Atlantic Power : Q3 2020 Earnings Call Presentation

Q3 2020 Financial Results Conference Call November 10, 2020 CONFIDENTIAL Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements To the extent any statements made in this presentation contain information that is not historical, these statements are forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, as applicable, within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and under Canadian securities law (collectively "forward-looking statements"). Disclaimer - Non-GAAP Measures Project Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure recognized under GAAP and does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP, and is therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Investors are cautioned that the Company may calculate this non-GAAP measure in a manner that is different from other companies. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is project income (loss). Project Adjusted EBITDA is defined as project income (loss) plus interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (including non- cash impairment charges), and changes in the fair value of derivative instruments. Management uses Project Adjusted EBITDA at the project level to provide comparative information about project performance and believes such information is helpful to investors. A reconciliation of Project Adjusted EBITDA to Project income (loss) and to Net income (loss) by segment and on a consolidated basis is provided on pages 34-36. All amounts in this presentation are in US$ and approximate unless otherwise stated.

Financial Results

Liquidity and Debt Repayment Profile

2020 Guidance

Operations Review

Commercial Update

Q&A 3 Q3 2020 Highlights and Recent Developments Continued focus on safety performance, with two OSHA recordable incidents year to date compared to seven incidents in the comparable 2019 period

To date, no material impact on operations or financial results from coronavirus pandemic

Results for the first nine months keep us on track to achieve our 2020 guidance

Year to date, repaid $57.1 million of consolidated debt and $3.9 million of Chambers debt

Invested $48.0 million in common and preferred share repurchases through July

Cadillac returned to service August 20 th from reconstruction; expect to reach final settlement of insurance claim in the near future

from reconstruction; expect to reach final settlement of insurance claim in the near future Williams Lake returned to service August 17 th from contractual curtailment; outlook improved

from contractual curtailment; outlook improved Grayling returned to service November 7 th from generator rewind

from generator rewind Executed new capacity agreement for Oxnard for 2021; expect improvement in EBITDA in 2021

Continue to expect to generate significant free cash flow in next five years while meaningfully reducing debt 4 Commodities to S&P 500 Ratio at 50-Year Lows Long-term Lowest ratio in mean = 3.8 50 years Source: Bloomberg, John Authers From "Cherry Picking is Tempting", Snead Capital Management, November 3, 2020 5 Q3 2020 Financial Highlights Financial  Project Adjusted EBITDA of $49.5 million vs. $48.9 million in Q3 2019  Cash provided by operating activities of $27.8 million vs. $36.4 million in Q3 2019; decline mostly due Results to unfavorable changes in working capital Balance Sheet  Repaid $19.0 million of term loan and $0.8 million of project debt  Consolidated leverage ratio at September 30 of 3.9 times, or 3.7 times net of cash Capital Allocation Cadillac Insurance Recovery Repurchased 2.7 million common shares under the NCIB in July at a total cost of $5.5 million (average price of $2.01/share)

Discretionary cash at September 30 of approximately $9 million

Received additional insurance recoveries of $7.0 million in Q3; through September 30, have received a total of $31.0 million

Recorded $6.2 million of business interruption (BI) insurance recovery in Q3 (benefits EBITDA and operating cash flow)

Expect to receive an additional $10 million to $11 million of property and BI insurance recovery before year-end in final settlement of claim

year-end in final settlement of claim Substantial majority to be allocated to BI; approximately half of this amount relates to expected reduction in 2021 capacity payments

Maintaining our 2020 Project Adjusted EBITDA guidance of $175 million to $190 million and our estimate of 2020 operating cash flow of $100 million to $115 million 6 Q3 2020 Project Adjusted EBITDA(1) (bridge vs 2019) ($ millions) $48.9 (3.0) (1.9) 5.0 $49.5 (1.7) 1.1 1.6 Oxnard (0.5) Cadillac PPA expiry Nipigon Morris Partial (May 2020); Higher major Williams Lake Major catch-up of RMR Curtis Palmer maintenance All others Higher maintenance Business contract Lower water expense; Calstock (-) energy in prior period; Interruption (through flows lower PJM Piedmont (-) pricing favorable proceeds 12/31/20) pricing Chambers (+) (new PPA) shared savings pool Q3 2019 Q3 2020 Q3 was generally in line with our expectations, although a portion of expected Cadillac BI recovery was delayed to Q4 (1) See Appendix for non-GAAP disclosures 7 YTD 2020 Project Adjusted EBITDA(1) (bridge vs 2019) ($ millions) $153.3 (8.0) (3.2) (2.6) 3.2 $137.1 Curtis Palmer (1.8) (1.7) (2.2) Lower water Oxnard Cadillac Nipigon flows PPA expiry Craven (May 2020); Timing of Williams Lake All others Contractual Planned Q2 RMR Business Cooling Orlando (-) rate escalation; outage extended contract Interruption tower Piedmont (-) major into Q3 due to (through proceeds; replacement Morris (-) maintenance rotor repairs 12/31/20) expect to Grayling (-) in prior catch-up Chambers (+) period In Q4 Mamquam (+) YTD Sept YTD Sept 2019 2020 Sept YTD 2020 vs Sept YTD 2019 Main Drivers: Curtis Palmer water flows down 19% vs prior period (2019 was the second-highest year on record)

second-highest year on record) Oxnard lower EBITDA under RMR contract (began June 2020)

Cadillac reconstruction through mid-August 2020; recorded $6.2 million of BI insurance recovery in Q3; expect to record remaining recovery in Q4 (1) See Appendix for non-GAAP disclosures 8 Q3 2020 Cash Flow Results ($ millions) Three months ended September 30, Unaudited 2020 2019 Change Cash provided by operating activities $27.8 $36.4 $(8.6) Significant uses of cash provided by operating activities: Term loan repayments (1) (19.0) (17.5) (1.5) Project debt amortization (0.8) (0.8) - Capital expenditures (2) (1.4) (0.5) (0.9) Preferred dividends (1.6) (1.8) 0.2 Nine months ended September 30, Unaudited 2020 2019 Change Cash provided by operating activities $72.1 $104.5 $(32.4) Significant uses of cash provided by operating activities: Term loan repayments (1) (54.0) (50.0) (4.0) Project debt amortization (3.1) (2.3) (0.8) Capital expenditures (2) (2.6) (0.8) (1.8) Preferred dividends (5.0) (5.5) 0.5 ($8.0) million unfavorable change in working capital

($5.6) million due to lower Project Adjusted EBITDA, excluding impact of Cadillac business interruption insurance recovery

+$6.2 million insurance recovery for business interruption losses at Cadillac

($14.3) million unfavorable change in working capital, mostly at Cadillac (timing of capex versus insurance recovery) and Morris (preparation for maintenance outage in Q4)

($8.8) million due to non-operation of Cadillac through August 20, 2020

non-operation of Cadillac through August 20, 2020 ($5.5) million due to net impact of hydrological conditions (lower water flows at Curtis Palmer, partially offset by higher water flows at Mamquam)

($4.9) million due to the impact of new contracts at Oxnard and Williams Lake and the replacement of the cooling tower at Williams Lake

($4.1) million due to lower distributions from unconsolidated affiliates, primarily at Chambers, which began repaying project-level debt in Q4 2019

project-level debt in Q4 2019 +$6.2 million insurance recovery for business interruption losses at Cadillac (1) Includes 1% mandatory annual amortization and targeted debt repayments. (2) Maintenance capital; excludes Cadillac repairs of $6.1 million in Q3 2020 and $21.8 million in the first nine months of 2020, which 9 were covered by insurance proceeds. Liquidity ($ millions) Sep 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Cash and cash equivalents, parent $15.9 $16.1 Cash and cash equivalents, projects 14.4 21.9 Total cash and cash equivalents 30.3 38.0 Revolving credit facility 180.0 180.0 Letters of credit outstanding (78.0) (77.9) Availability under revolving credit facility 102.0 102.1 Total Liquidity $132.3 $140.1 Excludes restricted cash of (1): $2.6 $0.5 Consolidated debt (2) $585.2 $599.9 Leverage ratio (3) 3.9 3.8 Discretionary cash of approximately $9 million at September 30, 2020 (1) Includes $1.2 million and $0.2 million, respectively, from Cadillac insurance proceeds for use in reconstruction of the plant. (2) Before unamortized discount and unamortized deferred financing costs (3) 10 Consolidated debt to trailing 12-month Adjusted EBITDA (after Corporate G&A) Debt Repayment and Projected Debt Balances through 2024 (1) ($ millions) Debt Repayment Projected Debt Balances $140 $120 $100 $80 $60 $40 $20 $0 $700 $600 $500 $400 $300 $200 $100 $0 $119 $105 $75 $40 $23 Remainder 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 $620 $597 $492 $373 $298 $258 9/30/20 YE 2020 YE 2021 YE 2022 YE 2023 YE 2024 Repaid $61.0 million YTD; expect to repay another $23.2 million balance of year (total of $84 million in 2020)

Expect to repay $339 million from 2021 through 2024

Majority of the debt repayment expected to be from operating cash flows and proceeds from the sale of Manchief (2022)

Expect to result in lower cash interest payments and lower leverage ratios

Planned debt repayment would reduce debt nearly 60% by YE 2024

No bullet maturities prior to January 2025 (Series E convertible debentures)

Expect to repay $326 million Term Loan by maturity (April 2025) Includes Company's proportional share of debt at Chambers of $34.6 million, which is not consolidated because the project is 40% owned. (2) Public Service Co. of Colorado has executed an agreement to purchase Manchief after the expiration of the PPA in May 2022. Note: C$ denominated debt was converted to US$ using exchange rate of $1.3338 as of September 30, 2020. 11 Detail of debt repayment schedule on pages 22 - 24. 2020 Project Adjusted EBITDA(1) Guidance (bridge vs 2019 actual) ($ millions) $196 (13) (5) (4) (3) +2 +3 +11 $190 Curtis Palmer Morris (2) $175 Assume Cadillac All others average Major Nipigon Expect to Calstock water flows maintenance Grayling (-) Oxnard Williams Lake Rate book BI Higher Orlando (-) PPA expiry New PPA escalation insurance Piedmont (-) fuel prices and May 2020; (higher and lower recovery in Craven (-) severance, lower margin energy costs Q3 and Q4 partially from RMR price) 2020 offset by PPA contract (including extension amount related to 2021) FY 2019 FY 2020 Actual Guidance Maintaining 2020 Guidance of $175 million to $190 million The Company has not provided guidance for Project income or Net income because of the difficulty of making accurate forecasts and projections without unreasonable efforts with respect to certain highly variable components of these comparable GAAP metrics, including changes in the fair value of derivative instruments and foreign exchange gains or losses. These factors, which generally do not 12 affect cash flow, are not included in Project Adjusted EBITDA. See Appendix for discussion of non-GAAP disclosures. Bridge of 2020 Project Adjusted EBITDA Guidance to Cash Provided by Operating Activities ($ millions) 2020 Guidance (Initiated 2/27/20) Project Adjusted EBITDA $175 - $190 Adjustment for equity method projects (1) (8) Corporate G&A (cash) (23) Cash interest payments (36) Cash taxes (4) Decommissioning (San Diego projects) (4) Other (including changes in working capital) (0) Note: For purposes of providing a Cash provided by operating activities $100 - $115 reconciliation of Project Adjusted EBITDA guidance, impact on Cash provided by operating activities of changes in working capital is assumed to be nil. Planned Uses of Cash Provided by Operating Activities: Allocation of Discretionary Capital YTD Sept. 30, 2020: • Term loan repayments $72.5 • Substantial Issuer Bid (SIB) $25.8 • Project debt amortization 3.9 • NCIB repurchases of common shares 15.8 • Preferred dividends 7.4 • NCIB repurchases of preferred shares 6.4 • Capital expenditures(2) 5.0 The Company has not provided guidance for Project income or Net income because of the difficulty of making accurate forecasts and projections without unreasonable efforts with respect to certain highly variable components of these comparable GAAP metrics, including changes in the fair value of derivative instruments and foreign exchange gains or losses. These factors, which generally do not affect cash flow, are not included in Project Adjusted EBITDA. (1) Represents difference between Project Adjusted EBITDA and cash distribution from equity method projects; in 2020, the $(8) million reflects debt amortization at Chambers of $7.8 million. (2) Excludes Cadillac 13 reconstruction costs, which will be covered by insurance proceeds. See Appendix for discussion of non-GAAP disclosures. Q3 2020 Operational Performance: Lower generation: Frederickson lower dispatch, Oxnard RMR contract Safety: Total Recordable Incident Rate 3.60 1.67 1.65 Industry 1.16 0.70 average 0.69 FY 2015 FY 2016 FY 2017 FY 2018 FY 2019 YTD 2020 TRIR, generation companies (Bureau of Labor Statistics): FY'15 1.4, FY'16 1.0, FY'17 1.5, FY'18 1.1, FY'19 1.1 Availability (weighted average) Q3 2020 Q3 2019 Solid Fuel 75.4% 79.9% Natural Gas 96.8% 98.8% Hydro 93.5% 97.8% Total 87.3% 95.1% Lower availability factor: Cadillac extended outage

Piedmont maintenance outages

Kenilworth maintenance outage Mamquam forced outage in prior period

Moresby Lake forced outage in prior period

Nipigon maintenance outage in prior period Aggregate Power Generation Q3 2020 vs. Q3 2019 (Net GWh) 1,268.3 1,154.4 (9.0%) 772.4 673.0 (12.9%) 390.6 370.6 (5.1%) 105.3 110.8 5.2% Q3 2019 Q3 2020 Q3 2019 Q3 2020 Q3 2019 Q3 2020 Q3 2019 Q3 2020 Solid Fuel Natural Gas Hydroelectric Total Generation down 9% due to: Frederickson lower dispatch due to ideal wind and hydro conditions

Oxnard new RMR contract

Piedmont maintenance outages

Cadillac reconstruction; recommissioned August 20 th

Low water flows at Curtis Palmer Manchief higher dispatch

Higher water flows at Mamquam, Moresby Lake and Koma Kulshan

Williams Lake new PPA

Allendale and Dorchester acquired in July 2019 Hydro generation Curtis Palmer Mamquam (21%) vs Q3 2019 +18% vs Q3 2019 (28%) vs long-term avg. +7% vs long-term avg. 14 Operations Review Cadillac (Michigan) Has been operating well since return to service on August 20 th

Cost to repair was in line with budget

Received additional insurance recoveries of $7.0 million in Q3; through Sept. 30, have received a total of $31.0 million

Expect to settle claim and record additional $10 million to $11 million of property and BI recovery in Q4 Morris (Illinois) CT1 hot gas path inspection was completed in October

Control system upgrade completed for CT2 in September; CT3 upgrade will be performed in November Williams Lake (British Columbia) Returned from maintenance outage on August 17 th

Operating at base load since return

Fuel availability has improved modestly

Expect to continue operation through fall and winter

(November through February required under contract)

(November through February required under contract) Now expect EBITDA to be positive for the year and expect continued improvement in 2021 Grayling (Michigan) Generator rewind has been completed

Plant returned to service November 7 th

Advances under property and BI claims have been received

Continue to expect that neither Grayling nor Craven will make cash distributions this year 15 Commercial Update Oxnard (California) Operating under RMR contract with California Independent System Operator (CAISO), effective June 1 through December 31, 2020

Expect FERC approval by year-end

Executed an RA agreement for 2021

Will be used to satisfy the load obligations of a community choice aggregator Will receive a fixed monthly capacity payment (favorable to 2020 RMR contract) Opportunity for the plant to receive revenue from the sale of energy and ancillary services Does not require FERC approval

Expect modest EBITDA contribution in 2021 as compared to modest EBITDA loss in 2020

Currently evaluating RA opportunities for 2022 Calstock (Ontario) PPA extended six months until December 16, 2020

The company is currently engaged with government and expects that a further short-term PPA extension will be achieved

short-term PPA extension will be achieved Extension would provide additional time for stakeholders to consider longer-term solutions that address the region's biomass waste disposal requirement

longer-term solutions that address the region's biomass waste disposal requirement Potential longer-term solutions include a new PPA for Calstock

longer-term solutions include a new PPA for Calstock Continue to receive strong support from local communities, the Ontario Forest Industries Association, unions and Hearst area mills

Recently released Ontario budget included positive steps with respect to development of a biomass strategy for the province 16 Appendix TABLE OF CONTENTS Page Repurchase Activity 18 Power Projects and PPA Expiration Dates 19 YTD Operational Performance 20 Coronavirus Update 21 Debt Repayment Schedules 22-24 Capital Structure Information 25-28 Project Information - Earnings/Cash Flow Diversification and PPA Term 29-30 Supplemental Financial Information Project Income by Project 31 Project Adjusted EBITDA by Project 32 Cash Distributions from Projects 33 Non-GAAP Reconciliations 34-36 17 2020: Significant Acceleration of Repurchase Activity 2020 Securities RepurchasesYTD through September 30, 2020(1) Common Preferred  NCIB: 7.5 million common shares; average price of $2.10  Invested $6.4 million (US$ equivalent) to repurchase  SIB: 12.5 million common shares at $2.00 (~12% of approximately 564 thousand preferred shares shares o/s)  Average discount to par of 39% Total investment of $41.6 million o 20.0 million common shares

o Average price of $2.04 per share Cumulative Securities Repurchases (December 2015 - September 30, 2020) Common 37.0 million shares Investment of $80.5 million Average price of $2.15 per share

Reduced shares outstanding by 27% Preferred 2.1 million shares

Investment of $25.5 million (US$ equivalent)

Average discount to par of 37% After-tax cash yields of 10% to 12%

(1) Repurchases occurred between January 1, 2020 and July 31, 2020. There were no repurchases in August or September 2020. 18 Power Projects and PPA Expiration Dates Economic Net Contract Year Project Location Type Interest MW Expiry 2020 Calstock Ontario Biomass 100% 35 12/2020 (1) 2021 Kenilworth New Jersey Nat. Gas 100% 29 9/2021 Oxnard California Nat. Gas 100% 49 12/2021 (2) Manchief Colorado Nat. Gas 100% 300 4/2022 (3) 2022 Moresby Lake B.C. Hydro 100% 6 8/2022 Frederickson Washington Nat. Gas 50.15% 125 8/2022 Nipigon Ontario Nat. Gas 100% 40 12/2022 2023 Orlando Florida Nat. Gas 50% 65 12/2023 2024 Chambers New Jersey Coal 40% 105 3/2024 Mamquam B.C. Hydro 100% 50 9/2027 (4) Curtis Palmer New York Hydro 100% 60 12/2027 (5) 2025 - 2029 Craven North Carolina Biomass 50% 24 12/2027 Grayling Michigan Biomass 30% 11 12/2027 Cadillac Michigan Biomass 100% 40 6/2028 Williams Lake B.C. Biomass 100% 66 9/2029 Piedmont Georgia Biomass 100% 55 9/2032 Tunis Ontario Nat. Gas 100% 37 10/2033 2032 - 2043 Morris Illinois Nat. Gas 100% 77 (6) 12/2034 (7) Koma Kulshan Washington Hydro 100% 13 3/2037 Dorchester South Carolina Biomass 100% 20 10/2043 Allendale South Carolina Biomass 100% 20 11/2043 The PPA with OEFC was extended to December 16, 2020 on existing terms. (2) RMR agreement with CAISO effective June 1 through December 31, 2020, pending FERC approval. Executed an agreement to sell RA capacity from the Oxnard plant from January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021. (3) Public Service Co. of Colorado has executed an agreement to purchase Manchief after the expiration of the PPA in May 2022. (4) BC Hydro has an option to 19 purchase Mamquam that is exercisable in Nov. 2021. (5) Expires at the earlier of Dec. 2027 or the provision of 10,000 GWh of generation. We expect the PPA to expire prior to Dec. 2027. (6) Equistar has right to take up to 77 MW but on average takes approx. 50 MW . Balance of 177 MW of capacity is sold to PJM. (7) Equistar has an option to purchase Morris exercisable in Dec. 2020 and Dec. 2027. YTD 2020 Operational Performance: Lower generation: Williams Lake curtailment, Frederickson lower dispatch, Cadillac outage Safety: Total Recordable Incident Rate 3.60 1.67 1.65 Industry 1.16 0.70 average 0.69 FY 2015 FY 2016 FY 2017 FY 2018 FY 2019 YTD 2020 TRIR, generation companies (Bureau of Labor Statistics): FY'15 1.4, FY'16 1.0, FY'17 1.5, FY'18 1.1, FY'19 1.1 Availability (weighted average) YTD 2020 YTD 2019 Solid Fuel 75.3% 90.1% Natural Gas 94.6% 98.0% Hydro 85.3% 94.6% Total 85.0% 95.8% Lower availability factor: Cadillac extended outage and reconstruction

Piedmont maintenance outages

Orlando planned maintenance outage

Kenilworth maintenance outage

Koma Kulshan forced outage Aggregate Power Generation Sept. YTD 2020 vs. Sept. YTD 2019 (Net GWh) 3,499.4 3,265.3 (6.7%) 1,871.7 1,718.5 1,121.4 1,049.7 (8.2%) (6.4%) 506.3 497.1 (1.8%) YTD 2019 YTD 2020 YTD 2019 YTD 2020 YTD 2019 YTD 2020 YTD 2019 YTD 2020 Solid Fuel Natural Gas Hydroelectric Total Generation lower due to: Williams Lake contractual curtailment (May through July)

Frederickson lower dispatch due to ideal wind and hydro conditions

Cadillac outage from September 2019 fire

Piedmont maintenance outages

Oxnard RMR contract

Curtis Palmer lower flows, partially offset by higher flows at other hydro's

Morris lower PJM pricing Manchief higher dispatch

Acquired Allendale, Dorchester, Craven and Grayling in July 2019 Hydro generation Curtis Palmer Mamquam (19%) vs Sept. YTD 2019 +17% vs Sept. YTD 2019 +2% vs long-term avg. +17% vs long-term avg. 20 Business Model and Proactive Steps have Limited the Impact of Coronavirus Pandemic No material impact to date on operations or financial results

Two confirmed cases to date (at separate plants) among Atlantic Power employees and plant contractors; followed all recommended guidelines regarding return to work Monitoring fuel supply at biomass plants, though generally have multiple suppliers Overall, we do not currently anticipate a material impact on operations, financial position or results Continuing to monitor the evolving situation; ultimate outcome remains uncertain

Believe we are well positioned overall

Power generation an essential business in the United States and Canada Substantially contracted business model (capacity payment or contracted energy rate) Limited financial sensitivity to downturn in demand or spot prices (may hurt re-contracting prospects in near term) Nearly all of our customers are investment-grade rated (Chemours/Chambers only exception) Not experiencing any delays in payments Stable liquidity; no need to access capital markets Well positioned to withstand extended economic or power market downturn

21 2014 - 2020: Significant Debt and Cost Reductions ($ millions) $2,000 8.0 $1,800 $1,755 7.0 $1,600 6.9 6.0 $1,400 5.7 5.6 5.0 $1,200 $997 $1,019 $846 $1,000 $727 4.5 4.0 $800 3.3 $649 3.8 $585 3.9 $566 3.6 3.0 $600 2.0 $400 $200 1.0 $0 0.0 YE 2014 YE 2015 YE 2016 YE 2017 YE 2018 YE 2019 9/30/2020 Proj.YE 2020 (1) Consolidated debt (millions) (2) Leverage ratio Nearly $1.2 billion net reduction in consolidated debt from YE 2014 to estimated YE 2020 $140 $127 $120 $100 $100 $80 $71 $72 $60 $41 $38 $36 $40 $20 $0 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Proj. 2020 Cash Interest Payments $50 $45 $40 $32 $30 $23 $22 $24 $24 $23 $20 $10 $0 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Proj. 2020 General, Administrative and Development Expense (1) Excludes unamortized discounts and deferred financing costs. 22 Debt Repayment Profile at September 30, 2020 (1) ($ millions) Total $620 300.0 250.0 200.0 61% amortizing, 39% bullet (2) $258 MTNs (2036) 150.0 $119 $105 100.0 $75 50.0 $23 $40 0.0 Series E (2025) Rest of 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 Thereafter Project-level debt APLP Holdings Term Loan APC Convertible Debentures APLP Medium-term Notes (US$ equivalent) (US$ equivalent) Project-level non-recourse debt: $50.2, including $34.6 at Chambers (equity method); amortizes over the life of the project PPAs (through 2025)

$50.2, including $34.6 at Chambers (equity method); amortizes over the life of the project PPAs (through 2025) APLP Holdings Term Loan: $326; 1% annual amortization and mandatory prepayment via the greater of a 50% sweep or such other amount that is required to achieve a specified targeted debt balance (combined average annual repayment of ~ $74); projected to fully amortize by maturity

$326; 1% annual amortization and mandatory prepayment via the greater of a 50% sweep or such other amount that is required to achieve a specified targeted debt balance (combined average annual repayment of ~ $74); projected to fully amortize by maturity APC Convertible Debentures: $86.2 (US$ equivalent) of Series E convertible debentures (maturing Jan. 2025)

$86.2 (US$ equivalent) of Series E convertible debentures (maturing Jan. 2025) APLP Medium-Term Notes: $157.4 (US$ equivalent) due in June 2036 (1) ) Includes Company's proportional share of debt at Chambers of $34.6 million, which is not consolidated because the project is 40% owned. (2) Bullet percentage includes medium term notes and Series E 23 convertible debentures. Note: C$ denominated debt was converted to US$ using exchange rate of 1.3338 at 9/30/20. Projected Debt Balances through 2024 (1) ($ millions) 700 600 500 400 300 200 100 0 $620 $597 157 157 $492 $373 86 157 86 $298 $258 86 157 157 326 308 157 86 215 86 109 50 46 86 34 21 49 6 2 13 9/30/20 12/31/20 12/31/21 12/31/22 12/31/23 12/31/24 Actual Project-level debt APLP Holdings Term Loan APC Convertible Debentures (US$ equiv.) APLP Medium-term Notes (US$ equiv.) Expected Debt Repayment (September 30, 2020 - Year End 2024): APLP Holdings Term Loan: Will fully amortize by maturity (April 2025)

Will fully amortize by maturity (April 2025) Project Debt: Amortize $48, ending balance $2 (Cadillac)

Amortize $48, ending balance $2 (Cadillac) APC Convertible Debentures: No repayment required prior to 2025 maturity

No repayment required prior to 2025 maturity Total Remaining Repayment through 2024: $362 (58%) (1) ) Includes Company's proportional share of debt at Chambers of $34.6 million, which is not consolidated because the project is 40% owned Note: C$ denominated debt was converted to US$ using exchange 24 rate of 1.3338 at 9/30/20. Capitalization ($ millions) Sep. 30, 2020 Jun. 30, 2020 Long-term debt, incl. current portion (1) APLP Medium-Term Notes (2) $157.4 $154.1 Revolving credit facility - - Term Loan 326.0 345.0 Project-level debt (non-recourse) 15.6 16.4 Convertible debentures (2) 86.2 84.4 Total long-term debt, incl. current portion $585.2 83% $599.9 85% Preferred shares (3) 168.8 24% 168.8 24% Common equity (4) (49.5) (7)% (63.1) (9)% Total shareholders equity $119.3 17% $105.7 15% Total capitalization $704.5 100% $705.6 100% (1) Debt balances are shown before unamortized discount and unamortized deferred financing costs. (2) Period-over-period change due to F/X impacts. (3) Par value of preferred shares was approximately $129 million and $126 million at September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively. (4) Common equity includes other comprehensive income and retained deficit. Note: Table is presented on a consolidated basis and excludes equity method projects 25 Capital Summary at September 30, 2020 ($ millions) Atlantic Power Corporation Maturity Amount Outstanding Interest Rate Convertible Debentures (ATP.DB.E) 1/2025 $86.2 (C$115.0) 6.00% APLP Holdings Limited Partnership Maturity Amount Interest Rate Revolving Credit Facility 4/2025 $0 LIBOR + 2.50%(1) Term Loan 4/2025 $326.0 4.73% Atlantic Power Limited Partnership Maturity Amount Interest Rate Medium-term Notes 6/2036 $157.4 (C$210) 5.95% Preferred shares (AZP.PR.A) N/A $65.0 (C$86.6) 4.85% Preferred shares (AZP.PR.B) N/A $45.8 (C$61.0) 5.739% Preferred shares (AZP.PR.C) N/A $17.9 (C$23.9) 4.36% (2) Atlantic Power Transmission & Atlantic Power Generation Maturity Amount Interest Project-level Debt (Cadillac - consolidated) 8/2025 $16.4 6.26%-6.38% Project-level Debt (Chambers - equity method) 12/2023 $34.6 5.00% The interest rate is reduced by 25 basis points if the Company achieves a leverage ratio of 2.75 times or lower. (2) Set on August 31, 2020 for December 31, 2020 dividend payment. Will be reset quarterly based on sum of the Canadian Government 90-day Treasury Bill yield (using the three-month average result plus 4.18%). Note: C$ denominated debt was converted to US$ using exchange rate of $1.3338 at 9/30/20. 26 APLP Holdings Term Loan Cash Sweep Calculation APLP Holdings Adjusted EBITDA (after majority of Atlantic Power G&A expense) Less: Capital expenditures Cash taxes = Cash flow available for debt service Less: APLP Holdings consolidated cash interest (revolver, term loan, MTNs, Cadillac) = Cash flow available for cash sweep Through 2022: Calculate 50% of cash flow available for sweep Compare 50% cash flow sweep to amount required to achieve targeted debt balance Must repay greater of50% orthe amount required to achieve targeted debt balance for that quarter If targeted debt balance is > 50% of cash flow sweep: Repay amount required to achieve target, up to 100% of cash flow available from sweep

Remaining amount, if any, to Company If targeted debt balance is < 50% of cash flow sweep: Repay 50% minimum

Remaining 50% to Company After 2022: Repay debt using 50% of cash flow available for sweep Expect loan to be fully repaid by maturity from operating cash flow and Manchief sale proceeds Notes: The cash sweep calculation occurs at each quarter-end. Targeted debt balances are specified in the credit agreement for each quarter through 2022. 27 APLP Holdings Credit Facilities - Financial Covenants Interest Fiscal Leverage Coverage Quarter Ratio Ratio 9/30/2020 4.25:1.00 3.50:1.00 12/31/2020 4.25:1.00 3.50:1.00 3/31/2021 4.25:1.00 3.50:1.00 6/30/2021 4.25:1.00 3.75:1.00 9/30/2021 4.25:1.00 3.75:1.00 12/31/2021 4.25:1.00 3.75:1.00 3/31/2022 4.25:1.00 3.75:1.00 6/30/2022 4.25:1.00 4.00:1.00 9/30/2022 4.25:1.00 4.00:1.00 12/31/2022 4.25:1.00 4.00:1.00 3/31/2023 4.25:1.00 4.00:1.00 Leverage ratio: Consolidated debt to Adjusted EBITDA, calculated for the trailing four quarters. Consolidated debt includes both long-term debt and the current portion of long-term debt at APLP Holdings, specifically the amount outstanding under the term loan and the amount borrowed under the revolver, if any, the Medium Term Notes, and consolidated project debt (Cadillac). Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as the Consolidated Net Income of APLP Holdings plus the sum of consolidated interest expense, tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense, and other non-cash charges, minus non-cash gains. The Consolidated Net Income includes an allocation of the majority of Atlantic Power G&A expense. It also excludes earnings attributable to equity-owned projects but includes cash distributions received from those projects. Interest Coverage ratio: Adjusted EBITDA to consolidated cash interest payments, calculated for the trailing four quarters. Adjusted EBITDA is defined above. Consolidated cash interest payments include interest payments on the debt included in the Consolidated debt ratio defined above. Note, the project debt, Project Adjusted EBITDA and cash interest expense for Piedmont are not included in the calculation of these ratios because the project is not included in the collateral package for the credit facilities. 28 Project Adjusted EBITDA and Cash Flow Diversification by Project Nine months ended September 30, 2020 Project Adjusted EBITDA by Segment (1) Solid Fuel 17% Project Adjusted EBITDA by Project Calstock Kenilworth Other Mamquam 2% 2% 5% Tunis Cadillac 2% 2% 2% Piedmont 6% Morris 7% Frederickson 8% Chambers 8% Manchief 9% Curtis Palmer 18% Orlando 16% Nipigon 13% Hydroelectric 26% Natural Gas 57% Cash Distributions from Projects by Segment (2) Solid Fuel 7% Hydroelectric 31% Natural Gas 61% Based on Project Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, excluding non-operational projects and other projects that had negative Project Adjusted EBITDA for the period. (2) Based on $121.3 million in Cash Distributions from Projects for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. 29 Contracted projects have an average remaining PPA life of 5.0 years(1) Nearly all PPAs are with investment-grade rated customers Remaining PPA Term (years) (1) Offtaker Credit Rating (1) Merchant / Market Pricing (2) 2% (2) BBB- to NR 15+ Less than 1 B+ BBB+ 1% 1% 2% 2% 8% 10 to 15 13% AAA 7% AA- to AA 1 to 5 21% 5 to 10 54% A- to A+ 26% 62% (1) Weighted by YTD 2020 Project Adjusted EBITDA. (2) Primarily merchant energy margin at Morris 30 Project Income by Project ($ millions) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Solid Fuel Allendale $0.6 $0.6 $0.9 $0.6 Cadillac 5.8 (0.4) - 0.5 Calstock 0.3 0.9 2.7 2.5 Dorchester 0.2 0.5 0.3 0.5 Piedmont 3.4 4.5 2.7 4.2 Williams Lake (0.3) (1.3) (2.8) (0.9) Chambers (1) 1.4 - 4.2 2.6 Craven (1) (0.1) 0.2 (2.1) 0.2 Grayling (1) (0.6) 0.3 (1.4) 0.3 Total 10.8 5.4 4.5 10.3 Natural Gas Kapuskasing (0.1) (0.1) (0.2) (0.2) Kenilworth 0.7 0.4 0.9 (0.2) Manchief 2.0 1.4 4.2 3.6 Morris 0.5 2.6 4.2 7.0 Naval Station - (0.1) (0.1) (0.7) Naval Training Center - (0.1) (0.1) (0.8) Nipigon 7.1 6.6 22.4 16.5 North Bay (0.1) (0.1) (0.2) (0.2) North Island (0.1) (0.1) (0.2) (0.6) Oxnard 0.1 2.1 (3.8) (1.8) Tunis 0.5 0.5 1.5 1.6 Frederickson (1) 2.4 2.9 6.1 6.5 Orlando (1) 12.0 7.0 27.0 20.8 Total 25.2 23.0 61.8 51.6 Hydroelectric Curtis Palmer (0.5) 1.2 14.9 22.9 Koma Kulshan - (0.3) 0.7 - Mamquam 1.3 1.1 5.7 4.7 Moresby Lake (0.1) (0.6) (0.3) (1.0) Total 0.7 1.4 21.0 26.6 Totals Consolidated projects 21.6 19.4 53.4 58.1 Equity method projects 15.1 10.4 33.9 30.4 Corporate 1.3 (1.9) (5.0) (8.4) Total Project Income $38.0 $27.9 $82.3 $80.1 (1) Unconsolidated entities for which the results of operations are reflected in equity earnings of unconsolidated affiliates. Reflects new segments adopted in Q4 2019. Prior periods adapted per new segments. 31 Project Adjusted EBITDA by Project ($ millions) Three months ended Nine months ended Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 Solid Fuel Allendale $0.7 $0.6 $1.0 $0.6 Total Project Adjusted EBITDA $49.5 $48.9 $137.1 $153.2 Cadillac 6.8 1.8 2.6 5.2 Change in fair value of derivative instruments (8.1) (1.0) (5.6) 8.3 Calstock 0.4 1.4 3.1 4.0 Depreciation and amortization 18.8 20.2 58.3 60.6 Dorchester 0.2 0.5 0.4 0.5 Interest, net 0.8 0.8 2.1 2.0 Piedmont 5.3 6.4 8.2 9.7 Insurance loss - 1.0 - 1.0 Williams Lake 0.2 (0.8) (1.3) 0.4 Other project expense - - - 1.2 Chambers (1) 3.9 2.6 11.8 10.4 Project income $38.0 $27.9 $82.3 $80.1 Craven (1) 0.1 0.3 (1.5) 0.3 Administration 5.6 5.5 16.8 17.3 Grayling (1) (0.4) 0.3 (1.0) 0.3 Interest expense, net 10.8 10.9 31.7 33.0 Total 17.1 13.2 23.3 31.5 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 5.1 (2.8) (6.2) 7.1 Natural Gas Other (income) expense, net (3.8) (0.2) (2.7) 0.7 Kapuskasing (0.1) (0.1) (0.2) (0.2) Income from operations before income taxes 20.3 14.5 42.7 22.0 Kenilworth 1.4 1.1 2.8 1.9 Income tax expense 2.5 0.2 5.2 2.4 Manchief 4.8 4.2 12.5 11.9 Net income $17.8 $14.3 $37.5 $19.6 Morris 2.6 4.5 10.8 12.3 Net income (loss) attributable to preferred share Naval Station - (0.1) (0.1) (0.3) dividends of a subsidiary company 1.6 1.7 (2.5) (3.1) Naval Training Center - (0.1) (0.1) (0.2) Net income attributable to Nipigon 5.3 3.7 19.3 16.1 Atlantic Power Corporation $16.2 $12.6 $40.0 $22.7 North Bay (0.1) (0.1) (0.2) (0.2) North Island (0.1) (0.1) (0.2) (0.3) Oxnard 0.1 3.1 (1.9) 1.2 Tunis 0.7 0.7 2.2 2.3 Frederickson (1) 4.0 4.4 10.8 11.1 Orlando (1) 8.4 8.4 23.3 25.0 Total 27.1 29.6 79.1 80.6 Hydroelectric Curtis Palmer 3.4 5.0 26.5 34.5 Koma Kulshan 0.4 0.1 1.8 1.1 Mamquam 1.7 1.5 7.0 5.9 Moresby Lake 0.1 (0.4) 0.4 (0.3) Total 5.6 6.3 35.7 41.2 Totals Consolidated projects 33.9 33.1 94.8 106.1 Equity method projects 15.9 16.0 43.3 47.1 Corporate (0.3) (0.2) (1.0) (0.1) Total Project Adjusted EBITDA $49.5 $48.9 $137.1 $153.2 (1) Unconsolidated entities for which the results of operations are reflected in equity earnings of unconsolidated affiliates. Reflects new segments adopted in Q4 2019. Prior periods adapted per new segments. 32 Cash Distributions from Projects by Quarter, 2019 - 2020 ($ millions), Unaudited Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 YTD 2019 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 2020 2020 2020 Solid Fuels Allendale - - - $0.8 $0.8 $0.3 ($0.3) $0.4 $0.4 Cadillac - $1.0 $0.5 - 1.5 - - - - Calstock $1.1 1.1 1.8 1.2 5.2 2.9 1.1 1.0 5.0 Dorchester - - - 0.7 0.7 - (0.3) 0.1 (0.2) Piedmont 1.3 0.5 5.5 2.0 9.3 1.0 0.5 5.0 6.5 Williams Lake 2.5 (0.2) (1.0) (2.6) (1.4) (0.4) 0.9 (5.8) (5.3) Chambers (1) - 6.0 - 3.2 9.2 - 2.3 - 2.3 Craven (1) - - - 0.3 0.3 - - - - Grayling (1) - - 0.4 0.3 0.6 - - - - Total 4.8 8.4 7.2 5.8 26.2 3.7 4.3 0.7 8.7 Natural Gas Kapuskasing (0.1) (0.1) 0.0 (0.1) (0.3) - (0.1) (0.1) (0.2) Kenilworth 0.9 0.9 1.3 0.5 3.5 0.4 0.8 1.3 2.5 Manchief 3.4 3.6 2.6 6.0 15.6 3.3 3.2 5.1 11.7 Morris 5.7 4.0 3.4 4.2 17.3 0.3 7.2 1.7 9.2 Naval Station 1.2 (0.1) (0.4) (0.1) 0.6 - - 0.2 0.2 Naval Training Center (0.2) (0.1) (0.4) (0.1) (0.7) - (0.1) (1.0) (1.1) Nipigon 9.8 5.4 4.7 6.1 26.0 8.3 6.6 5.5 20.3 North Bay (0.1) (0.1) (0.0) (0.1) (0.3) (0.1) (0.1) (0.1) (0.2) North Island (0.3) (0.1) (0.2) (0.2) (0.8) (0.1) (0.1) (0.4) (0.6) Oxnard (1.1) (1.9) 4.7 0.3 1.9 (0.6) (0.8) (0.1) (1.6) Tunis 1.4 0.8 0.8 0.6 3.6 0.8 0.8 0.8 2.5 Frederickson (1) 3.8 2.8 4.5 4.3 15.4 3.7 3.8 3.1 10.6 Orlando (1) 1.9 10.1 10.6 10.3 32.9 1.6 8.8 10.9 21.3 Total 26.2 25.1 31.7 31.8 114.8 17.6 30.0 27.0 74.6 Hydroelectric Curtis Palmer 14.3 15.2 7.6 10.3 47.4 13.7 13.3 2.6 29.6 Koma Kulshan 0.3 0.6 0.1 0.4 1.3 0.2 0.7 0.9 1.8 Mamquam 1.7 2.4 2.1 1.2 7.4 1.4 1.9 3.3 6.6 Moresby Lake 0.5 (0.3) (0.3) (0.3) (0.4) (0.5) 0.3 0.3 - Total 16.8 17.8 9.5 11.7 55.7 14.8 16.2 7.0 38.0 Total Cash Distributions $47.8 $51.3 $48.3 $49.3 $196.7 $36.2 $50.4 $34.7 $121.3 Consolidated 42.1 32.4 32.8 31.0 138.3 30.9 35.5 20.6 87.1 Equity Method 5.7 18.9 15.4 18.3 58.4 5.3 14.9 14.0 34.2 (1)Unconsolidated entities for which the results of operations are reflected in equity earnings of unconsolidated affiliates. Reflects new segments adopted in Q4 2019. Prior periods adapted per new segments. 33 Non-GAAP Disclosures Project Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure recognized under GAAP and does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP, and is therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is Project income (loss). Project Adjusted EBITDA is defined as project income (loss) plus interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (including non-cash impairment charges) and changes in the fair value of derivative instruments. Management uses Project Adjusted EBITDA at the project level to provide comparative information about project performance and believes such information is helpful to investors. A reconciliation of Project Adjusted EBITDA to Project income (loss) and to Net income (loss) by segment and on a consolidated basis is provided on pages 35-36. Investors are cautioned that the Company may calculate these measures in a manner that is different from other companies. Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income attributable to Atlantic Power Corporation $16.2 $12.6 $40.0 $22.7 Net income (loss) attributable to preferred share dividends of a 1.6 1.7 (2.5) (3.1) subsidiary company Net income $17.8 $14.3 $37.5 $19.6 Income tax expense 2.5 0.2 5.2 2.4 Income from operations before income taxes 20.3 14.5 42.7 22.0 Administration 5.6 5.5 16.8 17.3 Interest expense, net 10.8 10.9 31.7 33.0 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 5.1 (2.8) (6.2) 7.1 Other (income) expense, net (3.8) (0.2) (2.7) 0.7 Project income $38.0 $27.9 $82.3 $80.1 Reconciliation to Project Adjusted EBITDA Change in the fair value of derivative instruments ($8.1) ($1.0) ($5.6) $8.3 Depreciation and amortization 18.8 20.2 58.3 60.6 Interest, net 0.8 0.8 2.1 2.0 Insurance loss - 1.0 - 1.0 Other project expense - - - 1.2 Project Adjusted EBITDA $49.5 $48.9 $137.1 $153.2 34 Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income to Project Adjusted EBITDA by Segment ($ millions) Three months ended September 30, 2020 Solid Fuel Natural Gas Hydroelectric Corporate Consolidated Net income (loss) attributable to Atlantic Power Corporation $10.8 $25.2 $0.7 ($20.5) $16.2 Net income attributable to preferred share dividends of a subsidiary company - - - 1.6 1.6 Net income (loss) 10.8 25.2 0.7 (18.9) 17.8 Income tax expense - - - 2.5 2.5 Net income (loss) before income taxes 10.8 25.2 0.7 (16.4) 20.3 Administration - - - 5.6 5.6 Interest expense, net - - - 10.8 10.8 Foreign exchange loss - - - 5.1 5.1 Other income, net - - - (3.8) (3.8) Project income 10.8 25.2 0.7 1.3 38.0 Change in fair value of derivative instruments - (6.3) - (1.8) (8.1) Depreciation and amortization 5.7 8.2 4.9 - 18.8 Interest, net 0.6 - - 0.2 0.8 Project Adjusted EBITDA $17.1 $27.1 $5.6 ($0.3) $49.5 Three months ended September 30, 2019 Solid Fuel Natural Gas Hydroelectric Corporate Consolidated Net income (loss) attributable to Atlantic Power Corporation $5.4 $23.0 $1.4 ($17.2) $12.6 Net income attributable to preferred share dividends of a subsidiary company - - - 1.7 1.7 Net income (loss) 5.4 23.0 1.4 (15.5) 14.3 Income tax expense - - - 0.2 0.2 Income (loss) before income taxes 5.4 23.0 1.4 (15.3) 14.5 Administration - - - 5.5 5.5 Interest expense, net - - - 10.9 10.9 Foreign exchange gain - - - (2.8) (2.8) Other income, net - - - (0.2) (0.2) Project income (loss) 5.4 23.0 1.4 (1.9) 27.9 Change in fair value of derivative instruments - (2.6) - 1.6 (1.0) Depreciation and amortization 6.0 9.3 4.9 - 20.2 Interest, net 0.8 - - - 0.8 Insurance loss 1.0 - - - 1.0 Other project (income) expense - (0.1) - 0.1 - Project Adjusted EBITDA $13.2 $29.6 $6.3 ($0.2) $48.9 35 Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income to Project Adjusted EBITDA by Segment ($ millions) Nine months ended September 30, 2020 Solid Fuel Natural Gas Hydroelectric Corporate Consolidated Net income (loss) attributable to Atlantic Power Corporation $4.5 $61.8 $21.0 ($47.3) $40.0 Net loss attributable to preferred share dividends of a subsidiary company - - - (2.5) (2.5) Net income (loss) 4.5 61.8 21.0 (49.8) 37.5 Income tax expense - - - 5.2 5.2 Net income (loss) before income taxes 4.5 61.8 21.0 (44.6) 42.7 Administration - - - 16.8 16.8 Interest expense, net - - - 31.7 31.7 Foreign exchange gain - - - (6.2) (6.2) Other income, net - - - (2.7) (2.7) Project income (loss) 4.5 61.8 21.0 (5.0) 82.3 Change in fair value of derivative instruments - (9.3) - 3.7 (5.6) Depreciation and amortization 16.8 26.6 14.7 0.2 58.3 Interest, net 2.0 - - 0.1 2.1 Project Adjusted EBITDA $23.3 $79.1 $35.7 ($1.0) $137.1 Nine months ended September 30, 2019 Solid Fuel Natural Gas Hydroelectric Corporate Consolidated Net income (loss) attributable to Atlantic Power Corporation $10.3 $51.6 $26.6 ($65.8) $22.7 Net loss attributable to preferred share dividends of a subsidiary company - - - (3.1) (3.1) Net income (loss) 10.3 51.6 26.6 (68.9) 19.6 Income tax expense - - - 2.4 2.4 Net income (loss) before income taxes 10.3 51.6 26.6 (66.5) 22.0 Administration - - - 17.3 17.3 Interest expense, net - - - 33.0 33.0 Foreign exchange loss - - - 7.1 7.1 Other expense, net - - - 0.7 0.7 Project income (loss) 10.3 51.6 26.6 (8.4) 80.1 Change in fair value of derivative instruments - 0.1 - 8.2 8.3 Depreciation and amortization 17.9 28.0 14.6 0.1 60.6 Interest, net 2.3 (0.3) - - 2.0 Insurance loss 1.0 - - - 1.0 Other project expense - 1.2 - - 1.2 Project Adjusted EBITDA $31.5 $80.6 $41.2 ($0.1) $153.2 36 Attachments Original document

