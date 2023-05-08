Advanced search
    ATGR   HRATGRRA0003

ATLANTIC GRUPA D.D.

(ATGR)
  Report
End-of-day quote Zagreb Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-03
50.00 EUR    0.00%
03:41aAtlantic Grupa D D : Great recognition and expansion of SDU Slovenia
PU
05/04Atlantic Grupa D D : Announcement on Sessions of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board
PU
04/25Atlantic Grupa D D : Notification on acquisition of shares
PU
Atlantic Grupa d d : Great recognition and expansion of SDU Slovenia

05/08/2023 | 03:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Great recognition and expansion of SDU Slovenia
Loaded
News
Great recognition and expansion of SDU Slovenia

8.5.2023.

The contract signed with a new partner GSK Haleon (Glaxo Smith Kline) on the distribution of well-known brands Sensodyne, Corega, Paradontax, Centrum and Aquafresh is worth more than five million euros​.

Our distribution team in Slovenia has made a significant step forward in portfolio expansion and business development. Excellent cooperation with the principal BIC in the past is the reason why we were included on the list of participants in the Haleon/GSK tender. The extremely demanding procedure of selecting participants took place in secret, and our team demonstrated the best results and potential for growth. We are proud that this renowned international company chose us as their distributor.

In May, SDP Slovenia is set to start distributing GSK/Haleon products under the following brands: Aquafresh, Corega, Centrum, Sensodyne and Parodontax. According to data from the market research and public opinion survey agency AC Nielsen, the aforementioned brands account for more than 50% of the market share in the category of oral care products on the Slovenian market, and the expected turnover in the first 12 months is estimated at more than EUR 5 million. In addition to revenue, the reputation of the GSK/Haleon brands is extremely important for our portfolio.

During the visit to the GSK/Haleon headquarters, the management of the Slovenia strategic distribution area agreed on a strategy for the presentation of the brands concerned in Slovenia. The aforementioned principal has been on our radar for a number of years, as it fits perfectly into our distribution strategy, aimed at low complexity, multimillion turnover, and extensive knowledge and experience of the principal. SDU Slovenia has very ambitious plans for the new portfolio, and so far we have conducted over 100 additional presentations that will help us achieve the set sales plans.​

©Atlantic Grupa d.d., 2023. All rights reserved

Attachments

Disclaimer

Atlantic Grupa dd published this content on 08 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2023 07:40:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 6 464 M 916 M 916 M
Net income 2022 196 M 27,7 M 27,7 M
Net Debt 2022 662 M 93,9 M 93,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 157 M 732 M 731 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,21x
EV / Sales 2022 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 5 430
Free-Float 42,9%
Chart ATLANTIC GRUPA D.D.
Duration : Period :
Atlantic Grupa d.d. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 388,08 HRK
Average target price 408,00 HRK
Spread / Average Target 5,13%
Managers and Directors
Emil Tedeschi President & Chief Executive Officer
Zoran Stankovic Group VP-Finance, Procurement & Investment
Zdenko Adrovic Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mladen Veber Senior Group Vice President-Business Operations
Aleksandar Saa Pekec Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATLANTIC GRUPA D.D.10.24%732
NESTLÉ S.A.8.70%348 420
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.16.37%105 625
THE HERSHEY COMPANY18.90%56 277
GENERAL MILLS, INC.7.11%52 750
KRAFT HEINZ1.50%50 709
