Atlantic Lithium : Investor Presentation

CHARGING THE CHANGE

Investor Presentation

May 2022

Information in this report relating to the exploration results is based on data reviewed by Mr Lennard Kolff (MEcon. Geol., BSc. Hons ARSM), Chief Geologist of the Company. Mr Kolff is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG) who has in excess of 20 years' experience in mineral exploration and is a Qualified Person under the AIM Rules.

Information in this report relating to Mineral Resource estimation was compiled by Shaun Searle, a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr Searle has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Searle is a director of Ashmore Advisory Pty Ltd.

The information in this announcement that relates to metallurgical results is based on information compiled by Mr Noel O'Brien, Director of Trinol Pty. Limited. Mr O'Brien is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM) and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the December 2012 edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves" (JORC Code).

CORPORATE SNAPSHOT

Directors & Management

Neil Herbert Executive Chairman

Capital Structure

Issued Capital 576.7m Options & Warrants 10.5m @ 12p - Expire Jun 2022 5m @ 40p - Expire Aug 2023 4.5m @ 12p - Expire Dec 2022

6m @ 50p - Expire Dec 2022 4m @ 30p - Expire Dec 2022

6m @ 50p - Expire Aug 2023 3.5m @ 30p - Expire Apr 2023

8m @ 70p - Expire Apr 2024 4m @ 30p - Expire Aug 2023

8m @ 75p - Expire Apr 2024 5m @ 40p - Expire Dec 2022

5m @ 80p - Expire Apr 2024 69.5m Performance Rights 12.1m Broker Warrants 2.8m Fully-diluted share capital 661.1m Market Capitalisation (56p) £323m Cash Balance (31 Mar 2021) US$16.5m

Major Shareholders

CORPORATE SNAPSHOT - Business Overview

Extensive Lithium Portfolio

Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire 560km2 and 774km2 of tenureStrong Cash Position c. US$16.5m for future growth

Proven Premium Product

High grade SC6 with low contaminants Successful battery grade conversion by successfully by ANSTO

Significant Exploration Upside Only 13km2 drilled of 1,334km2 tenure package

Accelerating Projects to Production Drilling, studies and permitting Regional exploration, resource expansion on ongoing

Piedmont Agreement US$103m to fully fund Ewoyaa project Ø US$3.43B LOM revenues Ø US$178m EBITDA

Excellent Local Infrastructure Sealed road networks Operational ports and power Pro-mining jurisdictions

Strong ESG Credentials >98% Ghanaian and Ivoirian employment Low carbon footprint

"Advancing the industry-leading Ewoyaa Project through studies towards production Len Kolff Interim CEO

PIEDMONT TO FUND PROJECT TO PRODUCTION

Ghana to Become First West African Lithium Producer

Benefits to Atlantic