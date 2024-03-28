ATLANTIC GRUPA d.d. Miramarska 23 10 000 Zagreb
SECURITY: ATGR / ISIN: HRATGRRA0003
3ATG2 / ISIN: HRATGRO25CA5
LEI: 3157002G3ENYCZEB1A25
HOME MEMBER STATE: Croatia
REGULATED MARKET SEGMENT: Prime Market of the Zagreb Stock Exchange
Zagreb, 28 March 2024
Notice on the held Session of the Management Board
Pursuant to Articles 133 and 135 of the Zagreb Stock Exchange Rules, Atlantic Grupa d.d., Miramarska 23, Zagreb (hereon in the text: the Company) hereby notifies that on March 28, 2024, the Session of the Management Board was held during which the audited consolidated and unconsolidated financial results of the Company for the Business Year 2023 were considered and adopted.
