ATLANTIC GRUPA d.d. Miramarska 23

10 000 Zagreb

SECURITY: ATGR / ISIN: HRATGRRA0003 3ATG2 / ISIN: HRATGRO25CA5

LEI: 3157002G3ENYCZEB1A25

HOME MEMBER STATE: Croatia

REGULATED MARKET SEGMENT: Prime Market of the Zagreb Stock Exchange

Zagreb, 14 March 2024

regulated information (acquisition of Company's shares)

Notification on the acquisition of Company's shares

Pursuant to the Article 474 paragraph 1 of the Capital Markets Act, Decision on granting an authorization to the Management Board to acquire treasury shares and the Decision on the exclusion of pre-emption rights of existing shareholders, adopted by the General Assembly on 27 June 2019 and the plan of acquisition of Company's shares in 2024 with the purpose of the offer of Company's share through the share option program to its employees or employees of its associate companies, as announced in the notification published on 14 February 2024, Atlantic Grupa d.d., Miramarska 23, Zagreb (hereinafter: the Company) announces the acquisition of 3,400 Company's shares of the total nominal amount of 27,200.00 EUR, which represents 0.03% of the subscribed capital of the Company, acquired by trading at the Zagreb Stock Exchange on 12 March 2024, at an average price of 56.00 EUR per share. Before said acquisition the Company owned 74,001 shares, of the total nominal amount of 592,008.00 EUR, which represents 0.55% of the subscribed capital of the Company, while after said acquisition the Company owns 77,401 shares, of the total nominal amount of 619,208.00 EUR, which represents 0.58% of the subscribed capital of the Company.

Atlantic Grupa d.d.