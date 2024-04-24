Title Issuer under observation - ATGR (ATLANTIC GRUPA d.d.)
In language English
Short content

due to the proposed decision to the General Assembly regarding dividend payment in the amount of EUR 1,20 per share

Full content

In accordance with Article 260, paragraph 1 of ZSE Rules, ZSE placed the issuer Atlantic Grupa d.d. into observation segment due to the proposed decision to the General Assembly regarding dividend payment in the amount of EUR 1,20 per share

Publish date 24.04.2024. 08:38
Connected entry View connected entry

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Atlantic Grupa dd published this content on 24 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2024 06:43:06 UTC.