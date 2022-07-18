Atlantic Grupa d d : Due to the implementation of a corporate action to split ATGR shares in such a way that 1 share is divided into 4 shares, and the first day of trading in the new amount of shares on the regulated market is 19.07.2022.
07/18/2022 | 07:54am EDT
Trading announcement
Title
Issuer under observation - ATGR
In language
English
Short content
Full content
In accordance with Article 260, paragraph 1 of ZSE Rules, ZSE placed the issuer ATLANTIC GRUPA d.d. into observation segment due to the implementation of a corporate action to split ATGR shares in such a way that 1 share is divided into 4 shares, and the first day of trading in the new amount of shares on the regulated market is 19.07.2022.