Atlantic Power : Q3 2020 Earnings Call Presentation

To the extent any statements made in this presentation contain information that is not historical, these statements are forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, as applicable, within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and under Canadian securities law (collectively "forward-looking statements").
Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of words such as "should," "intend," "may," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "plan," "project," "will," "could," "would," "target," "potential" and other similar expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. Although Atlantic Power Corporation ("AT", "Atlantic Power" or the "Company") believes that the expectations reflected in such forward- looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not or the times at or by which such performance or results will be achieved. Please refer to the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" and "Forward- Looking Information" in the Company's periodic reports as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time for a detailed discussion of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, including, without limitation, the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the Company's business and results, including the measures taken by governmental authorities to address it, which may precipitate or exacerbate other risks and/or uncertainties; the outcome or impact of the Company's business strategy to increase the intrinsic value of the Company on a per-share basis through disciplined management of its balance sheet and cost structure and investment of its discretionary cash in a combination of organic and external growth projects, acquisitions, and repurchases of debt and equity securities; the Company's ability to enter into new PPAs on favorable terms or at all after the expiration of existing agreements, and the outcome or impact on the Company's business of any such actions. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon what are believed to be reasonable assumptions, investors cannot be assured that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements, and the differences may be material. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this presentation and, except as expressly required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. The Company's ability to achieve its longer-term goals, including those described in this presentation, is based on significant assumptions relating to and including, among other things, the general conditions of the markets in which it operates, revenues, internal and external growth opportunities, its ability to sell assets at favorable prices or at all and general financial market and interest rate conditions. The Company's actual results may differ, possibly materially and adversely, from these goals.
Disclaimer - Non-GAAP Measures
Project Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure recognized under GAAP and does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP, and is therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Investors are cautioned that the Company may calculate this non-GAAP measure in a manner that is different from other companies. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is project income (loss). Project Adjusted EBITDA is defined as project income (loss) plus interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (including non- cash impairment charges), and changes in the fair value of derivative instruments. Management uses Project Adjusted EBITDA at the project level to provide comparative information about project performance and believes such information is helpful to investors. A reconciliation of Project Adjusted EBITDA to Project income (loss) and to Net income (loss) by segment and on a consolidated basis is provided on pages34-36.
All amounts in this presentation are in US$ and approximate unless otherwise stated.
2
Agenda
Q3 2020 Highlights and Recent Developments
Financial Results
Liquidity and Debt Repayment Profile
2020 Guidance
Operations Review
Commercial Update
Q&A
3
Q3 2020 Highlights and Recent Developments
Continued focus on safety performance, with two OSHA recordable incidents year to date compared to seven incidents in the comparable 2019 period
To date, no material impact on operations or financial results from coronavirus pandemic
Results for the first nine months keep us on track to achieve our 2020 guidance
Year to date, repaid $57.1 million of consolidated debt and $3.9 million of Chambers debt
Invested $48.0 million in common and preferred share repurchases through July
Cadillac returned to service August 20th from reconstruction; expect to reach final settlement of insurance claim in the near future
Williams Lake returned to service August 17th from contractual curtailment; outlook improved
Grayling returned to service November 7th from generator rewind
Executed new capacity agreement for Oxnard for 2021; expect improvement in EBITDA in 2021
Continue to expect to generate significant free cash flow in next five years while meaningfully reducing debt
4
Commodities to S&P 500 Ratio at 50-Year Lows
Long-term
Lowest ratio in
mean = 3.8
50 years
Source: Bloomberg, John Authers
From "Cherry Picking is Tempting", Snead Capital Management, November 3, 2020
5
Q3 2020 Financial Highlights
Financial
Project Adjusted EBITDA of $49.5 million vs. $48.9 million in Q3 2019
Cash provided by operating activities of $27.8 million vs. $36.4 million in Q3 2019; decline mostly due
Results
to unfavorable changes in working capital
Balance Sheet
Repaid $19.0 million of term loan and $0.8 million of project debt
Consolidated leverage ratio at September 30 of 3.9 times, or 3.7 times net of cash
Capital
Allocation
Cadillac
Insurance
Recovery
Repurchased 2.7 million common shares under the NCIB in July at a total cost of $5.5 million (average price of $2.01/share)
Discretionary cash at September 30 of approximately $9 million
Received additional insurance recoveries of $7.0 million in Q3; through September 30, have received a total of $31.0 million
Recorded $6.2 million of business interruption (BI) insurance recovery in Q3 (benefits EBITDA and operating cash flow)
Expect to receive an additional $10 million to $11 million of property and BI insurance recovery before year-end in final settlement of claim
Substantial majority to be allocated to BI; approximately half of this amount relates to expected reduction in 2021 capacity payments
Maintaining our 2020 Project Adjusted EBITDA guidance of $175 million to $190 million
and our estimate of 2020 operating cash flow of $100 million to $115 million
6
Q3 2020 Project Adjusted EBITDA(1) (bridge vs 2019)
($ millions)
$48.9
(3.0)
(1.9)
5.0
$49.5
(1.7)
1.1
1.6
Oxnard
(0.5)
Cadillac
PPA expiry
Nipigon
Morris
Partial
(May 2020);
Higher major
Williams Lake
Major
catch-up of
RMR
Curtis Palmer
maintenance
All others
Higher
maintenance
Business
contract
Lower water
expense;
Calstock (-)
energy
in prior period;
Interruption
(through
flows
lower PJM
Piedmont (-)
pricing
favorable
proceeds
12/31/20)
pricing
Chambers (+)
(new PPA)
shared savings
pool
Q3 2019
Q3 2020
Q3 was generally in line with our expectations, although a portion of expected Cadillac BI recovery was delayed to Q4
(1) See Appendix for non-GAAP disclosures
7
YTD 2020 Project Adjusted EBITDA(1) (bridge vs 2019)
($ millions)
$153.3
(8.0)
(3.2)
(2.6)
3.2
$137.1
Curtis Palmer
(1.8)
(1.7)
(2.2)
Lower water
Oxnard
Cadillac
Nipigon
flows
PPA expiry
Craven
(May 2020);
Timing of
Williams Lake
All others
Contractual
Planned Q2
RMR
Business
Cooling
Orlando (-)
rate escalation;
outage extended
contract
Interruption
tower
Piedmont (-)
major
into Q3 due to
(through
proceeds;
replacement
Morris (-)
maintenance
rotor repairs
12/31/20)
expect to
Grayling (-)
in prior
catch-up
Chambers (+)
period
In Q4
Mamquam (+)
YTD Sept
YTD Sept
2019
2020
Sept YTD 2020 vs Sept YTD 2019 Main Drivers:
Curtis Palmer water flows down 19% vs prior period (2019 was the second-highest year on record)
Oxnard lower EBITDA under RMR contract (began June 2020)
Cadillac reconstruction through mid-August 2020; recorded $6.2 million of BI insurance recovery in Q3; expect to record remaining recovery in Q4
(1) See Appendix for non-GAAP disclosures
8
Q3 2020 Cash Flow Results
($ millions)
Three months ended September 30,
Unaudited
2020
2019
Change
Cash provided by operating activities
$27.8
$36.4
$(8.6)
Significant uses of cash provided by operating activities:
Term loan repayments (1)
(19.0)
(17.5)
(1.5)
Project debt amortization
(0.8)
(0.8)
-
Capital expenditures (2)
(1.4)
(0.5)
(0.9)
Preferred dividends
(1.6)
(1.8)
0.2
Nine months ended September 30,
Unaudited
2020
2019
Change
Cash provided by operating activities
$72.1
$104.5
$(32.4)
Significant uses of cash provided by operating activities:
Term loan repayments (1)
(54.0)
(50.0)
(4.0)
Project debt amortization
(3.1)
(2.3)
(0.8)
Capital expenditures (2)
(2.6)
(0.8)
(1.8)
Preferred dividends
(5.0)
(5.5)
0.5
($8.0) million unfavorable change in working capital
($5.6) million due to lower Project Adjusted EBITDA, excluding impact of Cadillac business interruption insurance recovery
+$6.2 million insurance recovery for business interruption losses at Cadillac
($14.3) million unfavorable change in working capital, mostly at Cadillac (timing of capex versus insurance recovery) and Morris (preparation for maintenance outage in Q4)
($8.8) million due to non-operation of Cadillac through August 20, 2020
($5.5) million due to net impact of hydrological conditions (lower water flows at Curtis Palmer, partially offset by higher water flows at Mamquam)
($4.9) million due to the impact of new contracts at Oxnard and Williams Lake and the replacement of the cooling tower at Williams Lake
($4.1) million due to lower distributions from unconsolidated affiliates, primarily at Chambers, which began repaying project-level debt in Q4 2019
+$6.2 million insurance recovery for business interruption losses at Cadillac
(1) Includes 1% mandatory annual amortization and targeted debt repayments.
(2) Maintenance capital; excludes Cadillac repairs of $6.1 million in Q3 2020 and $21.8 million in the first nine months of 2020, which
9
were covered by insurance proceeds.
Liquidity
($ millions)
Sep 30, 2020
Jun 30, 2020
Cash and cash equivalents, parent
$15.9
$16.1
Cash and cash equivalents, projects
14.4
21.9
Total cash and cash equivalents
30.3
38.0
Revolving credit facility
180.0
180.0
Letters of credit outstanding
(78.0)
(77.9)
Availability under revolving credit facility
102.0
102.1
Total Liquidity
$132.3
$140.1
Excludes restricted cash of (1):
$2.6
$0.5
Consolidated debt (2)
$585.2
$599.9
Leverage ratio (3)
3.9
3.8
Discretionary cash of approximately $9 million at September 30, 2020
(1) Includes $1.2 million and $0.2 million, respectively, from Cadillac insurance proceeds for use in reconstruction of the plant. (2) Before unamortized discount and unamortized deferred financing costs
(3)
10
Consolidated debt to trailing 12-month Adjusted EBITDA (after Corporate G&A)
Debt Repayment and Projected Debt Balances through 2024 (1)
($ millions)
Debt
Repayment
Projected
Debt
Balances
$140
$120
$100
$80
$60
$40
$20
$0
$700
$600
$500
$400
$300
$200
$100
$0
$119
$105
$75
$40
$23
Remainder 2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
$620 $597
$492
$373
$298
$258
9/30/20 YE 2020 YE 2021 YE 2022 YE 2023 YE 2024
Repaid $61.0 million YTD; expect to repay another $23.2 million balance of year (total of $84 million in 2020)
Expect to repay $339 million from 2021 through 2024
Majority of the debt repayment expected to be from operating cash flows and proceeds from the sale of Manchief (2022)
Expect to result in lower cash interest payments and lower leverage ratios
Planned debt repayment would reduce debt nearly 60% by YE 2024
No bullet maturities prior to January 2025 (Series E convertible debentures)
Expect to repay $326 million Term Loan by maturity (April 2025)
Includes Company's proportional share of debt at Chambers of $34.6 million, which is not consolidated because the project is 40% owned.(2) Public Service Co. of Colorado has executed an agreement to
purchase Manchief after the expiration of the PPA in May 2022. Note: C$ denominated debt was converted to US$ using exchange rate of $1.3338 as of September 30, 2020.
11
Detail of debt repayment schedule on pages 22 - 24.
2020 Project Adjusted EBITDA(1) Guidance (bridge vs 2019 actual)
($ millions)
$196
(13)
(5)
(4)
(3)
+2
+3
+11
$190
Curtis Palmer
Morris
(2)
$175
Assume
Cadillac
All others
average
Major
Nipigon
Expect to
Calstock
water flows
maintenance
Grayling (-)
Oxnard
Williams Lake
Rate
book BI
Higher
Orlando (-)
PPA expiry
New PPA
escalation
insurance
Piedmont (-)
fuel prices and
May 2020;
(higher
and lower
recovery in
Craven (-)
severance,
lower margin
energy
costs
Q3 and Q4
partially
from RMR
price)
2020
offset by PPA
contract
(including
extension
amount
related to
2021)
FY 2019
FY 2020
Actual
Guidance
Maintaining 2020 Guidance of $175 million to $190 million
The Company has not provided guidance for Project income or Net income because of the difficulty of making accurate forecasts and projections without unreasonable efforts with respect to certain
highly variable components of these comparable GAAP metrics, including changes in the fair value of derivative instruments and foreign exchange gains or losses. These factors, which generally do not
12
affect cash flow, are not included in Project Adjusted EBITDA. See Appendix for discussion of non-GAAP disclosures.
Bridge of 2020 Project Adjusted EBITDA Guidance to Cash Provided by Operating Activities
($ millions)
2020 Guidance
(Initiated 2/27/20)
Project Adjusted EBITDA
$175 - $190
Adjustment for equity method projects (1)
(8)
Corporate G&A (cash)
(23)
Cash interest payments
(36)
Cash taxes
(4)
Decommissioning (San Diego projects)
(4)
Other (including changes in working capital)
(0)
Note: For purposes of providing a
Cash provided by operating activities
$100 - $115
reconciliation of Project Adjusted EBITDA
guidance, impact on Cash provided by
operating activities of changes in working
capital is assumed to be nil.
Planned Uses of Cash Provided by Operating Activities:
Allocation of Discretionary Capital YTD Sept. 30, 2020:
• Term loan repayments
$72.5
• Substantial Issuer Bid (SIB)
$25.8
• Project debt amortization
3.9
• NCIB repurchases of common shares
15.8
• Preferred dividends
7.4
• NCIB repurchases of preferred shares
6.4
• Capital expenditures(2)
5.0
The Company has not provided guidance for Project income or Net income because of the difficulty of making accurate forecasts and projections without unreasonable efforts with respect to certain highly variable components of these comparable GAAP metrics, including changes in the fair value of derivative instruments and foreign exchange gains or losses. These factors, which generally do not affect cash flow, are not included in Project Adjusted EBITDA.
(1) Represents difference between Project Adjusted EBITDA and cash distribution from equity method projects; in 2020, the $(8) million reflects debt amortization at Chambers of $7.8 million. (2) Excludes Cadillac
13
reconstruction costs, which will be covered by insurance proceeds. See Appendix for discussion of non-GAAP disclosures.
TRIR, generation companies (Bureau of Labor Statistics):
FY'15 1.4, FY'16 1.0, FY'17 1.5, FY'18 1.1, FY'19
1.1
Availability (weighted average)
Q3 2020
Q3 2019
Solid Fuel
75.4%
79.9%
Natural Gas
96.8%
98.8%
Hydro
93.5%
97.8%
Total
87.3%
95.1%
Lower availability factor:
Cadillac extended outage
Piedmont maintenance outages
Kenilworth maintenance outage
Mamquam forced outage in prior period
Moresby Lake forced outage in prior period
Nipigon maintenance outage in prior period
Aggregate Power Generation Q3 2020 vs. Q3 2019 (Net GWh)
1,268.3
1,154.4
(9.0%)
772.4
673.0
(12.9%)
390.6 370.6
(5.1%)
105.3
110.8
5.2%
Q3 2019
Q3 2020
Q3 2019
Q3 2020
Q3 2019
Q3 2020
Q3 2019
Q3 2020
Solid Fuel
Natural Gas
Hydroelectric
Total
Generation down 9% due to:
Frederickson lower dispatch due to ideal wind and hydro conditions
Oxnard new RMR contract
Piedmont maintenance outages
Cadillac reconstruction; recommissioned August 20th
Low water flows at Curtis Palmer
Manchief higher dispatch
Higher water flows at Mamquam, Moresby Lake and Koma Kulshan
Williams Lake new PPA
Allendale and Dorchester acquired in July 2019
Hydro generation
Curtis Palmer
Mamquam
(21%) vs Q3 2019
+18% vs Q3 2019
(28%) vs long-term avg.
+7% vs long-term avg.
14
Operations Review
Cadillac (Michigan)
Has been operating well since return to service on August 20th
Cost to repair was in line with budget
Received additional insurance recoveries of $7.0 million in Q3; through Sept. 30, have received a total of $31.0 million
Expect to settle claim and record additional $10 million to $11 million of property and BI recovery in Q4
Morris (Illinois)
CT1 hot gas path inspection was completed in October
Control system upgrade completed for CT2 in September; CT3 upgrade will be performed in November
Williams Lake (British Columbia)
Returned from maintenance outage on August 17th
Operating at base load since return
Fuel availability has improved modestly
Expect to continue operation through fall and winter
(November through February required under contract)
Now expect EBITDA to be positive for the year and expect continued improvement in 2021
Grayling (Michigan)
Generator rewind has been completed
Plant returned to service November 7th
Advances under property and BI claims have been received
Continue to expect that neither Grayling nor Craven will make cash distributions this year
15
Commercial Update
Oxnard (California)
Operating under RMR contract with California Independent System Operator (CAISO), effective June 1 through December 31, 2020
Expect FERC approval by year-end
Executed an RA agreement for 2021
Will be used to satisfy the load obligations of a community choice aggregator
Will receive a fixed monthly capacity payment (favorable to 2020 RMR contract)
Opportunity for the plant to receive revenue from the sale of energy and ancillary services
Does not require FERC approval
Expect modest EBITDA contribution in 2021 as compared to modest EBITDA loss in 2020
Currently evaluating RA opportunities for 2022
Calstock (Ontario)
PPA extended six months until December 16, 2020
The company is currently engaged with government and expects that a further short-term PPA extension will be achieved
Extension would provide additional time for stakeholders to consider longer-term solutions that address the region's biomass waste disposal requirement
Potential longer-term solutions include a new PPA for Calstock
Continue to receive strong support from local communities, the Ontario Forest Industries Association, unions and Hearst area mills
Recently released Ontario budget included positive steps with respect to development of a biomass strategy for the province
16
Appendix
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Page
Repurchase Activity
18
Power Projects and PPA Expiration Dates
19
YTD Operational Performance
20
Coronavirus Update
21
Debt Repayment Schedules
22-24
Capital Structure Information
25-28
Project Information - Earnings/Cash Flow Diversification and PPA Term
29-30
Supplemental Financial Information
Project Income by Project
31
Project Adjusted EBITDA by Project
32
Cash Distributions from Projects
33
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
34-36
17
2020: Significant Acceleration of Repurchase Activity
2020 Securities RepurchasesYTD through September 30, 2020(1)
Common
Preferred
NCIB: 7.5 million common shares; average price of $2.10
Invested $6.4 million (US$ equivalent) to repurchase
SIB: 12.5 million common shares at $2.00 (~12% of
approximately 564 thousand preferred shares
shares o/s)
Average discount to par of 39%
Total investment of $41.6 milliono 20.0 million common shares o Average price of $2.04 per share
Cumulative Securities Repurchases
(December 2015 - September 30, 2020)
Common
37.0 million shares
Investment of $80.5 million
Average price of $2.15 per share
Reduced shares outstanding by 27%
Preferred
2.1 million shares
Investment of $25.5 million (US$ equivalent)
Average discount to par of 37%
After-taxcash yields of 10% to 12%
(1) Repurchases occurred between January 1, 2020 and July 31, 2020. There were no repurchases in August or September 2020.
18
Power Projects and PPA Expiration Dates
Economic
Net
Contract
Year
Project
Location
Type
Interest
MW
Expiry
2020
Calstock
Ontario
Biomass
100%
35
12/2020 (1)
2021
Kenilworth
New Jersey
Nat. Gas
100%
29
9/2021
Oxnard
California
Nat. Gas
100%
49
12/2021 (2)
Manchief
Colorado
Nat. Gas
100%
300
4/2022 (3)
2022
Moresby Lake
B.C.
Hydro
100%
6
8/2022
Frederickson
Washington
Nat. Gas
50.15%
125
8/2022
Nipigon
Ontario
Nat. Gas
100%
40
12/2022
2023
Orlando
Florida
Nat. Gas
50%
65
12/2023
2024
Chambers
New Jersey
Coal
40%
105
3/2024
Mamquam
B.C.
Hydro
100%
50
9/2027 (4)
Curtis Palmer
New York
Hydro
100%
60
12/2027 (5)
2025 - 2029
Craven
North Carolina
Biomass
50%
24
12/2027
Grayling
Michigan
Biomass
30%
11
12/2027
Cadillac
Michigan
Biomass
100%
40
6/2028
Williams Lake
B.C.
Biomass
100%
66
9/2029
Piedmont
Georgia
Biomass
100%
55
9/2032
Tunis
Ontario
Nat. Gas
100%
37
10/2033
2032 - 2043
Morris
Illinois
Nat. Gas
100%
77 (6)
12/2034 (7)
Koma Kulshan
Washington
Hydro
100%
13
3/2037
Dorchester
South Carolina
Biomass
100%
20
10/2043
Allendale
South Carolina
Biomass
100%
20
11/2043
The PPA with OEFC was extended to December 16, 2020 on existing terms.(2) RMR agreement with CAISO effective June 1 through December 31, 2020, pending FERC approval. Executed an agreement to sell RA capacity from
the Oxnard plant from January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021. (3) Public Service Co. of Colorado has executed an agreement to purchase Manchief after the expiration of the PPA in May 2022. (4) BC Hydro has an option to
19
purchase Mamquam that is exercisable in Nov. 2021. (5) Expires at the earlier of Dec. 2027 or the provision of 10,000 GWh of generation. We expect the PPA to expire prior to Dec. 2027. (6) Equistar has right to take up to 77 MW but
on average takes approx. 50 MW . Balance of 177 MW of capacity is sold to PJM. (7) Equistar has an option to purchase Morris exercisable in Dec. 2020 and Dec. 2027.
YTD 2020 Operational Performance:
Lower generation: Williams Lake curtailment, Frederickson lower dispatch, Cadillac outage
Safety: Total Recordable Incident Rate
3.60
1.67
1.65
Industry
1.16
0.70
average
0.69
FY 2015
FY 2016
FY 2017 FY 2018
FY 2019
YTD 2020
TRIR, generation companies (Bureau of Labor Statistics):
FY'15 1.4, FY'16 1.0, FY'17 1.5, FY'18 1.1, FY'19
1.1
Availability (weighted average)
YTD 2020
YTD 2019
Solid Fuel
75.3%
90.1%
Natural Gas
94.6%
98.0%
Hydro
85.3%
94.6%
Total
85.0%
95.8%
Lower availability factor:
Cadillac extended outage and reconstruction
Piedmont maintenance outages
Orlando planned maintenance outage
Kenilworth maintenance outage
Koma Kulshan forced outage
Aggregate Power Generation Sept. YTD 2020 vs. Sept. YTD 2019 (Net GWh)
3,499.4
3,265.3
(6.7%)
1,871.7
1,718.5
1,121.4
1,049.7
(8.2%)
(6.4%)
506.3
497.1
(1.8%)
YTD 2019
YTD 2020
YTD 2019
YTD 2020
YTD 2019
YTD 2020
YTD 2019
YTD 2020
Solid Fuel
Natural Gas
Hydroelectric
Total
Generation lower due to:
Williams Lake contractual curtailment (May through July)
Frederickson lower dispatch due to ideal wind and hydro conditions
Cadillac outage from September 2019 fire
Piedmont maintenance outages
Oxnard RMR contract
Curtis Palmer lower flows, partially offset by higher flows at other hydro's
Morris lower PJM pricing
Manchief higher dispatch
Acquired Allendale, Dorchester, Craven and Grayling in July 2019
Hydro generation
Curtis Palmer
Mamquam
(19%) vs Sept. YTD 2019
+17% vs Sept. YTD 2019
+2% vs long-term avg.
+17% vs long-term avg.
20
Business Model and Proactive Steps have Limited the Impact of Coronavirus Pandemic
No material impact to date on operations or financial results
Two confirmed cases to date (at separate plants) among Atlantic Power employees and plant contractors; followed all recommended guidelines regarding return to work
Monitoring fuel supply at biomass plants, though generally have multiple suppliers
Overall, we do not currently anticipate a material impact on operations, financial position or results
Continuing to monitor the evolving situation; ultimate outcome remains uncertain
Believe we are well positioned overall
Power generation an essential business in the United States and Canada
Substantially contracted business model (capacity payment or contracted energy rate)
Limited financial sensitivity to downturn in demand or spot prices (may hurt re-contracting prospects in near term)
Nearly all of our customers are investment-grade rated (Chemours/Chambers only exception)
Not experiencing any delays in payments
Stable liquidity; no need to access capital markets
Well positioned to withstand extended economic or power market downturn
21
2014 - 2020: Significant Debt and Cost Reductions
($ millions)
$2,000
8.0
$1,800
$1,755
7.0
$1,600
6.9
6.0
$1,400
5.7
5.6
5.0
$1,200
$997
$1,019
$846
$1,000
$727 4.5
4.0
$800
3.3
$649 3.8
$585 3.9
$566 3.6
3.0
$600
2.0
$400
$200
1.0
$0
0.0
YE 2014
YE 2015
YE 2016
YE 2017
YE 2018
YE 2019
9/30/2020
Proj.YE 2020 (1)
Consolidated debt (millions) (2)
Leverage ratio
Nearly $1.2 billion net reduction in consolidated debt from YE 2014 to estimated YE 2020
$140
$127
$120
$100
$100
$80
$71
$72
$60
$41
$38
$36
$40
$20
$0
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Proj.
2020
Cash Interest Payments
$50
$45
$40
$32
$30
$23
$22
$24
$24
$23
$20
$10
$0
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Proj.
2020
General, Administrative and Development Expense
(1) Excludes unamortized discounts and deferred financing costs.
22
Debt Repayment Profile at September 30, 2020 (1)
($ millions)
Total
$620
300.0
250.0
200.0
61% amortizing, 39% bullet (2)
$258
MTNs (2036)
150.0
$119
$105
100.0
$75
50.0
$23
$40
0.0
Series E (2025)
Rest of 2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
Thereafter
Project-level debt
APLP Holdings Term Loan
APC Convertible Debentures
APLP Medium-term Notes (US$ equivalent)
(US$ equivalent)
Project-levelnon-recoursedebt: $50.2, including $34.6 at Chambers (equity method); amortizes over the life of the project PPAs (through 2025)
APLP Holdings Term Loan: $326; 1% annual amortization and mandatory prepayment via the greater of a 50% sweep or such other amount that is required to achieve a specified targeted debt balance (combined average annual repayment of ~ $74); projected to fully amortize by maturity
APC Convertible Debentures: $86.2 (US$ equivalent) of Series E convertible debentures (maturing Jan. 2025)
APLPMedium-TermNotes: $157.4 (US$ equivalent) due in June 2036
(1) ) Includes Company's proportional share of debt at Chambers of $34.6 million, which is not consolidated because the project is 40% owned. (2) Bullet percentage includes medium term notes and Series E
23
convertible debentures. Note: C$ denominated debt was converted to US$ using exchange rate of 1.3338 at 9/30/20.
Projected Debt Balances through 2024 (1)
($ millions)
700
600
500
400
300
200
100
0
$620
$597
157
157
$492
$373
86
157
86
$298
$258
86
157
157
326
308
157
86
215
86
109
50
46
86
34
21
49
6
2
13
9/30/20
12/31/20
12/31/21
12/31/22
12/31/23
12/31/24
Actual
Project-level debt
APLP Holdings Term Loan
APC Convertible Debentures (US$ equiv.)
APLP Medium-term Notes (US$ equiv.)
Expected Debt Repayment (September 30, 2020 - Year End 2024):
APLP Holdings Term Loan: Will fully amortize by maturity (April 2025)
APC Convertible Debentures: No repayment required prior to 2025 maturity
Total Remaining Repayment through 2024: $362 (58%)
(1) ) Includes Company's proportional share of debt at Chambers of $34.6 million, which is not consolidated because the project is 40% owned
Note: C$ denominated debt was converted to US$ using exchange
24
rate of 1.3338 at 9/30/20.
Capitalization
($ millions)
Sep. 30, 2020
Jun. 30, 2020
Long-term debt, incl. current portion (1)
APLP Medium-Term Notes (2)
$157.4
$154.1
Revolving credit facility
-
-
Term Loan
326.0
345.0
Project-level debt (non-recourse)
15.6
16.4
Convertible debentures (2)
86.2
84.4
Total long-term debt, incl. current portion
$585.2
83%
$599.9
85%
Preferred shares (3)
168.8
24%
168.8
24%
Common equity (4)
(49.5)
(7)%
(63.1)
(9)%
Total shareholders equity
$119.3
17%
$105.7
15%
Total capitalization
$704.5
100%
$705.6
100%
(1)
Debt balances are shown before unamortized discount and unamortized deferred financing costs.
(2)
Period-over-period change due to F/X impacts.
(3)
Par value of preferred shares was approximately $129 million and $126 million at September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020,
respectively.
(4)
Common equity includes other comprehensive income and retained deficit.
Note: Table is presented on a consolidated basis and excludes equity method projects
25
Capital Summary at September 30, 2020
($ millions)
Atlantic Power Corporation
Maturity
Amount Outstanding
Interest Rate
Convertible Debentures (ATP.DB.E)
1/2025
$86.2 (C$115.0)
6.00%
APLP Holdings Limited Partnership
Maturity
Amount
Interest Rate
Revolving Credit Facility
4/2025
$0
LIBOR + 2.50%(1)
Term Loan
4/2025
$326.0
4.73%
Atlantic Power Limited Partnership
Maturity
Amount
Interest Rate
Medium-term Notes
6/2036
$157.4 (C$210)
5.95%
Preferred shares (AZP.PR.A)
N/A
$65.0 (C$86.6)
4.85%
Preferred shares (AZP.PR.B)
N/A
$45.8 (C$61.0)
5.739%
Preferred shares (AZP.PR.C)
N/A
$17.9 (C$23.9)
4.36% (2)
Atlantic Power Transmission & Atlantic Power Generation
Maturity
Amount
Interest
Project-level Debt (Cadillac - consolidated)
8/2025
$16.4
6.26%-6.38%
Project-level Debt (Chambers - equity method)
12/2023
$34.6
5.00%
The interest rate is reduced by 25 basis points if the Company achieves a leverage ratio of 2.75 times or lower.(2) Set on August 31, 2020 for December 31, 2020 dividend payment. Will be reset quarterly based on
sum of the Canadian Government 90-day Treasury Bill yield (using the three-month average result plus 4.18%). Note: C$ denominated debt was converted to US$ using exchange rate of $1.3338 at 9/30/20.
26
APLP Holdings Term Loan Cash Sweep Calculation
APLP Holdings Adjusted EBITDA
(after majority of Atlantic Power G&A expense)
Less:
Capital expenditures
Cash taxes
= Cash flow available for debt service
Less:
APLP Holdings consolidated cash interest
(revolver, term loan, MTNs, Cadillac)
= Cash flow available for cash sweep
Through 2022:
Calculate 50% of cash flow available for sweep
Compare 50% cash flow sweep to amount required to achieve targeted debt balance
Must repay greater of50% orthe amount required to achieve targeted debt balance for that quarter
If targeted debt balance is > 50% of cash flow sweep:
Repay amount required to achieve target, up to 100% of cash flow available from sweep
Remaining amount, if any, to Company
If targeted debt balance is < 50% of cash flow sweep:
Repay 50% minimum
Remaining 50% to Company
After 2022: Repay debt using 50% of cash flow available for sweep
Expect loan to be fully repaid by maturity from operating cash flow and Manchief sale proceeds
Notes:
The cash sweep calculation occurs at each quarter-end. Targeted debt balances are specified in the credit agreement for each quarter through 2022.
Consolidated debt to Adjusted EBITDA, calculated for the trailing four quarters.
Consolidated debt includes both long-term debt and the current portion of long-term debt at APLP Holdings, specifically the amount outstanding under the term loan and the amount borrowed under the revolver, if any, the Medium Term Notes, and consolidated project debt (Cadillac).
Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as the Consolidated Net Income of APLP Holdings plus the sum of consolidated interest expense, tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense, and other non-cash charges, minus non-cash gains. The Consolidated Net Income includes an allocation of the majority of Atlantic Power G&A expense. It also excludes earnings attributable to equity-owned projects but includes cash distributions received from those projects.
Interest Coverage ratio:
Adjusted EBITDA to consolidated cash interest payments, calculated
for the trailing four quarters. Adjusted EBITDA is defined above.
Consolidated cash interest payments include interest payments on the debt included in the Consolidated debt ratio defined above.
Note, the project debt, Project Adjusted EBITDA and cash interest expense for Piedmont are not included in the calculation of these ratios because the project is not included in the collateral package for the credit facilities.
28
Project Adjusted EBITDA and Cash Flow Diversification by Project
Nine months ended September 30, 2020
Project Adjusted EBITDA by Segment (1)
Solid Fuel
17%
Project Adjusted EBITDA by Project
Calstock
Kenilworth
Other
Mamquam 2%
2%
5%
Tunis Cadillac
2%
2%
2%
Piedmont
6%
Morris
7%
Frederickson
8%
Chambers
8%
Manchief
9%
Curtis Palmer
18%
Orlando
16%
Nipigon
13%
Hydroelectric
26%
Natural
Gas 57%
Cash Distributions from Projects by Segment (2)
Solid Fuel
7%
Hydroelectric
31%
Natural Gas
61%
Based on Project Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, excluding non-operational projects and other projects that had negative Project Adjusted EBITDA for the
period. (2)
Based on $121.3 million in Cash Distributions from Projects for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.
29
Contracted projects have an average remaining PPA life of 5.0 years(1)
Nearly all PPAs are with investment-grade rated customers
Remaining PPA Term (years) (1)
Offtaker Credit Rating (1)
Merchant / Market Pricing (2)
2%
(2)
BBB- to
NR
15+
Less than 1
B+
BBB+
1%
1%
2%
2%
8%
10 to 15
13%
AAA
7%
AA- to AA
1 to 5
21%
5 to 10
54%
A- to A+
26%
62%
(1) Weighted by YTD 2020 Project Adjusted EBITDA. (2) Primarily merchant energy margin at Morris
30
Project Income by Project
($ millions)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Solid Fuel
Allendale
$0.6
$0.6
$0.9
$0.6
Cadillac
5.8
(0.4)
-
0.5
Calstock
0.3
0.9
2.7
2.5
Dorchester
0.2
0.5
0.3
0.5
Piedmont
3.4
4.5
2.7
4.2
Williams Lake
(0.3)
(1.3)
(2.8)
(0.9)
Chambers (1)
1.4
-
4.2
2.6
Craven (1)
(0.1)
0.2
(2.1)
0.2
Grayling (1)
(0.6)
0.3
(1.4)
0.3
Total
10.8
5.4
4.5
10.3
Natural Gas
Kapuskasing
(0.1)
(0.1)
(0.2)
(0.2)
Kenilworth
0.7
0.4
0.9
(0.2)
Manchief
2.0
1.4
4.2
3.6
Morris
0.5
2.6
4.2
7.0
Naval Station
-
(0.1)
(0.1)
(0.7)
Naval Training Center
-
(0.1)
(0.1)
(0.8)
Nipigon
7.1
6.6
22.4
16.5
North Bay
(0.1)
(0.1)
(0.2)
(0.2)
North Island
(0.1)
(0.1)
(0.2)
(0.6)
Oxnard
0.1
2.1
(3.8)
(1.8)
Tunis
0.5
0.5
1.5
1.6
Frederickson (1)
2.4
2.9
6.1
6.5
Orlando (1)
12.0
7.0
27.0
20.8
Total
25.2
23.0
61.8
51.6
Hydroelectric
Curtis Palmer
(0.5)
1.2
14.9
22.9
Koma Kulshan
-
(0.3)
0.7
-
Mamquam
1.3
1.1
5.7
4.7
Moresby Lake
(0.1)
(0.6)
(0.3)
(1.0)
Total
0.7
1.4
21.0
26.6
Totals
Consolidated projects
21.6
19.4
53.4
58.1
Equity method projects
15.1
10.4
33.9
30.4
Corporate
1.3
(1.9)
(5.0)
(8.4)
Total Project Income
$38.0
$27.9
$82.3
$80.1
(1)
Unconsolidated entities for which the results of operations are reflected in equity earnings of unconsolidated affiliates. Reflects new segments adopted in Q4 2019. Prior periods adapted per new segments.
31
Project Adjusted EBITDA by Project
($ millions)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
Solid Fuel
Allendale
$0.7
$0.6
$1.0
$0.6
Total Project Adjusted EBITDA
$49.5
$48.9
$137.1
$153.2
Cadillac
6.8
1.8
2.6
5.2
Change in fair value of derivative instruments
(8.1)
(1.0)
(5.6)
8.3
Calstock
0.4
1.4
3.1
4.0
Depreciation and amortization
18.8
20.2
58.3
60.6
Dorchester
0.2
0.5
0.4
0.5
Interest, net
0.8
0.8
2.1
2.0
Piedmont
5.3
6.4
8.2
9.7
Insurance loss
-
1.0
-
1.0
Williams Lake
0.2
(0.8)
(1.3)
0.4
Other project expense
-
-
-
1.2
Chambers (1)
3.9
2.6
11.8
10.4
Project income
$38.0
$27.9
$82.3
$80.1
Craven (1)
0.1
0.3
(1.5)
0.3
Administration
5.6
5.5
16.8
17.3
Grayling (1)
(0.4)
0.3
(1.0)
0.3
Interest expense, net
10.8
10.9
31.7
33.0
Total
17.1
13.2
23.3
31.5
Foreign exchange loss (gain)
5.1
(2.8)
(6.2)
7.1
Natural Gas
Other (income) expense, net
(3.8)
(0.2)
(2.7)
0.7
Kapuskasing
(0.1)
(0.1)
(0.2)
(0.2)
Income from operations before income taxes
20.3
14.5
42.7
22.0
Kenilworth
1.4
1.1
2.8
1.9
Income tax expense
2.5
0.2
5.2
2.4
Manchief
4.8
4.2
12.5
11.9
Net income
$17.8
$14.3
$37.5
$19.6
Morris
2.6
4.5
10.8
12.3
Net income (loss) attributable to preferred share
Naval Station
-
(0.1)
(0.1)
(0.3)
dividends of a subsidiary company
1.6
1.7
(2.5)
(3.1)
Naval Training Center
-
(0.1)
(0.1)
(0.2)
Net income attributable to
Nipigon
5.3
3.7
19.3
16.1
Atlantic Power Corporation
$16.2
$12.6
$40.0
$22.7
North Bay
(0.1)
(0.1)
(0.2)
(0.2)
North Island
(0.1)
(0.1)
(0.2)
(0.3)
Oxnard
0.1
3.1
(1.9)
1.2
Tunis
0.7
0.7
2.2
2.3
Frederickson (1)
4.0
4.4
10.8
11.1
Orlando (1)
8.4
8.4
23.3
25.0
Total
27.1
29.6
79.1
80.6
Hydroelectric
Curtis Palmer
3.4
5.0
26.5
34.5
Koma Kulshan
0.4
0.1
1.8
1.1
Mamquam
1.7
1.5
7.0
5.9
Moresby Lake
0.1
(0.4)
0.4
(0.3)
Total
5.6
6.3
35.7
41.2
Totals
Consolidated projects
33.9
33.1
94.8
106.1
Equity method projects
15.9
16.0
43.3
47.1
Corporate
(0.3)
(0.2)
(1.0)
(0.1)
Total Project Adjusted EBITDA
$49.5
$48.9
$137.1
$153.2
(1) Unconsolidated entities for which the results of operations are reflected in equity earnings of unconsolidated affiliates. Reflects new segments adopted in Q4 2019. Prior periods adapted per new segments.
32
Cash Distributions from Projects by Quarter, 2019 - 2020
($ millions), Unaudited
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY
Q1
Q2
Q3
YTD
2019
2019
2019
2019
2019
2020
2020
2020
2020
Solid Fuels
Allendale
-
-
-
$0.8
$0.8
$0.3
($0.3)
$0.4
$0.4
Cadillac
-
$1.0
$0.5
-
1.5
-
-
-
-
Calstock
$1.1
1.1
1.8
1.2
5.2
2.9
1.1
1.0
5.0
Dorchester
-
-
-
0.7
0.7
-
(0.3)
0.1
(0.2)
Piedmont
1.3
0.5
5.5
2.0
9.3
1.0
0.5
5.0
6.5
Williams Lake
2.5
(0.2)
(1.0)
(2.6)
(1.4)
(0.4)
0.9
(5.8)
(5.3)
Chambers
(1)
-
6.0
-
3.2
9.2
-
2.3
-
2.3
Craven
(1)
-
-
-
0.3
0.3
-
-
-
-
Grayling
(1)
-
-
0.4
0.3
0.6
-
-
-
-
Total
4.8
8.4
7.2
5.8
26.2
3.7
4.3
0.7
8.7
Natural Gas
Kapuskasing
(0.1)
(0.1)
0.0
(0.1)
(0.3)
-
(0.1)
(0.1)
(0.2)
Kenilworth
0.9
0.9
1.3
0.5
3.5
0.4
0.8
1.3
2.5
Manchief
3.4
3.6
2.6
6.0
15.6
3.3
3.2
5.1
11.7
Morris
5.7
4.0
3.4
4.2
17.3
0.3
7.2
1.7
9.2
Naval Station
1.2
(0.1)
(0.4)
(0.1)
0.6
-
-
0.2
0.2
Naval Training Center
(0.2)
(0.1)
(0.4)
(0.1)
(0.7)
-
(0.1)
(1.0)
(1.1)
Nipigon
9.8
5.4
4.7
6.1
26.0
8.3
6.6
5.5
20.3
North Bay
(0.1)
(0.1)
(0.0)
(0.1)
(0.3)
(0.1)
(0.1)
(0.1)
(0.2)
North Island
(0.3)
(0.1)
(0.2)
(0.2)
(0.8)
(0.1)
(0.1)
(0.4)
(0.6)
Oxnard
(1.1)
(1.9)
4.7
0.3
1.9
(0.6)
(0.8)
(0.1)
(1.6)
Tunis
1.4
0.8
0.8
0.6
3.6
0.8
0.8
0.8
2.5
Frederickson
(1)
3.8
2.8
4.5
4.3
15.4
3.7
3.8
3.1
10.6
Orlando
(1)
1.9
10.1
10.6
10.3
32.9
1.6
8.8
10.9
21.3
Total
26.2
25.1
31.7
31.8
114.8
17.6
30.0
27.0
74.6
Hydroelectric
Curtis Palmer
14.3
15.2
7.6
10.3
47.4
13.7
13.3
2.6
29.6
Koma Kulshan
0.3
0.6
0.1
0.4
1.3
0.2
0.7
0.9
1.8
Mamquam
1.7
2.4
2.1
1.2
7.4
1.4
1.9
3.3
6.6
Moresby Lake
0.5
(0.3)
(0.3)
(0.3)
(0.4)
(0.5)
0.3
0.3
-
Total
16.8
17.8
9.5
11.7
55.7
14.8
16.2
7.0
38.0
Total Cash Distributions
$47.8
$51.3
$48.3
$49.3
$196.7
$36.2
$50.4
$34.7
$121.3
Consolidated
42.1
32.4
32.8
31.0
138.3
30.9
35.5
20.6
87.1
Equity Method
5.7
18.9
15.4
18.3
58.4
5.3
14.9
14.0
34.2
(1)Unconsolidated entities for which the results of operations are reflected in equity earnings of unconsolidated affiliates. Reflects new segments adopted in Q4 2019. Prior periods adapted per new segments.
33
Non-GAAP Disclosures
Project Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure recognized under GAAP and does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP, and is therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is Project income (loss). Project Adjusted EBITDA is defined as project income (loss) plus interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (including non-cash impairment charges) and changes in the fair value of derivative instruments. Management uses Project Adjusted EBITDA at the project level to provide comparative information about project performance and believes such information is helpful to investors. A reconciliation of Project Adjusted EBITDA to Project income (loss) and to Net income (loss) by segment and on a consolidated basis is provided on pages 35-36.
Investors are cautioned that the Company may calculate these measures in a manner that is different from other companies.
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net income attributable to Atlantic Power Corporation
$16.2
$12.6
$40.0
$22.7
Net income (loss) attributable to preferred share dividends of a
1.6
1.7
(2.5)
(3.1)
subsidiary company
Net income
$17.8
$14.3
$37.5
$19.6
Income tax expense
2.5
0.2
5.2
2.4
Income from operations before income taxes
20.3
14.5
42.7
22.0
Administration
5.6
5.5
16.8
17.3
Interest expense, net
10.8
10.9
31.7
33.0
Foreign exchange loss (gain)
5.1
(2.8)
(6.2)
7.1
Other (income) expense, net
(3.8)
(0.2)
(2.7)
0.7
Project income
$38.0
$27.9
$82.3
$80.1
Reconciliation to Project Adjusted EBITDA
Change in the fair value of derivative instruments
($8.1)
($1.0)
($5.6)
$8.3
Depreciation and amortization
18.8
20.2
58.3
60.6
Interest, net
0.8
0.8
2.1
2.0
Insurance loss
-
1.0
-
1.0
Other project expense
-
-
-
1.2
Project Adjusted EBITDA
$49.5
$48.9
$137.1
$153.2
34
Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income to Project Adjusted EBITDA by Segment
($ millions)
Three months ended September 30, 2020
Solid Fuel
Natural Gas
Hydroelectric
Corporate
Consolidated
Net income (loss) attributable to Atlantic Power Corporation
$10.8
$25.2
$0.7
($20.5)
$16.2
Net income attributable to preferred share dividends of a subsidiary company
-
-
-
1.6
1.6
Net income (loss)
10.8
25.2
0.7
(18.9)
17.8
Income tax expense
-
-
-
2.5
2.5
Net income (loss) before income taxes
10.8
25.2
0.7
(16.4)
20.3
Administration
-
-
-
5.6
5.6
Interest expense, net
-
-
-
10.8
10.8
Foreign exchange loss
-
-
-
5.1
5.1
Other income, net
-
-
-
(3.8)
(3.8)
Project income
10.8
25.2
0.7
1.3
38.0
Change in fair value of derivative instruments
-
(6.3)
-
(1.8)
(8.1)
Depreciation and amortization
5.7
8.2
4.9
-
18.8
Interest, net
0.6
-
-
0.2
0.8
Project Adjusted EBITDA
$17.1
$27.1
$5.6
($0.3)
$49.5
Three months ended September 30, 2019
Solid Fuel
Natural Gas
Hydroelectric
Corporate
Consolidated
Net income (loss) attributable to Atlantic Power Corporation
$5.4
$23.0
$1.4
($17.2)
$12.6
Net income attributable to preferred share dividends of a subsidiary company
-
-
-
1.7
1.7
Net income (loss)
5.4
23.0
1.4
(15.5)
14.3
Income tax expense
-
-
-
0.2
0.2
Income (loss) before income taxes
5.4
23.0
1.4
(15.3)
14.5
Administration
-
-
-
5.5
5.5
Interest expense, net
-
-
-
10.9
10.9
Foreign exchange gain
-
-
-
(2.8)
(2.8)
Other income, net
-
-
-
(0.2)
(0.2)
Project income (loss)
5.4
23.0
1.4
(1.9)
27.9
Change in fair value of derivative instruments
-
(2.6)
-
1.6
(1.0)
Depreciation and amortization
6.0
9.3
4.9
-
20.2
Interest, net
0.8
-
-
-
0.8
Insurance loss
1.0
-
-
-
1.0
Other project (income) expense
-
(0.1)
-
0.1
-
Project Adjusted EBITDA
$13.2
$29.6
$6.3
($0.2)
$48.9
35
Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income to Project Adjusted EBITDA by Segment
($ millions)
Nine months ended September 30, 2020
Solid Fuel
Natural Gas
Hydroelectric
Corporate
Consolidated
Net income (loss) attributable to Atlantic Power Corporation
$4.5
$61.8
$21.0
($47.3)
$40.0
Net loss attributable to preferred share dividends of a subsidiary company
-
-
-
(2.5)
(2.5)
Net income (loss)
4.5
61.8
21.0
(49.8)
37.5
Income tax expense
-
-
-
5.2
5.2
Net income (loss) before income taxes
4.5
61.8
21.0
(44.6)
42.7
Administration
-
-
-
16.8
16.8
Interest expense, net
-
-
-
31.7
31.7
Foreign exchange gain
-
-
-
(6.2)
(6.2)
Other income, net
-
-
-
(2.7)
(2.7)
Project income (loss)
4.5
61.8
21.0
(5.0)
82.3
Change in fair value of derivative instruments
-
(9.3)
-
3.7
(5.6)
Depreciation and amortization
16.8
26.6
14.7
0.2
58.3
Interest, net
2.0
-
-
0.1
2.1
Project Adjusted EBITDA
$23.3
$79.1
$35.7
($1.0)
$137.1
Nine months ended September 30, 2019
Solid Fuel
Natural Gas
Hydroelectric
Corporate
Consolidated
Net income (loss) attributable to Atlantic Power Corporation
$10.3
$51.6
$26.6
($65.8)
$22.7
Net loss attributable to preferred share dividends of a subsidiary company
Atlantic Power Corporation published this content on 09 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2020 22:30:09 UTC