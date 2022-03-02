Atlantic Navigation Singapore : 01 Mar 2022 | Financial Statements and Related Announcement - Full Yearly Results

for the Financial Quarter and Year Ended 31 December 2021
In view of an Emphasis of Matter relating to "material uncertainty related to going concern" highlighted by the Company's independent auditor, Ernst & Young LLP, on the audited financial statements of the Group for the financial year ended 31 December 2020, the Company is required by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") to announce its quarterly financial statements pursuant to Rule 705 of the Catalist Rules.
This announcement, including the condensed interim consolidated financial statements, has been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, SAC Capital Private Limited ("Sponsor"). This announcement has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made, or reports contained in this announcement.
Atlantic Navigation Holdings (Singapore) Limited
(Company Registration No. 200411055E)
A. Condensed interim consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income
The Group
The Group
3 months
3 months
12 months
12 months
ended 31
ended 31
ended 31
ended 31
December
December
Increase/
December
December
2021
2020
(Decrease)
2021
2020
Note
US$'000
US$'000
%
US$'000
US$'000
Revenue
4
13,439
14,519
(7.4)
43,814
64,394
Cost of services1
(10,425)
(11,932)
(12.6)
(37,843)
(50,329)
Gross profit
3,014
2,587
16.5
5,971
14,065
Other items of income
Increase/
(Decrease)
%
(32.0)
(24.8)
(57.5)
Finance income
-
-
-
-
1
N.M.
Other income
390
304
28.3
390
535
(27.1)
Other items of expense
Marketing and distribution expenses
-
(2)
N.M.
(8)
(9)
(11.1)
Administrative expenses1
(1,557)
(3,568)
(56.4)
(6,085)
(7,764)
(21.6)
Finance costs
(935)
(966)
(3.2)
(4,100)
(4,851)
(15.5)
Other expenses
-
-
-
(1,052)
-
N.M.
Impairment loss on property, vessels and equipment
-
-
-
(8,028)
(5,780)
38.9
Withholding tax expense
(86)
(355)
(75.8)
(336)
(1,650)
(79.6)
Profit/(loss) before tax
6
826
(2,000)
N.M.
(13,248)
(5,453)
>100.0
Income tax expense
-
-
-
-
-
-
Profit/(loss) for the period/year, attributable to owners
of the Company
826
(2,000)
N.M.
(13,248)
(5,453)
>100.0
Adjusted EBITDA for the period/year2
3,804
1,083
>100.0
8,523
13,882
(38.6)
Includes depreciation and amortisation as disclosed in Note 6.1.
Adjusted EBITDA is computed based on the loss before tax, finance costs, depreciation, amortisation, impairment loss on property, vessels and equipment, net loss/(gain) on disposal of property, vessels and equipment.
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income
Profit/(loss) for the period/year
826
(2,000)
N.M.
(13,248)
(5,453)
>100.0
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
Net fair value changes on cash flow hedges
229
52
>100.0
600
(454)
N.M.
Other comprehensive income for the period/year, net of tax
229
52
>100.0
600
(454)
N.M.
Total comprehensive income for the period/year, attributable
to owners of the Company
1,055
(1,948)
N.M.
(12,648)
(5,907)
>100.0
Profit/(loss) per share for the year attributable to the owners of the Company during the financial period/year:
Basic (US$ in cent)
Diluted (US$ in cent)
0.16
(0.38)
(2.53)
(1.04)
0.16
(0.38)
(2.53)
(1.04)
The share options granted to employees under the existing Atlantic 2008 ESOS and Atlantic 2015 ESOS have not been included in the calculation of diluted loss per share because they are anti-dilutive. All options have expired since 29 January 2020 and 11 May 2020 as disclosed in Note 13.
N.M.: not meaningful
B. Condensed interim statements of financial position
The Group
The Company
Unaudited
Audited
Unaudited
Audited
31 December
31 December
31 December
31 December
2021
2020
2021
2020
Note
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Property, vessels and equipment
8
138,539
155,232
-
-
Right-of-use assets
20
85
-
-
Intangible assets
164
183
141
141
Investment in subsidiaries
-
-
67,770
67,770
Advances, deposits and other receivables
-
-
24,471
35,050
Prepayments
-
382
-
-
138,723
155,882
92,382
102,961
Current assets
Inventories
700
288
-
-
Advances, deposits and other receivables
1,854
1,826
3,728
5,449
Prepayments
306
767
14
-
Trade receivables
9
11,171
13,790
1,976
3,311
Cash and bank balances
520
886
37
41
Restricted cash
90
94
-
-
14,641
17,651
5,755
8,801
Total assets
153,364
173,533
98,137
111,762
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Loans and borrowings
10
52,682
55,387
18,004
20,087
Trade payables
8,972
13,022
-
1,760
Accruals and other payables
5,574
5,810
292
490
Other non-financial liabilities
130
349
-
-
Amount due to shareholders
11
2,689
960
750
-
Lease liabilities
-
72
-
-
70,047
75,600
19,046
22,337
Net current liabilities
(55,406)
(57,949)
(13,291)
(13,536)
Non-current liabilities
Provisions
754
639
-
-
Amount due to shareholders
11
11,370
11,361
11,370
11,361
Derivatives
12
943
1,543
-
-
Loans and borrowings
10
1,248
3,316
-
-
14,315
16,859
11,370
11,361
Total liabilities
84,362
92,459
30,416
33,698
Net assets
7
69,002
81,074
67,721
78,064
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
Share capital
13
38,307
38,307
111,471
111,471
Other reserves
5,720
4,544
6,036
5,460
Retained earnings/(accumulated losses)
24,975
38,223
(49,786)
(38,867)
Total equity
69,002
81,074
67,721
78,064
Total equity and liabilities
153,364
173,533
98,137
111,762
C. Condensed interim statements of changes in equity
The Group
Equity,
Share
Other
Retained
total
capital
reserves
earnings
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
2021
Balance at 1 January 2021
81,074
38,307
4,544
38,223
Loss for the year
(13,248)
-
-
(13,248)
Other comprehensive income
Net fair value changes on cash flow hedges
600
-
600
-
Other comprehensive income for the year, net of tax
600
-
600
-
Transaction with owners of the Company directly recognised in equity*
576
-
576
-
Balance at 31 December 2021
69,002
38,307
5,720
24,975
2020
Balance at 1 January 2020
85,952
38,307
3,969
43,676
Loss for the year
(5,453)
-
-
(5,453)
Other comprehensive income
Net fair value changes on cash flow hedges
(454)
-
(454)
-
Other comprehensive income for the year, net of tax
(454)
-
(454)
-
Interest on shareholders' loan waived off
1,029
-
1,029
-
Balance at 31 December 2020
81,074
38,307
4,544
38,223
The Company
Equity,
Share
Other
Accumulated
total
capital
reserves
losses
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
2021
Balance at 1 January 2021
78,064
111,471
5,460
(38,867)
Loss for the year, representing total comprehensive income for the year
(10,919)
-
-
(10,919)
Transaction with owners of the company directly recognised in equity*
576
-
576
-
Balance at 31 December 2021
67,721
111,471
6,036
(49,786)
2020
Balance at 1 January 2020
83,050
111,471
4,431
(32,852)
Loss for the year, representing total comprehensive income for the year
(6,015)
-
-
(6,015)
Interest on shareholders' loan waived off
1,029
-
1,029
-
Balance at 31 December 2020
78,064
111,471
5,460
(38,867)
During 1Q2021, a fair value adjustment arising from change of interest rate from 6.0% per annum to 3.0% per annum, being the difference between the carrying amount of loans received from shareholders and the fair value of these loans, was recognised in capital reserve.
