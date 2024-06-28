|Title
|ATLANTIC GRUPA d.d. - Assembly conclusion 27.06.2024.
|In language
|English
|Assembly date
|27.06.2024.
|Related assembly call
|View connected entry
|Document download
|Download document
|Publish date
|28.06.2024. 08:14
|Securities involved
|ATGR
|For security
|Atlantic grupa d.d. - redovne dionice ATGR
|Dividend variant
|Voted dividend
|Dividend type
|Cash dividend
|Dvidend value
|1.2 EUR
|Ex-dividend date
|04.07.2024.
|Record date
|05.07.2024.
|Payment date
|12.07.2024.
|Current
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Atlantic Grupa dd published this content on 28 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2024 06:23:35 UTC.