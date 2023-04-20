Atlantic Sapphire : INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT FOR 2022
04/20/2023 | 12:55pm EDT
ANNUAL REPORT 2022
ATLANTIC SAPPHIRE'S
2022
FOR THE HEALTH OF
ATLANTIC SAPPHIRE'S
GROUP
2
ANNUAL REPORT 2022
IN REVIEW
PEOPLE AND PLANET
ESG PRIORITIES
RESULTS
01
02
03
04
Board of
Directors' Report
102
Board of Directors
113
Consumer and
Corporate
Product Responsibility
39
Governance
114
Economic
Atlantic Sapphire
Responsibility
51
Consolidated
ESG
Environmental
Financial Statements
118
Message from
Framework
22
Our Chairman
4
Responsibility
61
Atlantic Sapphire
Commitment
Social Responsibility
79
ASA Financial
About
to Responsible
Statements
165
Atlantic Sapphire
6
Governance
29
About This Report
95
Statement of
The Global Challenges
Why Sustainability
Responsibility
184
Facing Seafood
Matters to
GRI Content
Production
17
Atlantic Sapphire
33
Index
96
Auditor's Report
186
Contents
ATLANTIC SAPPHIRE'S
ANNUAL REPORT 2022
01
2022
FOR THE HEALTH OF
ATLANTIC SAPPHIRE'S
GROUP
3
IN REVIEW
PEOPLE AND PLANET
ESG PRIORITIES
RESULTS
2022
IN REVIEW
Message from Our Chairman
4
About Atlantic Sapphire
6
The Global Challenges Facing
17
Seafood Production
ATLANTIC SAPPHIRE'S ANNUAL REPORT 2022
2022
IN REVIEW
FOR THE HEALTH OF PEOPLE AND PLANET
ATLANTIC SAPPHIRE'S ESG PRIORITIES
GROUP RESULTS
4
Message from Our Chairman
Dear Stakeholders,
2022 has been a challenging year for Atlantic Sapphire. We were faced with unforeseen setbacks and therefore, we missed our production and financial targets for the year. We decided to refocus all our efforts from rapid growth to delivering profitability in our Phase 1 Bluehouse first, fixing issues that have impacted our fish negatively. These efforts have improved fish welfare and reduced operational risk, setting the stage for good biological performance in 2023.
ATLANTIC SAPPHIRE'S ANNUAL REPORT 2022
2022
IN REVIEW
FOR THE HEALTH OF PEOPLE AND PLANET
ATLANTIC SAPPHIRE'S ESG PRIORITIES
GROUP RESULTS
5
The most important operational improvements in 2022 were:
A full review and "reset" of the Ongrowing RAS systems, particularly the biofilters, to minimize the risk of sedimentation and anoxic areas. This also included installation of 100+ new camera inspection points to identify and tackle potential risks early on
The commissioning of a new chiller system, the so-called "chiller bank", which decreases operational risk, achieves significant financial savings and allows us to maintain lower and more stable water temperatures
A new ozone system that has improved water clarity and reduced nutrient load
Changes to the nutrition of the salmon that has had a positive effect on fillet color
Changes to organizational structure and protocols
Additional tank lights installed across all systems to enhance appetite and mitigate maturation
Despite challenges, 2022 also brought a lot of positive developments as the company continues to mature.
Our freshwater systems are consistently performing in line with the best smolt producers in the world. Our fileting line was installed and commissioned leading to increased quality control, yields and cost savings once we are at scale.
With several years of experience running our Bluehouse, first in Denmark and then in the US, we know how much it costs to operate the facility and have executed on many cost saving opportunities. More have been identified for 2023.
In Atlantic Sapphire, operational costs are generally fixed in nature, with feed being the notable exception. Therefore, the success of our business is based on reducing fixed costs, price achievement and, most importantly, increase feeding and thereby production. This will lower the cost per kilo of salmon produced.
In the bigger picture, the macro drivers behind our vision are more relevant than ever. Topics such as climate risk, global warming, GHG emissions, ocean acidification, effects on wild species, political risk and local food security have all become the center of attention for our stakeholders. This gives us additional confidence that we're doing the right thing.
Similarly, on the consumer side, our brand awareness and its positive impact continued to increase, as Bluehouse Salmon has become "Friend of the Sea" certified, and has earned the Seal of Approval from Parent Tested Parent Approved (PTPA).
After a year with considerable heavy-lifting on the operational side, we are seeing improvements in the key parameters that will lead to higher productivity, fish health and product quality. We're excited about what 2023 will bring.
Atlantic Sapphire ASA published this content on 20 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2023 16:54:07 UTC.