Atlantic Insurance Public : Report of dispersion of share capital as at 31.12.2021
CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE
APPENDIX 13
CONCENTRATED STATEMENT FOR THE FREE FLOAT OF THE SHARE CAPITAL OF
ATLANTIC INSURANCE COMPANY PUBLIC LTD
AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2021
A.
Bodies of Administration - Management and
Total number of
Percentage of the total
Surveillance
shares
number of shares
[(Article 137(3)]
1.
Chairman of the Board
EMILIOS PIRISHIS
13,490,912
34.64%
2.
Members of the Board (Names)
2.1
ANDREAS FRANGOULLIS
8,255,755
21.20%
2.2
GEORGE PIRISHIS
0
0.00%
2.3
NINA PIRISHI
0
0.00%
2.4
ANDREAS PIRISHIS
20,000
0.05%
2.5
CHARALAMBOS ALEXANDROU
86,224
0.22%
2.6
MENOIKOS MESSIOS
0
0.00%
2.7
LOUKIS IOANNOU
2,510
0.01%
2.8
TRIANTAFYLLOS LYSIMAHOU
0
0.00%
2.9
MARIOS SAVVIDES
165,135
0.42%
2.10
GEORGE KOUTSOS
0
0.00%
Deputy Directors
3.
General Manager
-
4.
Financial Manager: LOUKIS IOANNOU
0
0.00%
5.
Head of Accounting Department: NIKI PANAYI
0
0.00%
6.
Secretary
ANDREAS PIRISHIS
0
0.00%
7.
Auditors (names of partners/ employees)
7.1
ERNST & YOUNG CYPRUS
0
0.00%
8.
Buy Back
-
9.
Employee Provident Funds
Provident Fund of the Staff of Atlantic Insurance Co Ltd
8.255
0.02%
B.
Major Shareholders (over 5%)
B.1
PIRAEUS BANK S.A.
3,892,954
10.00%
B.1
ASTROBANK PUBLIC COMPANY LTD
3,892,953
10.00%
B.2
MARIA MARATHOVOUNIOTOU
2,329,122
5.98%
TOTAL
28,250,867
72.54%
C.
Company Employees
114,351
0.29%
FREE FLOAT TO THE PUBLIC
10,578,453
27.16%
TOTAL NUMBER OF LISTED SHARES
38,943,671
100.00%
Position
NAME - SURNAME
SIGNATURE
DATE
Chairman
EMILIOS PIRISHIS
signed
10/01/2022
Secretary
ANDREAS PIRISHIS
signed
11/01/2022
