  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Croatia
  4. Zagreb Stock Exchange
  5. Atlantic Grupa d.d.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATGR   HRATGRRA0003

ATLANTIC GRUPA D.D.

(ATGR)
  Report
News 
Summary

Atlantic Grupa d d : Due to the implementation of a corporate action to split ATGR shares in such a way that 1 share is divided into 4 shares, and the first day of trading in the new amount of shares on the regulated market is 19.07.2022.

07/18/2022 | 07:54am EDT
Trading announcement
Title Issuer under observation - ATGR
In language English
Short content due to the implementation of a corporate action to split ATGR shares in such a way that 1 share is divided into 4 shares, and the first day of trading in the new amount of shares on the regulated market is 19.07.2022.
Full content In accordance with Article 260, paragraph 1 of ZSE Rules, ZSE placed the issuer ATLANTIC GRUPA d.d. into observation segment due to the implementation of a corporate action to split ATGR shares in such a way that 1 share is divided into 4 shares, and the first day of trading in the new amount of shares on the regulated market is 19.07.2022.
Publish date 18.07.2022. 13:40
Connected entry View connected entry
Securities involved ATGR
Back

Disclaimer

Atlantic Grupa dd published this content on 18 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2022 11:53:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
