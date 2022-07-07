Atlantic Sapphire : IMPACT REPORT 2021

We believe innovative aquaculture has the power to transform the way people think, shop, cook, and eat all over the world.
At Atlantic Sapphire, our vision
is to nourish both people and planet with sustainable, ocean-safe seafood - and we've brought that vision to life.
Atlantic Sapphire's mission is to innovate fish farming locally to impact protein production globally. We are passionate about our work because we love our oceans, our planet, and the people that make it our home.
IMPACT REPORT 2021
Company background
founded
2010
AI
In 2021, the Company implemented autonomous feeding and artificial intelligence (AI) as part of its new feeding system.
Norway headquarters Legal
Miami headquarters Business
$311.7M
total assets
166
employees
The Floridan Aquifer
1,200 ft is 1,200 feet below the Miami Bluehouse
Over 95% of the groundwater con-
95% sumption for farm operations will be saltwater from the Floridan aquifer
IMPACT REPORT 2021
Company background
Over the past decades, aquaculture has greatly contributed to the protection of depleting wild stocks and is expected to continue to be a significant contributor in feeding the world's increasing population. However, there is much more to be done in protecting our ecosystems and, in particular, our oceans.
Atlantic Sapphire has become increasingly aware of the issues facing us, and we need to adapt to global changes and embrace new technologies as they become available to mitigate the negative impacts that our actions may have on our environment and society.
Zero
Impact
on our
oceans
IMPACT REPORT 2021
Zero Impact on our oceans
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Atlantic Sapphire ASA published this content on 07 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2022 21:43:06 UTC.