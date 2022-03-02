Atlantic Navigation Singapore : 01 Mar 2022 | Financial Statements and Related Announcement - Full Yearly Results

ATLANTIC NAVIGATION HOLDINGS (SINGAPORE) LIMITED

(Company Registration No. 200411055E)

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

for the Financial Quarter and Year Ended 31 December 2021

In view of an Emphasis of Matter relating to "material uncertainty related to going concern" highlighted by the Company's independent auditor, Ernst & Young LLP, on the audited financial statements of the Group for the financial year ended 31 December 2020, the Company is required by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") to announce its quarterly financial statements pursuant to Rule 705 of the Catalist Rules.

This announcement, including the condensed interim consolidated financial statements, has been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, SAC Capital Private Limited ("Sponsor"). This announcement has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made, or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Ms. Lee Khai Yinn (Tel: (65) 6232 3210) at 1 Robinson Road, #21-00 AIA Tower, Singapore 048542.

Page 1 of 19