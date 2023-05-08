Atlantic Grupa d d : Great recognition and expansion of SDU Slovenia

Our distribution team in Slovenia has made a significant step forward in portfolio expansion and business development. Excellent cooperation with the principal BIC in the past is the reason why we were included on the list of participants in the Haleon/GSK tender. The extremely demanding procedure of selecting participants took place in secret, and our team demonstrated the best results and potential for growth. We are proud that this renowned international company chose us as their distributor.



In May, SDP Slovenia is set to start distributing GSK/Haleon products under the following brands: Aquafresh, Corega, Centrum, Sensodyne and Parodontax. According to data from the market research and public opinion survey agency AC Nielsen, the aforementioned brands account for more than 50% of the market share in the category of oral care products on the Slovenian market, and the expected turnover in the first 12 months is estimated at more than EUR 5 million. In addition to revenue, the reputation of the GSK/Haleon brands is extremely important for our portfolio.

During the visit to the GSK/Haleon headquarters, the management of the Slovenia strategic distribution area agreed on a strategy for the presentation of the brands concerned in Slovenia. The aforementioned principal has been on our radar for a number of years, as it fits perfectly into our distribution strategy, aimed at low complexity, multimillion turnover, and extensive knowledge and experience of the principal. SDU Slovenia has very ambitious plans for the new portfolio, and so far we have conducted over 100 additional presentations that will help us achieve the set sales plans.​