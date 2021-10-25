Log in
    AUB   US04911A1079

ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION

(AUB)
Atlantic Union Bankshares : Q3 2021 Earnings Supplement

10/25/2021 | 07:44am EDT
3rd Quarter FY2021

Earnings

Presentation

Nasdaq: AUB

October 25, 2021

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this presentation may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that include, projections, predictions, expectations, or beliefs about future events or results that are not statements of historical fact. Such forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions as of the time they are made, and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often accompanied by words that convey projected future events or outcomes such as "expect," "believe," "estimate," "plan," "project," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "may," "view," "opportunity," "potential," or words of similar meaning or other statements concerning opinions or judgment of the Company and its management about future events. Although the Company believes that its expectations with respect to forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions within the bounds of its existing knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual results, performance, or achievements of, or trends affecting, the Company will not differ materially from any projected future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Actual future results, performance, achievements or trends may differ materially from historical results or those anticipated depending on a variety of factors, including, but not limited to the effects of or changes in:

  • changes in interest rates;
  • general economic and financial market conditions, in the United States generally and particularly in the markets in which the Company operates and which its loans are concentrated, including the effects of declines in real estate values, an increase in unemployment levels and slowdowns in economic growth, including as a result of COVID-19;
  • the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios and changes therein;
  • demand for loan products and financial services in the Company's market area;
  • the Company's ability to manage its growth or implement its growth strategy;
  • the effectiveness of expense reduction plans;
  • the introduction of new lines of business or new products and services;
  • the Company's ability to recruit and retain key employees;
  • the incremental cost and/or decreased revenues associated with exceeding $10 billion in assets;
  • real estate values in the Bank's lending area;
  • an insufficient ACL;
  • changes in accounting principles;
  • the Company's liquidity and capital positions;
  • concentrations of loans secured by real estate, particularly commercial real estate;
  • the effectiveness of the Company's credit processes and management of the Company's credit risk;
  • the Company's ability to compete in the market for financial services and increased competition from fintech companies;
  • technological risks and developments, and cyber threats, attacks, or events;
  • the potential adverse effects of unusual and infrequently occurring events, such as weather-

related disasters, terrorist acts or public health events (such as COVID-19), and of governmental and societal responses thereto; these potential adverse effects may include, without limitation, adverse effects on the ability of the Company's borrowers to satisfy their obligations to the Company, on the value of collateral securing loans, on the demand for the Company's loans or its other products and services, on supply chains and methods used to distribute products and services, on incidents of cyberattack and fraud, on the Company's liquidity or capital positions, on risks posed by reliance on third-party service providers, on other aspects of the Company's business operations and on financial markets and economic growth;

  • the effect of steps the Company takes in response to COVID-19, the severity and duration of the pandemic, the uncertainty regarding new variants of COVID-19 that have emerged, the speed and efficacy of vaccine and treatment developments, the impact of loosening or tightening of government restrictions, the pace of recovery when the pandemic subsides and the heightened impact it has on many of the risks described herein;
  • the discontinuation of LIBOR and its impact on the financial markets, and the Company's ability to manage operational, legal and compliance risks related to the discontinuation of LIBOR and implementation of one or more alternate reference rates,
  • performance by the Company's counterparties or vendors;
  • deposit flows;
  • the availability of financing and the terms thereof;
  • the level of prepayments on loans and mortgage-backed securities;
  • legislative or regulatory changes and requirements, including the impact of the CARES Act, as amended by the CAA, and other legislative and regulatory reactions to COVID-19;
  • potential claims, damages, and fines related to litigation or government actions, including litigation or actions arising from the Company's participation in and administration of programs related to COVID-19, including, among other things, the CARES Act, as amended by the CAA;
  • the effects of changes in federal, state or local tax laws and regulations;
  • monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Federal Reserve;
  • changes to applicable accounting principles and guidelines; and
  • other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company.

Please refer to the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10 K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and related disclosures in other filings, which have been filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. All of the forward-looking statements made in this presentation are expressly qualified by the cautionary statements contained or referred to herein. The actual results or developments anticipated may not be realized or, even if substantially realized, they may not have the expected consequences to or effects on the Company or its businesses or operations. Readers are cautioned not to rely too heavily on the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update, revise or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

2

Additional Information

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation contains certain financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP disclosures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. The Company uses the non-GAAP financial measures discussed herein in its analysis of the Company's performance. The Company's management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of results of operations with prior periods and show the effects of significant gains and charges in the periods presented without the impact of items or events that may obscure trends in the Company's underlying performance.

Please see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Disclosures" at the end of this presentation for a reconciliation to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

No Offer or Solicitation

This presentation does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and no offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy shall be made in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation

Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (Nasdaq: AUB) is the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank. Atlantic Union Bank has 130 branches and approximately 150 ATMs located throughout Virginia, and in portions of Maryland and North Carolina. Certain non-bank financial services affiliates of Atlantic Union Bank include: Atlantic Union Equipment Finance, Inc., which provides equipment financing; Dixon, Hubard, Feinour & Brown, Inc., which provides investment advisory services; Atlantic Union Financial Consultants, LLC, which provides brokerage services; and Union Insurance Group, LLC, which offers various lines of insurance products.

3

Our Company

Data as of 9/30/2021, market capitalization as of 10/21/2021

Soundness1) Regional bank defined as having less than $50 billion in assets; rank deteProfitabilitymined by sset s ze

Highlights ($bn)

Branch Footprint

4

Growth

Assets $19.9

Loans $13.1

Deposits $16.6

Market Capitalization $2.9

  • Largest regional banking company headquartered in Virginia with a statewide Virginia footprint of 124 branches in all major markets
  • #1 regional bank1 deposit market share in Virginia
  • Positioned for growth with organic and acquisition opportunities
  • Strong balance sheet and capital levels
  • Committed to top-tier financial performance with a highly experienced management team able to execute change

AUB(130) AUB LPO (3)

Data as of 9/30/2021, market capitalization as of 10/22/2021

1) Regional bank defined as having less than $50 billion in assets; rank determined by asset size

Our Value Proposition

Shareholder

SOLID DIVIDEND YIELD

  • PAYOUT RATIO WITH EARNINGS UPSIDE

Opportunity

COMMITTED TO TOP-TIER

PERFORMANCE

Scale

LARGEST VA REGIONAL BANK

UNIQUE VALUE IN BRANCH

FOOTPRINT

Strength

BALANCE SHEET & CAPITAL LEVELS

Growth

ORGANIC & ACQUISITION

OPPORTUNITIES

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation published this content on 25 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2021 11:43:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 648 M - -
Net income 2021 251 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,4x
Yield 2021 2,86%
Capitalization 2 838 M 2 838 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,38x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,47x
Nbr of Employees 1 879
Free-Float 98,1%
