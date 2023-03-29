Atlantic Insurance Public : Meeting of the Board of Directors for final results 2022 and dividend

ANNOUNCEMENT Pursuant to the provisions of the Securities and Cyprus Stock Exchange Laws and Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of ATLANTIC INSURANCE COMPANY PUBLIC LTD will meet on Friday, 7 April 2023 at 10:30 a.m. to examine and approve, inter alia, the Annual Report and the Audited Financial Statements of the Group and of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31 December 2022 and set the date of the Annual General Meeting of the Company's shareholders. At the same meeting, the Board of Directors will also examine whether to pay dividend to the Company's shareholders. Yours, Emilios Pirishis Chairman