response (if Necessary) President, Atlanta Division Last Name First Name Middle Name Rollins Annette F. Street Address 1 Street Address 2 945 East Paces Ferry Road NE Suite 1600 City State/Province/Country ZIP/Postal Code Atlanta GEORGIA 30326 Relationship: x Executive Officer o Director o Promoter Clarification of Response (if Necessary) Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer Last Name First Name Middle Name Shreiner Kurt A. Street Address 1 Street Address 2 945 East Paces Ferry Road NE Suite 1600 City State/Province/Country ZIP/Postal Code Atlanta GEORGIA 30326 Relationship: x Executive Officer o Director o Promoter Clarification of Response (if Necessary) President, Corporate Financial Services Division Last Name First Name Middle Name Deriso, Jr. Walter M. Street Address 1 Street Address 2 945 East Paces Ferry Road NE Suite 1600 City State/Province/Country ZIP/Postal Code Atlanta GEORGIA 30326 Relationship: o Executive Officer x Director o Promoter Clarification of Response (if Necessary) Chairman of the Board of Directors Last Name First Name Middle Name Cooper Shantella E. Street Address 1 Street Address 2 945 East Paces Ferry Road NE Suite 1600 City State/Province/Country ZIP/Postal Code Atlanta GEORGIA 30326 Relationship: o Executive Officer x Director o Promoter Clarification of Response (if Necessary) Last Name First Name Middle Name Enden Henchy R. Street Address 1 Street Address 2 945 East Paces Ferry Road NE Suite 1600 City State/Province/Country ZIP/Postal Code Atlanta GEORGIA 30326 Relationship: o Executive Officer x Director o Promoter Clarification of Response (if Necessary) Last Name First Name Middle Name Graves James H. Street Address 1 Street Address 2 945 East Paces Ferry Road NE Suite 1600 City State/Province/Country ZIP/Postal Code Atlanta GEORGIA 30326 Relationship: o Executive Officer x Director o Promoter Clarification of Response (if Necessary) Last Name First Name Middle Name Hertz Douglas J. Street Address 1 Street Address 2 945 East Paces Ferry Road NE Suite 1600 City State/Province/Country ZIP/Postal Code Atlanta GEORGIA 30326 Relationship: o Executive Officer x Director o Promoter Clarification of Response (if Necessary) Last Name First Name Middle Name Holder Thomas M. Street Address 1 Street Address 2 945 East Paces Ferry Road NE Suite 1600 City State/Province/Country ZIP/Postal Code Atlanta GEORGIA 30326 Relationship: o Executive Officer x Director o Promoter Clarification of Response (if Necessary) Last Name First Name Middle Name Thomas Lizanne L. Street Address 1 Street Address 2 945 East Paces Ferry Road NE Suite 1600 City State/Province/Country ZIP/Postal Code Atlanta GEORGIA 30326 Relationship: o Executive Officer x Director o Promoter Clarification of Response (if Necessary) Last Name First Name Middle Name Zakas Marietta Edmunds Street Address 1 Street Address 2 945 East Paces Ferry Road NE Suite 1600 City State/Province/Country ZIP/Postal Code Atlanta GEORGIA 30326 Relationship: o Executive Officer x Director o Promoter Clarification of Response (if Necessary) Last Name First Name Middle Name Carson Ashley C. Street Address 1 Street Address 2 945 East Paces Ferry Road NE Suite 1600 City State/Province/Country ZIP/Postal Code Atlanta GEORGIA 30326 Relationship: x Executive Officer o Director o Promoter Clarification of Response (if Necessary) Executive Vice President Corporate and Community Affairs Executive Last Name First Name Middle Name Robertson Mark E. Street Address 1 Street Address 2 945 East Paces Ferry Road NE Suite 1600 City State/Province/Country ZIP/Postal Code Atlanta GEORGIA 30326 Relationship: x Executive Officer o Director o Promoter Clarification of Response (if Necessary) Executive Vice President Chief Operating Officer 4. Industry Group o Agriculture Health Care Banking & Financial Services o Biotechnology x Commercial Banking o Health Insurance o Insurance o Hospitals & Physicians o Investing o Pharmaceuticals o Investment Banking o Other Health Care Pooled Investment Fund o Other Banking & Financial o Manufacturing Services Real Estate o Commercial o Construction o REITS & Finance o Residential o Other Real Estate Business Services Energy

o Coal Mining o Electric Utilities

o Energy Conservation o Environmental Services o Oil & Gas

o Other Energy Retailing

Restaurants Technology

o Computers

o Telecommunications o Other Technology

Travel

o Airlines & Airports o Lodging & Conventions

o Tourism & Travel Services o Other Travel

Computers Telecommunications Other Technology Travel Airlines & Airports Lodging & Conventions Tourism & Travel Services Other Travel Other 5. Issuer Size Revenue Range Aggregate Net Asset Value Range o No Revenues o No Aggregate Net Asset Value o $1 - $1,000,000 o $1 - $5,000,000 o $1,000,001 - $5,000,000 o $5,000,001 - $25,000,000 o $5,000,001 - $25,000,000 o $25,000,001 - $50,000,000 o $25,000,001 - $100,000,000 o $50,000,001 - $100,000,000 o Over $100,000,000 o Over $100,000,000 x Decline to Disclose o Decline to Disclose o Not Applicable o Not Applicable 6. Federal Exemption(s) and Exclusion(s) Claimed (select all that apply) o o o o Rule 504(b)(1) (not (i), (ii) or (iii)) Rule 504 (b)(1)(i) Rule 504 (b)(1)(ii) Rule 504 (b)(1)(iii) o x o o o Rule 505 Rule 506(b) Rule 506(c) Securities Act Section 4(a)(5) Investment Company Act Section 3(c) 7. Type of Filing x New Notice Date of First Sale 2020-08-20 o Amendment First Sale Yet to Occur 8. Duration of Offering Does the Issuer intend this offering to last more than one year? o Yes x No 9. Type(s) of Securities Offered (select all that apply) o Pooled Investment Fund Interests o o Tenant-in-Common Securities x o Mineral Property Securities o o Security to be Acquired Upon Exercise of Option, o Warrant or Other Right to Acquire Security Equity Debt Option, Warrant or Other Right to Acquire Another Security Other (describe) 10. Business Combination Transaction Is this offering being made in connection with a business combination transaction, such as a merger, acquisition or exchange offer? o Yes x No Clarification of Response (if Necessary) 11. Minimum Investment Minimum investment accepted from any outside investor $ 100000 USD 12. Sales Compensation Recipient Piper Sandler and Co. (Associated) Broker or Dealer x Street Address 1 3424 Peachtree Road NE City Atlanta State(s) of Solicitation o All States ALABAMA CALIFORNIA FLORIDA GEORGIA KANSAS MASSACHUSETTS MINNESOTA NEBRASKA NEW YORK NORTH CAROLINA OHIO PENNSYLVANIA SOUTH CAROLINA TEXAS VIRGINIA WASHINGTON WISCONSIN Recipient CRD Number o None 665 None (Associated) Broker or Dealer CRD x None Number Street Address 2 Suite 2050 State/Province/Country ZIP/Postal Code GEORGIA 30326 o Foreign/Non-US 13. Offering and Sales Amounts Total Offering Amount $ 75000000 USD o Indefinite Total Amount Sold $ 75000000 USD Total Remaining to be Sold $ 0 USD o Indefinite Clarification of Response (if Necessary) 14. Investors o Select if securities in the offering have been or may be sold to persons who do not qualify as 0 accredited investors, Number of such non-accredited investors who already have invested in the offering Regardless of whether securities in the offering have been or may be sold to persons who do 31 not qualify as accredited investors, enter the total number of investors who already have invested in the offering: 15. Sales Commissions & Finders' Fees Expenses Provide separately the amounts of sales commissions and finders' fees expenses, if any. If the amount of an expenditure is not known, provide an estimate and check the box next to the amount. Sales Commissions $ 1125000 USD Finders' Fees $ 0 USD x o Estimate Estimate Clarification of Response (if Necessary) 16. Use of Proceeds Provide the amount of the gross proceeds of the offering that has been or is proposed to be used for payments to any of the persons required to be named as executive officers, directors or promoters in response to Item 3 above. If the amount is unknown, provide an estimate and check the box next to the amount. $ 0 USD o Estimate Clarification of Response (if Necessary) Signature and Submission Please verify the information you have entered and review the Terms of Submission below before signing and clicking SUBMIT below to file this notice. Terms of Submission In submitting this notice, each Issuer named above is: Notifying the SEC and/or each State in which this notice is filed of the offering of securities described and undertaking to furnish them, upon written request, the information furnished to offerees. Irrevocably appointing each of the Secretary of the SEC and, the Securities Administrator or other legally designated officer of the State in which the Issuer maintains its principal place of business and any State in which this notice is filed, as its agents for service of process, and agreeing that these persons may accept service on its behalf, of any notice, process or pleading, and further agreeing that such service may be made by registered or certified mail, in any Federal or state action, administrative proceeding, or arbitration brought against it in any place subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, if the action, proceeding or arbitration (a) arises out of any activity in connection with the offering of securities that is the subject of this notice, and (b) is founded, directly or indirectly, upon the provisions of: (i) the Securities Act of 1933, the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Trust Indenture Act of 1939, the Investment Company Act of 1940, or the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, or any rule or regulation under any of these statutes, or (ii) the laws of the State in which the issuer maintains its principal place of business or any State in which this notice is filed. Certifying that, if the issuer is claiming a Regulation D exemption for the offering, the issuer is not disqualified from relying on Rule 504 or Rule 506 for one of the reasons stated in Rule 504(b)(3) or Rule 506(d). Each Issuer identified above has read this notice, knows the contents to be true, and has duly caused this notice to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned duly authorized person. For signature, type in the signer's name or other letters or characters adopted or authorized as the signer's signature. Issuer Signature Name of Signer Title Date Executive Vice Atlantic Capital /s/ Patrick T. Patrick T. Oakes President Chief 2020-09-04 Bancshares, Inc. Oakes Financial OfficerandSecretary This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

