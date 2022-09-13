Atlantic Insurance Public : Half-Yearly Results 2022

Profit for the year after taxation

Profit for the year before taxation

Other income from investments

Loss on revaluation of property

(Loss) /Gain on sale and revaluation of investments

Commission payable for financial operations

Income from financial operations

Other income from insurance operations

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT for the period ended 30 June 2022

Total income for the year

Total income attributable to the shareholders

Comprehensive income for the year

Other comprehensive income/(losses) of the year after taxation

profit and loss account in subsequent periods

Net other comprehensive income not to be reclassified in the statement of

Deferred taxation due to revaluation of immovable property

and loss account in subsequent periods

Other comprehensive income not to be reclassified in the statement of profit

profit and loss account in subsequent periods

Net other comprehensive losses / (income) to be reclassified in the statement of

Change in the fair value of investments available for sale

and loss account in subsequent periods

Other comprehensive income to be reclassified in the statement of profit

Profit for the period

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME for the period ended 30 June 2022

Insurance and other liabilities

Outstanding claims and provisions for unearned premiums

Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss

Debtors and other claims

Financial assets available for sale

as at 30 June 2022

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

ATLANTIC INSURANCE COMPANY PUBLIC LIMITED

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY for the period ended 30 June 2022

Share Share Revaluation Fair value Retained Total Minority Total capital premium reserve Reserve Earnings attributable interest equity reserve to shareholders €000 €000 €000 €000 €000 €000 €000 €000 Balance as at 1 January 2021 13.241 1.943 2.912 44 21.482 39.622 338 39.960 Transfer of additional depreciation due to - - (1) - 1 - - - revaluation of buildings Gain on change in fair value of investments available for sale - - - 39 - 39 - 39 Dividend - - - - (3.310) (3.310) - (3.310) Profit for the period - - - - 6.522 6.522 54 6.576 Balance as at 30 June 2021 13.241 1.943 2.913 83 24.693 42.873 391 43.264 Balance as at 1 January 2022 13.241 1.943 3.040 103 29.952 48.279 403 48.682 Transfer of additional depreciation due to - - 1 - (1) - - - revaluation of buildings Loss on change in fair value of investments available for sale - - - (43) - (43) - (43) Dividend - - - - (4.673) (4.673) - (4.673) Profit for the period - - - - 1.440 1.440 15 1.455 Balance as at 30 June 2022 13.241 1.943 3.041 60 26.717 45.002 418 45.421

Gains or losses on the revaluation of financial assets available for sale are recognised in equity.

The share premium. the revaluation and the fair value reserves are not available for distribution.