    ATL   CY0006010314

ATLANTIC INSURANCE COMPANY PUBLIC LIMITED

(ATL)
End-of-day quote CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-03-20
1.570 EUR   -0.63%
02:56aAtlantic Insurance Public : Meeting of the Board of Directors for final results 2022 and dividend
PU
01/13Atlantic Insurance Public : Profit/Loss Warning for 2022
PU
2022Atlantic Insurance Public : Revision of the Insured Value of your Home
PU
Atlantic Insurance Public : Meeting of the Board of Directors for final results 2022 and dividend

03/29/2023 | 02:56am EDT
0069/00042010/en
Meeting of the Board of Directors (Discussion on dividend/interest/new securities/alteration of capital/etc)
ATLANTIC INSURANCE COMPANY PUBLIC LTD
ATL - ATLANTIC INSURANCE COMPANY PUBLIC LTD
Meeting of the Board of Directors for final results 2022 and dividend

ANNOUNCEMENT

Pursuant to the provisions of the Securities and Cyprus Stock Exchange Laws and Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of ATLANTIC INSURANCE COMPANY PUBLIC LTD will meet on Friday, 7 April 2023 at 10:30 a.m. to examine and approve, inter alia, the Annual Report and the Audited Financial Statements of the Group and of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31 December 2022 and set the date of the Annual General Meeting of the Company's shareholders. At the same meeting, the Board of Directors will also examine whether to pay dividend to the Company's shareholders.

Yours,

Emilios Pirishis

Chairman

Filing Date: 29/03/2023 09:51

Atlantic Insurance Company Public Ltd. published this content on 29 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2023 06:55:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 27,5 M 29,8 M 29,8 M
Net income 2021 11,8 M 12,8 M 12,8 M
Net cash 2021 12,3 M 13,3 M 13,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,62x
Yield 2021 5,00%
Capitalization 61,1 M 66,3 M 66,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,31x
EV / Sales 2021 1,96x
Nbr of Employees 120
Free-Float 84,0%
Chart ATLANTIC INSURANCE COMPANY PUBLIC LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Atlantic Insurance Company Public Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Emilios Pyrishis Chairman & Managing Director
Loukis Ioannou Chief Financial Officer & Director
Triantafyllos Lysimachou Independent Non-Executive Director
Menikos Messios Independent Non-Executive Director
Andreas Frangoullis Executive Director, Manager-Sales & Claims
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATLANTIC INSURANCE COMPANY PUBLIC LIMITED-0.63%66
ALLIANZ SE2.61%89 762
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-2.50%80 269
CHUBB LIMITED-14.07%78 384
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-3.91%68 151
BAJAJ FINSERV LTD.-20.98%23 712
