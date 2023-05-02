Atlantic Sapphire : 2022 REMUNERATION REPORT

ATLANTIC SAPPHIRE ASA - REPORT ON SALARY AND OTHER REMUNERATION FOR THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND

THE EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT TEAM

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Basis of the Report

This report on salary and other remuneration (the "Report") for the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Atlantic Sapphire ASA ("Atlantic Sapphire" or the "Company", and together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the "Group") and the senior management team of the Company (the "Executive Management Team") has been prepared for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2022.

The purpose of the Report is to give an overview of paid and retained salary and other remuneration from the Company and the Group to the members of the Board and the Executive Management Team for 2022, pursuant to the Company's remuneration policy as approved by the Company's general meeting on 12 May 2021 (the "Remuneration Policy"). The Remuneration Policy is available at https://atlanticsapphire.com/investor-relations/corporate-governance/#policies.

This Report is based on the requirements set out in the Norwegian Public Limited Companies Act of 13 June 1997 no. 45 (the "Companies Act") sections 6-16a and 6-16b, as well as the Regulation on guidelines and report on remuneration for Senior Executives of 11 December 2021 no. 2730 (the "Regulation").

1.2 About Atlantic Sapphire

Atlantic Sapphire is a Norwegian company headquartered in Vikebukt, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with the ticker symbol ASA. Atlantic Sapphire owns the following subsidiaries:

Atlantic Sapphire Denmark A/S (" ASDK ", registered in Hvide Sande, Denmark)

", registered in Hvide Sande, Denmark) Atlantic Sapphire USA LLC (" ASUS ", registered in Miami, Florida, US)

", registered in Miami, Florida, US) AS Purchasing, LLC (" ASP ", registered in Miami, Florida, US)

", registered in Miami, Florida, US) S.F. Development, L.L.C. (" ASSF ", registered in Miami, Florida, US)

", registered in Miami, Florida, US) Atlantic Sapphire IP, LLC (" ASIP ", registered in Miami, Florida, US)

The Group owns and operates a land-based Atlantic salmon farm in Homestead, Florida, US (the "Miami Bluehouse" facility). A Bluehouse® facility ("Bluehouse") is a proprietary production technology developed by the Group in collaboration with a wide range of supply chain partners to optimize growing conditions for Atlantic salmon. Each Bluehouse contains the facilities needed for a salmon's full growth cycle, from egg hatchery to grow-out tanks to harvest processing. Consolidated operations enable the Group to control the entire production cycle without having to transport salmon to and from ocean-based net pens. The Denmark Bluehouse (prior to the September 2021 fire) and the Miami Bluehouse (Phase 1) have annual production capacities of approximately 2,400 tons HOG1 and 9,500 tons HOG, respectively.

On 15 September 2021, a fire broke out in the Denmark Bluehouse. All employees were reported safe without injuries. Substantially all property, plant, and equipment related to its saltwater ongrowing systems and approximately 170 tons of standing biomass in the Danish facility's ongrowing systems with a book value of USD 0.8m were lost in the fire (see Note 5 - Biological Assets). On 10 May 2022, the Group agreed on a cash settlement of DKK 180.0m (USD 25.3m equivalent upon receipt in June 2022) which is included as part of the Group's other income. The Group allocated the settlement proceeds towards US operations and construction, and the Group is currently reviewing its strategy for its Danish operations with demolition efforts currently underway subsequently in 2023.

By the end of 2022, the Group employed 177 full time employees.

1.3 Overall Company Performance in 2022

US Biomass Gain

2022 saw mixed performance. We achieved 4,200 tons of biomass gain for the year (2021: 3,000 tons). Since the second half of 2021, the US Phase 1 Bluehouse saw improvements in overall operational conditions, including water quality and temperatures, and stable operations. In turn, US batches introduced into the US Bluehouse from mid-2020 (the "New Batches") experienced more stable conditions in comparison to the US Phase 1 start-up initial batches introduced prior to mid-2020 (the "Initial Batches") and showed improved biological performance throughout 2022 when compared to the Initial Batches.