Atlantic Sapphire : INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT FOR 2022

Our freshwater systems are consistently performing in line with the best smolt producers in the world. Our fileting line was installed and commissioned leading to increased quality control, yields and cost savings once we are at scale.

Changes to the nutrition of the salmon that has had a positive effect on fillet color

A full review and "reset" of the Ongrowing RAS systems, particularly the biofilters, to minimize the risk of sedimentation and anoxic areas. This also included installation of 100+ new camera inspection points to identify and tackle potential risks early on

With several years of experience running our Bluehouse, first in Denmark and then in the US, we know how much it costs to operate the facility and have executed on many cost saving opportunities. More have been identified for 2023.

In Atlantic Sapphire, operational costs are generally fixed in nature, with feed being the notable exception. Therefore, the success of our business is based on reducing fixed costs, price achievement and, most importantly, increase feeding and thereby production. This will lower the cost per kilo of salmon produced.

In the bigger picture, the macro drivers behind our vision are more relevant than ever. Topics such as climate risk, global warming, GHG emissions, ocean acidification, effects on wild species, political risk and local food security have all become the center of attention for our stakeholders. This gives us additional confidence that we're doing the right thing.

Similarly, on the consumer side, our brand awareness and its positive impact continued to increase, as Bluehouse Salmon has become "Friend of the Sea" certified, and has earned the Seal of Approval from Parent Tested Parent Approved (PTPA).

After a year with considerable heavy-lifting on the operational side, we are seeing improvements in the key parameters that will lead to higher productivity, fish health and product quality. We're excited about what 2023 will bring.