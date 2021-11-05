AUB 3Q 2021 Investor Presentation

Certain statements in this presentation may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that include projections, predictions, expectations, or beliefs about future events or results that are not statements of historical fact. Such forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions as of the time they are made, and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often accompanied by words that convey projected future events or outcomes such as "expect," "believe," "estimate," "plan," "project," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "may," "view," "opportunity," "potential," or words of similar meaning or other statements concerning opinions or judgment of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation ("Atlantic Union" or the "Company") and its management about future events. Although the Company believes that its expectations with respect to forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions within the bounds of its existing knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual results, performance, or achievements of, or trends affecting, the Company will not differ materially from any projected future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward- looking statements. Actual future results, performance, achievements or trends may differ materially from historical results or those anticipated depending on a variety of factors, including, but not limited to the effects of or changes in:
changes in interest rates;
general economic and financial market conditions, in the United States generally and particularly in the markets in which the Company operates and which its loans are concentrated, including the effects of declines in real estate values, an increase in unemployment levels and slowdowns in economic growth, including as a result of COVID-19;
the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios and changes therein;
demand for loan products and financial services in the Company's market area;
the Company's ability to manage its growth or implement its growth strategy;
the effectiveness of expense reduction plans;
the introduction of new lines of business or new products and services;
the Company's ability to recruit and retain key employees;
the incremental cost and/or decreased revenues associated with exceeding $10 billion in assets;
real estate values in the Bank's lending area;
an insufficient ACL;
changes in accounting principles;
the Company's liquidity and capital positions;
concentrations of loans secured by real estate, particularly commercial real estate;
the effectiveness of the Company's credit processes and management of the Company's credit risk;
the Company's ability to compete in the market for financial services and increased competition from fintech companies;
technological risks and developments, and cyber threats, attacks, or events;
the potential adverse effects of unusual and infrequently occurring events, such as weather-related disasters, terrorist acts or public health events (such as COVID-19), and of governmental and societal responses thereto; these potential adverse effects may include, without limitation, adverse effects on the ability of the Company's borrowers to satisfy their obligations to the
Company, on the value of collateral securing loans, on the demand for the Company's loans or its other products and services, on supply chains and methods used to distribute products and services, on incidents of cyberattack and fraud, on the Company's liquidity or capital positions, on risks posed by reliance on third-party service providers, on other aspects of the Company's business operations and on financial markets and economic growth;
the effect of steps the Company takes in response to COVID-19, the severity and duration of the pandemic, the uncertainty regarding new variants of COVID-19 that have emerged, the speed and efficacy of vaccine and treatment developments, the impact of loosening or tightening of government restrictions, the pace of recovery when the pandemic subsides and the heightened impact it has on many of the risks described herein;
the discontinuation of LIBOR and its impact on the financial markets, and the Company's ability to manage operational, legal and compliance risks related to the discontinuation of LIBOR and implementation of one or more alternate reference rates,
performance by the Company's counterparties or vendors;
deposit flows;
the availability of financing and the terms thereof;
the level of prepayments on loans and mortgage-backed securities;
legislative or regulatory changes and requirements, including the impact of the CARES Act, as amended by the CAA, and other legislative and regulatory reactions to COVID-19;
potential claims, damages, and fines related to litigation or government actions, including litigation or actions arising from the Company's participation in and administration of programs related to COVID-19, including, among other things, the CARES Act, as amended by the CAA;
the effects of changes in federal, state or local tax laws and regulations;
monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Federal Reserve;
changes to applicable accounting principles and guidelines; and
other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company.
Please refer to the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and comparable "Risk Factors" sections of the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and related disclosures in other filings, which have been filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.
Additional Information
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This presentation contains certain financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP disclosures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. The Company uses the non-GAAP financial measures discussed herein in its analysis of the Company's performance. The Company's management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of results of operations with prior periods and show the effects of significant gains and charges in the periods presented without the impact of items or events that may obscure trends in the Company's underlying performance.
Please see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Disclosures" at the end of this presentation for a reconciliation to the nearest GAAP financial measure.
No Offer or Solicitation
This presentation does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and no offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy shall be made in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.
About Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation
Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (Nasdaq: AUB) is the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank. Atlantic Union Bank has 130 branches and approximately 150 ATMs located throughout Virginia, and in portions of Maryland and North Carolina. Certain non-bank financial services affiliates of Atlantic Union Bank include: Atlantic Union Equipment Finance, Inc., which provides equipment financing; Dixon, Hubard, Feinour & Brown, Inc., which provides investment advisory services; Atlantic Union Financial Consultants, LLC, which provides brokerage services; and Union Insurance Group, LLC, which offers various lines of insurance products.
Our Company
Soundness | Profitability | Growth
Highlights ($bn)
Branch Footprint
$19.9
$13.1
Statewide Virginia footprint of 124
AUB (130)
branches in all major markets
AUB LPO (3)
Assets
Loans
#1 regional bank1 deposit market share in
Virginia
• Strong balance sheet and capital levels
$16.6
$2.9
•Committed to top-tier financial
performance with a highly experienced
management team able to execute change
Deposits
Market Capitalization
Largest Regional Banking Company Headquartered in Virginia
Data as of 9/30/2021, market capitalization as of 10/22/2021
1) Regional bank defined as having less than $50 billion in assets; rank determined by asset size
Attractive
Financial Profile
Solid dividend yield & payout ratio with earnings upside
Our Value
Proposition
Peer-Leading
Performance
Committed to top-tier
performance
Strong Growth Potential
Organic & acquisition opportunities
Leading Regional
Presence
Unique value in
branch footprint across
attractive market
Financial
Strength
Solid balance sheet
& capital levels
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation published this content on 05 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2021 12:07:09 UTC.