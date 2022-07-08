Atlantic Lithium : 2022.07.08 – Corporate Update – Demerger Tax

8 July 2022

Tax Information Statement - In-specie distribution of

Ricca shares on 22 December 2021

The Board of Atlantic Lithium Limited (AIM: ALL, OTC: ALLIF, "Atlantic Lithium" or the "Company"), the funded African-focussed lithium exploration and development company targeting to deliver Ghana's first lithium mine, wishes to advise of the following Australian tax information for its shareholders with regard to the in-specie distribution of Ricca Resources Limited ("Ricca") shares on 22 December 2021.

The purpose of this tax information statement is to set out the expected Australian income tax consequences associated with the in-specie distribution, including:

how the Australian capital gains tax (CGT) cost base of Atlantic Lithium shares held at the Record Date (see below) should be adjusted; and

how the CGT cost base of Ricca shares that were distributed set.

The in-specie distribution of all of the shares held by the Company in Ricca to eligible Atlantic Lithium shareholders was completed on 22 December 2021 (Implementation Date).

Eligible Atlantic Lithium shareholders were those eligible shareholders registered on the Atlantic Lithium share register on 23 November 2021 (Record Date).

Atlantic Lithium first engaged with the Australian Taxation Office in October 2021 with a view to seeking, by way of request for class ruling, confirmation of the taxation consequences associated with the in-specie distribution.

Unfortunately, there have been a number of delays with this ruling process owing to various factors and so at this time, eight months on, Atlantic Lithium considers that the appropriate course of action is to withdraw the ruling request and provide shareholders with relevant information concerning the taxation consequences it would expect are associated with the in-specie distribution.

The information provided here does not constitute tax advice and Atlantic Lithium recommends that shareholders obtain their own tax advice concerning the taxation consequences of the receipt of Ricca shares, including for reason that each person's circumstances are different.

Further, Atlantic Lithium cannot guarantee that the Australian Taxation Office may not take a different view of the income tax consequences associated with the in-specie distribution of Ricca shares upon review.