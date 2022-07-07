Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Atlantic Sapphire ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASA   NO0010768500

ATLANTIC SAPPHIRE ASA

(ASA)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:25 2022-07-07 am EDT
20.50 NOK   +0.59%
06/30ATLANTIC SAPPHIRE ASA : Share Capital Increase Registered
AQ
06/29ATLANTIC SAPPHIRE : Notice of extraordinary general meeting 2022
PU
06/29ATLANTIC SAPPHIRE ASA : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Atlantic Sapphire : IMPACT REPORT 2021

07/07/2022 | 05:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

IMPACT REPORT 2021

Index

p.3

p.5

p.8

p.10

Company

Zero Impact

Carbon

Water

background

on our oceans

sequestration

management

p.13

p.15

p.17

p.19

Feed

Sustainably Sourced

Recyclable

Circular

conversion

Feed Ingredients

packaging

economy

p.21

p.24

Local job

Healthier

creation

for people

IMPACT REPORT 2021

Index

2

We are farmers

at heart

We believe innovative aquaculture has the power to transform the way people think, shop, cook, and eat all over the world.

At Atlantic Sapphire, our vision

is to nourish both people and planet with sustainable, ocean-safe seafood - and we've brought that vision to life.

Atlantic Sapphire's mission is to innovate fish farming locally to impact protein production globally. We are passionate about our work because we love our oceans, our planet, and the people that make it our home.

IMPACT REPORT 2021

Company background

3

founded

2010

AI

In 2021, the Company implemented autonomous feeding and artificial intelligence (AI) as part of its new feeding system.

Norway headquarters Legal

Miami headquarters Business

$311.7M

total assets

166

employees

The Floridan Aquifer

1,200 ft is 1,200 feet below the Miami Bluehouse

Over 95% of the groundwater con-

95% sumption for farm operations will be saltwater from the Floridan aquifer

IMPACT REPORT 2021

Company background

4

Over the past decades, aquaculture has greatly contributed to the protection of depleting wild stocks and is expected to continue to be a significant contributor in feeding the world's increasing population. However, there is much more to be done in protecting our ecosystems and, in particular, our oceans.

Atlantic Sapphire has become increasingly aware of the issues facing us, and we need to adapt to global changes and embrace new technologies as they become available to mitigate the negative impacts that our actions may have on our environment and society.

Zero

Impact

on our

oceans

IMPACT REPORT 2021

Zero Impact on our oceans

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Atlantic Sapphire ASA published this content on 07 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2022 21:43:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ATLANTIC SAPPHIRE ASA
06/30ATLANTIC SAPPHIRE ASA : Share Capital Increase Registered
AQ
06/29ATLANTIC SAPPHIRE : Notice of extraordinary general meeting 2022
PU
06/29ATLANTIC SAPPHIRE ASA : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting
AQ
06/29Norway's Atlantic Sapphire Raises $125 Million Via Share Issue
MT
06/28Disclosure of Large Shareholding - Alsco AS
AQ
06/28ATLANTIC SAPPHIRE ASA : Key Information Relating To A Potential Subsequent Offering
AQ
06/28ATLANTIC SAPPHIRE ASA : Notifiable Transactions In Connection With Private Placement
AQ
06/28ATLANTIC SAPPHIRE ASA : Private Placement Successfully Placed
AQ
06/28ATLANTIC SAPPHIRE ASA : Phase 2 Debt Secured And Contemplated Private Placement
AQ
06/09TRANSCRIPT : Atlantic Sapphire ASA - Sales/ Trading Statement Call
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 45,3 M - -
Net income 2022 -37,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 39,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -7,24x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 222 M 222 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,75x
EV / Sales 2023 3,73x
Nbr of Employees 166
Free-Float 85,0%
Chart ATLANTIC SAPPHIRE ASA
Duration : Period :
Atlantic Sapphire ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATLANTIC SAPPHIRE ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 20,50 NOK
Average target price 44,60 NOK
Spread / Average Target 118%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Johan Emil Andreassen Chairman
Karl Øystein Øyehaug Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director
Thue Holm Chief Technology Officer
Bjørn-Vegard Løvik Chief Operating Officer
André Skarbø Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATLANTIC SAPPHIRE ASA-51.76%219
P/F BAKKAFROST11.72%3 796
GRIEG SEAFOOD ASA70.28%1 566
NTS ASA31.52%1 499
SHANDONG YISHENG LIVESTOCK & POULTRY BREEDING CO., LTD.-11.85%1 476
TASSAL GROUP LIMITED38.97%706