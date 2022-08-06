Atlantic Sapphire : EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING JULY 2022 – MINUTES
PROTOKOLL FOR
EKSTRAORDINÆR GENERALFORSAMLING
I
ATLANTIC SAPPHIRE ASA
(org.nr. 895 436 232)
("Selskapet")
Avholdt elektronisk den 20. juli 2022, kl. 12.00.
I henhold til styrets innkalling til ekstraordinær generalforsamling forelå dagsorden slik:
MINUTES FROM
EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
IN
ATLANTIC SAPPHIRE ASA
(reg.no. 895 436 232)
(the "Company")
Held digitally on 20 July 2022 at 12.00 (CEST).
In accordance with the board of directors' (the "Board of Directors") notice to the extraordinary general meeting the following was at the agenda:
Åpning av generalforsamlingen ved styreleder og opptak av fortegnelse over møtende aksjeeiere
Valg av møteleder og en person til å medundertegne protokollen
Godkjennelse av innkalling og dagsorden
Kapitalforhøyelse - rettet emisjon
Styrefullmakt til å øke aksjekapital - reparasjonsemisjon
Opening of the meeting and recording of the participating and represented shareholders
Election of chairman of the meeting and of one person to co-sign the minutes
Approval of summoning of the meeting and the agenda
Share capital increase - private placement
Board authorization to increase the share capital - subsequent offering
ÅPNING AV GENERALFORSAMLINGEN
OPENING OF THE MEETING AND
VED STYRELEDER OG OPPTAK AV
RECORDING OF THE PARTICIPATING
FORTEGNELSE OVER MØTENDE
AND REPRESENTED SHAREHOLDERS
AKSJEEIERE
Generalforsamlingen ble åpnet av styreleder Johan E. Andreassen på vegne av styret.
Det ble foretatt opptak av fortegnelse over møtende aksjeeiere representert ved deltakelse eller fullmakt. Fortegnelsen er vedlagt denne protokollen som Vedlegg 1.
The general meeting was opened by Chairman Johan E. Andreassen on behalf of the Board of Directors.
It was taken attendance of the shareholders present in person or by proxy. The list of voting shares present is enclosed to these minutes as Appendix 1.
VALG AV MØTELEDER OG EN PERSON
ELECTION OF CHAIRMAN OF THE
TIL Å MEDUNDERTEGNE PROTOKOLLEN
MEETING AND OF ONE PERSON TO CO-
SIGN THE MINUTES
Johan E. Andreassen ble valgt til møteleder.
Johan E. Andreassen was elected to chair the
Karl Øystein Øyehaug ble valgt til å
general meeting. Karl Øystein Øyehaug was
medundertegne protokollen.
elected to co-sign the minutes.
GODKJENNELSE AV INNKALLING OG
APPROVAL OF THE SUMMONING OF
DAGSORDEN
THE MEETING AND THE AGENDA
Møteleder reiste spørsmål om det var bemerkninger til innkallingen eller agendaen.
Da det ikke fremkom noen innvendinger, ble innkallingen og dagsorden ansett som godkjent.
Møtelederen erklærte generalforsamlingen som lovlig satt.
4 KAPITALFORHØYELSE - RETTET EMISJON
4.1 Vedtak I - Transje 2A
Møteleder redegjorde for styrets forslag.
Generalforsamlingen fattet deretter følgende vedtak:
The chairman of the general meeting raised the question whether there were any objections to the notice or the agenda of the general meeting.
No such objections were made, and the notice and the agenda were approved.
The chairman of the general meeting declared that the general meeting as lawfully convened.
4 SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE - PRIVATE PLACEMENT
4.1 Resolution I - Tranche 2A
The chairman of the meeting gave an account for the Board of Directors' proposal.
Following this, the general meeting passed the following resolution:
Aksjekapitalen økes med NOK 1 101 331,00, ved utstedelse av 11 013 310 nye aksjer, hver pålydende NOK 0,10.
The share capital is increased with NOK 1,101,331.00, through issuance of 11,013,310 new shares, each with a par value of NOK 0.10.
(ii)
De nye aksjene tegnes til en tegningskurs (ii)
The new shares are subscribed for at a
på NOK 20,50 per nye aksje.
subscription price of NOK 20.50 per new
share.
(iii)
De nye aksjene skal tegnes av DNB
Markets, en del av DNB Bank ASA og/ eller
Arctic Securities AS for og på vegne av og i henhold til fullmakt fra investorene som har fått tildelt aksjer i Transje 2A og med de beløp som fremgår av en tildelingsliste godkjent av styret. Eksisterende aksjonærers fortrinnsrett i henhold til allmennaksjeloven § 10-4 fravikes.
Tegning av de nye aksjene skal skje på særskilt tegningsdokument innen utløpet av 31. august 2022.
Tegningsbeløpet skal betales innen 31. august 2022 til en særskilt emisjonskonto.
De nye aksjene vil være likestilte i ethvert henseende med de eksisterende aksjene og gi fulle aksjeeierrettigheter i Selskapet, inkludert rett til utbytte, fra tidspunktet for registrering av kapitalforhøyelsen i Foretaksregisteret.
Vedtektenes § 4 endres i samsvar med ovenstående.
De anslåtte utgifter ved kapitalforhøyelsen utgjør NOK 8 millioner.
Beslutningen ble fattet med nødvendig flertall, jf. avstemmingsresultatet inntatt som Vedlegg 2til denne protokollen.
The new shares shall be subscribed by DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank ASA and/ or Arctic Securities AS for and on behalf of and pursuant to authorizations from the investors having ordered and been allocated shares in Tranche 2A and with the amounts evident from an allocation list approved by the board. The existing shareholders' preferential right pursuant to the Public Limited Liability Companies Act (the "PLCA") section 10-4 is set aside.
Subscription of the new shares shall take place on a separate subscription document within the end of 31 August 2022.
The subscription amount shall be paid within 31 August 2022 to a separate share issue account.
The new shares shall rank pari passu with the existing shares and carry full shareholder rights in the Company, including the right to dividends, from the time of registration of the share capital increase in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises.
Section 4 of the Company's articles of association shall be amended accordingly.
The estimated expenses related to the share capital increase are NOK 8 million.
The resolution was passed with the required majority, cf. the result of the voting set out in Appendix 2to the minutes.
4.2 Vedtak II - Transje 2B
Møteleder redegjorde for styrets forslag.
Generalforsamlingen fattet deretter følgende vedtak:
4.2 Resolution II - Tranche 2B
The chairman of the meeting gave an account for the Board of Directors' proposal.
Following this, the general meeting passed the following resolution:
Aksjekapitalen økes med NOK 3 104 766,60, ved utstedelse av 31 047 666 nye aksjer, hver pålydende NOK 0,10.
Aksjene tegnes til en tegningskurs på NOK 20,50 per nye aksje.
De nye aksjene skal tegnes av DNB Markets, en del av DNB Bank ASA og/ eller Arctic Securities AS for og på vegne av og i henhold til fullmakt fra investorene som har bestilt og fått tildelt aksjer i Transje 2B og med de beløp som fremgår av en tildelingsliste godkjent av styret. Eksisterende aksjonærers fortrinnsrett i henhold til allmennaksjeloven § 10-4 fravikes.
Tegning av de nye aksjene skal skje på særskilt tegningsdokument innen utløpet av 31. august 2022.
Tegningsbeløpet skal betales innen 31. august 2022 til en særskilt emisjonskonto.
De nye aksjene vil være likestilte i ethvert henseende med de eksisterende aksjene og gi fulle aksjeeierrettigheter i Selskapet, inkludert rett til utbytte, fra tidspunktet for registrering av kapitalforhøyelsen i Foretaksregisteret.
Vedtektenes § 4 endres i samsvar med ovenstående.
De anslåtte utgifter ved kapitalforhøyelsen utgjør NOK 23 millioner.
The share capital is increased with NOK 3,104,766.60, through issuance of 31,047,666 new shares, each with a par value of NOK 0.10.
The shares are subscribed for at a subscription price of NOK 20.50 per new share.
The new shares shall be subscribed by DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank ASA and/ or Arctic Securities AS for and on behalf of and pursuant to authorizations from the investors having ordered and been allocated shares in Tranche 2B and with the amounts evident from an allocation list approved by the board. The existing shareholders' preferential right pursuant to the PLCA section 10-4 is set aside.
Subscription of the new shares shall take place on a separate subscription document within the end of 31 August 2022.
The subscription amount shall be paid within 31 August 2022 to a separate share issue account.
The new shares shall rank pari passu with the existing shares and carry full shareholder rights in the Company, including the right to dividends, from the time of registration of the share capital increase in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises.
Section 4 of the Company's articles of association shall be amended accordingly.
The estimated expenses related to the share capital increase are NOK 23 million.
Beslutningen ble fattet med nødvendig flertall, jf. avstemmingsresultatet inntatt som Vedlegg 2til denne protokollen.
The resolution was passed with the required majority, cf. the result of the voting set out in Appendix 2to the minutes.
5 STYREFULLMAKT TIL Å ØKE AKSJEKAPITALEN - REPARASJONSEMISJON
Møteleder redegjorde for styrets forslag.
Generalforsamlingen fattet deretter følgende vedtak:
5 BOARD AUTHORIZATION TO INCREASE THE SHARE CAPITAL - SUBSEQUENT OFFERING
The chairman of the meeting gave an account for the Board of Directors' proposal.
Following this, the general meeting passed the following resolution:
Styret gis i henhold til allmennaksjeloven § 10-14 fullmakt til å forhøye Selskapets aksjekapital med inntil NOK 900 000 gjennom utstedelse av inntil 9 000 000 nye aksjer, hver pålydende NOK 0,10.
Tegningskurs per nye aksje ved bruk av fullmakten skal være NOK 20,50.
Fullmakten kan bare benyttes til å gjennomføre en reparasjonsemisjon i Selskapet etterfølgende den Rettede Emisjonen vedtatt av den ekstraordinære generalforsamlingen under sak 4 over.
Fullmakten gjelder frem til 31. desember 2022.
Aksjonærenes fortrinnsrett etter allmennaksjeloven § 10-4 kan fravikes.
Fullmakten omfatter kapitalforhøyelse mot innskudd i penger. Fullmakten omfatter ikke kapitalforhøyelse mot innskudd i andre eiendeler enn penger eller rett til å pådra selskapet særlige plikter, jf. allmennaksjeloven § 10-2, eller beslutning om fusjon eller fisjon, jf. allmennaksjeloven § 13-5 og § 14-6 (2).
In accordance with section 10-14 of the PLCA, the Board of Directors is authorized to increase the Company's share capital with up to NOK 900,000 through the issuance of 9,000,000 new shares, each with a par value of NOK 0.10.
The subscription price per new share upon use of the authorization shall be NOK 20.50.
The authorization may only be used to carry out a subsequent offering in the Company following the Private Placement resolved by the extraordinary general meeting under item 4 above.
The authorization is valid until 31 December 2022.
The shareholders' preferential rights pursuant to section 10-4 of the PLCA may be waived.
The authorization covers share capital increases against cash contribution. The authorization does not cover share capital increase against contribution in kind or the right to incur the Company with special obligations, cf. section 10-2 of the PLCA or decisions on mergers or demergers pursuant to section 13-5 and 14-6 (2) of the PLCA.
Beslutningen ble fattet med nødvendig flertall, jf. avstemmingsresultatet inntatt som Vedlegg 2til denne protokollen.
The resolution was passed with the required majority, cf. the result of the voting set out in Appendix 2to the minutes.
* * *
* * *
