Atlantic Sapphire : PRESENTATION OF ANNUAL REPORT 2022 HIGHLIGHTS
04/20/2023 | 12:55pm EDT
2022 Annual &
ESG Report
Update
April 20, 2023
IMPORTANT INFORMATION
IMPORTANT INFORMATION
This presentation (the "Presentation") has been produced by Atlantic Sapphire ASA (the "Company") exclusively for information purposes. This Presentation has not been approved, reviewed or registered with any public authority or stock exchange. This Presentation is not a prospectus and does not contain the same level of information as a prospectus. This Presentation is strictly confidential and may not be disclosed, in whole or in part, or summarized or otherwise reproduced, distributed or referred to, in whole or in part, without prior written consent of the Company. To the best of the knowledge of the Company and its Board of Directors, the information contained in this Presentation is in all material respect in accordance with the facts as of the date hereof, and contains no material omissions likely to affect its import.
This Presentation contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the business, financial performance and results of the Company and/or the industry in which it operates or intends to operate. Forward-looking statements concern future circumstances and results and other statements that are not historical facts, sometimes identified by the words "believes", expects", "predicts", "intends", "projects", "plans", "estimates", "aims", "foresees", "anticipates", "targets", and similar expressions. The forward-looking statements contained in this Presentation, including assumptions, opinions and views of the Company or cited from third party sources are solely opinions and forecasts which are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from any anticipated development. None of the Company or any of its subsidiary undertakings or any such person's officers or employees provides any assurance that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors nor does any of them accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the opinions expressed in this Presentation or the actual occurrence of the forecasted developments. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or to conform these forward-looking statements to our actual results. Furthermore, information about past performance given in this Presentation is given for illustrative purposes only and should not be relied upon as, and is not, an indication of future performance. No representation or warranty (express or implied) is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, any information, including projections, estimates, targets and opinions, contained herein, and no liability whatsoever is accepted as to any errors, omissions or misstatements contained herein, and, accordingly, neither the Company nor any of its parent or subsidiary undertakings or any such person's officers or employees accepts any liability whatsoever arising directly or indirectly from the use of this document. Actual experience may differ, and those differences can be material.
By reviewing this Presentation you acknowledge that you will be solely responsible for your own assessment of the market and the market position of the Company and that you will conduct your own analysis and be solely responsible for forming your own view of the potential future performance of the businesses of the Company. This Presentation must be read in conjunction with the recent financial reports of the Company and the disclosures therein, as well as other public disclosures made by the Company. The distribution of this Presentation may in certain jurisdictions be restricted by law. Persons in possession of this Presentation are required to inform themselves about, and to observe, any such restrictions. No action has been taken or will be taken in any jurisdiction by the Company that would permit the possession or distribution of this Presentation in any country or jurisdiction where specific action for that purpose is required.
This Presentation does not in itself constitute an offer to sell or form part of, and should not be construed as, an offer or invitation for the sale or subscription of, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for, any shares or other securities in any jurisdiction, nor shall it or any part of it or the fact of its distribution form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any offer, contract, commitment or investment decision relating thereto, nor does it constitute a recommendation regarding the securities of the Company.
This Presentation must be read in conjunction with the stock exchange release to which it is attached.
By reviewing this Presentation, you agree to be bound by the foregoing limitations.
This Presentation speaks as of April 20, 2023. Neither the delivery of this Presentation nor any further discussions of the Company with any of the recipients shall, under any circumstances, create any implication that there has been no change in the affairs of the Company since such date. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update or correct any information included in this Presentation. This Presentation shall be governed by Norwegian law, and any disputes relating to hereto is subject to the sole and exclusive jurisdiction of Norwegian courts, with Oslo District Court as legal venue.
2 |
Commissioned Phase 1 Facility and Phase 2 Under Construction
Facility aerial view (February 2023)
USD ~360m
total asset values as of H2 20221
Atlantic Sapphire today
Listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange - fully focused on the US
Unique and patented water intake and discharge capabilities
Significant investments into construction of Phase 1 facility (~9,500t HOG) and part of Phase 2 infrastructure (~15,000t HOG), mostly made before covid capex cost inflation
With current construction costs, replacement value of facility is considerably higher than capex spent
Considerable physical asset base including land, groundwater wells, hatchery, smolt facility, 36 grow-out tanks with a total tank volume of ~65,000m3, harvesting and filleting facility and all necessary supporting infrastructure
Extensive proprietary knowledge gained from being a first-mover and building up >10 years of unique grow-out RAS experience
Recognized consumer brand and existing offtake
Considerable Upside Versus The Replacement Value Of The Company's Assets
1: As of 31.12.2022, including assets related to current Phase 2 investments (construction in progress)
3 |
Operational Highlights
Upgrades in focus in Q4 2022 and Q1 2023
As discussed, production was negatively impacted by higher-than-normal mortality
Focus has been on heavy infrastructure upgrades and operational improvements,requiring feeding and production to be put on hold while work was ongoing
Setting the stage for a safer production environment and good biomass gain thereafter
~2,550t RLW in standing biomass as of Mar 31, 2023
Steady state2 standing biomass of ~4,200t RLW expected mid-year 2023
Q1 2023 harvest volume of ~400t HOG
Similar harvest volume expected in Q2 2023
Tons RLW
1600
1400
1200
1000
800
600
400
200
0
Biomass gain1 development
1560
1240
940
600 640
Q1 '22
Q2 '22
Q3 '22
Q4 '22
Q1 '23
Q4 2022 & Q1 2023 Focus On Making Necessary Infrastructure Improvement To Get To Full Phase 1 Production
Biomass gain: Estimated net change in standing biomass in the period, adjusted for actual harvest volumes. Includes any culling or mortality.
Steady state: Full capacity utilization of the Phase 1 facility, when annualized biomass gain and harvest volumes are estimated to ~9,500t HOG
4 |
Significant Upside on Price Achievement
US price achievement - premium fish (superior,
~3kg+) and fresh average - USD/kg RTF1
Bluehouse premium
Average AS US price achievement
Higher premium share expected with larger fish sizes
New customers including a leading, high-end sushi distributor, verifying strong demand and premium quality product, with upside on the Bluehouse premium price
12.0
10.0
8.0
6.0
4.0
2.0
0.0
11.9
12.2
12.0
12.1
14.0
▪ Average price achievement in H2 2022 was reduced by a
12.0
high share of small fish harvested
▪ Tied to the biological challenges in 2022, where fish
8.2
8.0
7.5
7.4
growth was slower and harvest weights lower
▪ Expect higher price achievement in H1 2023
▪ Under stable conditions, ~80-90% of total harvest is
expected to be sold at the Bluehouse premium price, raising
the average price achievement considerably
Q1 2022
Q2 2022
Q3 2022
Q4 2022
Phase 1 Target
▪
Targeting ~USD 12/kg in average price achievement in H2
2023
Improved Biological Performance And Strong Salmon Market Are Expected To Increase Price Achievement
Atlantic Sapphire 'Bluehouse premium' is fresh, superior, ~3kg+ salmon on Return To Farm basis (excluding freight costs). Average price achievement does not include revenues from the sale of frozen inventory and certain by-products.
Atlantic Sapphire ASA published this content on 20 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2023 16:54:07 UTC.