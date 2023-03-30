Atlantic Grupa d d : Information on the Supervisory Board and the Audit Committee independence

ATLANTIC GRUPA d.d. Miramarska 23 10 000 Zagreb

SECURITY: ATGR / ISIN: HRATGRRA0003

3ATG2 / ISIN: HRATGRO25CA5

LEI: 3157002G3ENYCZEB1A25

HOME MEMBER STATE: Croatia

REGULATED MARKET SEGMENT: Prime Market of the Zagreb Stock Exchange

Zagreb, 30 March 2023

Information on the Supervisory Board and the Audit Committee independence

In accordance with the provision of Article 138 and 139 of the Zagreb Stock Exchange Rules, Atlantic Grupa d.d., Miramarska 23, Zagreb (hereinafter: the Company) hereby publishes the information on the independent status of the Supervisory Board and the Audit Committee.

Out of in total 9 (nine) members of the Supervisory Board, 8 (eight) members are independent members of the Supervisory Board (members who have no business, family or other relations with the Company, the majority shareholder, or a group of majority shareholders, or members of the Management Board or Supervisory Board of the Company or the majority shareholder, namely: Mr. Siniša Petrović, Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board and its members, Mr. Zdenko Adrović, Mr.

Peter Elam Hakansson, Mr. Franz Josef Flosbach, Mrs. Vesna Nevistić, Mr. Saša Pekeč, Mrs. Monika Elisabeth Schulze and Mrs. Anja Svetina Nabergoj.Due to business relations with the majority shareholder and member of the Management Board, Mr. Zoran Vučinić, Chairman of the Supervisory Board is not independent from the Company.

The Audit Committee has three (3) members: Mr. Franz Josef Flosbach, President of the Audit Committee and members Mr. Zdenko Adrović and Ms. Vesna Nevistić, who are independent in respect of the Company.

Atlantic Grupa d.d.