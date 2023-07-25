Caution About Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this presentation constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the outlook and expectations of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation ("Atlantic Union or AUB") and American National Bankshares Inc. ("American National or AMNB") with respect to the proposed transaction, the strategic benefits and financial benefits of the proposed transaction, including the expected impact of the proposed transaction on the combined company's future financial performance (including anticipated accretion to earnings per share, the tangible book value earn-back period and other operating and return metrics), the timing of the closing of the proposed transaction, the ability to successfully integrate the combined businesses, and statements on the slides entitled "Key Transaction Assumptions" and "Estimated Pro Forma Financial Metrics." Such statements are often characterized by the use of qualified words (and their derivatives) such as "may," "will," "anticipate," "could," "should," "would," "believe," "contemplate," "expect," "estimate," "continue," "plan," "project" and "intend," as well as words of similar meaning or other statements concerning opinions or judgment of Atlantic Union or American National or their management about future events. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as of the time they are made and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence, which could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and assumptions, include, among others, the following:

the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the right of one or both of the parties to terminate the merger agreement;

the failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals (and the risk that such approvals may result in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the proposed transaction) and the approval by American National shareholders, on a timely basis or at all;

the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction, including anticipated cost savings and strategic gains, are not realized when expected or at all;

the possibility that the integration of the two companies may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected;

the impact of purchase accounting with respect to the proposed transaction, or any change in the assumptions used regarding the assets acquired and liabilities assumed to determine their fair value and credit marks;

the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Atlantic Union or American National;

the possibility that the proposed transaction may be more expensive or take longer to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events;

diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities;

potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the announcement or completion of the proposed transaction;

changes in Atlantic Union's or American National's share price before closing;

risks relating to the potential dilutive effect of shares of Atlantic Union's common stock to be issued in the proposed transaction;

other factors that may affect future results of Atlantic Union or American National including changes in asset quality and credit risk; the inability to sustain revenue and earnings growth; changes in interest rates; deposit flows; inflation; customer borrowing, repayment, investment and deposit practices; the impact, extent and timing of technological changes; capital management activities; and other actions of the Federal Reserve Board and legislative and regulatory actions and reforms.

Although each of Atlantic Union and American National believes that its expectations with respect to forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions within the bounds of its existing knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual results of Atlantic Union or American National will not differ materially from any projected future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described above can be found in Atlantic Union's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other documents subsequently filed by Atlantic Union with the Securities Exchange Commission ("SEC"), and in American National's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other documents subsequently filed by American National with the SEC. The actual results anticipated may not be realized or, even if substantially realized, they may not have the expected consequences to or effects on Atlantic Union, American National or their respective businesses or operations. Investors are cautioned not to rely too heavily on any such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and Atlantic Union and American National undertake no obligation to update or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

