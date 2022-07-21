Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AUB   US04911A1079

ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION

(AUB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:45 2022-07-21 am EDT
33.70 USD   -3.51%
10:34aATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES : REPORTS SECOND QUARTER RESULTS - Form 8-K
PU
08:14aAtlantic Union Bankshares Earnings Decline, Revenue Rises in Q2
MT
07/06ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES : To Release Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES : REPORTS SECOND QUARTER RESULTS - Form 8-K

07/21/2022 | 10:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES REPORTS SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

Richmond, Va., July 21, 2022 - Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (the "Company" or "Atlantic Union") (Nasdaq: AUB) reported net income available to common shareholders of $59.3 million and basic and diluted earnings per common share of $0.79 for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. Adjusted operating earnings available to common shareholders(1) were $51.3 million, diluted operating earnings per common share(1) were $0.69, and pre-tax pre-provision adjusted operating earnings available to common shareholders(1) were $66.2 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

"Atlantic Union Bankshares delivered solid second quarter results with upper single digit annualized loan growth, strong credit metrics, and an expanding net interest margin," said John C. Asbury, president and chief executive officer of Atlantic Union. "We continue to be mindful of the current economic uncertainties, but remain encouraged by our competitive positioning, market dynamics, asset sensitivity and the economic strength in our footprint, which gives us confidence in our ability to achieve our top tier financial targets in the second half of the year."

"Operating under the mantra of soundness, profitability and growth - in that order of priority - Atlantic Union remains committed to generating sustainable, profitable growth and building long term value for our shareholders."

Share Repurchase Program

On December 10, 2021, the Company's Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase program (the "Repurchase Program") to purchase up to $100 million of the Company's common stock through December 9, 2022 in open market transactions or privately negotiated transactions, including pursuant to a trading plan in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 and / or Rule 10b-18 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). As part of the Repurchase Program, approximately 1.3 million shares (or $48.2 million) were repurchased during the six months ended June 30, 2022, and of these shares approximately 649,000 shares (or $23.2 million) were repurchased during the second quarter of 2022. At June 30, 2022, approximately $51.8 million of share repurchases remain available under the Repurchase Program.

NET INTEREST INCOME

For the second quarter of 2022, net interest income was $138.8 million, an increase of $7.9 million from $130.9 million for the first quarter of 2022. Net interest income (FTE)(1) was $142.3 million in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of approximately $8.1 million from the first quarter of 2022. The increases in net interest income and net interest income (FTE)(1) were primarily driven by higher interest income due to average loan growth from the prior quarter, increases in loan yields on the Company's variable rate loans due to higher market interest rates and the additional day count in the second quarter, partially offset by increases in deposit and borrowing costs. The second quarter net interest margin increased 18 basis points to 3.15% from the previous quarter, and the net interest margin (FTE)(1) increased 20 basis points during the same period to 3.24%. The cost of funds increased by 4 basis points to 22 basis points, compared to the first quarter of 2022, driven by higher deposit and borrowing costs as noted above.

The Company's net interest margin (FTE) (1) includes the impact of acquisition accounting fair value adjustments. Net accretion related to acquisition accounting was $2.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, representing an increase of $621,000 from the prior quarter. The first and second quarters of 2022 and the remaining estimated net accretion impact are reflected in the following table (dollars in thousands):

Loan

Deposit

Borrowings

Accretion

Amortization

Amortization

Total

For the quarter ended March 31, 2022

$

2,253

$

(10)

$

(203)

$

2,040

For the quarter ended June 30, 2022

2,879

(11)

(207)

2,661

For the remaining six months of 2022 (estimated)

2,026

(23)

(418)

1,585

For the years ending (estimated):

2023

3,390

(31)

(852)

2,507

2024

2,769

(4)

(877)

1,888

2025

2,162

(1)

(900)

1,261

2026

1,727

-

(926)

801

2027

1,317

-

(953)

364

Thereafter

6,532

-

(7,993)

(1,461)

Total remaining acquisition accounting fair value adjustments at June 30, 2022

$

19,923

$

(59)

$

(12,919)

$

6,945

ASSET QUALITY

Overview

During the second quarter of 2022, nonperforming assets ("NPAs") as a percentage of loans remained low at 0.23% at June 30, 2022. Accruing past due loan levels as a percentage of total loans held for investment at June 30, 2022 totaled 15 basis points, which was a 7 basis point decrease as compared to March 31, 2022, and 3 basis points lower than at June 30, 2021. Net charge-off levels remained low at 0.03% of total average loans for the second quarter of 2022. The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") totaled $113.2 million at June 30, 2022, a $2.6 million increase from the prior quarter.

Nonperforming Assets

At June 30, 2022, NPAs totaled $31.1 million, an increase of $407,000 from March 31, 2022. The following table shows a summary of NPA balances at the quarter ended (dollars in thousands):

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

Nonaccrual loans

$

29,070

$

29,032

$

31,100

$

35,472

$

36,399

Foreclosed properties

2,065

1,696

1,696

1,696

1,696

Total nonperforming assets

$

31,135

$

30,728

$

32,796

$

37,168

$

38,095

The following table shows the activity in nonaccrual loans for the quarter ended (dollars in thousands):

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

Beginning Balance

$

29,032

$

31,100

$

35,472

$

36,399

$

41,866

Net customer payments

(2,472)

(4,132)

(5,068)

(4,719)

(9,307)

Additions

3,203

2,087

1,294

4,177

4,162

Charge-offs

(311)

(23)

(598)

(385)

(183)

Loans returning to accruing status

-

-

-

-

(153)

Transfers to foreclosed property

(382)

-

-

-

14

Ending Balance

$

29,070

$

29,032

$

31,100

$

35,472

$

36,399

Past Due Loans

Past due loans still accruing interest totaled $20.4 million or 0.15% of total loans held for investment at June 30, 2022, compared to $29.6 million or 0.22% of total loans held for investment at March 31, 2022, and $25.1 million or 0.18% of total loans held for investment at June 30, 2021. Of the total past due loans still accruing interest, $4.6 million or 0.03% of total loans held for investment were loans past due 90 days or more at June 30, 2022, compared to $8.2 million or 0.06% of total loans held for investment at March 31, 2022, and $8.7 million or 0.06% of total loans held for investment at June 30, 2021.

Net Charge-offs

Net charge-offs were $939,000 or 0.03% of total average loans on an annualized basis for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to insignificant net charge-offs of less than 0.01% for the first quarter of 2022 and the second quarter of 2021. On a year to date basis through June 30, 2022, net charge-offs were $935,000 or 0.01% of total average loans (annualized).

Provision for Credit Losses

For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $3.6 million, compared to a provision for credit losses of $2.8 million in the previous quarter, and a negative provision for credit losses of $27.4 million recorded during the same quarter in 2021. The provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2022 reflected a provision of $2.6 million for loan and securities losses and $1.0 million for unfunded commitments.

Allowance for Credit Losses

At June 30, 2022, the ACL was $113.2 million and included an allowance for loan and lease losses ("ALLL") of $104.2 million and a reserve for unfunded commitments ("RUC") of $9.0 million. The ACL at June 30, 2022 increased $2.6 million from March 31, 2022, primarily due to increased uncertainty in the macroeconomic outlook and the impact of loan growth in the second quarter of 2022.

The ACL as a percentage of total loans increased slightly to 0.83% at June 30, 2022, compared to 0.82% at March 31, 2022. The ALLL as a percentage of total loans was 0.76% at June 30, 2022, consistent with March 31, 2022.

NONINTEREST INCOME

Noninterest income increased $8.1 million to $38.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 from $30.2 million in the prior quarter, primarily due to a $9.1 million pre-tax gain resulting from the sale of Dixon, Hubard, Feinour & Brown, Inc. ("DHFB"), a $458,000 increase in interchange fees due to an increase in transaction and dollar volumes, and a $444,000 increase in service charges on deposit accounts. These noninterest category increases were partially offset by a decrease in loan interest rate swap fee income of $1.3 million due to a decrease in average swap fees, a decrease in unrealized gains on equity method investments of $1.1 million, and lower mortgage banking income of $917,000, resulting from declining gain on sale margins.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Noninterest expense decreased $6.5 million to $98.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 from $105.3 million in the prior quarter, primarily driven by a decrease in restructuring expenses, as the prior quarter reflected $5.5 million related to the Company's restructure activity that included the consolidation of 16 branches that was completed in March 2022. In addition, salaries and benefits expense declined by $3.0 million during the second quarter, due to decreases in payroll related taxes and 401(k) contribution expenses, which are typically seasonally higher in the first quarter. Partially offsetting these expense reductions was an increase of $590,000 in professional services expenses, an increase of $350,000 in Teammate related expenses (included as a component of other expenses) associated with the re-opening of our corporate offices, an increase in marketing and advertising expenses of $339,000, and an increase in FDIC assessment premiums of $281,000.

INCOME TAXES

The effective tax rate for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was 16.7%, compared to 17.5% for the three months ended March 31, 2022, reflecting the impact of discrete items related to the sale of DHFB.

BALANCE SHEET

At June 30, 2022, total assets were $19.7 billion, a decrease of $120.6 million or approximately 2.4% (annualized) from March 31, 2022, and a decrease of $327.6 million or approximately 1.6% from June 30, 2021. Total assets declined from the prior quarter due to a decline in the investment securities portfolio of $207.1 million primarily due to the impact of market interest rate increases on the market value of the AFS securities portfolio, partially offset by the net impact of the decrease in cash and cash equivalents of $154.9 million, which was deployed to fund $196.1 million in loan growth during the quarter.

At June 30, 2022, loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs) totaled $13.7 billion, including $21.7 million in Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, an increase of $196.1 million or 5.8% (annualized) from $13.5 billion, including $67.4 million in PPP loans, at March 31, 2022. Average loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs) totaled $13.5 billion at June 30, 2022, an increase of $224.7 million or 6.8% (annualized) from the prior quarter. Excluding the effects of the PPP(1), adjusted loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs) at June 30, 2022 increased $241.8 million or 7.2% (annualized) from March 31, 2022 and adjusted average loans increased $284.4 million or 8.6% (annualized) from the prior quarter. At June 30, 2022 loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs) decreased $42.5 million or 0.3% from June 30, 2021, and quarterly average loans decreased $446.4 million or 3.2% from the same period in the prior year. Excluding the effects of the PPP(1), adjusted loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs) at June 30, 2022 increased $795.1 million or 6.2% from the same period in the prior year, and adjusted quarterly average loans during the second quarter of 2022 increased $697.8 million or 5.5% from the same period in the prior year.

At June 30, 2022, total deposits were $16.1 billion, a decrease of $355.6 million or approximately 8.7% (annualized) from March 31, 2022. Average deposits at June 30, 2022 also decreased from the prior quarter by $323.3 million or 7.9% (annualized). The decline in deposits was primarily driven by a public funds client that used available deposit funds to repay higher cost, longer-term debt obligations during the second quarter. Total deposits at June 30, 2022 decreased $530.6 million or 3.2% from June 30, 2021, and quarterly average deposits at June 30, 2022 decreased $309.5 million or 1.9% from the same period in the prior year. The decrease in total deposits from the prior year was primarily due to a decline in money market account balances of $494.7 million and maturing time deposits.

The following table shows the Company's capital ratios at the quarters ended:

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

2022

2021

2021

Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio (2)

9.96

%

9.86

%

10.56

%

Tier 1 capital ratio (2)

11.00

%

10.91

%

11.68

%

Total capital ratio (2)

13.85

%

13.79

%

14.05

%

Leverage ratio (Tier 1 capital to average assets) (2)

9.26

%

9.07

%

9.20

%

Common equity to total assets

11.32

%

11.79

%

12.91

%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)

6.78

%

7.21

%

8.40

%

For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, the Company's common equity to total assets capital ratio and the tangible common equity to tangible assets capital ratio decreased from the prior quarter and prior year primarily due to the unrealized losses on the AFS securities portfolio recorded in other comprehensive income due to market interest rate increases in the second quarter of 2022.

During the second quarter of 2022, the Company declared and paid a quarterly dividend on the outstanding shares of Series A Preferred Stock of $171.88 per share (equivalent to $0.43 per outstanding depositary share), consistent with the first quarter of 2022 and the second quarter of 2021. During the second quarter of 2022, the Company also declared and paid cash dividends of $0.28 per common share, consistent with the first quarter of 2022 and the second quarter of 2021.

(1) These are financial measures not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures, see Alternative Performance Measures (non-GAAP) section of the Key Financial Results.

(2) All ratios at June 30, 2022 are estimates and subject to change pending the Company's filing of its FR Y9-C. All other periods are presented as filed.

ABOUT ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION

Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (Nasdaq: AUB) is the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank. Atlantic Union Bank has 114 branches and approximately 130 ATMs located throughout Virginia, and in portions of Maryland and North Carolina. Certain non-bank financial services affiliates of Atlantic Union Bank include: Atlantic Union Equipment Finance, Inc., which provides equipment financing; Atlantic Union Financial Consultants, LLC, which provides brokerage services; and Union Insurance Group, LLC, which offers various lines of insurance products.

Sale of Dixon, Hubard, Feinour & Brown, Inc.

Effective June 30, 2022, the Company transferred its ownership interest in DHFB, which was formerly a subsidiary of Atlantic Union Bank (the "Bank") to Cary Street Partners Financial LLC ("CSP") in exchange for a minority ownership interest in CSP.

SECOND QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS RELEASE CONFERENCE CALL

The Company will hold a conference call and webcast for analysts on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time during which management will review the financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and provide an update on recent activities.

Interested parties may participate in the call by registering at the following URL:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI251d953edb164e91bd37f98e5106e347.The conference call provider has changed its dial-in procedures, so all attendees must utilize the link to receive an audio dial-in number and their Access PIN.

Management will conduct a listen-only webcast with accompanying slides, which can be found at:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8t2h7c2u.

A replay of the webcast, and the accompanying slides, will be available on the Company's website for 90 days at: https://investors.atlanticunionbank.com/.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In reporting the results as of and for the periods ended June 30, 2022, the Company has provided supplemental performance measures on a tax-equivalent, tangible, operating, adjusted or pre-tax pre-provision basis. These non-GAAP financial measures are a supplement to GAAP, which is used to prepare the Company's financial statements, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the Company's non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures of other companies. The Company uses the non-GAAP financial measures discussed herein in its analysis of the Company's performance. The Company's management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of results of operations with prior periods and show the effects of significant gains and charges in the periods presented without the impact of items or events that may obscure trends in the Company's underlying performance. For a reconciliation of these measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures and additional information about these non-GAAP financial measures, see Alternative Performance Measures (non-GAAP) section of the Key Financial Results.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that include, without limitation, statements made in Mr. Asbury's quotes, statements regarding the Company's outlook on future economic conditions and the impacts of the current economic uncertainties and statements that include, projections, predictions, expectations, or beliefs about future events or results, including the Company's ability to meet its top tier financial targets, or otherwise are not statements of historical fact. Such forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions as of the time they are made, and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements are often characterized by the use of qualified words (and their derivatives) such as "expect," "believe," "estimate," "plan," "project," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "may," "view," "opportunity," "potential," or words of similar meaning or other statements concerning opinions or judgment of the Company and its management about future events. Although the Company believes that its expectations with respect to forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions within the bounds of its existing knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual future results, performance, or achievements of, or trends affecting, the Company will not differ materially from any projected future results, performance, achievements or trends expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Actual future results, performance, achievements or trends may differ materially from historical results or those anticipated depending on a variety of factors, including, but not limited to the effects of or changes in:

market interest rates and the impacts on macroeconomic conditions, customer and client behavior, the Company's funding costs and the Company's loan and securities portfolio;
inflation and its impacts on economic growth and customer and client behavior;
general economic and financial market conditions, in the United States generally and particularly in the markets in which the Company operates and which its loans are concentrated, including the effects of declines in real estate values, an increase in unemployment levels and slowdowns in economic growth;
monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Federal Reserve;
the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios and changes therein;
demand for loan products and financial services in the Company's market area;
the Company's ability to manage its growth or implement its growth strategy;
the effectiveness of expense reduction plans;
the introduction of new lines of business or new products and services;
the Company's ability to recruit and retain key employees;
real estate values in the Bank's lending area;
an insufficient ACL;
changes in accounting principles, including without limitation, relating to the CECL methodology;
the Company's liquidity and capital positions;
concentrations of loans secured by real estate, particularly commercial real estate;
the effectiveness of the Company's credit processes and management of the Company's credit risk;
the Company's ability to compete in the market for financial services and increased competition from fintech companies;
technological risks and developments, and cyber threats, attacks, or events;
the potential adverse effects of unusual and infrequently occurring events, such as weather-related disasters, terrorist acts, geopolitical conflicts (such as the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine) or public health events (such as COVID-19), and of governmental and societal responses thereto; these potential adverse effects may include, without limitation, adverse effects on the ability of the Company's borrowers to satisfy their obligations to the Company, on the value of collateral securing loans, on the demand for the Company's loans or its other products and services, on supply chains and methods used to distribute products and services, on incidents of cyberattack and fraud, on the Company's liquidity or capital positions, on risks posed by reliance on third-party service providers, on other aspects of the Company's business operations and on financial markets and economic growth;
the effect of steps the Company takes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the severity and duration of the pandemic, the uncertainty regarding new variants of COVID-19 that have emerged, the speed and efficacy of vaccine and treatment developments, the impact of loosening or tightening of government restrictions, the pace
of recovery when the pandemic subsides and the heightened impact it has on many of the risks described herein;
the discontinuation of LIBOR and its impact on the financial markets, and the Company's ability to manage operational, legal and compliance risks related to the discontinuation of LIBOR and implementation of one or more alternate reference rates;
performance by the Company's counterparties or vendors;
deposit flows;
the availability of financing and the terms thereof;
the level of prepayments on loans and mortgage-backed securities;
legislative or regulatory changes and requirements;
potential claims, damages, and fines related to litigation or government actions;
the effects of changes in federal, state or local tax laws and regulations;
changes to applicable accounting principles and guidelines; and
other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company.

Please refer to the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and related disclosures in other filings, which have been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. All risk factors and uncertainties described herein should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements, all forward-looking statements made in this press release are expressly qualified by the cautionary statements contained or referred to herein. The actual results or developments anticipated may not be realized or, even if substantially realized, they may not have the expected consequences to or effects on the Company or its businesses or operations. Readers are cautioned not to rely too heavily on the forward-looking statements contained in the press release, and undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company does not intend or assume any obligation to update, revise or clarify any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

KEY FINANCIAL RESULTS (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

As of & For Three Months Ended

As of & For Six Months Ended

06/30/22

03/31/22

06/30/21

06/30/22

06/30/21

Results of Operations

Interest and dividend income

$

148,755

$

138,456

$

150,852

$

287,212

$

298,525

Interest expense

9,988

7,525

10,304

17,514

23,079

Net interest income

138,767

130,931

140,548

269,698

275,446

Provision for credit losses

3,559

2,800

(27,414)

6,359

(41,037)

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

135,208

128,131

167,962

263,339

316,483

Noninterest income

38,286

30,153

28,466

68,439

59,451

Noninterest expenses

98,768

105,321

91,971

204,089

203,908

Income before income taxes

74,726

52,963

104,457

127,689

172,026

Income tax expense

12,500

9,273

19,073

21,773

30,453

Net income

62,226

43,690

85,384

105,916

141,573

Dividends on preferred stock

2,967

2,967

2,967

5,934

5,934

Net income available to common shareholders

$

59,259

$

40,723

$

82,417

$

99,982

$

135,639

Interest earned on earning assets (FTE) (1)

$

152,332

$

141,792

$

153,996

$

294,124

$

304,722

Net interest income (FTE) (1)

142,344

134,267

143,692

276,610

281,643

Total revenue (FTE) (1)

180,630

164,420

172,158

345,049

341,094

Pre-tax pre-provision adjusted operating earnings (8)

69,205

61,271

77,021

130,476

146,508

Key Ratios

Earnings per common share, diluted

$

0.79

$

0.54

$

1.05

$

1.33

$

1.72

Return on average assets (ROA)

1.27

%

0.89

%

1.72

%

1.08

%

1.44

%

Return on average equity (ROE)

10.21

%

6.66

%

12.46

%

8.37

%

10.44

%

Return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE) (2) (3)

18.93

%

11.53

%

21.44

%

14.97

%

18.06

%

Efficiency ratio

55.78

%

65.38

%

54.42

%

60.36

%

60.89

%

Efficiency ratio (FTE) (1)

54.68

%

64.06

%

53.42

%

59.15

%

59.78

%

Net interest margin

3.15

%

2.97

%

3.15

%

3.06

%

3.12

%

Net interest margin (FTE) (1)

3.24

%

3.04

%

3.23

%

3.14

%

3.19

%

Yields on earning assets (FTE) (1)

3.46

%

3.22

%

3.46

%

3.34

%

3.46

%

Cost of interest-bearing liabilities

0.35

%

0.26

%

0.35

%

0.30

%

0.39

%

Cost of deposits

0.15

%

0.11

%

0.18

%

0.13

%

0.20

%

Cost of funds

0.22

%

0.18

%

0.23

%

0.20

%

0.27

%

Operating Measures (4)

Adjusted operating earnings

$

54,244

$

48,041

$

85,367

$

102,285

$

153,833

Adjusted operating earnings available to common shareholders

51,277

45,074

82,400

96,351

147,899

Adjusted operating earnings per common share, diluted

$

0.69

$

0.60

$

1.05

$

1.28

$

1.88

Adjusted operating ROA

1.10

%

0.98

%

1.72

%

1.04

%

1.57

%

Adjusted operating ROE

8.90

%

7.32

%

12.46

%

8.08

%

11.35

%

Adjusted operating ROTCE (2) (3)

16.47

%

12.69

%

21.44

%

14.45

%

19.63

%

Adjusted operating efficiency ratio (FTE) (1)(7)

55.88

%

58.86

%

51.36

%

57.34

%

53.08

%

Per Share Data

Earnings per common share, basic

$

0.79

$

0.54

$

1.05

$

1.33

$

1.72

Earnings per common share, diluted

0.79

0.54

1.05

1.33

1.72

Cash dividends paid per common share

0.28

0.28

0.28

0.56

0.53

Market value per share

33.92

36.69

36.22

33.92

36.22

Book value per common share

29.95

31.12

33.30

29.95

33.30

Tangible book value per common share (2)

17.07

18.10

20.59

17.07

20.59

Price to earnings ratio, diluted

10.68

16.75

8.60

12.65

10.44

Price to book value per common share ratio

1.13

1.18

1.09

1.13

1.09

Price to tangible book value per common share ratio (2)

1.99

2.03

1.76

1.99

1.76

Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic

74,847,899

75,544,644

78,819,697

75,194,347

78,841,462

Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted

74,849,871

75,556,127

78,843,724

75,201,326

78,863,859

Common shares outstanding at end of period

74,688,314

75,335,956

77,928,948

74,688,314

77,928,948

ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

KEY FINANCIAL RESULTS (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

As of & For Three Months Ended

As of & For Six Months Ended

06/30/22

03/31/22

06/30/21

06/30/22

06/30/21

Capital Ratios

Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio (5)

9.96

%

9.86

%

10.56

%

9.96

%

10.56

%

Tier 1 capital ratio (5)

11.00

%

10.91

%

11.68

%

11.00

%

11.68

%

Total capital ratio (5)

13.85

%

13.79

%

14.05

%

13.85

%

14.05

%

Leverage ratio (Tier 1 capital to average assets) (5)

9.26

%

9.07

%

9.20

%

9.26

%

9.20

%

Common equity to total assets

11.32

%

11.79

%

12.91

%

11.32

%

12.91

%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2)

6.78

%

7.21

%

8.40

%

6.78

%

8.40

%

Financial Condition

Assets

$

19,661,799

$

19,782,430

$

19,989,356

$

19,661,799

$

19,989,356

Loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs)

13,655,408

13,459,349

13,697,929

13,655,408

13,697,929

Securities

3,820,078

4,027,185

3,491,669

3,820,078

3,491,669

Earning Assets

17,578,979

17,731,089

17,824,283

17,578,979

17,824,283

Goodwill

925,211

935,560

935,560

925,211

935,560

Amortizable intangibles, net

31,621

40,273

49,917

31,621

49,917

Deposits

16,128,635

16,484,223

16,659,219

16,128,635

16,659,219

Borrowings

797,948

504,032

380,079

797,948

380,079

Stockholders' equity

2,391,476

2,498,335

2,747,597

2,391,476

2,747,597

Tangible common equity (2)

1,268,287

1,356,145

1,595,763

1,268,287

1,595,763

Loans held for investment, net of deferred fees and costs

Construction and land development

$

988,379

$

969,059

$

838,722

$

988,379

$

838,722

Commercial real estate - owner occupied

1,965,702

2,007,671

2,069,658

1,965,702

2,069,658

Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied

3,860,819

3,875,681

3,712,607

3,860,819

3,712,607

Multifamily real estate

762,502

723,940

860,081

762,502

860,081

Commercial & Industrial

2,595,891

2,540,680

2,990,622

2,595,891

2,990,622

Residential 1-4 Family - Commercial

553,771

569,801

637,485

553,771

637,485

Residential 1-4 Family - Consumer

865,174

824,163

823,355

865,174

823,355

Residential 1-4 Family - Revolving

583,073

568,403

559,014

583,073

559,014

Auto

525,301

499,855

411,073

525,301

411,073

Consumer

180,045

171,875

195,036

180,045

195,036

Other Commercial

774,751

708,221

600,276

774,751

600,276

Total loans held for investment

$

13,655,408

$

13,459,349

$

13,697,929

$

13,655,408

$

13,697,929

Deposits

Interest checking accounts

$

3,943,303

$

4,121,257

$

3,777,540

$

3,943,303

$

3,777,540

Money market accounts

3,956,050

4,151,155

4,450,724

3,956,050

4,450,724

Savings accounts

1,165,577

1,166,922

1,032,171

1,165,577

1,032,171

Time deposits of $250,000 and over

360,158

365,796

566,180

360,158

566,180

Other time deposits

1,342,009

1,309,030

1,610,032

1,342,009

1,610,032

Time deposits

1,702,167

1,674,826

2,176,212

1,702,167

2,176,212

Total interest-bearing deposits

$

10,767,097

$

11,114,160

$

11,436,647

$

10,767,097

$

11,436,647

Demand deposits

5,361,538

5,370,063

5,222,572

5,361,538

5,222,572

Total deposits

$

16,128,635

$

16,484,223

$

16,659,219

$

16,128,635

$

16,659,219

Averages

Assets

$

19,719,402

$

19,920,368

$

19,922,978

$

19,819,330

$

19,805,569

Loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs)

13,525,529

13,300,789

13,971,939

13,413,780

14,017,777

Loans held for sale

20,634

14,636

36,790

17,652

49,834

Securities

3,930,912

4,198,582

3,420,329

4,064,007

3,315,435

Earning assets

17,646,470

17,885,018

17,868,938

17,765,085

17,781,005

Deposits

16,191,056

16,514,375

16,500,541

16,351,822

16,288,772

Time deposits

1,667,378

1,766,657

2,270,217

1,716,743

2,379,716

Interest-bearing deposits

10,824,465

11,286,277

11,446,768

11,054,095

11,468,826

Borrowings

765,886

511,722

399,855

639,506

486,784

Interest-bearing liabilities

11,590,351

11,797,999

11,846,623

11,693,601

11,955,610

Stockholders' equity

2,445,045

2,660,984

2,747,864

2,552,418

2,733,980

Tangible common equity (2)

1,304,536

1,517,325

1,594,311

1,410,342

1,578,531

ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

KEY FINANCIAL RESULTS (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

As of & For Three Months Ended

As of & For Six Months Ended

06/30/22

03/31/22

06/30/21

06/30/22

06/30/21

Asset Quality

Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL)

Beginning balance, Allowance for loan and lease losses (ALLL)

$

102,591

$

99,787

$

142,911

$

99,787

$

160,540

Add: Recoveries

1,018

1,513

1,876

2,531

4,345

Less: Charge-offs

1,957

1,509

1,945

3,466

5,586

Add: Provision for loan losses

2,532

2,800

(24,581)

5,332

(41,038)

Ending balance, ALLL

$

104,184

$

102,591

$

118,261

$

104,184

$

118,261

Beginning balance, Reserve for unfunded commitment (RUC)

$

8,000

$

8,000

$

12,833

$

8,000

$

10,000

Add: Provision for unfunded commitments

1,000

-

(2,833)

1,000

-

Ending balance, RUC

$

9,000

$

8,000

$

10,000

$

9,000

$

10,000

Total ACL

$

113,184

$

110,591

$

128,261

$

113,184

$

128,261

ACL / total outstanding loans

0.83

%

0.82

%

0.94

%

0.83

%

0.94

%

ACL / total adjusted loans(9)

0.83

%

0.83

%

1.00

%

0.83

%

1.00

%

ALLL / total outstanding loans

0.76

%

0.76

%

0.86

%

0.76

%

0.86

%

ALLL / total adjusted loans(9)

0.76

%

0.77

%

0.92

%

0.76

%

0.92

%

Net charge-offs / total average loans

0.03

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.01

%

0.02

%

Net charge-offs / total adjusted average loans(9)

0.03

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.01

%

0.02

%

Provision for loan losses/ total average loans

0.08

%

0.09

%

(0.71)

%

0.08

%

(0.59)

%

Provision for loan losses/ total adjusted average loans(9)

0.08

%

0.09

%

(0.77)

%

0.08

%

(0.65)

%

`

Nonperforming Assets (6)

Construction and land development

$

581

$

869

$

2,685

$

581

$

2,685

Commercial real estate - owner occupied

4,996

4,865

6,969

4,996

6,969

Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied

3,301

3,287

3,026

3,301

3,026

Multifamily real estate

-

-

113

-

113

Commercial & Industrial

2,728

1,975

1,908

2,728

1,908

Residential 1-4 Family - Commercial

2,031

2,239

4,200

2,031

4,200

Residential 1-4 Family - Consumer

12,084

12,039

13,489

12,084

13,489

Residential 1-4 Family - Revolving

3,069

3,371

3,726

3,069

3,726

Auto

279

333

179

279

179

Consumer

1

54

104

1

104

Nonaccrual loans

$

29,070

$

29,032

$

36,399

$

29,070

$

36,399

Foreclosed property

2,065

1,696

1,696

2,065

1,696

Total nonperforming assets (NPAs)

$

31,135

$

30,728

$

38,095

$

31,135

$

38,095

Construction and land development

$

1

$

1

$

186

$

1

$

186

Commercial real estate - owner occupied

792

2,396

2,276

792

2,276

Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied

642

1,735

827

642

827

Commercial & Industrial

322

763

1,088

322

1,088

Residential 1-4 Family - Commercial

184

878

759

184

759

Residential 1-4 Family - Consumer

1,112

1,147

2,725

1,112

2,725

Residential 1-4 Family - Revolving

997

1,065

561

997

561

Auto

134

192

168

134

168

Consumer

79

70

156

79

156

Other Commercial

329

-

-

329

-

Loans ≥ 90 days and still accruing

$

4,592

$

8,247

$

8,746

$

4,592

$

8,746

Total NPAs and loans ≥ 90 days

$

35,727

$

38,975

$

46,841

$

35,727

$

46,841

NPAs / total outstanding loans

0.23

%

0.23

%

0.28

%

0.23

%

0.28

%

NPAs / total adjusted loans(9)

0.23

%

0.23

%

0.30

%

0.23

%

0.30

%

NPAs / total assets

0.16

%

0.16

%

0.19

%

0.16

%

0.19

%

ALLL / nonaccrual loans

358.39

%

353.37

%

324.90

%

358.39

%

324.90

%

ALLL/ nonperforming assets

334.62

%

333.87

%

310.44

%

334.62

%

310.44

%

ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

KEY FINANCIAL RESULTS (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

As of & For Three Months Ended

As of & For Six Months Ended

06/30/22

03/31/22

06/30/21

06/30/22

06/30/21

Past Due Detail (6)

Construction and land development

$

645

$

170

$

798

$

645

$

798

Commercial real estate - owner occupied

1,374

5,081

1,450

1,374

1,450

Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied

511

79

1,501

511

1,501

Multifamily real estate

-

124

156

-

156

Commercial & Industrial

2,581

1,382

948

2,581

948

Residential 1-4 Family - Commercial

1,944

827

710

1,944

710

Residential 1-4 Family - Consumer

594

5,890

764

594

764

Residential 1-4 Family - Revolving

1,368

1,157

919

1,368

919

Auto

1,841

1,508

1,333

1,841

1,333

Consumer

361

467

545

361

545

Other Commercial

11

1,270

375

11

375

Loans 30-59 days past due

$

11,230

$

17,955

$

9,499

$

11,230

$

9,499

Construction and land development

$

-

$

-

$

310

$

-

$

310

Commercial real estate - owner occupied

807

-

2,008

807

2,008

Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied

-

223

78

-

78

Commercial & Industrial

546

745

1,733

546

1,733

Residential 1-4 Family - Commercial

474

251

565

474

565

Residential 1-4 Family - Consumer

1,646

1,018

992

1,646

992

Residential 1-4 Family - Revolving

731

651

678

731

678

Auto

213

183

165

213

165

Consumer

210

201

297

210

297

Other Commercial

-

95

-

-

-

Loans 60-89 days past due

$

4,627

$

3,367

$

6,826

$

4,627

$

6,826

Past Due and still accruing

$

20,449

$

29,569

$

25,071

$

20,449

$

25,071

Past Due and still accruing / total loans

0.15

%

0.22

%

0.18

%

0.15

%

0.18

%

Troubled Debt Restructurings

Performing

$

10,662

$

12,157

$

13,053

$

10,662

$

13,053

Nonperforming

7,298

7,552

6,231

7,298

6,231

Total troubled debt restructurings

$

17,960

$

19,709

$

19,284

$

17,960

$

19,284

Alternative Performance Measures (non-GAAP)

Net interest income (FTE) (1)

Net interest income (GAAP)

$

138,767

$

130,931

$

140,548

$

269,698

$

275,446

FTE adjustment

3,577

3,336

3,144

6,912

6,197

Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)

$

142,344

$

134,267

$

143,692

$

276,610

$

281,643

Noninterest income (GAAP)

38,286

30,153

28,466

68,439

59,451

Total revenue (FTE) (non-GAAP)

$

180,630

$

164,420

$

172,158

$

345,049

$

341,094

Average earning assets

$

17,646,470

$

17,885,018

$

17,868,938

$

17,765,085

$

17,781,005

Net interest margin

3.15

%

2.97

%

3.15

%

3.06

%

3.12

%

Net interest margin (FTE)

3.24

%

3.04

%

3.23

%

3.14

%

3.19

%

Tangible Assets (2)

Ending assets (GAAP)

$

19,661,799

$

19,782,430

$

19,989,356

$

19,661,799

$

19,989,356

Less: Ending goodwill

925,211

935,560

935,560

925,211

935,560

Less: Ending amortizable intangibles

31,621

40,273

49,917

31,621

49,917

Ending tangible assets (non-GAAP)

$

18,704,967

$

18,806,597

$

19,003,879

$

18,704,967

$

19,003,879

Tangible Common Equity (2)

Ending equity (GAAP)

$

2,391,476

$

2,498,335

$

2,747,597

$

2,391,476

$

2,747,597

Less: Ending goodwill

925,211

935,560

935,560

925,211

935,560

Less: Ending amortizable intangibles

31,621

40,273

49,917

31,621

49,917

Less: Perpetual preferred stock

166,357

166,357

166,357

166,357

166,357

Ending tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

$

1,268,287

$

1,356,145

$

1,595,763

$

1,268,287

$

1,595,763

Average equity (GAAP)

$

2,445,045

$

2,660,984

$

2,747,864

$

2,552,418

$

2,733,980

Less: Average goodwill

935,446

935,560

935,560

935,503

935,560

Less: Average amortizable intangibles

38,707

41,743

51,637

40,217

53,533

Less: Average perpetual preferred stock

166,356

166,356

166,356

166,356

166,356

Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

$

1,304,536

$

1,517,325

$

1,594,311

$

1,410,342

$

1,578,531

ROTCE (2)(3)

Net income available to common shareholders (GAAP)

$

59,259

$

40,723

$

82,417

$

99,982

$

135,639

Plus: Amortization of intangibles, tax effected

2,303

2,401

2,819

4,704

5,765

Net income available to common shareholders before amortization of intangibles (non-GAAP)

$

61,562

$

43,124

$

85,236

$

104,686

$

141,404

Return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE)

18.93

%

11.53

%

21.44

%

14.97

%

18.06

%

ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

KEY FINANCIAL RESULTS (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

As of & For Three Months Ended

As of & For Six Months Ended

06/30/22

03/31/22

06/30/21

06/30/22

06/30/21

Operating Measures (4)

Net income (GAAP)

$

62,226

$

43,690

$

85,384

$

105,916

$

141,573

Plus: Net loss related to balance sheet repositioning, net of tax

-

-

-

-

11,609

Less: (Loss) gain on sale of securities, net of tax

(2)

-

-

(2)

62

Less: Gain on sale of DHFB, net of tax

7,984

-

-

7,984

-

Plus: Branch closing and facility consolidation costs, net of tax

-

4,351

(17)

4,351

713

Adjusted operating earnings (non-GAAP)

54,244

48,041

85,367

102,285

153,833

Less: Dividends on preferred stock

2,967

2,967

2,967

5,934

5,934

Adjusted operating earnings available to common shareholders (non-GAAP)

$

51,277

$

45,074

$

82,400

$

96,351

$

147,899

Noninterest expense (GAAP)

$

98,768

$

105,321

$

91,971

$

204,089

$

203,908

Less: Amortization of intangible assets

2,915

3,039

3,568

5,954

7,298

Less: Losses related to balance sheet repositioning

-

-

-

-

14,695

Less: Branch closing and facility consolidation costs

-

5,508

(22)

5,508

902

Adjusted operating noninterest expense (non-GAAP)

$

95,853

$

96,774

$

88,425

$

192,627

$

181,013

Noninterest income (GAAP)

$

38,286

$

30,153

$

28,466

$

68,439

$

59,451

Less: (Loss) gain on sale of securities

(2)

-

-

(2)

78

Less: Gain on sale of DHFB

9,082

-

-

9,082

-

Adjusted operating noninterest income (non-GAAP)

$

29,206

$

30,153

$

28,466

$

59,359

$

59,373

Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) (1)

$

142,344

$

134,267

$

143,692

$

276,610

$

281,643

Adjusted operating noninterest income (non-GAAP)

29,206

30,153

28,466

59,359

59,373

Total adjusted revenue (FTE) (non-GAAP) (1)

$

171,550

$

164,420

$

172,158

$

335,969

$

341,016

Efficiency ratio

55.78

%

65.38

%

54.42

%

60.36

%

60.89

%

Efficiency ratio (FTE) (1)

54.68

%

64.06

%

53.42

%

59.15

%

59.78

%

Adjusted operating efficiency ratio (FTE) (1)(7)

55.88

%

58.86

%

51.36

%

57.34

%

53.08

%

Operating ROTCE (2)(3)(4)

Adjusted operating earnings available to common shareholders (non-GAAP)

$

51,277

$

45,074

$

82,400

$

96,351

$

147,899

Plus: Amortization of intangibles, tax effected

2,303

2,401

2,819

4,704

5,765

Adjusted operating earnings available to common shareholders before amortization of intangibles (non-GAAP)

$

53,580

$

47,475

$

85,219

$

101,054

$

153,665

Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

$

1,304,536

$

1,517,325

$

1,594,311

$

1,410,342

$

1,578,531

Adjusted operating return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

16.47

%

12.69

%

21.44

%

14.45

%

19.63

%

Pre-tax pre-provision adjusted operating earnings (8)

Net income (GAAP)

$

62,226

$

43,690

$

85,384

$

105,916

$

141,573

Plus: Provision for credit losses

3,559

2,800

(27,414)

6,359

(41,037)

Plus: Income tax expense

12,500

9,273

19,073

21,773

30,453

Plus: Net loss related to balance sheet repositioning

-

-

-

-

14,695

Less: (Loss) gain on sale of securities

(2)

-

-

(2)

78

Less: Gain on sale of DHFB

9,082

-

-

9,082

-

Plus: Branch closing and facility consolidation costs

-

5,508

(22)

5,508

902

Pre-tax pre-provision adjusted operating earnings (non-GAAP)

$

69,205

$

61,271

$

77,021

$

130,476

$

146,508

Less: Dividends on preferred stock

2,967

2,967

2,967

5,934

5,934

Pre-tax pre-provision adjusted operating earnings available to common shareholders (non-GAAP)

$

66,238

$

58,304

$

74,054

$

124,542

$

140,574

Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted

74,849,871

75,556,127

78,843,724

75,201,326

78,863,859

Pre-tax pre-provision earnings per common share, diluted

$

0.88

$

0.77

$

0.94

$

1.66

$

1.78

Adjusted Loans (9)

Loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs) (GAAP)

$

13,655,408

$

13,459,349

$

13,697,929

$

13,655,408

$

13,697,929

Less: PPP adjustments (net of deferred fees and costs)

21,749

67,444

859,386

21,749

859,386

Total adjusted loans (non-GAAP)

$

13,633,659

$

13,391,905

$

12,838,543

$

13,633,659

$

12,838,543

Average loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs) (GAAP)

$

13,525,529

$

13,300,789

$

13,971,939

$

13,413,780

$

14,017,777

Less: Average PPP adjustments (net of deferred fees and costs)

43,391

103,041

1,187,641

73,052

1,248,147

Total adjusted average loans (non-GAAP)

$

13,482,138

$

13,197,748

$

12,784,298

$

13,340,728

$

12,769,630

ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

KEY FINANCIAL RESULTS (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

As of & For Three Months Ended

As of & For Six Months Ended

06/30/22

03/31/22

06/30/21

06/30/22

06/30/21

Mortgage Origination Held for Sale Volume

Refinance Volume

$

14,916

$

33,201

$

73,330

$

48,116

$

192,248

Purchase Volume

84,551

58,295

88,747

142,846

156,704

Total Mortgage loan originations held for sale

$

99,467

$

91,496

$

162,077

$

190,962

$

348,952

% of originations held for sale that are refinances

15.0

%

36.3

%

45.2

%

25.2

%

55.1

%

Wealth

Assets under management (AUM)

$

4,415,537

$

6,519,974

$

6,396,010

$

4,415,537

$

6,396,010

Other Data

End of period full-time employees

1,856

1,853

1,884

1,856

1,884

Number of full-service branches

114

114

129

114

129

Number of automatic transaction machines (ATMs)

131

132

149

131

149

(1) These are non-GAAP financial measures. Net interest income (FTE) and total adjusted revenue (FTE), which are used in computing net interest margin (FTE), efficiency ratio (FTE) and adjusted operating efficiency ratio (FTE), provide valuable additional insight into the net interest margin and the efficiency ratio by adjusting for differences in tax treatment of interest income sources. The entire FTE adjustment is attributable to interest income on earning assets, which is used in computing yield on earning assets. Interest expense and the related cost of interest-bearing liabilities and cost of funds ratios are not affected by the FTE components.
(2) These are non-GAAP financial measures. Tangible assets and tangible common equity are used in the calculation of certain profitability, capital, and per share ratios. The Company believes tangible assets, tangible common equity and the related ratios are meaningful measures of capital adequacy because they provide a meaningful base for period-to-period and company-to-company comparisons, which the Company believes will assist investors in assessing the capital of the Company and its ability to absorb potential losses.
(3) These are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that ROTCE is a meaningful supplement to GAAP financial measures and useful to investors because it measures the performance of a business consistently across time without regard to whether components of the business were acquired or developed internally.
(4)
(4)
These are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted operating measures exclude the gains or losses related to balance sheet repositioning (principally composed of gains and losses on debt extinguishment), gains or losses on sale of securities, gain on the sale of DHFB, as well as branch closing and facility consolidation costs (principally composed of real estate, leases and other assets write downs, as well as severance associated with branch closing and corporate expense reduction initiatives). The Company believes these non-GAAP adjusted measures provide investors with important information about the continuing economic results of the organization's operations. Prior periods reflect adjustments for previously announced branch closing and corporate expense reduction initiatives.
(5) All ratios at June 30, 2022 are estimates and subject to change pending the Company's filing of its FR Y9-C. All other periods are presented as filed.
(6) These balances reflect the impact of the CARES Act and the joint guidance issued by the five federal bank regulatory agencies and the Conference of State Bank Supervisors on March 22, 2020, as subsequently revised on April 7, 2020, which provides relief for TDR designations and also provides guidance on past due reporting for modified loans.
(7) The adjusted operating efficiency ratio (FTE) excludes the amortization of intangible assets, gains or losses on sale of securities, gain on the sale of DHFB, gains or losses related to balance sheet repositioning (principally composed of gains and losses on debt extinguishment), as well as branch closing and facility consolidation costs. This measure is similar to the measure utilized by the Company when analyzing corporate performance and is also similar to the measure utilized for incentive compensation. The Company believes this adjusted measure provides investors with important information about the combined economic results of the organization's operations. Prior periods reflect adjustments for previously announced branch closing and corporate expense reduction initiatives.
(8) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Pre-tax pre-provision adjusted earnings excludes the provision for credit losses, which can fluctuate significantly from period-to-period under the CECL methodology, income tax expense, gains or losses related to balance sheet repositioning (principally composed of gains and losses on debt extinguishment), gains or losses on sale of securities, gain on the sale of DHFB, as well as branch closing and facility consolidation costs. The Company believes this adjusted measure provides investors with important information about the combined economic results of the organization's operations. Prior periods reflect adjustments for previously announced branch closing and corporate expense reduction initiatives.
(9) These are non-GAAP financial measures. PPP adjustment impact excludes the unforgiven portion of PPP loans. The Company believes loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs), excluding PPP is useful to investors as it provides more clarity on the Company's organic growth. The Company also believes that the related non-GAAP financial measures of past due loans still accruing interest as a percentage of total loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs), excluding PPP, are useful to investors as loans originated under the PPP carry a Small Business Administration ("SBA") guarantee. The Company believes that the ALLL as a percentage of loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs), excluding PPP, is useful to investors because of the size of the Company's PPP originations and the impact of the embedded credit enhancement provided by the SBA guarantee.

ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

June 30,

December 31,

June 30,

2022

2021

2021

ASSETS

(unaudited)

(audited)

(unaudited)

Cash and cash equivalents:

Cash and due from banks

$

158,902

$

180,963

$

268,682

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

82,086

618,714

593,271

Federal funds sold

388

2,824

3,217

Total cash and cash equivalents

241,376

802,501

865,170

Securities available for sale, at fair value

2,951,421

3,481,650

2,873,405

Securities held to maturity, at carrying value

780,749

628,000

541,439

Restricted stock, at cost

87,908

76,825

76,825

Loans held for sale, at fair value

15,866

20,861

32,726

Loans held for investment, net of deferred fees and costs

13,655,408

13,195,843

13,697,929

Less: allowance for loan and lease losses

104,184

99,787

118,261

Total loans held for investment, net

13,551,224

13,096,056

13,579,668

Premises and equipment, net

128,661

134,808

161,114

Goodwill

925,211

935,560

935,560

Amortizable intangibles, net

31,621

43,312

49,917

Bank owned life insurance

436,703

431,517

427,727

Other assets

511,059

413,706

445,805

Total assets

$

19,661,799

$

20,064,796

$

19,989,356

LIABILITIES

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

$

5,361,538

$

5,207,324

$

5,222,572

Interest-bearing deposits

10,767,097

11,403,744

11,436,647

Total deposits

16,128,635

16,611,068

16,659,219

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

118,658

117,870

89,749

Other short-term borrowings

290,000

-

-

Long-term borrowings

389,290

388,724

290,330

Other liabilities

343,740

237,063

202,461

Total liabilities

17,270,323

17,354,725

17,241,759

Commitments and contingencies

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Preferred stock, $10.00 par value

173

173

173

Common stock, $1.33 par value

98,822

100,101

103,091

Additional paid-in capital

1,767,063

1,807,368

1,881,395

Retained earnings

841,701

783,794

709,866

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(316,283)

18,635

53,072

Total stockholders' equity

2,391,476

2,710,071

2,747,597

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

19,661,799

$

20,064,796

$

19,989,356

Common shares outstanding

74,688,314

75,663,648

77,928,948

Common shares authorized

200,000,000

200,000,000

200,000,000

Preferred shares outstanding

17,250

17,250

17,250

Preferred shares authorized

500,000

500,000

500,000

ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

2022

2022

2021

2022

2021

Interest and dividend income:

Interest and fees on loans

$

123,266

$

114,200

$

130,570

$

237,466

$

258,576

Interest on deposits in other banks

157

131

86

288

163

Interest and dividends on securities:

Taxable

14,695

13,666

10,519

28,361

20,872

Nontaxable

10,637

10,459

9,677

21,097

18,914

Total interest and dividend income

148,755

138,456

150,852

287,212

298,525

Interest expense:

Interest on deposits

6,097

4,483

7,238

10,580

16,366

Interest on short-term borrowings

555

21

21

576

69

Interest on long-term borrowings

3,336

3,021

3,045

6,358

6,644

Total interest expense

9,988

7,525

10,304

17,514

23,079

Net interest income

138,767

130,931

140,548

269,698

275,446

Provision for credit losses

3,559

2,800

(27,414)

6,359

(41,037)

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

135,208

128,131

167,962

263,339

316,483

Noninterest income:

Service charges on deposit accounts

8,040

7,596

6,607

15,637

12,116

Other service charges, commissions and fees

1,709

1,655

1,735

3,364

3,436

Interchange fees

2,268

1,810

2,203

4,078

4,050

Fiduciary and asset management fees

6,939

7,255

6,819

14,194

13,294

Mortgage banking income

2,200

3,117

4,619

5,317

12,874

Bank owned life insurance income

2,716

2,697

3,209

5,413

5,475

Loan-related interest rate swap fees

2,600

3,860

1,321

6,460

3,075

Other operating income

11,814

2,163

1,953

13,976

5,131

Total noninterest income

38,286

30,153

28,466

68,439

59,451

Noninterest expenses:

Salaries and benefits

55,305

58,298

50,766

113,603

103,426

Occupancy expenses

6,395

6,883

7,140

13,278

14,454

Furniture and equipment expenses

3,590

3,597

3,911

7,187

7,880

Technology and data processing

7,862

7,796

7,219

15,658

14,123

Professional services

4,680

4,090

4,408

8,770

9,369

Marketing and advertising expense

2,502

2,163

2,738

4,665

4,782

FDIC assessment premiums and other insurance

2,765

2,485

2,319

5,250

4,626

Franchise and other taxes

4,500

4,499

4,435

8,999

8,871

Loan-related expenses

1,867

1,776

1,909

3,643

3,786

Amortization of intangible assets

2,915

3,039

3,568

5,954

7,298

Loss on debt extinguishment

-

-

-

-

14,695

Other expenses

6,387

10,695

3,558

17,082

10,598

Total noninterest expenses

98,768

105,321

91,971

204,089

203,908

Income before income taxes

74,726

52,963

104,457

127,689

172,026

Income tax expense

12,500

9,273

19,073

21,773

30,453

Net income

$

62,226

$

43,690

$

85,384

105,916

141,573

Dividends on preferred stock

2,967

2,967

2,967

5,934

5,934

Net income available to common shareholders

$

59,259

$

40,723

$

82,417

$

99,982

$

135,639

Basic earnings per common share

$

0.79

$

0.54

$

1.05

$

1.33

$

1.72

Diluted earnings per common share

$

0.79

$

0.54

$

1.05

$

1.33

$

1.72

AVERAGE BALANCES, INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES (TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS) (UNAUDITED)

For the Quarter Ended

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

Average
Balance

Interest
Income /
 Expense (1)

Yield /
Rate (1)(2)

Average
Balance

Interest
Income /
 Expense (1)

Yield /
Rate (1)(2)

(Dollars in thousands)

Assets:

Securities:

Taxable

$

2,322,024

$

14,695

2.54%

$

2,617,156

$

13,666

2.12%

Tax-exempt

1,608,888

13,465

3.36%

1,581,426

13,240

3.40%

Total securities

3,930,912

28,160

2.87%

4,198,582

26,906

2.60%

Loans, net (3)

13,525,529

123,764

3.67%

13,300,789

114,602

3.49%

Other earning assets

190,029

408

0.86%

385,647

284

0.30%

Total earning assets

$

17,646,470

$

152,332

3.46%

$

17,885,018

$

141,792

3.22%

Allowance for loan and lease losses

(103,211)

(100,342)

Total non-earning assets

2,176,143

2,135,692

Total assets

$

19,719,402

$

19,920,368

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:

Interest-bearing deposits:

Transaction and money market accounts

$

7,987,888

$

3,082

0.15%

$

8,376,766

$

1,324

0.06%

Regular savings

1,169,199

55

0.02%

1,142,854

55

0.02%

Time deposits

1,667,378

2,960

0.71%

1,766,657

3,104

0.71%

Total interest-bearing deposits

10,824,465

6,097

0.23%

11,286,277

4,483

0.16%

Other borrowings

765,886

3,891

2.04%

511,722

3,042

2.41%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

11,590,351

$

9,988

0.35%

$

11,797,999

$

7,525

0.26%

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

Demand deposits

5,366,591

5,228,098

Other liabilities

317,415

233,287

Total liabilities

$

17,274,357

$

17,259,384

Stockholders' equity

2,445,045

2,660,984

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

19,719,402

$

19,920,368

Net interest income

$

142,344

$

134,267

Interest rate spread

3.11%

2.96%

Cost of funds

0.22%

0.18%

Net interest margin

3.24%

3.04%

(1) Income and yields are reported on a taxable equivalent basis using the statutory federal corporate tax rate of 21%.
(2) Rates and yields are annualized and calculated from actual, not rounded amounts in thousands, which appear above.
(3) Nonaccrual loans are included in average loans outstanding.

Disclaimer

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation published this content on 21 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2022 14:33:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION
10:34aATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES : REPORTS SECOND QUARTER RESULTS - Form 8-K
PU
08:14aAtlantic Union Bankshares Earnings Decline, Revenue Rises in Q2
MT
07/06ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES : To Release Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
07/06ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K..
AQ
07/01ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
06/16ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES : Appoints Rilla Delorier to Board of Directors - Form 8-K
PU
06/16ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD ..
AQ
06/16Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation Appoints Rilla Delorier to Board of Directors
CI
06/08Atlantic Union Bankshares Sells Investment Advisory Unit to Cary Street Partners
MT
06/08ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 221 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,9x
Yield 2022 3,29%
Capitalization 2 619 M 2 619 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 1 876
Free-Float 97,9%
Chart ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 34,92 $
Average target price 43,00 $
Spread / Average Target 23,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John C. Asbury President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Michael Gorman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ronald Lee Tillett Chairman
M. Dean Brown Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Maria P. Tedesco Chief Operating Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION-7.29%2 619
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.40%335 900
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-27.49%268 055
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-6.82%222 656
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-7.22%162 076
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-14.15%162 035