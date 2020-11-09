Atlantic Power : Q3 2020 Earnings Call Presentation

Log in
Q3 2020 Financial Results Conference Call

November 10, 2020

CONFIDENTIAL

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

To the extent any statements made in this presentation contain information that is not historical, these statements are forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, as applicable, within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and under Canadian securities law (collectively "forward-looking statements").

Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of words such as "should," "intend," "may," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "plan," "project," "will," "could," "would," "target," "potential" and other similar expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. Although Atlantic Power Corporation ("AT", "Atlantic Power" or the "Company") believes that the expectations reflected in such forward- looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not or the times at or by which such performance or results will be achieved. Please refer to the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" and "Forward- Looking Information" in the Company's periodic reports as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time for a detailed discussion of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, including, without limitation, the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the Company's business and results, including the measures taken by governmental authorities to address it, which may precipitate or exacerbate other risks and/or uncertainties; the outcome or impact of the Company's business strategy to increase the intrinsic value of the Company on a per-share basis through disciplined management of its balance sheet and cost structure and investment of its discretionary cash in a combination of organic and external growth projects, acquisitions, and repurchases of debt and equity securities; the Company's ability to enter into new PPAs on favorable terms or at all after the expiration of existing agreements, and the outcome or impact on the Company's business of any such actions. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon what are believed to be reasonable assumptions, investors cannot be assured that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements, and the differences may be material. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this presentation and, except as expressly required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. The Company's ability to achieve its longer-term goals, including those described in this presentation, is based on significant assumptions relating to and including, among other things, the general conditions of the markets in which it operates, revenues, internal and external growth opportunities, its ability to sell assets at favorable prices or at all and general financial market and interest rate conditions. The Company's actual results may differ, possibly materially and adversely, from these goals.

Disclaimer - Non-GAAP Measures

Project Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure recognized under GAAP and does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP, and is therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Investors are cautioned that the Company may calculate this non-GAAP measure in a manner that is different from other companies. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is project income (loss). Project Adjusted EBITDA is defined as project income (loss) plus interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (including non- cash impairment charges), and changes in the fair value of derivative instruments. Management uses Project Adjusted EBITDA at the project level to provide comparative information about project performance and believes such information is helpful to investors. A reconciliation of Project Adjusted EBITDA to Project income (loss) and to Net income (loss) by segment and on a consolidated basis is provided on pages 34-36.

All amounts in this presentation are in US$ and approximate unless otherwise stated.

2

Agenda

  • Q3 2020 Highlights and Recent Developments
  • Financial Results
  • Liquidity and Debt Repayment Profile
  • 2020 Guidance
  • Operations Review
  • Commercial Update
  • Q&A

3

Q3 2020 Highlights and Recent Developments

  • Continued focus on safety performance, with two OSHA recordable incidents year to date compared to seven incidents in the comparable 2019 period
  • To date, no material impact on operations or financial results from coronavirus pandemic
  • Results for the first nine months keep us on track to achieve our 2020 guidance
  • Year to date, repaid $57.1 million of consolidated debt and $3.9 million of Chambers debt
  • Invested $48.0 million in common and preferred share repurchases through July
  • Cadillac returned to service August 20th from reconstruction; expect to reach final settlement of insurance claim in the near future
  • Williams Lake returned to service August 17th from contractual curtailment; outlook improved
  • Grayling returned to service November 7th from generator rewind
  • Executed new capacity agreement for Oxnard for 2021; expect improvement in EBITDA in 2021
  • Continue to expect to generate significant free cash flow in next five years while meaningfully reducing debt

4

Commodities to S&P 500 Ratio at 50-Year Lows

Long-term

Lowest ratio in

mean = 3.8

50 years

Source: Bloomberg, John Authers

From "Cherry Picking is Tempting", Snead Capital Management, November 3, 2020

5

Q3 2020 Financial Highlights

Financial

Project Adjusted EBITDA of $49.5 million vs. $48.9 million in Q3 2019

Cash provided by operating activities of $27.8 million vs. $36.4 million in Q3 2019; decline mostly due

Results

to unfavorable changes in working capital

Balance Sheet

Repaid $19.0 million of term loan and $0.8 million of project debt

Consolidated leverage ratio at September 30 of 3.9 times, or 3.7 times net of cash

Capital

Allocation

Cadillac

Insurance

Recovery

  • Repurchased 2.7 million common shares under the NCIB in July at a total cost of $5.5 million (average price of $2.01/share)
  • Discretionary cash at September 30 of approximately $9 million
  • Received additional insurance recoveries of $7.0 million in Q3; through September 30, have received a total of $31.0 million
  • Recorded $6.2 million of business interruption (BI) insurance recovery in Q3 (benefits EBITDA and operating cash flow)
  • Expect to receive an additional $10 million to $11 million of property and BI insurance recovery before year-end in final settlement of claim
    • Substantial majority to be allocated to BI; approximately half of this amount relates to expected reduction in 2021 capacity payments

Maintaining our 2020 Project Adjusted EBITDA guidance of $175 million to $190 million

and our estimate of 2020 operating cash flow of $100 million to $115 million

6

Q3 2020 Project Adjusted EBITDA(1) (bridge vs 2019)

($ millions)

$48.9

(3.0)

(1.9)

5.0

$49.5

(1.7)

1.1

1.6

Oxnard

(0.5)

Cadillac

PPA expiry

Nipigon

Morris

Partial

(May 2020);

Higher major

Williams Lake

Major

catch-up of

RMR

Curtis Palmer

maintenance

All others

Higher

maintenance

Business

contract

Lower water

expense;

Calstock (-)

energy

in prior period;

Interruption

(through

flows

lower PJM

Piedmont (-)

pricing

favorable

proceeds

12/31/20)

pricing

Chambers (+)

(new PPA)

shared savings

pool

Q3 2019

Q3 2020

Q3 was generally in line with our expectations, although a portion of expected Cadillac BI recovery was delayed to Q4

(1) See Appendix for non-GAAP disclosures

7

YTD 2020 Project Adjusted EBITDA(1) (bridge vs 2019)

($ millions)

$153.3

(8.0)

(3.2)

(2.6)

3.2

$137.1

Curtis Palmer

(1.8)

(1.7)

(2.2)

Lower water

Oxnard

Cadillac

Nipigon

flows

PPA expiry

Craven

(May 2020);

Timing of

Williams Lake

All others

Contractual

Planned Q2

RMR

Business

Cooling

Orlando (-)

rate escalation;

outage extended

contract

Interruption

tower

Piedmont (-)

major

into Q3 due to

(through

proceeds;

replacement

Morris (-)

maintenance

rotor repairs

12/31/20)

expect to

Grayling (-)

in prior

catch-up

Chambers (+)

period

In Q4

Mamquam (+)

YTD Sept

YTD Sept

2019

2020

Sept YTD 2020 vs Sept YTD 2019 Main Drivers:

  • Curtis Palmer water flows down 19% vs prior period (2019 was the second-highest year on record)
  • Oxnard lower EBITDA under RMR contract (began June 2020)
  • Cadillac reconstruction through mid-August 2020; recorded $6.2 million of BI insurance recovery in Q3; expect to record remaining recovery in Q4

(1) See Appendix for non-GAAP disclosures

8

Q3 2020 Cash Flow Results

($ millions)

Three months ended September 30,

Unaudited

2020

2019

Change

Cash provided by operating activities

$27.8

$36.4

$(8.6)

Significant uses of cash provided by operating activities:

Term loan repayments (1)

(19.0)

(17.5)

(1.5)

Project debt amortization

(0.8)

(0.8)

-

Capital expenditures (2)

(1.4)

(0.5)

(0.9)

Preferred dividends

(1.6)

(1.8)

0.2

Nine months ended September 30,

Unaudited

2020

2019

Change

Cash provided by operating activities

$72.1

$104.5

$(32.4)

Significant uses of cash provided by operating activities:

Term loan repayments (1)

(54.0)

(50.0)

(4.0)

Project debt amortization

(3.1)

(2.3)

(0.8)

Capital expenditures (2)

(2.6)

(0.8)

(1.8)

Preferred dividends

(5.0)

(5.5)

0.5

  • ($8.0) million unfavorable change in working capital
  • ($5.6) million due to lower Project Adjusted EBITDA, excluding impact of Cadillac business interruption insurance recovery
  • +$6.2 million insurance recovery for business interruption losses at Cadillac
  • ($14.3) million unfavorable change in working capital, mostly at Cadillac (timing of capex versus insurance recovery) and Morris (preparation for maintenance outage in Q4)
  • ($8.8) million due to non-operation of Cadillac through August 20, 2020
  • ($5.5) million due to net impact of hydrological conditions (lower water flows at Curtis Palmer, partially offset by higher water flows at Mamquam)
  • ($4.9) million due to the impact of new contracts at Oxnard and Williams Lake and the replacement of the cooling tower at Williams Lake
  • ($4.1) million due to lower distributions from unconsolidated affiliates, primarily at Chambers, which began repaying project-level debt in Q4 2019
  • +$6.2 million insurance recovery for business interruption losses at Cadillac

(1) Includes 1% mandatory annual amortization and targeted debt repayments.

(2) Maintenance capital; excludes Cadillac repairs of $6.1 million in Q3 2020 and $21.8 million in the first nine months of 2020, which

9

were covered by insurance proceeds.

Liquidity

($ millions)

Sep 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2020

Cash and cash equivalents, parent

$15.9

$16.1

Cash and cash equivalents, projects

14.4

21.9

Total cash and cash equivalents

30.3

38.0

Revolving credit facility

180.0

180.0

Letters of credit outstanding

(78.0)

(77.9)

Availability under revolving credit facility

102.0

102.1

Total Liquidity

$132.3

$140.1

Excludes restricted cash of (1):

$2.6

$0.5

Consolidated debt (2)

$585.2

$599.9

Leverage ratio (3)

3.9

3.8

Discretionary cash of approximately $9 million at September 30, 2020

(1) Includes $1.2 million and $0.2 million, respectively, from Cadillac insurance proceeds for use in reconstruction of the plant. (2) Before unamortized discount and unamortized deferred financing costs

(3)

10

Consolidated debt to trailing 12-month Adjusted EBITDA (after Corporate G&A)

Debt Repayment and Projected Debt Balances through 2024 (1)

($ millions)

Debt

Repayment

Projected

Debt

Balances

$140

$120

$100

$80

$60

$40

$20

$0

$700

$600

$500

$400

$300

$200

$100

$0

$119

$105

$75

$40

$23

Remainder 2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

$620 $597

$492

$373

$298

$258

9/30/20 YE 2020 YE 2021 YE 2022 YE 2023 YE 2024

  • Repaid $61.0 million YTD; expect to repay another $23.2 million balance of year (total of $84 million in 2020)
  • Expect to repay $339 million from 2021 through 2024
  • Majority of the debt repayment expected to be from operating cash flows and proceeds from the sale of Manchief (2022)
  • Expect to result in lower cash interest payments and lower leverage ratios
  • Planned debt repayment would reduce debt nearly 60% by YE 2024
  • No bullet maturities prior to January 2025 (Series E convertible debentures)
  • Expect to repay $326 million Term Loan by maturity (April 2025)
  1. Includes Company's proportional share of debt at Chambers of $34.6 million, which is not consolidated because the project is 40% owned. (2) Public Service Co. of Colorado has executed an agreement to

purchase Manchief after the expiration of the PPA in May 2022. Note: C$ denominated debt was converted to US$ using exchange rate of $1.3338 as of September 30, 2020.

11

Detail of debt repayment schedule on pages 22 - 24.

2020 Project Adjusted EBITDA(1) Guidance (bridge vs 2019 actual)

($ millions)

$196

(13)

(5)

(4)

(3)

+2

+3

+11

$190

Curtis Palmer

Morris

(2)

$175

Assume

Cadillac

All others

average

Major

Nipigon

Expect to

Calstock

water flows

maintenance

Grayling (-)

Oxnard

Williams Lake

Rate

book BI

Higher

Orlando (-)

PPA expiry

New PPA

escalation

insurance

Piedmont (-)

fuel prices and

May 2020;

(higher

and lower

recovery in

Craven (-)

severance,

lower margin

energy

costs

Q3 and Q4

partially

from RMR

price)

2020

offset by PPA

contract

(including

extension

amount

related to

2021)

FY 2019

FY 2020

Actual

Guidance

Maintaining 2020 Guidance of $175 million to $190 million

  1. The Company has not provided guidance for Project income or Net income because of the difficulty of making accurate forecasts and projections without unreasonable efforts with respect to certain

highly variable components of these comparable GAAP metrics, including changes in the fair value of derivative instruments and foreign exchange gains or losses. These factors, which generally do not

12

affect cash flow, are not included in Project Adjusted EBITDA. See Appendix for discussion of non-GAAP disclosures.

Bridge of 2020 Project Adjusted EBITDA Guidance to Cash Provided by Operating Activities

($ millions)

2020 Guidance

(Initiated 2/27/20)

Project Adjusted EBITDA

$175 - $190

Adjustment for equity method projects (1)

(8)

Corporate G&A (cash)

(23)

Cash interest payments

(36)

Cash taxes

(4)

Decommissioning (San Diego projects)

(4)

Other (including changes in working capital)

(0)

Note: For purposes of providing a

Cash provided by operating activities

$100 - $115

reconciliation of Project Adjusted EBITDA

guidance, impact on Cash provided by

operating activities of changes in working

capital is assumed to be nil.

Planned Uses of Cash Provided by Operating Activities:

Allocation of Discretionary Capital YTD Sept. 30, 2020:

• Term loan repayments

$72.5

• Substantial Issuer Bid (SIB)

$25.8

• Project debt amortization

3.9

• NCIB repurchases of common shares

15.8

• Preferred dividends

7.4

• NCIB repurchases of preferred shares

6.4

• Capital expenditures(2)

5.0

The Company has not provided guidance for Project income or Net income because of the difficulty of making accurate forecasts and projections without unreasonable efforts with respect to certain highly variable components of these comparable GAAP metrics, including changes in the fair value of derivative instruments and foreign exchange gains or losses. These factors, which generally do not affect cash flow, are not included in Project Adjusted EBITDA.

(1) Represents difference between Project Adjusted EBITDA and cash distribution from equity method projects; in 2020, the $(8) million reflects debt amortization at Chambers of $7.8 million. (2) Excludes Cadillac

13

reconstruction costs, which will be covered by insurance proceeds. See Appendix for discussion of non-GAAP disclosures.

Q3 2020 Operational Performance:

Lower generation: Frederickson lower dispatch, Oxnard RMR contract

Safety: Total Recordable Incident Rate

3.60

1.67

1.65

Industry

1.16

0.70

average

0.69

FY 2015

FY 2016

FY 2017 FY 2018

FY 2019

YTD 2020

TRIR, generation companies (Bureau of Labor Statistics):

FY'15 1.4, FY'16 1.0, FY'17 1.5, FY'18 1.1, FY'19

1.1

Availability (weighted average)

Q3 2020

Q3 2019

Solid Fuel

75.4%

79.9%

Natural Gas

96.8%

98.8%

Hydro

93.5%

97.8%

Total

87.3%

95.1%

Lower availability factor:

  • Cadillac extended outage
  • Piedmont maintenance outages
  • Kenilworth maintenance outage
  • Mamquam forced outage in prior period
  • Moresby Lake forced outage in prior period
  • Nipigon maintenance outage in prior period

Aggregate Power Generation Q3 2020 vs. Q3 2019 (Net GWh)

1,268.3

1,154.4

(9.0%)

772.4

673.0

(12.9%)

390.6 370.6

(5.1%)

105.3

110.8

5.2%

Q3 2019

Q3 2020

Q3 2019

Q3 2020

Q3 2019

Q3 2020

Q3 2019

Q3 2020

Solid Fuel

Natural Gas

Hydroelectric

Total

Generation down 9% due to:

  • Frederickson lower dispatch due to ideal wind and hydro conditions
  • Oxnard new RMR contract
  • Piedmont maintenance outages
  • Cadillac reconstruction; recommissioned August 20th
  • Low water flows at Curtis Palmer
  • Manchief higher dispatch
  • Higher water flows at Mamquam, Moresby Lake and Koma Kulshan
  • Williams Lake new PPA
  • Allendale and Dorchester acquired in July 2019

Hydro generation

Curtis Palmer

Mamquam

(21%) vs Q3 2019

+18% vs Q3 2019

(28%) vs long-term avg.

+7% vs long-term avg.

14

Operations Review

Cadillac (Michigan)

  • Has been operating well since return to service on August 20th
  • Cost to repair was in line with budget
  • Received additional insurance recoveries of $7.0 million in Q3; through Sept. 30, have received a total of $31.0 million
  • Expect to settle claim and record additional $10 million to $11 million of property and BI recovery in Q4

Morris (Illinois)

  • CT1 hot gas path inspection was completed in October
  • Control system upgrade completed for CT2 in September; CT3 upgrade will be performed in November

Williams Lake (British Columbia)

  • Returned from maintenance outage on August 17th
  • Operating at base load since return
  • Fuel availability has improved modestly
  • Expect to continue operation through fall and winter
    (November through February required under contract)
  • Now expect EBITDA to be positive for the year and expect continued improvement in 2021

Grayling (Michigan)

  • Generator rewind has been completed
  • Plant returned to service November 7th
  • Advances under property and BI claims have been received
  • Continue to expect that neither Grayling nor Craven will make cash distributions this year

15

Commercial Update

Oxnard (California)

  • Operating under RMR contract with California Independent System Operator (CAISO), effective June 1 through December 31, 2020
    • Expect FERC approval by year-end
  • Executed an RA agreement for 2021
    • Will be used to satisfy the load obligations of a community choice aggregator
    • Will receive a fixed monthly capacity payment (favorable to 2020 RMR contract)
    • Opportunity for the plant to receive revenue from the sale of energy and ancillary services
    • Does not require FERC approval
  • Expect modest EBITDA contribution in 2021 as compared to modest EBITDA loss in 2020
  • Currently evaluating RA opportunities for 2022

Calstock (Ontario)

  • PPA extended six months until December 16, 2020
  • The company is currently engaged with government and expects that a further short-term PPA extension will be achieved
  • Extension would provide additional time for stakeholders to consider longer-term solutions that address the region's biomass waste disposal requirement
  • Potential longer-term solutions include a new PPA for Calstock
  • Continue to receive strong support from local communities, the Ontario Forest Industries Association, unions and Hearst area mills
  • Recently released Ontario budget included positive steps with respect to development of a biomass strategy for the province

16

Appendix

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Page

Repurchase Activity

18

Power Projects and PPA Expiration Dates

19

YTD Operational Performance

20

Coronavirus Update

21

Debt Repayment Schedules

22-24

Capital Structure Information

25-28

Project Information - Earnings/Cash Flow Diversification and PPA Term

29-30

Supplemental Financial Information

Project Income by Project

31

Project Adjusted EBITDA by Project

32

Cash Distributions from Projects

33

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

34-36

17

2020: Significant Acceleration of Repurchase Activity

2020 Securities RepurchasesYTD through September 30, 2020(1)

Common

Preferred

NCIB: 7.5 million common shares; average price of $2.10

Invested $6.4 million (US$ equivalent) to repurchase

SIB: 12.5 million common shares at $2.00 (~12% of

approximately 564 thousand preferred shares

shares o/s)

Average discount to par of 39%

  • Total investment of $41.6 million o 20.0 million common shares
    o Average price of $2.04 per share

Cumulative Securities Repurchases

(December 2015 - September 30, 2020)

Common

        • 37.0 million shares
      • Investment of $80.5 million
    • Average price of $2.15 per share
  • Reduced shares outstanding by 27%

Preferred

    • 2.1 million shares
  • Investment of $25.5 million (US$ equivalent)
    • Average discount to par of 37%
    • After-taxcash yields of 10% to 12%

(1) Repurchases occurred between January 1, 2020 and July 31, 2020. There were no repurchases in August or September 2020.

18

Power Projects and PPA Expiration Dates

Economic

Net

Contract

Year

Project

Location

Type

Interest

MW

Expiry

2020

Calstock

Ontario

Biomass

100%

35

12/2020 (1)

2021

Kenilworth

New Jersey

Nat. Gas

100%

29

9/2021

Oxnard

California

Nat. Gas

100%

49

12/2021 (2)

Manchief

Colorado

Nat. Gas

100%

300

4/2022 (3)

2022

Moresby Lake

B.C.

Hydro

100%

6

8/2022

Frederickson

Washington

Nat. Gas

50.15%

125

8/2022

Nipigon

Ontario

Nat. Gas

100%

40

12/2022

2023

Orlando

Florida

Nat. Gas

50%

65

12/2023

2024

Chambers

New Jersey

Coal

40%

105

3/2024

Mamquam

B.C.

Hydro

100%

50

9/2027 (4)

Curtis Palmer

New York

Hydro

100%

60

12/2027 (5)

2025 - 2029

Craven

North Carolina

Biomass

50%

24

12/2027

Grayling

Michigan

Biomass

30%

11

12/2027

Cadillac

Michigan

Biomass

100%

40

6/2028

Williams Lake

B.C.

Biomass

100%

66

9/2029

Piedmont

Georgia

Biomass

100%

55

9/2032

Tunis

Ontario

Nat. Gas

100%

37

10/2033

2032 - 2043

Morris

Illinois

Nat. Gas

100%

77 (6)

12/2034 (7)

Koma Kulshan

Washington

Hydro

100%

13

3/2037

Dorchester

South Carolina

Biomass

100%

20

10/2043

Allendale

South Carolina

Biomass

100%

20

11/2043

  1. The PPA with OEFC was extended to December 16, 2020 on existing terms. (2) RMR agreement with CAISO effective June 1 through December 31, 2020, pending FERC approval. Executed an agreement to sell RA capacity from

the Oxnard plant from January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021. (3) Public Service Co. of Colorado has executed an agreement to purchase Manchief after the expiration of the PPA in May 2022. (4) BC Hydro has an option to

19

purchase Mamquam that is exercisable in Nov. 2021. (5) Expires at the earlier of Dec. 2027 or the provision of 10,000 GWh of generation. We expect the PPA to expire prior to Dec. 2027. (6) Equistar has right to take up to 77 MW but

on average takes approx. 50 MW . Balance of 177 MW of capacity is sold to PJM. (7) Equistar has an option to purchase Morris exercisable in Dec. 2020 and Dec. 2027.

YTD 2020 Operational Performance:

Lower generation: Williams Lake curtailment, Frederickson lower dispatch, Cadillac outage

Safety: Total Recordable Incident Rate

3.60

1.67

1.65

Industry

1.16

0.70

average

0.69

FY 2015

FY 2016

FY 2017 FY 2018

FY 2019

YTD 2020

TRIR, generation companies (Bureau of Labor Statistics):

FY'15 1.4, FY'16 1.0, FY'17 1.5, FY'18 1.1, FY'19

1.1

Availability (weighted average)

YTD 2020

YTD 2019

Solid Fuel

75.3%

90.1%

Natural Gas

94.6%

98.0%

Hydro

85.3%

94.6%

Total

85.0%

95.8%

Lower availability factor:

  • Cadillac extended outage and reconstruction
  • Piedmont maintenance outages
  • Orlando planned maintenance outage
  • Kenilworth maintenance outage
  • Koma Kulshan forced outage

Aggregate Power Generation Sept. YTD 2020 vs. Sept. YTD 2019 (Net GWh)

3,499.4

3,265.3

(6.7%)

1,871.7

1,718.5

1,121.4

1,049.7

(8.2%)

(6.4%)

506.3

497.1

(1.8%)

YTD 2019

YTD 2020

YTD 2019

YTD 2020

YTD 2019

YTD 2020

YTD 2019

YTD 2020

Solid Fuel

Natural Gas

Hydroelectric

Total

Generation lower due to:

  • Williams Lake contractual curtailment (May through July)
  • Frederickson lower dispatch due to ideal wind and hydro conditions
  • Cadillac outage from September 2019 fire
  • Piedmont maintenance outages
  • Oxnard RMR contract
  • Curtis Palmer lower flows, partially offset by higher flows at other hydro's
  • Morris lower PJM pricing
  • Manchief higher dispatch
  • Acquired Allendale, Dorchester, Craven and Grayling in July 2019

Hydro generation

Curtis Palmer

Mamquam

(19%) vs Sept. YTD 2019

+17% vs Sept. YTD 2019

+2% vs long-term avg.

+17% vs long-term avg.

20

Business Model and Proactive Steps have Limited the Impact of Coronavirus Pandemic

  • No material impact to date on operations or financial results
    • Two confirmed cases to date (at separate plants) among Atlantic Power employees and plant contractors; followed all recommended guidelines regarding return to work
    • Monitoring fuel supply at biomass plants, though generally have multiple suppliers
    • Overall, we do not currently anticipate a material impact on operations, financial position or results
    • Continuing to monitor the evolving situation; ultimate outcome remains uncertain
  • Believe we are well positioned overall
    • Power generation an essential business in the United States and Canada
    • Substantially contracted business model (capacity payment or contracted energy rate)
    • Limited financial sensitivity to downturn in demand or spot prices (may hurt re-contracting prospects in near term)
    • Nearly all of our customers are investment-grade rated (Chemours/Chambers only exception)
    • Not experiencing any delays in payments
    • Stable liquidity; no need to access capital markets
    • Well positioned to withstand extended economic or power market downturn

21

2014 - 2020: Significant Debt and Cost Reductions

($ millions)

$2,000

8.0

$1,800

$1,755

7.0

$1,600

6.9

6.0

$1,400

5.7

5.6

5.0

$1,200

$997

$1,019

$846

$1,000

$727 4.5

4.0

$800

3.3

$649 3.8

$585 3.9

$566 3.6

3.0

$600

2.0

$400

$200

1.0

$0

0.0

YE 2014

YE 2015

YE 2016

YE 2017

YE 2018

YE 2019

9/30/2020

Proj.YE 2020 (1)

Consolidated debt (millions) (2)

Leverage ratio

Nearly $1.2 billion net reduction in consolidated debt from YE 2014 to estimated YE 2020

$140

$127

$120

$100

$100

$80

$71

$72

$60

$41

$38

$36

$40

$20

$0

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Proj.

2020

Cash Interest Payments

$50

$45

$40

$32

$30

$23

$22

$24

$24

$23

$20

$10

$0

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Proj.

2020

General, Administrative and Development Expense

(1) Excludes unamortized discounts and deferred financing costs.

22

Debt Repayment Profile at September 30, 2020 (1)

($ millions)

Total

$620

300.0

250.0

200.0

61% amortizing, 39% bullet (2)

$258

MTNs (2036)

150.0

$119

$105

100.0

$75

50.0

$23

$40

0.0

Series E (2025)

Rest of 2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

Thereafter

Project-level debt

APLP Holdings Term Loan

APC Convertible Debentures

APLP Medium-term Notes (US$ equivalent)

(US$ equivalent)

  • Project-level non-recoursedebt: $50.2, including $34.6 at Chambers (equity method); amortizes over the life of the project PPAs (through 2025)
  • APLP Holdings Term Loan: $326; 1% annual amortization and mandatory prepayment via the greater of a 50% sweep or such other amount that is required to achieve a specified targeted debt balance (combined average annual repayment of ~ $74); projected to fully amortize by maturity
  • APC Convertible Debentures: $86.2 (US$ equivalent) of Series E convertible debentures (maturing Jan. 2025)
  • APLP Medium-TermNotes: $157.4 (US$ equivalent) due in June 2036

(1) ) Includes Company's proportional share of debt at Chambers of $34.6 million, which is not consolidated because the project is 40% owned. (2) Bullet percentage includes medium term notes and Series E

23

convertible debentures. Note: C$ denominated debt was converted to US$ using exchange rate of 1.3338 at 9/30/20.

Projected Debt Balances through 2024 (1)

($ millions)

700

600

500

400

300

200

100

0

$620

$597

157

157

$492

$373

86

157

86

$298

$258

86

157

157

326

308

157

86

215

86

109

50

46

86

34

21

49

6

2

13

9/30/20

12/31/20

12/31/21

12/31/22

12/31/23

12/31/24

Actual

Project-level debt

APLP Holdings Term Loan

APC Convertible Debentures (US$ equiv.)

APLP Medium-term Notes (US$ equiv.)

Expected Debt Repayment (September 30, 2020 - Year End 2024):

  • APLP Holdings Term Loan: Will fully amortize by maturity (April 2025)
  • Project Debt: Amortize $48, ending balance $2 (Cadillac)
  • APC Convertible Debentures: No repayment required prior to 2025 maturity
  • Total Remaining Repayment through 2024: $362 (58%)

(1) ) Includes Company's proportional share of debt at Chambers of $34.6 million, which is not consolidated because the project is 40% owned

Note: C$ denominated debt was converted to US$ using exchange

24

rate of 1.3338 at 9/30/20.

Capitalization

($ millions)

Sep. 30, 2020

Jun. 30, 2020

Long-term debt, incl. current portion (1)

APLP Medium-Term Notes (2)

$157.4

$154.1

Revolving credit facility

-

-

Term Loan

326.0

345.0

Project-level debt (non-recourse)

15.6

16.4

Convertible debentures (2)

86.2

84.4

Total long-term debt, incl. current portion

$585.2

83%

$599.9

85%

Preferred shares (3)

168.8

24%

168.8

24%

Common equity (4)

(49.5)

(7)%

(63.1)

(9)%

Total shareholders equity

$119.3

17%

$105.7

15%

Total capitalization

$704.5

100%

$705.6

100%

(1)

Debt balances are shown before unamortized discount and unamortized deferred financing costs.

(2)

Period-over-period change due to F/X impacts.

(3)

Par value of preferred shares was approximately $129 million and $126 million at September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020,

respectively.

(4)

Common equity includes other comprehensive income and retained deficit.

Note: Table is presented on a consolidated basis and excludes equity method projects

25

Capital Summary at September 30, 2020

($ millions)

Atlantic Power Corporation

Maturity

Amount Outstanding

Interest Rate

Convertible Debentures (ATP.DB.E)

1/2025

$86.2 (C$115.0)

6.00%

APLP Holdings Limited Partnership

Maturity

Amount

Interest Rate

Revolving Credit Facility

4/2025

$0

LIBOR + 2.50%(1)

Term Loan

4/2025

$326.0

4.73%

Atlantic Power Limited Partnership

Maturity

Amount

Interest Rate

Medium-term Notes

6/2036

$157.4 (C$210)

5.95%

Preferred shares (AZP.PR.A)

N/A

$65.0 (C$86.6)

4.85%

Preferred shares (AZP.PR.B)

N/A

$45.8 (C$61.0)

5.739%

Preferred shares (AZP.PR.C)

N/A

$17.9 (C$23.9)

4.36% (2)

Atlantic Power Transmission & Atlantic Power Generation

Maturity

Amount

Interest

Project-level Debt (Cadillac - consolidated)

8/2025

$16.4

6.26%-6.38%

Project-level Debt (Chambers - equity method)

12/2023

$34.6

5.00%

  1. The interest rate is reduced by 25 basis points if the Company achieves a leverage ratio of 2.75 times or lower. (2) Set on August 31, 2020 for December 31, 2020 dividend payment. Will be reset quarterly based on

sum of the Canadian Government 90-day Treasury Bill yield (using the three-month average result plus 4.18%). Note: C$ denominated debt was converted to US$ using exchange rate of $1.3338 at 9/30/20.

26

APLP Holdings Term Loan Cash Sweep Calculation

APLP Holdings Adjusted EBITDA

(after majority of Atlantic Power G&A expense)

Less:

Capital expenditures

Cash taxes

= Cash flow available for debt service

Less:

APLP Holdings consolidated cash interest

(revolver, term loan, MTNs, Cadillac)

= Cash flow available for cash sweep

Through 2022:

Calculate 50% of cash flow available for sweep

Compare 50% cash flow sweep to amount required to achieve targeted debt balance

Must repay greater of50% orthe amount required to achieve targeted debt balance for that quarter

If targeted debt balance is > 50% of cash flow sweep:

  • Repay amount required to achieve target, up to 100% of cash flow available from sweep
  • Remaining amount, if any, to Company

If targeted debt balance is < 50% of cash flow sweep:

  • Repay 50% minimum
  • Remaining 50% to Company

After 2022: Repay debt using 50% of cash flow available for sweep

Expect loan to be fully repaid by maturity from operating cash flow and Manchief sale proceeds

Notes:

The cash sweep calculation occurs at each quarter-end. Targeted debt balances are specified in the credit agreement for each quarter through 2022.

27

APLP Holdings Credit Facilities - Financial Covenants

Interest

Fiscal

Leverage

Coverage

Quarter

Ratio

Ratio

9/30/2020

4.25:1.00

3.50:1.00

12/31/2020

4.25:1.00

3.50:1.00

3/31/2021

4.25:1.00

3.50:1.00

6/30/2021

4.25:1.00

3.75:1.00

9/30/2021

4.25:1.00

3.75:1.00

12/31/2021

4.25:1.00

3.75:1.00

3/31/2022

4.25:1.00

3.75:1.00

6/30/2022

4.25:1.00

4.00:1.00

9/30/2022

4.25:1.00

4.00:1.00

12/31/2022

4.25:1.00

4.00:1.00

3/31/2023

4.25:1.00

4.00:1.00

Leverage ratio:

Consolidated debt to Adjusted EBITDA, calculated for the trailing four quarters.

Consolidated debt includes both long-term debt and the current portion of long-term debt at APLP Holdings, specifically the amount outstanding under the term loan and the amount borrowed under the revolver, if any, the Medium Term Notes, and consolidated project debt (Cadillac).

Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as the Consolidated Net Income of APLP Holdings plus the sum of consolidated interest expense, tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense, and other non-cash charges, minus non-cash gains. The Consolidated Net Income includes an allocation of the majority of Atlantic Power G&A expense. It also excludes earnings attributable to equity-owned projects but includes cash distributions received from those projects.

Interest Coverage ratio:

Adjusted EBITDA to consolidated cash interest payments, calculated

for the trailing four quarters. Adjusted EBITDA is defined above.

Consolidated cash interest payments include interest payments on the debt included in the Consolidated debt ratio defined above.

Note, the project debt, Project Adjusted EBITDA and cash interest expense for Piedmont are not included in the calculation of these ratios because the project is not included in the collateral package for the credit facilities.

28

Project Adjusted EBITDA and Cash Flow Diversification by Project

Nine months ended September 30, 2020

Project Adjusted EBITDA by Segment (1)

Solid Fuel

17%

Project Adjusted EBITDA by Project

Calstock

Kenilworth

Other

Mamquam 2%

2%

5%

Tunis Cadillac

2%

2%

2%

Piedmont

6%

Morris

7%

Frederickson

8%

Chambers

8%

Manchief

9%

Curtis Palmer

18%

Orlando

16%

Nipigon

13%

Hydroelectric

26%

Natural

Gas 57%

Cash Distributions from Projects by Segment (2)

Solid Fuel

7%

Hydroelectric

31%

Natural Gas

61%

  1. Based on Project Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, excluding non-operational projects and other projects that had negative Project Adjusted EBITDA for the

period. (2)

Based on $121.3 million in Cash Distributions from Projects for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

29

Contracted projects have an average remaining PPA life of 5.0 years(1)

Nearly all PPAs are with investment-grade rated customers

Remaining PPA Term (years) (1)

Offtaker Credit Rating (1)

Merchant / Market Pricing (2)

2%

(2)

BBB- to

NR

15+

Less than 1

B+

BBB+

1%

1%

2%

2%

8%

10 to 15

13%

AAA

7%

AA- to AA

1 to 5

21%

5 to 10

54%

A- to A+

26%

62%

(1) Weighted by YTD 2020 Project Adjusted EBITDA. (2) Primarily merchant energy margin at Morris

30

Project Income by Project

($ millions)

Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Solid Fuel

Allendale

$0.6

$0.6

$0.9

$0.6

Cadillac

5.8

(0.4)

-

0.5

Calstock

0.3

0.9

2.7

2.5

Dorchester

0.2

0.5

0.3

0.5

Piedmont

3.4

4.5

2.7

4.2

Williams Lake

(0.3)

(1.3)

(2.8)

(0.9)

Chambers (1)

1.4

-

4.2

2.6

Craven (1)

(0.1)

0.2

(2.1)

0.2

Grayling (1)

(0.6)

0.3

(1.4)

0.3

Total

10.8

5.4

4.5

10.3

Natural Gas

Kapuskasing

(0.1)

(0.1)

(0.2)

(0.2)

Kenilworth

0.7

0.4

0.9

(0.2)

Manchief

2.0

1.4

4.2

3.6

Morris

0.5

2.6

4.2

7.0

Naval Station

-

(0.1)

(0.1)

(0.7)

Naval Training Center

-

(0.1)

(0.1)

(0.8)

Nipigon

7.1

6.6

22.4

16.5

North Bay

(0.1)

(0.1)

(0.2)

(0.2)

North Island

(0.1)

(0.1)

(0.2)

(0.6)

Oxnard

0.1

2.1

(3.8)

(1.8)

Tunis

0.5

0.5

1.5

1.6

Frederickson (1)

2.4

2.9

6.1

6.5

Orlando (1)

12.0

7.0

27.0

20.8

Total

25.2

23.0

61.8

51.6

Hydroelectric

Curtis Palmer

(0.5)

1.2

14.9

22.9

Koma Kulshan

-

(0.3)

0.7

-

Mamquam

1.3

1.1

5.7

4.7

Moresby Lake

(0.1)

(0.6)

(0.3)

(1.0)

Total

0.7

1.4

21.0

26.6

Totals

Consolidated projects

21.6

19.4

53.4

58.1

Equity method projects

15.1

10.4

33.9

30.4

Corporate

1.3

(1.9)

(5.0)

(8.4)

Total Project Income

$38.0

$27.9

$82.3

$80.1

(1)

Unconsolidated entities for which the results of operations are reflected in equity earnings of unconsolidated affiliates. Reflects new segments adopted in Q4 2019. Prior periods adapted per new segments.

31

Project Adjusted EBITDA by Project

($ millions)

Three months ended

Nine months ended

Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

Solid Fuel

Allendale

$0.7

$0.6

$1.0

$0.6

Total Project Adjusted EBITDA

$49.5

$48.9

$137.1

$153.2

Cadillac

6.8

1.8

2.6

5.2

Change in fair value of derivative instruments

(8.1)

(1.0)

(5.6)

8.3

Calstock

0.4

1.4

3.1

4.0

Depreciation and amortization

18.8

20.2

58.3

60.6

Dorchester

0.2

0.5

0.4

0.5

Interest, net

0.8

0.8

2.1

2.0

Piedmont

5.3

6.4

8.2

9.7

Insurance loss

-

1.0

-

1.0

Williams Lake

0.2

(0.8)

(1.3)

0.4

Other project expense

-

-

-

1.2

Chambers (1)

3.9

2.6

11.8

10.4

Project income

$38.0

$27.9

$82.3

$80.1

Craven (1)

0.1

0.3

(1.5)

0.3

Administration

5.6

5.5

16.8

17.3

Grayling (1)

(0.4)

0.3

(1.0)

0.3

Interest expense, net

10.8

10.9

31.7

33.0

Total

17.1

13.2

23.3

31.5

Foreign exchange loss (gain)

5.1

(2.8)

(6.2)

7.1

Natural Gas

Other (income) expense, net

(3.8)

(0.2)

(2.7)

0.7

Kapuskasing

(0.1)

(0.1)

(0.2)

(0.2)

Income from operations before income taxes

20.3

14.5

42.7

22.0

Kenilworth

1.4

1.1

2.8

1.9

Income tax expense

2.5

0.2

5.2

2.4

Manchief

4.8

4.2

12.5

11.9

Net income

$17.8

$14.3

$37.5

$19.6

Morris

2.6

4.5

10.8

12.3

Net income (loss) attributable to preferred share

Naval Station

-

(0.1)

(0.1)

(0.3)

dividends of a subsidiary company

1.6

1.7

(2.5)

(3.1)

Naval Training Center

-

(0.1)

(0.1)

(0.2)

Net income attributable to

Nipigon

5.3

3.7

19.3

16.1

Atlantic Power Corporation

$16.2

$12.6

$40.0

$22.7

North Bay

(0.1)

(0.1)

(0.2)

(0.2)

North Island

(0.1)

(0.1)

(0.2)

(0.3)

Oxnard

0.1

3.1

(1.9)

1.2

Tunis

0.7

0.7

2.2

2.3

Frederickson (1)

4.0

4.4

10.8

11.1

Orlando (1)

8.4

8.4

23.3

25.0

Total

27.1

29.6

79.1

80.6

Hydroelectric

Curtis Palmer

3.4

5.0

26.5

34.5

Koma Kulshan

0.4

0.1

1.8

1.1

Mamquam

1.7

1.5

7.0

5.9

Moresby Lake

0.1

(0.4)

0.4

(0.3)

Total

5.6

6.3

35.7

41.2

Totals

Consolidated projects

33.9

33.1

94.8

106.1

Equity method projects

15.9

16.0

43.3

47.1

Corporate

(0.3)

(0.2)

(1.0)

(0.1)

Total Project Adjusted EBITDA

$49.5

$48.9

$137.1

$153.2

(1) Unconsolidated entities for which the results of operations are reflected in equity earnings of unconsolidated affiliates. Reflects new segments adopted in Q4 2019. Prior periods adapted per new segments.

32

Cash Distributions from Projects by Quarter, 2019 - 2020

($ millions), Unaudited

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY

Q1

Q2

Q3

YTD

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

2020

2020

2020

2020

Solid Fuels

Allendale

-

-

-

$0.8

$0.8

$0.3

($0.3)

$0.4

$0.4

Cadillac

-

$1.0

$0.5

-

1.5

-

-

-

-

Calstock

$1.1

1.1

1.8

1.2

5.2

2.9

1.1

1.0

5.0

Dorchester

-

-

-

0.7

0.7

-

(0.3)

0.1

(0.2)

Piedmont

1.3

0.5

5.5

2.0

9.3

1.0

0.5

5.0

6.5

Williams Lake

2.5

(0.2)

(1.0)

(2.6)

(1.4)

(0.4)

0.9

(5.8)

(5.3)

Chambers

(1)

-

6.0

-

3.2

9.2

-

2.3

-

2.3

Craven

(1)

-

-

-

0.3

0.3

-

-

-

-

Grayling

(1)

-

-

0.4

0.3

0.6

-

-

-

-

Total

4.8

8.4

7.2

5.8

26.2

3.7

4.3

0.7

8.7

Natural Gas

Kapuskasing

(0.1)

(0.1)

0.0

(0.1)

(0.3)

-

(0.1)

(0.1)

(0.2)

Kenilworth

0.9

0.9

1.3

0.5

3.5

0.4

0.8

1.3

2.5

Manchief

3.4

3.6

2.6

6.0

15.6

3.3

3.2

5.1

11.7

Morris

5.7

4.0

3.4

4.2

17.3

0.3

7.2

1.7

9.2

Naval Station

1.2

(0.1)

(0.4)

(0.1)

0.6

-

-

0.2

0.2

Naval Training Center

(0.2)

(0.1)

(0.4)

(0.1)

(0.7)

-

(0.1)

(1.0)

(1.1)

Nipigon

9.8

5.4

4.7

6.1

26.0

8.3

6.6

5.5

20.3

North Bay

(0.1)

(0.1)

(0.0)

(0.1)

(0.3)

(0.1)

(0.1)

(0.1)

(0.2)

North Island

(0.3)

(0.1)

(0.2)

(0.2)

(0.8)

(0.1)

(0.1)

(0.4)

(0.6)

Oxnard

(1.1)

(1.9)

4.7

0.3

1.9

(0.6)

(0.8)

(0.1)

(1.6)

Tunis

1.4

0.8

0.8

0.6

3.6

0.8

0.8

0.8

2.5

Frederickson

(1)

3.8

2.8

4.5

4.3

15.4

3.7

3.8

3.1

10.6

Orlando

(1)

1.9

10.1

10.6

10.3

32.9

1.6

8.8

10.9

21.3

Total

26.2

25.1

31.7

31.8

114.8

17.6

30.0

27.0

74.6

Hydroelectric

Curtis Palmer

14.3

15.2

7.6

10.3

47.4

13.7

13.3

2.6

29.6

Koma Kulshan

0.3

0.6

0.1

0.4

1.3

0.2

0.7

0.9

1.8

Mamquam

1.7

2.4

2.1

1.2

7.4

1.4

1.9

3.3

6.6

Moresby Lake

0.5

(0.3)

(0.3)

(0.3)

(0.4)

(0.5)

0.3

0.3

-

Total

16.8

17.8

9.5

11.7

55.7

14.8

16.2

7.0

38.0

Total Cash Distributions

$47.8

$51.3

$48.3

$49.3

$196.7

$36.2

$50.4

$34.7

$121.3

Consolidated

42.1

32.4

32.8

31.0

138.3

30.9

35.5

20.6

87.1

Equity Method

5.7

18.9

15.4

18.3

58.4

5.3

14.9

14.0

34.2

(1)Unconsolidated entities for which the results of operations are reflected in equity earnings of unconsolidated affiliates. Reflects new segments adopted in Q4 2019. Prior periods adapted per new segments.

33

Non-GAAP Disclosures

Project Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure recognized under GAAP and does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP, and is therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is Project income (loss). Project Adjusted EBITDA is defined as project income (loss) plus interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (including non-cash impairment charges) and changes in the fair value of derivative instruments. Management uses Project Adjusted EBITDA at the project level to provide comparative information about project performance and believes such information is helpful to investors. A reconciliation of Project Adjusted EBITDA to Project income (loss) and to Net income (loss) by segment and on a consolidated basis is provided on pages 35-36.

Investors are cautioned that the Company may calculate these measures in a manner that is different from other companies.

Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Net income attributable to Atlantic Power Corporation

$16.2

$12.6

$40.0

$22.7

Net income (loss) attributable to preferred share dividends of a

1.6

1.7

(2.5)

(3.1)

subsidiary company

Net income

$17.8

$14.3

$37.5

$19.6

Income tax expense

2.5

0.2

5.2

2.4

Income from operations before income taxes

20.3

14.5

42.7

22.0

Administration

5.6

5.5

16.8

17.3

Interest expense, net

10.8

10.9

31.7

33.0

Foreign exchange loss (gain)

5.1

(2.8)

(6.2)

7.1

Other (income) expense, net

(3.8)

(0.2)

(2.7)

0.7

Project income

$38.0

$27.9

$82.3

$80.1

Reconciliation to Project Adjusted EBITDA

Change in the fair value of derivative instruments

($8.1)

($1.0)

($5.6)

$8.3

Depreciation and amortization

18.8

20.2

58.3

60.6

Interest, net

0.8

0.8

2.1

2.0

Insurance loss

-

1.0

-

1.0

Other project expense

-

-

-

1.2

Project Adjusted EBITDA

$49.5

$48.9

$137.1

$153.2

34

Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income to Project Adjusted EBITDA by Segment

($ millions)

Three months ended September 30, 2020

Solid Fuel

Natural Gas

Hydroelectric

Corporate

Consolidated

Net income (loss) attributable to Atlantic Power Corporation

$10.8

$25.2

$0.7

($20.5)

$16.2

Net income attributable to preferred share dividends of a subsidiary company

-

-

-

1.6

1.6

Net income (loss)

10.8

25.2

0.7

(18.9)

17.8

Income tax expense

-

-

-

2.5

2.5

Net income (loss) before income taxes

10.8

25.2

0.7

(16.4)

20.3

Administration

-

-

-

5.6

5.6

Interest expense, net

-

-

-

10.8

10.8

Foreign exchange loss

-

-

-

5.1

5.1

Other income, net

-

-

-

(3.8)

(3.8)

Project income

10.8

25.2

0.7

1.3

38.0

Change in fair value of derivative instruments

-

(6.3)

-

(1.8)

(8.1)

Depreciation and amortization

5.7

8.2

4.9

-

18.8

Interest, net

0.6

-

-

0.2

0.8

Project Adjusted EBITDA

$17.1

$27.1

$5.6

($0.3)

$49.5

Three months ended September 30, 2019

Solid Fuel

Natural Gas

Hydroelectric

Corporate

Consolidated

Net income (loss) attributable to Atlantic Power Corporation

$5.4

$23.0

$1.4

($17.2)

$12.6

Net income attributable to preferred share dividends of a subsidiary company

-

-

-

1.7

1.7

Net income (loss)

5.4

23.0

1.4

(15.5)

14.3

Income tax expense

-

-

-

0.2

0.2

Income (loss) before income taxes

5.4

23.0

1.4

(15.3)

14.5

Administration

-

-

-

5.5

5.5

Interest expense, net

-

-

-

10.9

10.9

Foreign exchange gain

-

-

-

(2.8)

(2.8)

Other income, net

-

-

-

(0.2)

(0.2)

Project income (loss)

5.4

23.0

1.4

(1.9)

27.9

Change in fair value of derivative instruments

-

(2.6)

-

1.6

(1.0)

Depreciation and amortization

6.0

9.3

4.9

-

20.2

Interest, net

0.8

-

-

-

0.8

Insurance loss

1.0

-

-

-

1.0

Other project (income) expense

-

(0.1)

-

0.1

-

Project Adjusted EBITDA

$13.2

$29.6

$6.3

($0.2)

$48.9

35

Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income to Project Adjusted EBITDA by Segment

($ millions)

Nine months ended September 30, 2020

Solid Fuel

Natural Gas

Hydroelectric

Corporate

Consolidated

Net income (loss) attributable to Atlantic Power Corporation

$4.5

$61.8

$21.0

($47.3)

$40.0

Net loss attributable to preferred share dividends of a subsidiary company

-

-

-

(2.5)

(2.5)

Net income (loss)

4.5

61.8

21.0

(49.8)

37.5

Income tax expense

-

-

-

5.2

5.2

Net income (loss) before income taxes

4.5

61.8

21.0

(44.6)

42.7

Administration

-

-

-

16.8

16.8

Interest expense, net

-

-

-

31.7

31.7

Foreign exchange gain

-

-

-

(6.2)

(6.2)

Other income, net

-

-

-

(2.7)

(2.7)

Project income (loss)

4.5

61.8

21.0

(5.0)

82.3

Change in fair value of derivative instruments

-

(9.3)

-

3.7

(5.6)

Depreciation and amortization

16.8

26.6

14.7

0.2

58.3

Interest, net

2.0

-

-

0.1

2.1

Project Adjusted EBITDA

$23.3

$79.1

$35.7

($1.0)

$137.1

Nine months ended September 30, 2019

Solid Fuel

Natural Gas

Hydroelectric

Corporate

Consolidated

Net income (loss) attributable to Atlantic Power Corporation

$10.3

$51.6

$26.6

($65.8)

$22.7

Net loss attributable to preferred share dividends of a subsidiary company

-

-

-

(3.1)

(3.1)

Net income (loss)

10.3

51.6

26.6

(68.9)

19.6

Income tax expense

-

-

-

2.4

2.4

Net income (loss) before income taxes

10.3

51.6

26.6

(66.5)

22.0

Administration

-

-

-

17.3

17.3

Interest expense, net

-

-

-

33.0

33.0

Foreign exchange loss

-

-

-

7.1

7.1

Other expense, net

-

-

-

0.7

0.7

Project income (loss)

10.3

51.6

26.6

(8.4)

80.1

Change in fair value of derivative instruments

-

0.1

-

8.2

8.3

Depreciation and amortization

17.9

28.0

14.6

0.1

60.6

Interest, net

2.3

(0.3)

-

-

2.0

Insurance loss

1.0

-

-

-

1.0

Other project expense

-

1.2

-

-

1.2

Project Adjusted EBITDA

$31.5

$80.6

$41.2

($0.1)

$153.2

36

Disclaimer

Atlantic Power Corporation published this content on 09 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2020 22:30:09 UTC
