Atlantic Sapphire : IMPACT REPORT 2021

We believe innovative aquaculture has the power to transform the way people think, shop, cook, and eat all over the world.

At Atlantic Sapphire, our vision

is to nourish both people and planet with sustainable, ocean-safe seafood - and we've brought that vision to life.

Atlantic Sapphire's mission is to innovate fish farming locally to impact protein production globally. We are passionate about our work because we love our oceans, our planet, and the people that make it our home.