Title ATLANTIC GRUPA d.d. - Assembly conclusion 27.06.2024.
Assembly date 27.06.2024.
Publish date 28.06.2024. 08:14
Securities involved ATGR
Dividends information
For security Atlantic grupa d.d. - redovne dionice ATGR
Dividend variant Voted dividend
Dividend type Cash dividend
Dvidend value 1.2 EUR
Ex-dividend date 04.07.2024.
Record date 05.07.2024.
Payment date 12.07.2024.
