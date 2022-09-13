Atlantic Insurance Public : Half-Yearly Results 2022

|
2022
2021
€'000
€'000
CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Profit for the period before taxation
1.752
6.984
Adjustments for:
(Gain)/ loss on sale and revaluation of investments
770
(3.639)
Depreciation of fixed and intangible assets
137
144
Gain from sale of tangible fixed assets
-
(2)
Interest received
(378)
(275)
Dividends received
(458)
(109)
Interest payable and bank expenses
53
40
(Increase) /decrease in debtors and other claims
169
(465)
Increase in insurance and other liabilities
2.458
2.849
Cash flow from operating activities
4.503
5.529
Interest paid
(53)
(40)
Tax paid
(388)
(4)
Net cash flow from operating activities
4.062
5.484
CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Purchase of investments
(4.260)
(9.681)
Sale of investments
3.709
7.970
Purchase of investment property
(124)
-
Purchase of property and equipment
(37)
(48)
Purchase of intangible assets
(91)
(11)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
-
2
(Increase) in fixed-term deposits
(373)
(2.919)
Interest received
378
275
Dividends received
458
109
Net cash flow for investing activities
(340)
(4.304)
CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Dividend paid
(4.673)
(3.310)
Net cash flow used for financing activities
(4.673)
(3.310)
Net (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(951)
(2.129)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
12.302
11.474
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
11.351
9.345
Cash and cash equivalents comprise:
Cash and bank balances
11.354
9.373
Bank overdrafts
(3)
(28)
11.351
9.345
