Atlantic Sapphire : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2023

The fixed remuneration shall be divided into four equal parts and be paid quarterly at the beginning of each quarter, while the Board meeting fee will be paid at the end of each quarter.

The following is determined with respect to remuneration to the committees with effect until the annual general meeting in 2024:

The remuneration to the chairperson of the compensation committee shall be USD 10,000 per year, in addition to a fee of USD 1,000 per committee meeting. The remaining compensation committee members shall receive a fee of USD 1,000 per committee meeting.

The remuneration to the chairperson of the nomination committee shall be USD 7,500 per year, in addition to a fee of USD 1,000 per committee meeting. The remaining non-executive nomination committee members shall receive a fee of USD 1,000 per committee meeting.

The remuneration to the chairperson of the audit committee shall be USD 10,000 per year, in addition to a fee of USD 1,000 per committee meeting. The remaining non-executive audit committee members shall receive a fee of USD 1,000 per committee meeting.

The fixed remuneration to the committee chairpersons will be divided into four equal parts and paid quarterly at the beginning of each quarter, while the committee meeting fee will be paid to the committee chairpersons and committee members at the end of each quarter.