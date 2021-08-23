Atlantic Navigation Singapore : 23 Aug 2021 | Response to SGX Queries

The Board's confirmation as to whether it is satisfied with the

Please elaborate on how the recoverable amount and the impairment loss amount is determined;

Whether any valuation was conducted; and if so, the basis and date of such valuation, the valuer;

was determined and the main factors taken into consideration.

Please see above responses to part (i) and (ii) on how the impairment

fair value less costs of disposal.

methodologies used to determine the amount of impairment.

amount of its vessels based on

The Board confirms that it is satisfied with the reasonableness of the

difference between the recoverable amount and the book value as at

recoverable amount, and the impairment is determined as the

costs of disposal and its value in

valuation as determined being the market value is deemed as the

the higher of its fair value less

buyer and a willing seller and its own professional knowledge. Such

age, size, type and characteristics, based on a sale between a willing

the market value, having taken into consideration mainly the vessel's

the carrying value of an asset or

The Group engages the Valuer which provides valuations for a view of

that an impairment exists when

valuer since its inception. The date of the valuation is 30 June 2021.

In para 2.2(b)(ii), it was stated

"Valuer"), established in the UAE in 1979 and it has been the Group's

of vessels was conducted by Cleghorn, Wilton & Associates, Ltd. (the

For 2QFY2021 financial results, vessel valuation across the entire fleet

1. It is disclosed in

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Atlantic Navigation Holdings (Singapore) Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") refers to the Company's announcement dated 13 August 2021 (the "Announcement") on its unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2021 and wishes to provide its responses to the following queries raised by the Singapore Exchange Regulation Pte. Ltd. ("SGX RegCo") on 20 August 2021, as follows:

RESPONSES TO QUERIES RAISED BY THE SINGAPORE EXCHANGE REGULATION

The Group engages and maintains close working relationships with its customers where the majority of them are

There was no additional provision for impairment during 1HFY2021. Please refer to Note 19, Page 84 of Annual Report 2020 for details.

impairment of the trade and

determine the value of the

(iv) The Board's opinion on the

continues to transact with these

(iii) Whether the receivables are

and what are the actions taken

Please disclose the following:

(i) Aging schedules of the Group's trade receivables are set out below:

Please elaborate on the reasons for the impairment loss.

SGX RegCo's Queries Company's Responses (iii) Approximately 86% of the aging past due are related to 5 major customers, out of which approximately 79% of these past due have already been paid to-date. These major customers are vessel-chartering customers which the Group has been working for a long period of time and are mainly national oil companies and reputable international contractors with established presence in the Middle East. Over the past years, there have been no impairments related to these customers. On the basis above, the Company intends to continue to transact with these customers. (iv) On the advice of the management, the Board is of the opinion that the methodologies used to determine the value impairment of trade receivables as disclosed on Note 2.2(b)(iii) of the Announcement are reasonable. There was no additional provision for impairment of trade and other receivables for 1HFY2021. (v) On the advice of the management, the Board expects the trade and other receivables, net of provision for ECL as per Note 2.2(b)(iii) of the Announcement to be recoverable as at 30 June 2021.

By Order of the Board

Wong Siew Cheong

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

23 August 2021

This announcement has been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, SAC Capital Private Limited (the "Sponsor"). It has not been examined or approved by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Ms Lee Khai Yinn (Tel: (65) 6232 3210) at 1 Robinson Road, #21-00 AIA Tower, Singapore 048542.

3