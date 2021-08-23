Atlantic Navigation Singapore : 23 Aug 2021 | Response to SGX Queries
08/23/2021 | 09:14am EDT
ATLANTIC NAVIGATION HOLDINGS (SINGAPORE) LIMITED
(Company Registration No. 200411055E)
________
RESPONSES TO QUERIES RAISED BY THE SINGAPORE EXCHANGE REGULATION
The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Atlantic Navigation Holdings (Singapore) Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") refers to the Company's announcement dated 13 August 2021 (the "Announcement") on its unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2021 and wishes to provide its responses to the following queries raised by the Singapore Exchange Regulation Pte. Ltd. ("SGX RegCo") on 20 August 2021, as follows:
SGX RegCo's Queries
Company's Responses
1. It is disclosed in
the
P/L
that
(i)
For 2QFY2021 financial results, vessel valuation across the entire fleet
impairment
of
PPE
was
of vessels was conducted by Cleghorn, Wilton & Associates, Ltd. (the
US$8.0m for 1HFY2021.
"Valuer"), established in the UAE in 1979 and it has been the Group's
In para 2.2(b)(ii), it was stated
valuer since its inception. The date of the valuation is 30 June 2021.
that an impairment exists when
(ii)
The Group engages the Valuer which provides valuations for a view of
the carrying value of an asset or
the market value, having taken into consideration mainly the vessel's
cash generating unit exceeds its
age, size, type and characteristics, based on a sale between a willing
recoverable
amount,
which is
buyer and a willing seller and its own professional knowledge. Such
the higher of its fair value less
valuation as determined being the market value is deemed as the
costs of disposal and its value in
recoverable amount, and the impairment is determined as the
use.
The
Group
engages
difference between the recoverable amount and the book value as at
independent
professional
30 June 2021.
valuation expert
to
perform
valuations
of the
recoverable
(iii)
The Board confirms that it is satisfied with the reasonableness of the
amount of its vessels based on
methodologies used to determine the amount of impairment.
fair value less costs of disposal.
(iv)
Please see above responses to part (i) and (ii) on how the impairment
Please
disclose the
following
was determined and the main factors taken into consideration.
information:
Whether any valuation was conducted; and if so, the basis and date of such valuation, the valuer;
Please elaborate on how the recoverable amount and the impairment loss amount is determined;
The Board's confirmation as to whether it is satisfied with the
reasonableness of the
methodologies used to
1
SGX RegCo's Queries
Company's Responses
determine amount of impairment; and
Please elaborate on the reasons for the impairment loss.
2. The Group recorded current
(i) Aging schedules of the Group's trade receivables are set out below:
trade receivables of US$8.6m.
Please disclose the following:
30 June 2021
(i) Aging of the Group's trade
Trade receivables (Gross)1
US$'000
8,359
receivables;
(ii) The Company's plans to
Unbilled receivables
131
Retention receivable2
1,963
recover the
trade
receivables
10,453
and what are the actions taken
Provision for impairment, cumulative*
(1,841)*
to recover them;
Net receivables
8,612
(iii) Whether the receivables are
due from major customer(s) and
Notes:
whether
the
Company
continues to transact with these
1. Aging of Trade Receivables
customer(s);
Provision
Collection to-
(iv) The Board's opinion on the
Aging past
Gross
for
Net
date
reasonableness
of
the
due
impairment
methodologies
used
to
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
%
determine the value of the
Current /
impairment of the trade and
Not Due
3,066
-
3,066
1,052
34%
other receivables; and
1 - 30 days
2,198
-
2,198
2,006
91%
(v) The Board's assessment of
31 - 60 days
732
-
732
704
96%
the recoverability of
the
60 - 90 days
75
-
75
39
52%
remaining
trade
and
other
91-150 days
46
(25)
21
9
43%
receivables.
> 150 days
2,242
(1,816)
426
426
100%
Total
8,359
(1,841)*
6,518
4,236
65%
There was no additional provision for impairment during 1HFY2021. Please refer to Note 19, Page 84 of Annual Report 2020 for details.
2. Aging of Retention Receivables
Aging past due
Gross
Collection to-date
US$'000
US$'000
%
Current / Not Due
664
-
NA
> 90 days
1,299
1,299
100%
Total
1,963
1,299
The Group engages and maintains close working relationships with its customers where the majority of them are vessel-chartering customers with on-going relationships and contracts. To-date, as shown in the tables above, the majority of the due payments had been paid. Please also see responses to 2(iii) below.
2
SGX RegCo's Queries
Company's Responses
(iii)
Approximately 86% of the aging past due are related to 5 major
customers, out of which approximately 79% of these past due have
already been paid to-date.
These major customers are vessel-chartering customers which the
Group has been working for a long period of time and are mainly
national oil companies and reputable international contractors with
established presence in the Middle East. Over the past years, there
have been no impairments related to these customers.
On the basis above, the Company intends to continue to transact with
these customers.
(iv)
On the advice of the management, the Board is of the opinion that the
methodologies used to determine the value impairment of trade
receivables as disclosed on Note 2.2(b)(iii) of the Announcement are
reasonable. There was no additional provision for impairment of trade
and other receivables for 1HFY2021.
(v)
On the advice of the management, the Board expects the trade and
other receivables, net of provision for ECL as per Note 2.2(b)(iii) of the
Announcement to be recoverable as at 30 June 2021.
By Order of the Board
Wong Siew Cheong
Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer
23 August 2021
