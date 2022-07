Atlantic Sapphire : NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING 3 AUGUST 2022

NOTICE OF

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

The board of directors ("Board of Directors") of Atlantic Sapphire ASA ("Atlantic Sapphire" or the "Company", and together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the "Group") hereby convenes an extraordinary general meeting, to be held digitally on 3 August 2022 at 12.00 CEST.

To participate in the general meeting, please use the following link: https://web.lumiagm.com/137546546

In order to participate in the general meeting, you must identify yourself with the reference number and PIN code from the Norwegian Central Securities Depository ("VPS"). The reference number and PIN number is available by logging into VPS Investor Services (www.euronextvps.no)or on the proxy form (Appendix 3) sent to the respective shareholder. Further information about digital attendance is included as Appendix 4to the notice on the Company's webpage.