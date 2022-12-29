Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Croatia
  4. Zagreb Stock Exchange
  5. Atlantic Grupa d.d.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATGR   HRATGRRA0003

ATLANTIC GRUPA D.D.

(ATGR)
  Report
End-of-day quote Zagreb Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-27
342.00 HRK    0.00%
12/12Atlantic Grupa D D : Argeta Veggie will make you love vegetables like never before!
PU
12/07Atlantic Grupa D D : New member of the Management Board of Atlantic Grupa d.d.
PU
11/14Atlantic Grupa D D : Notice on the participation at investor conferences
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Atlantic Grupa d d : The Schedule of the Supervisory Board and General Assembly meetings

12/29/2022 | 03:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ATLANTIC GRUPA d.d. Miramarska 23

10 000 Zagreb

SECURITY: ATGR / ISIN: HRATGRRA0003 3ATG2 / ISIN: HRATGRO25CA5

LEI: 3157002G3ENYCZEB1A25

HOME MEMBER STATE: Croatia

REGULATED MARKET SEGMENT: Prime Market of the Zagreb Stock Exchange

Zagreb, 29 December 2022

  • regulated information (financial information)

The Schedule of the Announcements of the Financial Results

In accordance to the Company obligations that in legally defined deadlines it creates and announces financial and business reports and delivers them to the competent bodies in purpose of accessibility of information that can be valuable for financial services users, investors and public in general, Atlantic Grupa d.d. hereby submits the schedule for the announcements of the financial and business reports of the Company in 2023:

28

February 2023

Financial Report for the 4th Quarter of 2022 and unaudited Financial Report

for the year 2022

30

March 2023

Annual Report, Auditor's Report and Consolidated Financial Report for the

year 2022

25

April 2023

Financial Report for the 1st Quarter of 2023

25

July 2023

Financial Report for the 2nd Quarter of 2023 and the 1st Half of the year

2023

24

October 2023

Financial Report for the 3rd Quarter of 2023 and the first nine months of the

year 2023.

Atlantic Grupa d.d.

Disclaimer

Atlantic Grupa dd published this content on 29 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2022 08:02:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ATLANTIC GRUPA D.D.
12/12Atlantic Grupa D D : Argeta Veggie will make you love vegetables like never before!
PU
12/07Atlantic Grupa D D : New member of the Management Board of Atlantic Grupa d.d.
PU
11/14Atlantic Grupa D D : Notice on the participation at investor conferences
PU
11/07Atlantic Grupa D D : Notice on acquisition of Company's shares
PU
11/04Atlantic Grupa D D : Notice on the release of Company's shares
PU
10/27Atlantic Grupa d.d. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ende..
CI
09/26Atlantic Grupa D D : Notice on the release of Company's shares
PU
09/09Atlantic Grupa D D : Notice on acquisition of Company's shares
PU
07/28Atlantic Grupa d.d. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ende..
CI
07/28Atlantic Grupa D D : Significant revenue growth in the first half
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 270 M 38,0 M 38,0 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 541 M 640 M 640 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 5 477
Free-Float 42,9%
Chart ATLANTIC GRUPA D.D.
Duration : Period :
Atlantic Grupa d.d. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 342,00 HRK
Average target price 408,00 HRK
Spread / Average Target 19,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Emil Tedeschi President & Chief Executive Officer
Zoran Stankovic Group VP-Finance, Procurement & Investment
Zdenko Adrovic Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mladen Veber Senior Group Vice President-Business Operations
Aleksandar Saa Pekec Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATLANTIC GRUPA D.D.-18.57%640
NESTLÉ S.A.-15.18%321 176
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.1.78%92 166
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY41.90%52 687
GENERAL MILLS, INC.25.79%50 671
KRAFT HEINZ12.65%50 173