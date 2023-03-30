Advanced search
    ATGR   HRATGRRA0003

ATLANTIC GRUPA D.D.

(ATGR)
  Report
End-of-day quote Zagreb Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-20
48.60 EUR   -1.22%
48.60 EUR   -1.22%
05:01aAtlantic Grupa D D : Information on the Supervisory Board and the Audit Committee independence
PU
03/29Atlantic Grupa D D : Notice on the held Session of the Management Board
PU
03/28Atlantic Grupa D D : Information on the fulfilment of obligations towards bondholders
PU
Atlantic Grupa d d : Information on the Supervisory Board and the Audit Committee independence

03/30/2023 | 05:01am EDT
ATLANTIC GRUPA d.d. Miramarska 23 10 000 Zagreb

SECURITY: ATGR / ISIN: HRATGRRA0003

3ATG2 / ISIN: HRATGRO25CA5

LEI: 3157002G3ENYCZEB1A25

HOME MEMBER STATE: Croatia

REGULATED MARKET SEGMENT: Prime Market of the Zagreb Stock Exchange

Zagreb, 30 March 2023

Information on the Supervisory Board and the Audit Committee independence

In accordance with the provision of Article 138 and 139 of the Zagreb Stock Exchange Rules, Atlantic Grupa d.d., Miramarska 23, Zagreb (hereinafter: the Company) hereby publishes the information on the independent status of the Supervisory Board and the Audit Committee.

Out of in total 9 (nine) members of the Supervisory Board, 8 (eight) members are independent members of the Supervisory Board (members who have no business, family or other relations with the Company, the majority shareholder, or a group of majority shareholders, or members of the Management Board or Supervisory Board of the Company or the majority shareholder, namely: Mr. Siniša Petrović, Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board and its members, Mr. Zdenko Adrović, Mr.

Peter Elam Hakansson, Mr. Franz Josef Flosbach, Mrs. Vesna Nevistić, Mr. Saša Pekeč, Mrs. Monika Elisabeth Schulze and Mrs. Anja Svetina Nabergoj.Due to business relations with the majority shareholder and member of the Management Board, Mr. Zoran Vučinić, Chairman of the Supervisory Board is not independent from the Company.

The Audit Committee has three (3) members: Mr. Franz Josef Flosbach, President of the Audit Committee and members Mr. Zdenko Adrović and Ms. Vesna Nevistić, who are independent in respect of the Company.

Atlantic Grupa d.d.

Disclaimer

Atlantic Grupa dd published this content on 30 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2023 09:00:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 270 M 38,3 M 38,3 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 992 M 708 M 708 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 5 436
Free-Float 42,9%
Chart ATLANTIC GRUPA D.D.
Duration : Period :
Atlantic Grupa d.d. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 375,95 HRK
Average target price 408,00 HRK
Spread / Average Target 8,52%
Managers and Directors
Emil Tedeschi President & Chief Executive Officer
Zoran Stankovic Group VP-Finance, Procurement & Investment
Zdenko Adrovic Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mladen Veber Senior Group Vice President-Business Operations
Aleksandar Saa Pekec Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATLANTIC GRUPA D.D.7.16%708
NESTLÉ S.A.4.54%325 086
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.5.58%95 936
THE HERSHEY COMPANY9.21%51 539
GENERAL MILLS, INC.1.10%49 943
KRAFT HEINZ-5.01%47 448
