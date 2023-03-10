Advanced search
    AUB   US04911A1079

ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION

(AUB)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:42:25 2023-03-10 pm EST
36.08 USD   -0.78%
Atlantic Union Bankshares : Investor Presentation for 1Q 2023

03/10/2023 | 03:25pm EST
Investor Presentation

NYSE: AUB

February - March 2023

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation and statements by the Company's management may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that include, without limitation, statements on slides entitled "Financial Outlook" and "Top-Tier Financial Targets", statements regarding the Company's strategic priorities, outlook on future economic conditions and the impacts of current economic uncertainties, and statements that include, projections, predictions, expectations, or beliefs about future events or results, including the Company's financial targets, or otherwise are not statements of historical fact. Such forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions as of the time they are made, and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, that may cause actual results, performance, achievements, or trends to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements are often characterized by the use of qualified words (and their derivatives) such as "expect," "believe," "estimate," "plan," "project," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "may," "view," "opportunity," "potential," or words of similar meaning or other statements concerning opinions or judgment of the Company and its management about future events. Although the Company believes that its expectations with respect to forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions within the bounds of its existing knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual future results, performance, or achievements of, or trends affecting, the Company will not differ materially from any projected future results, performance, achievements or trends expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Actual future results, performance, achievements or trends may differ materially from historical results or those anticipated depending on a variety of factors, including, but not limited to the effects of or changes in:

• market interest rates and their related impacts on macroeconomic conditions, customer and client behavior, the

• the potential adverse effects of unusual and infrequently occurring events, such as weather-related disasters, terrorist

Company's funding costs and the Company's loan and securities portfolios;

acts, geopolitical conflicts (such as the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine) or public health events (such as

• inflation and its impacts on economic growth and customer and client behavior;

COVID-19), and of governmental and societal responses thereto; these potential adverse effects may include, without

• general economic and financial market conditions, in the United States generally and particularly in the markets in which

limitation, adverse effects on the ability of the Company's borrowers to satisfy their obligations to the Company, on the

the Company operates and which its loans are concentrated, including the effects of declines in real estate values, an

value of collateral securing loans, on the demand for the Company's loans or its other products and services, on supply

increase in unemployment levels and slowdowns in economic growth;

chains and methods used to distribute products and services, on incidents of cyberattack and fraud, on the Company's

• monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the

liquidity or capital positions, on risks posed by reliance on third-party service providers, on other aspects of the

Federal Reserve;

Company's business operations and on financial markets and economic growth;

• the quality or composition of the Company's loan or investment portfolios and changes therein;

• the effect of steps the Company takes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the severity and duration of the

• demand for loan products and financial services in the Company's market areas;

pandemic, the uncertainty regarding new variants of COVID-19 that have emerged, the speed and efficacy of vaccine

• the Company's ability to manage its growth or implement its growth strategy;

and treatment developments, the impact of loosening or tightening of government restrictions, the pace of recovery

• the effectiveness of expense reduction plans;

when the pandemic subsides and the heightened impact it has on many of the risks described herein;

• the introduction of new lines of business or new products and services;

• the discontinuation of LIBOR and its impact on the financial markets, and the Company's ability to manage operational,

• the Company's ability to recruit and retain key employees;

legal and compliance risks related to the discontinuation of LIBOR and implementation of one or more alternate

• real estate values in the Company's lending area;

reference rates;

• an insufficient ACL;

• performance by the Company's counterparties or vendors;

• changes in accounting principles, standards, rules, and interpretations, and the related impact on the Company's

deposit flows;

financial statements;

• the availability of financing and the terms thereof;

• volatility in the ACL resulting from the CECL methodology, either alone or as that may be affected by conditions arising

• the level of prepayments on loans and mortgage-backed securities;

out of the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation, changing interest rates, or other factors;

• legislative or regulatory changes and requirements;

• the Company's liquidity and capital positions;

• potential claims, damages, and fines related to litigation or government actions;

• concentrations of loans secured by real estate, particularly commercial real estate;

• the effects of changes in federal, state or local tax laws and regulations;

• the effectiveness of the Company's credit processes and management of the Company's credit risk;

• any event or development that would cause the Company to conclude that there was an impairment of any asset,

• the Company's ability to compete in the market for financial services and increased competition from fintech companies;

including intangible assets, such as goodwill; and

• technological risks and developments, and cyber threats, attacks, or events;

other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company.

• operational, technological, cultural, regulatory, legal, credit, and other risks associated with the exploration,

consummation and integration of potential future acquisitions, whether involving stock or cash considerations;

Please also refer to such other factors as discussed throughout Part I, Item 1A. "Risk Factors" and Part II, Item 7, "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and related disclosures in other filings, which have been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. All risk factors and uncertainties described herein and therein should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements, and all of the forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by the cautionary statements contained or referred to herein and therein. The actual results or developments anticipated may not be realized or, even if substantially realized, they may not have the expected consequences to or effects on the Company or its businesses or operations. Readers are cautioned not to rely too heavily on the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company does not intend or assume any obligation to update, revise or clarify any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Additional Information

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation contains certain financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures are a supplement to GAAP, which is used to prepare the Company's financial statements, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the Company's non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures of other companies. The Company uses the non-GAAP financial measures discussed herein in its analysis of the Company's performance. The Company's management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of results of operations with prior periods and show the effects of significant gains and charges in the periods presented without the impact of items or events that may obscure trends in the Company's underlying performance.

Please see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Disclosures" at the end of this presentation for a reconciliation to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

No Offer or Solicitation

This presentation does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and no offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy shall be made in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation

Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE: AUB) is the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank. Atlantic Union Bank has 114 branches and approximately 130 ATMs located throughout Virginia, and in portions of Maryland and North Carolina. Certain non-bank financial services affiliates of Atlantic Union Bank include: Atlantic Union Equipment Finance, Inc., which provides equipment financing; Atlantic Union Financial Consultants, LLC, which provides brokerage services; and Union Insurance Group, LLC, which offers various lines of insurance products.

On January 18, 2023, the Company completed the transfer of the listing of its common stock and its depositary shares, each representing a 1/400th interest in a share of the Company's 6.875% Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A, from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC to the New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker symbols of "AUB" and "AUB.PRA", respectively.

Our Company

Soundness | Profitability | Growth

Highlights ($bn)

Branch/Office Footprint

AUB (114)

$20.5

$14.4

Assets

Loans

$15.9

$2.9

Deposits

Market Capitalization

  • Statewide Virginia footprint of 109 branches in all major markets
  • #1 regional bank1 deposit market share in Virginia
  • Strong balance sheet and capital levels
  • Committed to top-tierfinancial performance with a highly experienced management team able to execute change

AUB LPO (3)

AUB Equipment Finance Headquarters (1)

Largest Regional Banking Company Headquartered in Virginia

Data as of 12/31/2022, market capitalization as of 1/27/2023

  1. Regional bank defined as having less than $100 billion in assets; rank determined by asset size; data per S&P Global Market Intelligence

A Transformation Story

From Virginia Community Bank to Virginia's Bank and More

Virginia's Bank

The Atlantic Union "Moat" - Stronger than Ever

Virginia's first and only statewide, independent bank in over 20 years

Scarcity value - franchise difficult to replicate

The alternative to large competitors

"Crown jewel" deposit base - 57% transaction accounts1

Organic growth model + effective consolidator

Dense, compact and contiguous ~$20B bank1

Larger Bank Executive Leadership

Talent Magnet

Knows the "seams" of the large institutions & how to compete against them

Extensive hiring from larger institutions at all levels

Makes tough decisions - think differently, challenge, escape the past

We know the people we hire and rarely use recruiters

Does what we say we will do

Client facing market leaders and bankers hired from the markets they serve

"Soundness, profitability & growth in that order of priority" | Our philosophy for how we run our company

(1) As of December 31, 2022

Disclaimer

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation published this content on 10 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2023 20:24:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 786 M - -
Net income 2023 260 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,5x
Yield 2023 3,34%
Capitalization 2 717 M 2 717 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,46x
Capi. / Sales 2024 3,37x
Nbr of Employees 1 877
Free-Float 97,9%
Managers and Directors
John C. Asbury President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Michael Gorman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ronald Lee Tillett Chairman
Matthew Linderman Chief Information Officer
Maria P. Tedesco Chief Operating Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION9.96%2 717
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.2.76%383 637
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-7.79%244 437
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.99%214 907
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.23%159 633
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY6.18%156 042