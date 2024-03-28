ATLANTIC GRUPA d.d. Miramarska 23 10 000 Zagreb

SECURITY: ATGR / ISIN: HRATGRRA0003

3ATG2 / ISIN: HRATGRO25CA5

LEI: 3157002G3ENYCZEB1A25

HOME MEMBER STATE: Croatia

REGULATED MARKET SEGMENT: Prime Market of the Zagreb Stock Exchange

Zagreb, 28 March 2024

Notice on the held Session of the Management Board

Pursuant to Articles 133 and 135 of the Zagreb Stock Exchange Rules, Atlantic Grupa d.d., Miramarska 23, Zagreb (hereon in the text: the Company) hereby notifies that on March 28, 2024, the Session of the Management Board was held during which the audited consolidated and unconsolidated financial results of the Company for the Business Year 2023 were considered and adopted.

Atlantic Grupa d.d.