(Alliance News) - Atlantic Lithium Ltd on Wednesday said an investigation is underway following the death of a worker in an incident that took place on Tuesday.

The West Africa-focused lithium exploration and development company said death occurred at its flagship Ewoyaa project in Ghana.

"[The board] is deeply saddened to report that a member of our workforce was fatally injured yesterday in an incident whilst working," the company said.

Activities at the site have since been suspended with the relevant authorities now notified to carry out an investigation to determine the causes of the incident.

Atlantic Lithium said it is committed to implementing relevant learnings from the investigation regarding health and safety protocols and practices.

The company will provide further updates when possible.

Atlantic Lithium shares were down 7.4% to 18.52 pence each in London on Wednesday morning.

By Elijah Dale, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

