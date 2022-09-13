Advanced search
    ATL   CY0006010314

ATLANTIC INSURANCE COMPANY PUBLIC LIMITED

(ATL)
End-of-day quote CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-09-11
1.620 EUR    0.00%
1.620 EUR    0.00%
ATLANTIC INSURANCE PUBLIC : Half-Yearly Results 2022
PU
ATLANTIC INSURANCE PUBLIC : Meeting of the Board of Directors for the Half-Yearly Results of 2022
PU
Atlantic Insurance Company Public Limited Provides Earnings Guidance for the First Half of 2022
CI
Atlantic Insurance Public : Half-Yearly Results 2022

09/13/2022
ATLANTIC INSURANCE COMPANY PUBLIC LIMITED

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT for the period ended 30 June 2022

Year

2022

2021

2021

€'000

€'000

%

€'000

Income from operating activities

Gross premiums

10.516

10.420

0.9%

21.388

Policy fees

376

374

0.3%

755

Reinsurers' share

(1.755)

(1.777)

-1.3%

(4.151)

Net premiums

9.137

9.017

1.3%

17.992

Transfer to unearned premiums

(223)

(144)

55.0%

(23)

Net premiums earned

8.914

8.873

0.5%

17.969

Other income from insurance operations

488

452

8.1%

985

Income from financial operations

232

306

-24.2%

516

9.634

9.631

0.0%

19.470

Expenses

4.655

3.568

8.398

Claims by insured parties

30.5%

Commission payable for insurance operations

605

606

-0.2%

1.242

Commission payable for financial operations

20

63

-67.7%

88

Administrative expenses

2.653

2.427

9.3%

5.286

7.933

6.665

19.0%

15.014

Profit from operating activities

1.701

2.966

-42.6%

4.456

(Loss) /Gain on sale and revaluation of investments

(770)

3.639

7.061

Loss on revaluation of property

-

-

(58)

Other income from investments

495

144

243.7%

554

Net finance income

326

235

38.5%

456

Profit for the year before taxation

1.752

6.984

-74.9%

12.469

Taxation

(297)

(408)

(614)

Profit for the year after taxation

1.455

6.576

-77.9%

11.855

Minority interest

(15)

(54)

(68)

Profit attributable to shareholders

1.440

6.522

-77.9%

11.787

Basic earnings per share (cents)

3.70

16.75

-77.9%

30.27

ATLANTIC INSURANCE COMPANY PUBLIC LIMITED

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME for the period ended 30 June 2022

2022

2021

€'000

€'000

Profit for the period

1.440

6.522

Other comprehensive income:

Other comprehensive income to be reclassified in the statement of profit

and loss account in subsequent periods

Change in the fair value of investments available for sale

(43)

39

Net other comprehensive losses / (income) to be reclassified in the statement of

(43)

39

profit and loss account in subsequent periods

Other comprehensive income not to be reclassified in the statement of profit

and loss account in subsequent periods

Deferred taxation due to revaluation of immovable property

-

-

Net other comprehensive income not to be reclassified in the statement of

-

-

profit and loss account in subsequent periods

Other comprehensive income/(losses) of the year after taxation

(43)

39

Comprehensive income for the year

1.397

6.561

Total income attributable to the shareholders

1.382

6.508

Minority interest

15

54

Total income for the year

1.397

6.561

ATLANTIC INSURANCE COMPANY PUBLIC LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

as at 30 June 2022

2022

2021

€'000

€'000

Αssets

Property and equipment

6.220

6.282

Intangible assets

140

88

Shareholding in consortia

676

625

Investment in property

4.439

4.314

Financial assets available for sale

1.488

473

Debtors and other claims

12.047

12.216

Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss

32.516

33.508

Fixed-term deposits

5.595

5.222

Cash and bank balances

11.354

12.315

Total assets

74.475

75.043

Equity

Share capital

13.241

13.241

Reserves

31.762

35.038

Equity attributable to shareholders

45.003

48.279

Minority interest

418

403

Total equity

45.421

48.682

Liabilities

Deferred taxation

38

34

Outstanding claims and provisions for unearned premiums

24.383

23.266

Bank overdrafts

3

14

Insurance and other liabilities

4.630

3.048

29.054

26.361

Total equity and liabilities

74.475

75.043

ATLANTIC INSURANCE COMPANY PUBLIC LIMITED

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY for the period ended 30 June 2022

Share

Share

Revaluation

Fair value

Retained

Total

Minority

Total

capital

premium

reserve

Reserve

Earnings

attributable

interest

equity

reserve

to

shareholders

€000

€000

€000

€000

€000

€000

€000

€000

Balance as at 1 January 2021

13.241

1.943

2.912

44

21.482

39.622

338

39.960

Transfer of additional depreciation due to

-

-

(1)

-

1

-

-

-

revaluation of buildings

Gain on change in fair value of investments

available for sale

-

-

-

39

-

39

-

39

Dividend

-

-

-

-

(3.310)

(3.310)

-

(3.310)

Profit for the period

-

-

-

-

6.522

6.522

54

6.576

Balance as at 30 June 2021

13.241

1.943

2.913

83

24.693

42.873

391

43.264

Balance as at 1 January 2022

13.241

1.943

3.040

103

29.952

48.279

403

48.682

Transfer of additional depreciation due to

-

-

1

-

(1)

-

-

-

revaluation of buildings

Loss on change in fair value of investments

available for sale

-

-

-

(43)

-

(43)

-

(43)

Dividend

-

-

-

-

(4.673)

(4.673)

-

(4.673)

Profit for the period

-

-

-

-

1.440

1.440

15

1.455

Balance as at 30 June 2022

13.241

1.943

3.041

60

26.717

45.002

418

45.421

Gains or losses on the revaluation of financial assets available for sale are recognised in equity.

The share premium. the revaluation and the fair value reserves are not available for distribution.

ATLANTIC INSURANCE COMPANY PUBLIC LIMITED

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS for the period ended 30 June 2022

2022

2021

€'000

€'000

CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Profit for the period before taxation

1.752

6.984

Adjustments for:

(Gain)/ loss on sale and revaluation of investments

770

(3.639)

Depreciation of fixed and intangible assets

137

144

Gain from sale of tangible fixed assets

-

(2)

Interest received

(378)

(275)

Dividends received

(458)

(109)

Interest payable and bank expenses

53

40

(Increase) /decrease in debtors and other claims

169

(465)

Increase in insurance and other liabilities

2.458

2.849

Cash flow from operating activities

4.503

5.529

Interest paid

(53)

(40)

Tax paid

(388)

(4)

Net cash flow from operating activities

4.062

5.484

CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Purchase of investments

(4.260)

(9.681)

Sale of investments

3.709

7.970

Purchase of investment property

(124)

-

Purchase of property and equipment

(37)

(48)

Purchase of intangible assets

(91)

(11)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

-

2

(Increase) in fixed-term deposits

(373)

(2.919)

Interest received

378

275

Dividends received

458

109

Net cash flow for investing activities

(340)

(4.304)

CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Dividend paid

(4.673)

(3.310)

Net cash flow used for financing activities

(4.673)

(3.310)

Net (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(951)

(2.129)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

12.302

11.474

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

11.351

9.345

Cash and cash equivalents comprise:

Cash and bank balances

11.354

9.373

Bank overdrafts

(3)

(28)

11.351

9.345

Disclaimer

Atlantic Insurance Company Public Ltd. published this content on 12 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2022 09:19:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 27,5 M 27,9 M 27,9 M
Net income 2021 11,8 M 11,9 M 11,9 M
Net cash 2021 12,3 M 12,5 M 12,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,62x
Yield 2021 5,00%
Capitalization 63,1 M 63,9 M 63,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,31x
EV / Sales 2021 1,96x
Nbr of Employees 120
Free-Float 84,0%
Chart ATLANTIC INSURANCE COMPANY PUBLIC LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Atlantic Insurance Company Public Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Emilios Pyrishis Chairman & Managing Director
Loukis Ioannou Finance Manager
Triantafyllos Lysimachou Independent Non-Executive Director
Panayiotis Mallis Independent Non-Executive Director
Menikos Messios Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATLANTIC INSURANCE COMPANY PUBLIC LIMITED-4.71%64
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-3.70%83 531
CHUBB LIMITED0.87%79 942
ALLIANZ SE-15.05%72 032
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD6.62%66 547
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED4.46%34 403