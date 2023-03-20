Atlantic Lithium chiefs invest GBP670,000; starts drilling

Atlantic Lithium Ltd - developing lithium mine in Ghana - Executive Chair Neil Herbert buys 1.9 million shares at average GBP0.2748, worth GBP519,380, on Thursday last week. Finance Director Amanda Harsas buys 571,500 shares at average GBP0.2690, worth GBP153,734, on Thursday and Friday. Herbert now has 7.3 million shares, a 1.2% stake. Harsas has 733,371 shares.

Atlantic Lithium on Monday also says it has started auger drilling at the Ewoyaa lithium project in Ghana. The planned 20,000 metres of auger drilling over five months is part of Atlantic Lithium's overall 2023 exploration and resource drilling programme at the Cape Coast project.

Current stock price: 27.60 pence, up 3.4% in London on Monday

12-month change: down 30%

By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor

