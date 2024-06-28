Atlantic Grupa d.d. is one of the European leaders of the manufacturing and marketing of consumer goods. The activity is organized around two families of products: - nutritional and functional foods: primarily for sportsmen (brands Multipower and Dietpharm); - health, beauty, care and pharmaceutical products: vitamin drinks, cosmetic, hygiene products, prescription medicines, OTC products and food supplements. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Croatia (33.1%), Serbia (32.9%), Slovenia (29%) and other (5%).

Sector Food Processing