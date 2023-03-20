Advanced search
    IRR   AU0000237554

ATLANTIC LITHIUM LIMITED

(IRR)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04:49:32 2023-03-20 am EDT
27.90 GBX   +4.49%
04:30aAtlantic Lithium chiefs invest GBP670,000; starts drilling
AN
03/15Atlantic Lithium progresses at Ewoyaa Lithium Project
AN
03/15Atlantic Lithium Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Atlantic Lithium chiefs invest GBP670,000; starts drilling

03/20/2023 | 04:30am EDT
Atlantic Lithium Ltd - developing lithium mine in Ghana - Executive Chair Neil Herbert buys 1.9 million shares at average GBP0.2748, worth GBP519,380, on Thursday last week. Finance Director Amanda Harsas buys 571,500 shares at average GBP0.2690, worth GBP153,734, on Thursday and Friday. Herbert now has 7.3 million shares, a 1.2% stake. Harsas has 733,371 shares.

Atlantic Lithium on Monday also says it has started auger drilling at the Ewoyaa lithium project in Ghana. The planned 20,000 metres of auger drilling over five months is part of Atlantic Lithium's overall 2023 exploration and resource drilling programme at the Cape Coast project.

Current stock price: 27.60 pence, up 3.4% in London on Monday

12-month change: down 30%

By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 -4,00 M -2,68 M -2,68 M
Net cash 2023 32,9 M 22,1 M 22,1 M
P/E ratio 2023 -80,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 294 M 197 M 197 M
EV / Sales 2023 -
EV / Sales 2024 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 52,1%
Managers and Directors
Lennard Alexander K. van Oosterwijk Chief Executive Officer & Director
Amanda Harsas CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Neil Lindsey Herbert Executive Chairman
Keith Muller Chief Operating Officer
Geoffrey Stuart Crow Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATLANTIC LITHIUM LIMITED-28.70%197
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION12.78%52 656
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-4.66%51 834
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.3.00%10 002
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-7.48%9 697
ALLKEM LIMITED-6.32%4 494