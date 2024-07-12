(Alliance News) - Atlantic Lithium Ltd on Friday said operations have resumed at its Ghanaian project which is now awaiting the ratification of a mining lease.

The African-focused lithium exploration and development company is striving to deliver Ghana's first lithium mine with the development of its flagship Ewoyaa project.

In October, the government granted the company a mining lease for the project. Atlantic Lithium confirmed on Friday that in accordance with the terms of the lease, the application has now been submitted to the Ghanaian parliament to undergo the ratification process.

Additionally, on Wednesday activities at the project were suspended following the death of a worker. Following an investigation conducted by the countries Chief Inspector of Mines, the site is now operational again.

"The company is taking a steady approach to resuming operations since the incident, ensuring alignment with the recommendations made by the Minerals Commission," Atlantic Minerals said.

The recommendations have not been disclosed.

Atlantic Lithium shares were up 5.2% to 20.25 pence each in London on Friday morning.

By Elijah Dale, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.