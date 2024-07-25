Atlantic Lithium Limited is an Australia-based lithium-focused exploration and development company with assets in Ghana and Cote d'Ivoire, West Africa. The Company is advancing its Ewoyaa Lithium Project. In Ghana the Company holds approximately 560 square kilometers (km2) of granted and under application tenure. In Cote d'Ivoire, the Company holds approximately 774 km2 of under application lithium tenure within prospective Birimian terrain. The Ewoyaa Lithium project occurs within 110 kilometers of an operating deep-sea port, within one kilometers of a bitumen high-way and adjacent to grid power. In Cote d'Ivoire, the Company has two applications covering 774 km2 for lithium and associated minerals which covers prospective fractionated granitic intrusive centers with lithium and columbite-tantalum occurrences and outcropping pegmatites.