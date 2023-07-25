Merger Investor Presentation
NYSE: AUB
July 25, 2023
Caution About Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this presentation constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the outlook and expectations of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation ("Atlantic Union or AUB") and American National Bankshares Inc. ("American National or AMNB") with respect to the proposed transaction, the strategic benefits and financial benefits of the proposed transaction, including the expected impact of the proposed transaction on the combined company's future financial performance (including anticipated accretion to earnings per share, the tangible book value earn-back period and other operating and return metrics), the timing of the closing of the proposed transaction, the ability to successfully integrate the combined businesses, and statements on the slides entitled "Key Transaction Assumptions" and "Estimated Pro Forma Financial Metrics." Such statements are often characterized by the use of qualified words (and their derivatives) such as "may," "will," "anticipate," "could," "should," "would," "believe," "contemplate," "expect," "estimate," "continue," "plan," "project" and "intend," as well as words of similar meaning or other statements concerning opinions or judgment of Atlantic Union or American National or their management about future events. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as of the time they are made and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence, which could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and assumptions, include, among others, the following:
- the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the right of one or both of the parties to terminate the merger agreement;
- the failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals (and the risk that such approvals may result in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the proposed transaction) and the approval by American National shareholders, on a timely basis or at all;
- the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction, including anticipated cost savings and strategic gains, are not realized when expected or at all;
- the possibility that the integration of the two companies may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected;
- the impact of purchase accounting with respect to the proposed transaction, or any change in the assumptions used regarding the assets acquired and liabilities assumed to determine their fair value and credit marks;
- the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Atlantic Union or American National;
- the possibility that the proposed transaction may be more expensive or take longer to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events;
- diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities;
- potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the announcement or completion of the proposed transaction;
- changes in Atlantic Union's or American National's share price before closing;
- risks relating to the potential dilutive effect of shares of Atlantic Union's common stock to be issued in the proposed transaction;
- other factors that may affect future results of Atlantic Union or American National including changes in asset quality and credit risk; the inability to sustain revenue and earnings growth; changes in interest rates; deposit flows; inflation; customer borrowing, repayment, investment and deposit practices; the impact, extent and timing of technological changes; capital management activities; and other actions of the Federal Reserve Board and legislative and regulatory actions and reforms.
Although each of Atlantic Union and American National believes that its expectations with respect to forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions within the bounds of its existing knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual results of Atlantic Union or American National will not differ materially from any projected future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described above can be found in Atlantic Union's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other documents subsequently filed by Atlantic Union with the Securities Exchange Commission ("SEC"), and in American National's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other documents subsequently filed by American National with the SEC. The actual results anticipated may not be realized or, even if substantially realized, they may not have the expected consequences to or effects on Atlantic Union, American National or their respective businesses or operations. Investors are cautioned not to rely too heavily on any such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and Atlantic Union and American National undertake no obligation to update or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Additional Information
Important Additional Information and Where to Find It
In connection with the proposed transaction, Atlantic Union intends to file with the SEC a Registration Statement on Form S-4 ("Registration Statement") that will include a Proxy Statement of American National and a Prospectus of Atlantic Union ("Proxy Statement/Prospectus"), and each of Atlantic Union and American National may file with the SEC other relevant documents concerning the proposed transaction. A definitive Proxy Statement/Prospectus will be sent to the shareholders of American National to seek their approval of the proposed transaction. Before making any voting or investment decision, investors and shareholders of American National are urged to read the Registration Statement and Proxy Statement/Prospectus regarding the proposed transaction when they become available and any other relevant documents filed with the SEC, as well as any amendments or supplements to those documents, because they will contain important information about Atlantic Union, American National and the proposed transaction and related matters.
This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval with respect to the proposed transaction between Atlantic Union and American National. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and no offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy shall be made in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.
A copy of the Registration Statement, Proxy Statement/Prospectus, as well as other filings containing information about Atlantic Union and American National, may be obtained, free of charge, at the SEC's website (http://www.sec.gov) when they are filed. You will also be able to obtain these documents, when they are filed, free of charge,
from Atlantic Union by accessing Atlantic Union's website at https://investors.atlanticunionbank.com or from American National by accessing American National's website at https://amnb.com/investors. Copies of the Registration Statement, Proxy Statement/Prospectus and the filings with the SEC that will be incorporated by reference therein can also be obtained, without charge, by directing a request to Atlantic Union Investor Relations, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation, 4300 Cox Road, Richmond, Virginia 23060, or by calling 804.448.0937, or to American National by directing a request to American National Investor Relations, American National Bankshares Inc., 628 Main Street, Danville, Virginia, 24541, or by calling 434.792.5111. The information on Atlantic Union's and American National's websites is not, and shall not be deemed to be, a part of this communication or incorporated into other filings either company makes with the SEC.
Participants in the Solicitation
Atlantic Union, American National and certain of their respective directors, executive officers and employees may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies in respect of the proposed transaction. Information regarding Atlantic Union's directors and executive officers is available in its definitive proxy statement, which was filed with the SEC on March 21, 2023, and the other documents filed with the SEC. Information regarding American National's directors and executive officers is available in its definitive proxy statement, which was filed with the SEC on April 6, 2023, and the other documents filed with the SEC. Information regarding the persons who may, under the rules of the SEC, be deemed participants in the proxy solicitation and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be contained in the Registration Statement, Proxy Statement/Prospectus and other relevant materials to be filed with the SEC, when they become available. Free copies of these documents may be obtained as described in the preceding paragraph.
The Transaction Will Enhance Our Shareholder Value Proposition
Shareholder
American National Bank Impact
Value Proposition
Leading Regional Presence
• Increases scale and density in our key markets of operation and
Dense, uniquely valuable presence
enhances our presence in key North Carolina growth markets
across attractive markets
Financial Strength
• Enhances profitability and further fortifies the balance sheet,
Solid balance sheet & capital levels
including a proven track record of conservative credit culture
Strong Growth Potential
• Low loan-to-deposit ratio and low cost of funds
• Increased presence in key Virginia markets, and expanded
Organic & acquisition opportunities
presence in North Carolina growth markets, enhances additional
future growth across franchise
Peer-Leading Performance
• Provides scale and efficiencies, and strengthens our market
Committed to top-tier financial
position in key markets, positioning us well versus peers
performance
Attractive Financial Profile
• Accretive to earnings, Return on Assets, Return on Tangible
Solid dividend yield & payout ratio with
Common Equity, and Efficiency Ratio
earnings upside
Transaction Highlights
Strategically
Compelling
Builds Upon
Strengths
Financially
Attractive¹
Lower Execution
Risk
- Solidifies position as Virginia's preeminent bank with ~$24 billion in pro forma assets
- Enhances scarcity value by adding a high-quality Virginia based franchise in key strategic markets
- Expansion of North Carolina presence establishes critical mass with an opportunity to enhance further
- Compatible cultures, community focus and decades long relationship between companies
- Adds density in key Southwest Virginia markets
- Adds over $2.3 billion of low cost deposits (1.02% cost of deposits in 2Q23)
- Low loan-to-deposit ratio of 85% supports future growth prospects across franchise
- Meets stated financial metrics goals for M&A
- ~19% EPS accretion / ~5% excluding interest rate marks
- Improves profitability metrics and has a manageable tangible book value earnback of three years²
- IRR of 18%
- Experienced acquisition team with a track record of successful integrations
- Strong understanding of markets and credit culture
- In-marketand adjacent market transactions
