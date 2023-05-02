Atlantic Sapphire : 2022 REMUNERATION REPORT

ATLANTIC SAPPHIRE ASA - REPORT ON SALARY AND OTHER REMUNERATION FOR THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND
THE EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT TEAM
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Basis of the Report
This report on salary and other remuneration (the "Report") for the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Atlantic Sapphire ASA ("Atlantic Sapphire" or the "Company", and together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the "Group") and the senior management team of the Company (the "Executive Management Team") has been prepared for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2022.
The purpose of the Report is to give an overview of paid and retained salary and other remuneration from the Company and the Group to the members of the Board and the Executive Management Team for 2022, pursuant to the Company's remuneration policy as approved by the Company's general meeting on 12 May 2021 (the "Remuneration Policy"). The Remuneration Policy is available at https://atlanticsapphire.com/investor-relations/corporate-governance/#policies.
This Report is based on the requirements set out in the Norwegian Public Limited Companies Act of 13 June 1997 no. 45 (the "Companies Act") sections 6-16a and 6-16b, as well as the Regulation on guidelines and report on remuneration for Senior Executives of 11 December 2021 no. 2730 (the "Regulation").
1.2 About Atlantic Sapphire
Atlantic Sapphire is a Norwegian company headquartered in Vikebukt, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with the ticker symbol ASA. Atlantic Sapphire owns the following subsidiaries:
Atlantic Sapphire Denmark A/S ("ASDK", registered in Hvide Sande, Denmark)
Atlantic Sapphire USA LLC ("ASUS", registered in Miami, Florida, US)
AS Purchasing, LLC ("ASP", registered in Miami, Florida, US)
S.F. Development, L.L.C. ("ASSF", registered in Miami, Florida, US)
Atlantic Sapphire IP, LLC ("ASIP", registered in Miami, Florida, US)
The Group owns and operates a land-based Atlantic salmon farm in Homestead, Florida, US (the "Miami Bluehouse" facility). A Bluehouse® facility ("Bluehouse") is a proprietary production technology developed by the Group in collaboration with a wide range of supply chain partners to optimize growing conditions for Atlantic salmon. Each Bluehouse contains the facilities needed for a salmon's full growth cycle, from egg hatchery to grow-out tanks to harvest processing. Consolidated operations enable the Group to control the entire production cycle without having to transport salmon to and from ocean-based net pens. The Denmark Bluehouse (prior to the September 2021 fire) and the Miami Bluehouse (Phase 1) have annual production capacities of approximately 2,400 tons HOG1 and 9,500 tons HOG, respectively.
On 15 September 2021, a fire broke out in the Denmark Bluehouse. All employees were reported safe without injuries. Substantially all property, plant, and equipment related to its saltwater ongrowing systems and approximately 170 tons of standing biomass in the Danish facility's ongrowing systems with a book value of USD 0.8m were lost in the fire (see Note 5 - Biological Assets). On 10 May 2022, the Group agreed on a cash settlement of DKK 180.0m (USD 25.3m equivalent upon receipt in June 2022) which is included as part of the Group's other income. The Group allocated the settlement proceeds towards US operations and construction, and the Group is currently reviewing its strategy for its Danish operations with demolition efforts currently underway subsequently in 2023.
By the end of 2022, the Group employed 177 full time employees.
1.3 Overall Company Performance in 2022
US Biomass Gain
2022 saw mixed performance. We achieved 4,200 tons of biomass gain for the year (2021: 3,000 tons). Since the second half of 2021, the US Phase 1 Bluehouse saw improvements in overall operational conditions, including water quality and temperatures, and stable operations. In turn, US batches introduced into the US Bluehouse from mid-2020 (the "New Batches") experienced more stable conditions in comparison to the US Phase 1 start-up initial batches introduced prior to mid-2020 (the "Initial Batches") and showed improved biological performance throughout 2022 when compared to the Initial Batches.
The Group performed significant infrastructure improvements in the second half of 2022. Of note, the Group commissioned a new chiller bank for water cooling, a new ozone system, and additional fish tank lights to help set the stage for good biological performance in 2023. The new chiller bank for water cooling allowed for significantly lower temperatures and increased temperature stability across the Miami Bluehouse. The new ozone system allowed for improved water clarity and a reduction of nutrient load. Finally, additional fish tank lights were installed across all systems to enhance appetite and mitigate early maturation. The chiller bank will be completely phased out once the Group completes construction of the new chiller plant as part of the Group's ongoing Phase 2 expansion.
In Q4 2022, the Group experienced higher-than-normal mortality in its Miami Bluehouse which negatively impacted production. As a direct response, we performed a full audit of the US Phase 1 Bluehouse infrastructure to identify the root of thecause and to reduce the risk moving forward. Such efforts pinpointed sedimentation and anoxic areas (those in which water was without any current or movement, with potential absence in oxygen that may contain gases) as a leading cause. Accordingly, an action plan was executed in which we "reset" and upgrade all biofilter systems, enacted organizational changes, protocol improvements, and significant upgrades to equipment and automation, and installed over 100 new camera inspection points in the RAS to proactively identify and prevent potential risks of sludge sedimentation.
As the fish continue to grow, monthly biomass gain is expected to increase gradually throughout H1 2023 until the Group reaches approximately 4,200t RLW of standing biomass and approximately 950t RLW of biomass gain per month ("steady state"). The Group is expected to reach US Phase 1 steady state production in Q3 2023.
Denmark Operations
The Group's initial production facility in Hvide Sande, Denmark is a wholly owned subsidiary located on the west coast of Denmark and has been in operation since 2011. Since commencement of operations, approximately 45 batches of Atlantic salmon were introduced into the Denmark Bluehouse. The Denmark Bluehouse had an annual production capacity of approximately 2,400 tons HOG and a tank volume of approximately 17,000 m³, distributed across twenty grow out tanks.
On 9 July 2021, ASDK experienced an incident in one of its grow-out systems in the Denmark Bluehouse that resulted in a loss of approximately 500 tons (HOG). On 15 September 2021, a fire broke out in the Denmark Bluehouse. All employees were reported safe without injuries but substantially all property, plant, and equipment related to its saltwater ongrowing systems and standing biomass in the ongrowing systems were lost in the fire. On 10 May 2022, the Group agreed on a cash settlement of DKK 180.0m (USD 25.3m equivalent upon receipt in June 2022) which is included as part of the Group's other income. The Group allocated the settlement proceeds towards US operations and construction, and the Group is currently reviewing its strategy for its Danish operations with demolition efforts currently underway in 2023.
Group Results
Below are the Group's consolidated statements of operations for the years ended 31 December 2022 and 2021:
Group net loss for the years ended 31 December 2022 and 2021 was USD 65.0m and USD 132.8m, respectively, which represents a USD 67.8m decrease in net losses over the prior year. Overall, the Group increased revenues from the continuation of its US harvests and experienced increased costs from its ramp-up of operations, write-down of production costs from biomass incidents and underutilized plant capacity, and recognition of insurance proceeds from the September 2021 Denmark Bluehouse fire.
1.4 Composition of the Board and the Executive Management Team in 2022
1.4.1 The Board of Directors
During 2022, the Board consisted of the following members:
Johan E. Andreassen, Chairman;
Kenneth J. Andersen, Director;
Alexander Reus, Director (resigned on December 5, 2022);
André Skarbø, Director;
Patrice Flanagan, Director;
Tone Bjørnov, Director; and
Ellen Marie Sætre, Director
Except for Johan Andreassen, all of the Board members are independent of the Group's management and material business associates and the Company's major shareholders.
The Company has also established a Nomination Committee, a Compensation Committee, and an Audit Committee. Certain Board members are also members of the Compensation Committee and the Audit Committee, being Kenneth J. Andersen (Compensation Committee), Patrice Flanagan (Compensation Committee), Ellen Marie Sætre (Audit Committee), and Tone Bjørnov (Audit Committee). No Board members are members of the Nomination Committee.
1.4.2 The Executive Management Team
As of 31 December 2022, the Executive Management Team consisted of:
Johan E. Andreassen, CEO of Atlantic Sapphire USA LLC;
Alejandro Castro, Chief Business Officer (subsequently left the Company in March 2023);
Jon-BirgerLøvik, Chief Operating Officer;
Karl Øystein Øyehaug, Chief Financial Officer and Managing Director of the Company; and
Svein Taklo, Chief Development and Infrastructure Officer.
All members of the Executive Management Team are employed by Atlantic Sapphire USA LLC and received their remuneration solely from that company.
2 REMUNERATION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
2.1 Key Principles for Remuneration of the Board of Directors
Any independent Chairman or member of the Board receives a fixed annual fee. In addition, each member of any committee may receive an additional fee based on the number of meetings held by each such committee. Members of the Board are reimbursed for reasonable and documented business expenses related to the performance of required functions. Such expenses include, but are not limited to, accommodation, transportation, and meals when traveling for Board meetings, if applicable.
As part of each Board member's remuneration package, the Company may also grant stock options based on recommendations provided by an external consultant.
Remuneration to the Board members is approved by the Board of Directors by the general meeting, typically in the annual general meeting, as a separate item on the agenda, which is in accordance with the Remuneration Policy. The proposals for remuneration of the Board members are prepared by the Compensation Committee.
2.2 Remuneration to the Board Members in 2022
During 2022, the members of the Board received remuneration as set out below (in USD thousands):
Audit
Compensatio
Extraordinary
Pension
Total
Proportion of fixed and
Name
Board fees
committee
n Committee
items
expense
remuneration
variable remuneration
fees
fees
Johan E. Andreassen
-
-
-
-
-
-
N/A fixed
N/A variable
Runar Vatne
33
-
1
-
-
34
97% fixed
3% variable
Alexander Reus
50
9
10
-
-
68
73% fixed
27% variable
André Skarbø
64
-
-
-
-
64
100% fixed
0% variable
Patrice Flanagan
64
-
-
-
-
64
100% fixed
0% variable
Tone Bjørnov
64
25
-
-
-
89
72% fixed
28% variable
Ellen Marie Sætre
64
10
-
-
-
74
86% fixed
14% variable
Kenneth Jarl Andersen
31
-
3
-
-
34
93% fixed
7% variable
The table below shows the change of the Board members' total Board fees for the years 2019 until 2022. The Board does not consider it relevant to show changes for years earlier than 2019.
Change in total remuneration from previous years
2022 vs. 2021
2021 vs. 2020
2020 vs. 2019
Name
USD
%
USD
%
USD
%
Johan E. Andreassen
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
Runar Vatne (1)
(38)
-53%
(5)
-6%
N/A
N/A
Alexander Reus
(14)
-17%
(25)
-23%
98
1089%
André Skarbø
(4)
-6%
(30)
-31%
89
989%
Patrice Flanagan (2)
(4)
-6%
(11)
-14%
N/A
N/A
Tone Bjørnov (3)
21
31%
14
26%
N/A
N/A
Ellen Marie Sætre (4)
6
9%
14
26%
N/A
N/A
Kenneth Jarl Andersen (5)
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
Runar Vatne was appointed to the Board in 2019
Patrice Flanagan was appointed to the Board in 2019
Tone Bjørnov was appointed to the Board in 2020
Ellen Marie Sætre was appointed to the Board in 2020
Kenneth Jarl Andersen was appointed to the Board in 2022