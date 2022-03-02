Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Singapore
  Singapore Stock Exchange
  Atlantic Navigation Holdings (Singapore) Limited
  News
  Summary
    5UL   SG2F00983534

ATLANTIC NAVIGATION HOLDINGS (SINGAPORE) LIMITED

(5UL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Atlantic Navigation Singapore : 01 Mar 2022 | Financial Statements and Related Announcement - Full Yearly Results

03/02/2022 | 12:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ATLANTIC NAVIGATION HOLDINGS (SINGAPORE) LIMITED

(Company Registration No. 200411055E)

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

for the Financial Quarter and Year Ended 31 December 2021

In view of an Emphasis of Matter relating to "material uncertainty related to going concern" highlighted by the Company's independent auditor, Ernst & Young LLP, on the audited financial statements of the Group for the financial year ended 31 December 2020, the Company is required by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") to announce its quarterly financial statements pursuant to Rule 705 of the Catalist Rules.

This announcement, including the condensed interim consolidated financial statements, has been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, SAC Capital Private Limited ("Sponsor"). This announcement has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made, or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Ms. Lee Khai Yinn (Tel: (65) 6232 3210) at 1 Robinson Road, #21-00 AIA Tower, Singapore 048542.

Page 1 of 19

Table of Contents

Page

  1. Condensed interim consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive

income....................................................................................................................................

3

B. Condensed interim statements of financial position..............................................................

4

C.

Condensed interim statements of changes in equity............................................................

5

D.

Condensed interim consolidated statement of cash flows.....................................................

6

E. Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements.......................................

7

F.

Other information required by Catalist Rule Appendix 7C.....................................................

15

Page 2 of 19

Atlantic Navigation Holdings (Singapore) Limited

(Company Registration No. 200411055E)

A. Condensed interim consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

The Group

The Group

3 months

3 months

12 months

12 months

ended 31

ended 31

ended 31

ended 31

December

December

Increase/

December

December

2021

2020

(Decrease)

2021

2020

Note

US$'000

US$'000

%

US$'000

US$'000

Revenue

4

13,439

14,519

(7.4)

43,814

64,394

Cost of services1

(10,425)

(11,932)

(12.6)

(37,843)

(50,329)

Gross profit

3,014

2,587

16.5

5,971

14,065

Other items of income

Increase/

(Decrease)

%

(32.0)

(24.8)

(57.5)

Finance income

-

-

-

-

1

N.M.

Other income

390

304

28.3

390

535

(27.1)

Other items of expense

Marketing and distribution expenses

-

(2)

N.M.

(8)

(9)

(11.1)

Administrative expenses1

(1,557)

(3,568)

(56.4)

(6,085)

(7,764)

(21.6)

Finance costs

(935)

(966)

(3.2)

(4,100)

(4,851)

(15.5)

Other expenses

-

-

-

(1,052)

-

N.M.

Impairment loss on property, vessels and equipment

-

-

-

(8,028)

(5,780)

38.9

Withholding tax expense

(86)

(355)

(75.8)

(336)

(1,650)

(79.6)

Profit/(loss) before tax

6

826

(2,000)

N.M.

(13,248)

(5,453)

>100.0

Income tax expense

-

-

-

-

-

-

Profit/(loss) for the period/year, attributable to owners

of the Company

826

(2,000)

N.M.

(13,248)

(5,453)

>100.0

Adjusted EBITDA for the period/year2

3,804

1,083

>100.0

8,523

13,882

(38.6)

  1. Includes depreciation and amortisation as disclosed in Note 6.1.
  2. Adjusted EBITDA is computed based on the loss before tax, finance costs, depreciation, amortisation, impairment loss on property, vessels and equipment, net loss/(gain) on disposal of property, vessels and equipment.

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

Profit/(loss) for the period/year

826

(2,000)

N.M.

(13,248)

(5,453)

>100.0

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

Net fair value changes on cash flow hedges

229

52

>100.0

600

(454)

N.M.

Other comprehensive income for the period/year, net of tax

229

52

>100.0

600

(454)

N.M.

Total comprehensive income for the period/year, attributable

to owners of the Company

1,055

(1,948)

N.M.

(12,648)

(5,907)

>100.0

Profit/(loss) per share for the year attributable to the owners of the Company during the financial period/year:

Basic (US$ in cent)

Diluted (US$ in cent)

0.16

(0.38)

(2.53)

(1.04)

0.16

(0.38)

(2.53)

(1.04)

The share options granted to employees under the existing Atlantic 2008 ESOS and Atlantic 2015 ESOS have not been included in the calculation of diluted loss per share because they are anti-dilutive. All options have expired since 29 January 2020 and 11 May 2020 as disclosed in Note 13.

N.M.: not meaningful

Page 3 of 19

B. Condensed interim statements of financial position

The Group

The Company

Unaudited

Audited

Unaudited

Audited

31 December

31 December

31 December

31 December

2021

2020

2021

2020

Note

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Property, vessels and equipment

8

138,539

155,232

-

-

Right-of-use assets

20

85

-

-

Intangible assets

164

183

141

141

Investment in subsidiaries

-

-

67,770

67,770

Advances, deposits and other receivables

-

-

24,471

35,050

Prepayments

-

382

-

-

138,723

155,882

92,382

102,961

Current assets

Inventories

700

288

-

-

Advances, deposits and other receivables

1,854

1,826

3,728

5,449

Prepayments

306

767

14

-

Trade receivables

9

11,171

13,790

1,976

3,311

Cash and bank balances

520

886

37

41

Restricted cash

90

94

-

-

14,641

17,651

5,755

8,801

Total assets

153,364

173,533

98,137

111,762

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Loans and borrowings

10

52,682

55,387

18,004

20,087

Trade payables

8,972

13,022

-

1,760

Accruals and other payables

5,574

5,810

292

490

Other non-financial liabilities

130

349

-

-

Amount due to shareholders

11

2,689

960

750

-

Lease liabilities

-

72

-

-

70,047

75,600

19,046

22,337

Net current liabilities

(55,406)

(57,949)

(13,291)

(13,536)

Non-current liabilities

Provisions

754

639

-

-

Amount due to shareholders

11

11,370

11,361

11,370

11,361

Derivatives

12

943

1,543

-

-

Loans and borrowings

10

1,248

3,316

-

-

14,315

16,859

11,370

11,361

Total liabilities

84,362

92,459

30,416

33,698

Net assets

7

69,002

81,074

67,721

78,064

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

Share capital

13

38,307

38,307

111,471

111,471

Other reserves

5,720

4,544

6,036

5,460

Retained earnings/(accumulated losses)

24,975

38,223

(49,786)

(38,867)

Total equity

69,002

81,074

67,721

78,064

Total equity and liabilities

153,364

173,533

98,137

111,762

Page 4 of 19

C. Condensed interim statements of changes in equity

The Group

Equity,

Share

Other

Retained

total

capital

reserves

earnings

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

2021

Balance at 1 January 2021

81,074

38,307

4,544

38,223

Loss for the year

(13,248)

-

-

(13,248)

Other comprehensive income

Net fair value changes on cash flow hedges

600

-

600

-

Other comprehensive income for the year, net of tax

600

-

600

-

Transaction with owners of the Company directly recognised in equity*

576

-

576

-

Balance at 31 December 2021

69,002

38,307

5,720

24,975

2020

Balance at 1 January 2020

85,952

38,307

3,969

43,676

Loss for the year

(5,453)

-

-

(5,453)

Other comprehensive income

Net fair value changes on cash flow hedges

(454)

-

(454)

-

Other comprehensive income for the year, net of tax

(454)

-

(454)

-

Interest on shareholders' loan waived off

1,029

-

1,029

-

Balance at 31 December 2020

81,074

38,307

4,544

38,223

The Company

Equity,

Share

Other

Accumulated

total

capital

reserves

losses

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

2021

Balance at 1 January 2021

78,064

111,471

5,460

(38,867)

Loss for the year, representing total comprehensive income for the year

(10,919)

-

-

(10,919)

Transaction with owners of the company directly recognised in equity*

576

-

576

-

Balance at 31 December 2021

67,721

111,471

6,036

(49,786)

2020

Balance at 1 January 2020

83,050

111,471

4,431

(32,852)

Loss for the year, representing total comprehensive income for the year

(6,015)

-

-

(6,015)

Interest on shareholders' loan waived off

1,029

-

1,029

-

Balance at 31 December 2020

78,064

111,471

5,460

(38,867)

  • During 1Q2021, a fair value adjustment arising from change of interest rate from 6.0% per annum to 3.0% per annum, being the difference between the carrying amount of loans received from shareholders and the fair value of these loans, was recognised in capital reserve.

Page 5 of 19

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Atlantic Navigation Holdings (Singapore) Ltd. published this content on 02 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2022 05:46:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
