Atlantic Sapphire : EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING JULY 2022 – MINUTES

The chairman of the general meeting raised the question whether there were any objections to the notice or the agenda of the general meeting.

No such objections were made, and the notice and the agenda were approved.

The chairman of the general meeting declared that the general meeting as lawfully convened.

4 SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE - PRIVATE PLACEMENT

4.1 Resolution I - Tranche 2A

The chairman of the meeting gave an account for the Board of Directors' proposal.

Following this, the general meeting passed the following resolution: