  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Cyprus
  4. CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Atlantic Insurance Company Public Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATL   CY0006010314

ATLANTIC INSURANCE COMPANY PUBLIC LIMITED

(ATL)
  Report
News 
Summary

Atlantic Insurance Public : Report of dispersion of share capital as at 31.12.2021

01/14/2022 | 02:52am EST
CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE

APPENDIX 13

CONCENTRATED STATEMENT FOR THE FREE FLOAT OF THE SHARE CAPITAL OF

ATLANTIC INSURANCE COMPANY PUBLIC LTD

AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2021

A.

Bodies of Administration - Management and

Total number of

Percentage of the total

Surveillance

shares

number of shares

[(Article 137(3)]

1.

Chairman of the Board

EMILIOS PIRISHIS

13,490,912

34.64%

2.

Members of the Board (Names)

2.1

ANDREAS FRANGOULLIS

8,255,755

21.20%

2.2

GEORGE PIRISHIS

0

0.00%

2.3

NINA PIRISHI

0

0.00%

2.4

ANDREAS PIRISHIS

20,000

0.05%

2.5

CHARALAMBOS ALEXANDROU

86,224

0.22%

2.6

MENOIKOS MESSIOS

0

0.00%

2.7

LOUKIS IOANNOU

2,510

0.01%

2.8

TRIANTAFYLLOS LYSIMAHOU

0

0.00%

2.9

MARIOS SAVVIDES

165,135

0.42%

2.10

GEORGE KOUTSOS

0

0.00%

Deputy Directors

3.

General Manager

-

4.

Financial Manager: LOUKIS IOANNOU

0

0.00%

5.

Head of Accounting Department: NIKI PANAYI

0

0.00%

6.

Secretary

ANDREAS PIRISHIS

0

0.00%

7.

Auditors (names of partners/ employees)

7.1

ERNST & YOUNG CYPRUS

0

0.00%

8.

Buy Back

-

9.

Employee Provident Funds

Provident Fund of the Staff of Atlantic Insurance Co Ltd

8.255

0.02%

B.

Major Shareholders (over 5%)

B.1

PIRAEUS BANK S.A.

3,892,954

10.00%

B.1

ASTROBANK PUBLIC COMPANY LTD

3,892,953

10.00%

B.2

MARIA MARATHOVOUNIOTOU

2,329,122

5.98%

TOTAL

28,250,867

72.54%

C.

Company Employees

114,351

0.29%

FREE FLOAT TO THE PUBLIC

10,578,453

27.16%

TOTAL NUMBER OF LISTED SHARES

38,943,671

100.00%

Position

NAME - SURNAME

SIGNATURE

DATE

Chairman

EMILIOS PIRISHIS

signed

10/01/2022

Secretary

ANDREAS PIRISHIS

signed

11/01/2022

*Please return this document to the Cyprus Stock Exchange, after its completion.

Disclaimer

Atlantic Insurance Company Public Ltd. published this content on 14 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2022 07:51:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
