Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AUB   US04911A1079

ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION

(AUB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Atlantic Union Bankshares : To Release Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results - Form 8-K

01/06/2022 | 08:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation To Release Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results

Richmond, Va., January 6, 2022 - Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (the "Company") today announced that it will release fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25, 2022.

Following the release, the Company will host a conference call and webcast for analysts at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, January 25, 2022.

Management will conduct a conference call and listen-only webcast with accompanying slides, which can be found at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/93uvghah

To participate in the call, please use one of the following telephone numbers.

Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (866) 220-4170

Participant International Dial-In Number: (864) 663-5235

The conference ID is: 3699316

A replay of the webcast, and the accompanying slides, will be available on the Company's website for 90 days at: https://investors.atlanticunionbank.com/.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation

Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (Nasdaq: AUB) is the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank. Atlantic Union Bank has 130 branches and approximately 150 ATMs located throughout Virginia, and in portions of Maryland and North Carolina. Certain non-bank financial services affiliates of Atlantic Union Bank include: Atlantic Union Equipment Finance, Inc., which provides equipment financing; Dixon, Hubard, Feinour & Brown, Inc., which provides investment advisory services; Atlantic Union Financial Consultants, LLC, which provides brokerage services; and Union Insurance Group, LLC, which offers various lines of insurance products.

###

Contact:

Bill Cimino, Senior Vice President and Director of Investor Relations 804.448.0937

Disclaimer

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation published this content on 06 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2022 13:07:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION
08:08aATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES : To Release Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results - Form ..
PU
08:06aATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K..
AQ
08:02aAtlantic Union Bankshares Corporation To Release Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Re..
GL
2021Piper Sandler Upgrades Atlantic Union Bankshares to Overweight From Neutral, Adjusts Pr..
MT
2021Atlantic Union Bankshares to Seek Acquisitions
CI
2021Atlantic Union Bankshares Board Approves $100 Million Repurchase Program
MT
2021ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES : Announces $100 million Share Repurchase Authorization - Form 8..
PU
2021ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K..
AQ
2021Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation Announces $100 million Share Repurchase Authoriza..
GL
2021Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation announces an Equity Buyback for $100 million wort..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 681 M - -
Net income 2021 254 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,0x
Yield 2021 2,76%
Capitalization 2 985 M 2 985 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,38x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,44x
Nbr of Employees 1 879
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 39,45 $
Average target price 41,14 $
Spread / Average Target 4,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John C. Asbury President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Michael Gorman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ronald Lee Tillett Chairman
M. Dean Brown Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Daniel I. Hansen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION5.07%2 985
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.5.99%484 013
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION6.05%386 125
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.73%249 859
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY8.98%208 492
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.0.70%195 356