Atlantic Grupa d d : The Schedule of the Supervisory Board and General Assembly meetings

ATLANTIC GRUPA d.d. Miramarska 23

10 000 Zagreb

SECURITY: ATGR / ISIN: HRATGRRA0003 3ATG2 / ISIN: HRATGRO25CA5

LEI: 3157002G3ENYCZEB1A25

HOME MEMBER STATE: Croatia

REGULATED MARKET SEGMENT: Prime Market of the Zagreb Stock Exchange

Zagreb, 29 December 2022

regulated information (financial information)

The Schedule of the Announcements of the Financial Results

In accordance to the Company obligations that in legally defined deadlines it creates and announces financial and business reports and delivers them to the competent bodies in purpose of accessibility of information that can be valuable for financial services users, investors and public in general, Atlantic Grupa d.d. hereby submits the schedule for the announcements of the financial and business reports of the Company in 2023:

28 February 2023 Financial Report for the 4th Quarter of 2022 and unaudited Financial Report for the year 2022 30 March 2023 Annual Report, Auditor's Report and Consolidated Financial Report for the year 2022 25 April 2023 Financial Report for the 1st Quarter of 2023 25 July 2023 Financial Report for the 2nd Quarter of 2023 and the 1st Half of the year 2023 24 October 2023 Financial Report for the 3rd Quarter of 2023 and the first nine months of the year 2023.

Atlantic Grupa d.d.