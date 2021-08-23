Log in
    5UL   SG2F00983534

ATLANTIC NAVIGATION HOLDINGS (SINGAPORE) LIMITED

(5UL)
Atlantic Navigation Singapore : 23 Aug 2021 | Response to SGX Queries

08/23/2021 | 09:14am EDT
ATLANTIC NAVIGATION HOLDINGS (SINGAPORE) LIMITED

(Company Registration No. 200411055E)

________

RESPONSES TO QUERIES RAISED BY THE SINGAPORE EXCHANGE REGULATION

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Atlantic Navigation Holdings (Singapore) Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") refers to the Company's announcement dated 13 August 2021 (the "Announcement") on its unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2021 and wishes to provide its responses to the following queries raised by the Singapore Exchange Regulation Pte. Ltd. ("SGX RegCo") on 20 August 2021, as follows:

SGX RegCo's Queries

Company's Responses

1. It is disclosed in

the

P/L

that

(i)

For 2QFY2021 financial results, vessel valuation across the entire fleet

impairment

of

PPE

was

of vessels was conducted by Cleghorn, Wilton & Associates, Ltd. (the

US$8.0m for 1HFY2021.

"Valuer"), established in the UAE in 1979 and it has been the Group's

In para 2.2(b)(ii), it was stated

valuer since its inception. The date of the valuation is 30 June 2021.

that an impairment exists when

(ii)

The Group engages the Valuer which provides valuations for a view of

the carrying value of an asset or

the market value, having taken into consideration mainly the vessel's

cash generating unit exceeds its

age, size, type and characteristics, based on a sale between a willing

recoverable

amount,

which is

buyer and a willing seller and its own professional knowledge. Such

the higher of its fair value less

valuation as determined being the market value is deemed as the

costs of disposal and its value in

recoverable amount, and the impairment is determined as the

use.

The

Group

engages

difference between the recoverable amount and the book value as at

independent

professional

30 June 2021.

valuation expert

to

perform

valuations

of the

recoverable

(iii)

The Board confirms that it is satisfied with the reasonableness of the

amount of its vessels based on

methodologies used to determine the amount of impairment.

fair value less costs of disposal.

(iv)

Please see above responses to part (i) and (ii) on how the impairment

Please

disclose the

following

was determined and the main factors taken into consideration.

information:

  1. Whether any valuation was conducted; and if so, the basis and date of such valuation, the valuer;
  2. Please elaborate on how the recoverable amount and the impairment loss amount is determined;
  3. The Board's confirmation as to whether it is satisfied with the
    reasonableness of the
    methodologies used to

1

SGX RegCo's Queries

Company's Responses

determine amount of impairment; and

  1. Please elaborate on the reasons for the impairment loss.

2. The Group recorded current

(i) Aging schedules of the Group's trade receivables are set out below:

trade receivables of US$8.6m.

Please disclose the following:

30 June 2021

(i) Aging of the Group's trade

Trade receivables (Gross)1

US$'000

8,359

receivables;

(ii) The Company's plans to

Unbilled receivables

131

Retention receivable2

1,963

recover the

trade

receivables

10,453

and what are the actions taken

Provision for impairment, cumulative*

(1,841)*

to recover them;

Net receivables

8,612

(iii) Whether the receivables are

due from major customer(s) and

Notes:

whether

the

Company

continues to transact with these

1. Aging of Trade Receivables

customer(s);

Provision

Collection to-

(iv) The Board's opinion on the

Aging past

Gross

for

Net

date

reasonableness

of

the

due

impairment

methodologies

used

to

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

%

determine the value of the

Current /

impairment of the trade and

Not Due

3,066

-

3,066

1,052

34%

other receivables; and

1 - 30 days

2,198

-

2,198

2,006

91%

(v) The Board's assessment of

31 - 60 days

732

-

732

704

96%

the recoverability of

the

60 - 90 days

75

-

75

39

52%

remaining

trade

and

other

91-150 days

46

(25)

21

9

43%

receivables.

> 150 days

2,242

(1,816)

426

426

100%

Total

8,359

(1,841)*

6,518

4,236

65%

  • There was no additional provision for impairment during 1HFY2021. Please refer to Note 19, Page 84 of Annual Report 2020 for details.

2. Aging of Retention Receivables

Aging past due

Gross

Collection to-date

US$'000

US$'000

%

Current / Not Due

664

-

NA

> 90 days

1,299

1,299

100%

Total

1,963

1,299

  1. The Group engages and maintains close working relationships with its customers where the majority of them are vessel-chartering customers with on-going relationships and contracts. To-date, as shown in the tables above, the majority of the due payments had been paid. Please also see responses to 2(iii) below.

2

SGX RegCo's Queries

Company's Responses

(iii)

Approximately 86% of the aging past due are related to 5 major

customers, out of which approximately 79% of these past due have

already been paid to-date.

These major customers are vessel-chartering customers which the

Group has been working for a long period of time and are mainly

national oil companies and reputable international contractors with

established presence in the Middle East. Over the past years, there

have been no impairments related to these customers.

On the basis above, the Company intends to continue to transact with

these customers.

(iv)

On the advice of the management, the Board is of the opinion that the

methodologies used to determine the value impairment of trade

receivables as disclosed on Note 2.2(b)(iii) of the Announcement are

reasonable. There was no additional provision for impairment of trade

and other receivables for 1HFY2021.

(v)

On the advice of the management, the Board expects the trade and

other receivables, net of provision for ECL as per Note 2.2(b)(iii) of the

Announcement to be recoverable as at 30 June 2021.

By Order of the Board

Wong Siew Cheong

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

23 August 2021

This announcement has been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, SAC Capital Private Limited (the "Sponsor"). It has not been examined or approved by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Ms Lee Khai Yinn (Tel: (65) 6232 3210) at 1 Robinson Road, #21-00 AIA Tower, Singapore 048542.

3

Disclaimer

Atlantic Navigation Holdings (Singapore) Ltd. published this content on 23 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2021 13:13:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
