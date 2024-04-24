|Title
|Issuer under observation - ATGR (ATLANTIC GRUPA d.d.)
due to the proposed decision to the General Assembly regarding dividend payment in the amount of EUR 1,20 per share
In accordance with Article 260, paragraph 1 of ZSE Rules, ZSE placed the issuer Atlantic Grupa d.d. into observation segment due to the proposed decision to the General Assembly regarding dividend payment in the amount of EUR 1,20 per share
|24.04.2024. 08:38
