Atlantic Sapphire : EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING APRIL 2023 – MINUTES
04/11/2023 | 12:28pm EDT
PROTOKOLL FOR
EKSTRAORDINÆR GENERALFORSAMLING
I
ATLANTIC SAPPHIRE ASA
(org.nr. 895 436 232)
("Selskapet")
Avholdt elektronisk den 11. april 2023, kl. 09.00.
I henhold til styrets innkalling til ekstraordinær generalforsamling forelå slik:
In case of discrepancy between the Norwegian language original text and the English language translation, the Norwegian text shall prevail
MINUTES FROM
EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
IN
ATLANTIC SAPPHIRE ASA
(reg.no. 895 436 232)
(the "Company")
Held digitally on 11 April 2023 at 09.00 (CEST).
In accordance with the board of directors' (the "Board of Directors") notice to the extraordinary general meeting the following was at the:
Åpning av generalforsamlingen ved styreleder og opptak av fortegnelse over møtende aksjeeiere
Valg av møteleder og en person til å medundertegne protokollen
Godkjennelse av innkalling og dagsorden
Kapitalforhøyelse - rettet emisjon
Styrefullmakt til å øke aksjekapital - reparasjonsemisjon
Opening of the meeting and recording of the participating and represented shareholders
Election of chairman of the meeting and of one person to co-sign the minutes
Approval of summoning of the meeting and the agenda
Share capital increase - private placement
Board authorization to increase the share capital - subsequent offering
1
ÅPNING AV GENERALFORSAMLINGEN
1
OPENING OF THE MEETING AND
VED STYRELEDER OG OPPTAK AV
RECORDING OF THE PARTICIPATING
FORTEGNELSE OVER MØTENDE
AND REPRESENTED SHAREHOLDERS
AKSJEEIERE
Generalforsamlingen ble åpnet av styreleder Johan E. Andreassen på vegne av styret.
Det ble foretatt opptak av fortegnelse over møtende aksjeeiere representert ved deltakelse eller fullmakt. Fortegnelsen er vedlagt denne protokollen som Vedlegg 1.
The general meeting was opened by Chairman Johan E. Andreassen on behalf of the Board of Directors.
It was taken attendance of the shareholders present in person or by proxy. The list of voting shares present is enclosed to these minutes as Appendix 1.
2
VALG AV MØTELEDER OG EN PERSON
2
ELECTION OF CHAIRMAN OF THE
TIL Å MEDUNDERTEGNE PROTOKOLLEN
MEETING AND OF ONE PERSON TO CO-
SIGN THE MINUTES
Johan E. Andreassen ble enstemmig valgt til møteleder. Karl Øystein Øyehaug ble enstemmig valgt til å medundertegne protokollen.
Johan E. Andreassen was unanimously elected to chair the general meeting. Karl Øystein Øyehaug was unanimously elected to co-sign the minutes.
3
GODKJENNELSE AV INNKALLING OG
3
APPROVAL OF THE SUMMONING OF
DAGSORDEN
THE MEETING AND THE AGENDA
Møteleder reiste spørsmål om det var bemerkninger til innkallingen eller agendaen.
The chairman of the general meeting raised the question whether there were any objections to the notice or the agenda of the general meeting.
Da det ikke fremkom noen innvendinger, ble innkallingen og dagsorden ansett som enstemmig godkjent.
Møtelederen erklærte generalforsamlingen som lovlig satt.
No such objections were made, and the notice and the agenda were unanimously approved.
The chairman of the general meeting declared that the general meeting as lawfully convened.
4 KAPITALFORHØYELSE - RETTET EMISJON
4.1 Vedtak I - Transje 1
Møteleder redegjorde for styrets forslag.
Generalforsamlingen fattet deretter følgende vedtak:
4 SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE - PRIVATE PLACEMENT
4.1 Resolution I - Tranche 1
The chairman of the meeting gave an account for the Board of Directors' proposal.
Following this, the general meeting passed the following resolution:
Aksjekapitalen økes med NOK 3 065 328,10 ved utstedelse av 30 653 281 nye aksjer, hver pålydende NOK 0,10.
De nye aksjene tegnes til en tegningskurs på NOK 5,00 per nye aksje.
De nye aksjene skal tegnes av DNB Markets, en del av DNB Bank ASA, og/ eller
The share capital is increased with NOK 3,065,328.10 through issuance of 30,653,281 new shares, each with a par value of NOK 0.10.
The new shares are subscribed for at a subscription price of NOK 5.00 per new share.
2 av 9
Carnegie AS for og på vegne av og i henhold til fullmakt fra investorene som har bestilt og fått tildelt aksjer i Transje 1 i den Rettede Emisjonen og med de beløp som fremgår av en tildelingsliste godkjent av styret. Eksisterende aksjonærers
fortrinnsrett i henhold til allmennaksjeloven § 10-4 fravikes.
Tegning av de nye aksjene skal skje på særskilt tegningsdokument innen utløpet av 11. april 2023.
Tegningsbeløpet skal betales innen utløpet av 18. april 2023 til en særskilt emisjonskonto.
De nye aksjene vil være likestilte i ethvert henseende med de eksisterende aksjene og gi fulle aksjeeierrettigheter i Selskapet, inkludert rett til utbytte, fra tidspunktet for registrering av kapitalforhøyelsen i Foretaksregisteret.
Vedtektenes § 4 endres i samsvar med ovenstående.
De anslåtte utgifter ved kapitalforhøyelsen utgjør ca. NOK 5 millioner.
The new shares shall be subscribed by DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank ASA, and/ or Carnegie AS for and on behalf of and pursuant to authorizations from the investors having ordered and been allocated shares in Tranche 1 of the Private Placement and with the amounts evident from an allocation list approved by the Board of Directors. The existing shareholders' preferential right pursuant to the Norwegian Public Limited Liability Companies Act section 10-4 is set aside.
Subscription of the new shares shall take place on a separate subscription document within the end of 11 April 2023.
The subscription amount shall be paid within the end of 18 April 2023 to a separate share issue account.
The new shares shall rank pari passu with the existing shares and carry full shareholder rights in the Company, including the right to dividends, from the time of registration of the share capital increase in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises.
Section 4 of the Company's articles of association shall be amended accordingly.
The estimated expenses related to the share capital increase are approximately NOK 5 million.
Beslutningen ble fattet med nødvendig flertall, jf. avstemmingsresultatet inntatt som Vedlegg 2til denne protokollen.
The resolution was passed with the required majority, cf. the result of the voting set out in Appendix 2to the minutes.
4.2 Vedtak II - Transje 2
Møteleder redegjorde for styrets forslag.
Generalforsamlingen fattet deretter følgende vedtak:
4.2 Resolution II - Tranche 2
The chairman of the meeting gave an account for the Board of Directors' proposal.
Following this, the general meeting passed the following resolution:
(i) Aksjekapitalen økes med NOK 8 834 671,90
(i)
The share capital is increased with NOK
ved utstedelse av 88 346 719 nye aksjer,
8,834,671.90 through issuance of
3 av 9
hver pålydende NOK 0,10.
De nye aksjene tegnes til en tegningskurs på NOK 5,00 per nye aksje.
De nye aksjene skal tegnes av DNB Markets, en del av DNB Bank ASA, og/ eller Carnegie AS for og på vegne av og i henhold til fullmakt fra investorene som har bestilt og fått tildelt aksjer i Transje 2 i den Rettede Emisjonen og med de beløp som fremgår av en tildelingsliste godkjent av styret. Eksisterende aksjonærers
fortrinnsrett i henhold til allmennaksjeloven § 10-4 fravikes.
Tegning av de nye aksjene skal skje på særskilt tegningsdokument innen utløpet av 11. april 2023.
Tegningsbeløpet skal betales innen utløpet av 18. april 2023 til en særskilt emisjonskonto.
De nye aksjene vil være likestilte i ethvert henseende med de eksisterende aksjene og gi fulle aksjeeierrettigheter i Selskapet, inkludert rett til utbytte, fra tidspunktet for registrering av kapitalforhøyelsen i Foretaksregisteret.
Vedtektenes § 4 endres i samsvar med ovenstående.
De anslåtte utgifter ved kapitalforhøyelsen utgjør ca. NOK 14 millioner.
Beslutningen ble fattet med nødvendig flertall, jf. avstemmingsresultatet inntatt som Vedlegg 2til denne protokollen.
88,346,719 new shares, each with a par value of NOK 0.10.
The new shares are subscribed for at a subscription price of NOK 5.00 per new share.
The new shares shall be subscribed by DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank ASA, and/ or Carnegie AS for and on behalf of and pursuant to authorizations from the investors having ordered and been allocated shares in Tranche 2 of the Private Placement and with the amounts evident from an allocation list approved by the Board of Directors. The existing shareholders' preferential right pursuant to the Norwegian Public Limited Liability Companies Act section 10-4 is set aside.
Subscription of the new shares shall take place on a separate subscription document within the end of 11 April 2023.
The subscription amount shall be paid within the end of 18 April 2023 to a separate share issue account.
The new shares shall rank pari passu with the existing shares and carry full shareholder rights in the Company, including the right to dividends, from the time of registration of the share capital increase in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises.
Section 4 of the Company's articles of association shall be amended accordingly.
The estimated expenses related to the share capital increase are approximately NOK 14 million.
The resolution was passed with the required majority, cf. the result of the voting set out in Appendix 2to the minutes.
4 av 9
5 STYREFULLMAKT TIL Å ØKE AKSJEKAPITALEN - REPARASJONSEMISJON
Møteleder redegjorde for styrets forslag.
Generalforsamlingen fattet deretter følgende vedtak:
Styret gis i henhold til allmennaksjeloven § 10-14 fullmakt til å forhøye Selskapets aksjekapital med inntil NOK 2 000 000 gjennom utstedelse av inntil 20 000 000 nye aksjer, hver pålydende NOK 0.10.
Tegningskurs per nye aksje ved bruk av fullmakten skal være NOK 5,00.
Fullmakten kan bare benyttes til å gjennomføre en reparasjonsemisjon i Selskapet etterfølgende den Rettede Emisjonen vedtatt av den ekstraordinære generalforsamlingen under sak 4 over.
Fullmakten gjelder frem til 31. desember 2023.
Aksjonærenes fortrinnsrett etter allmennaksjeloven § 10-4 kan fravikes.
Fullmakten omfatter kapitalforhøyelse mot innskudd i penger. Fullmakten omfatter ikke kapitalforhøyelse mot innskudd i andre eiendeler enn penger eller rett til å pådra
Selskapet særlige plikter, jf. allmennaksjeloven § 10-2, eller beslutning om fusjon eller fisjon, jf. allmennaksjeloven §§ 13-5 og 14- (2).
Beslutningen ble fattet med nødvendig flertall, jf. avstemmingsresultatet inntatt som Vedlegg 2til denne protokollen.
5 BOARD AUTHORIZATION TO INCREASE THE SHARE CAPITAL - SUBSEQUENT OFFERING
The chairman of the meeting gave an account for the Board of Directors' proposal.
Following this, the general meeting passed the following resolution:
In accordance with section 10-14 of the Norwegian Public Limited Liability Companies Act, the Board of Directors is authorized to increase the Company's share capital with up to NOK 2,000,000 through the issuance of 20,000,000 new shares, each with a par value of NOK 0.10.
The subscription price per new share upon use of the authorization shall be NOK 5.00.
The authorization may only be used to carry out a subsequent offering in the Company following the Private Placement resolved by the extraordinary general meeting under item 4 above.
The authorization is valid until 31 December 2023.
The shareholders' preferential rights pursuant to section 10-4 of the Norwegian Public Limited Liability Companies Act may be waived.
The authorization covers share capital increases against cash contribution. The authorization does not cover share capital increase against contribution in kind or the right to incur the Company with special obligations, cf. section 10-2 of the Norwegian Public Limited Liability Companies Act or decisions on mergers or demergers pursuant to sections 13-5 and 14-6 (2) of the Norwegian Public Limited Liability Companies Act.
The resolution was passed with the required majority, cf. the result of the voting set out in Appendix 2to the minutes.
