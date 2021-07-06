Log in
    AUB   US04911A1079

ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION

(AUB)
Atlantic Union Bankshares : To Release Second Quarter 2021 Results (Form 8-K)

07/06/2021 | 08:34am EDT
Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation To Release Second Quarter 2021 Results

Richmond, Va., July 6, 2021 - Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (the 'Company') today announced that it will release second quarter 2021 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22, 2021.

Following the release, the Company will host a conference call and webcast for analysts at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, July 22, 2021.

Management will conduct a conference call and listen-only webcast with accompanying slides, which can be found at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/e3ix8xvr

To participate in the call, please use one of the following telephone numbers.

Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (866) 220-4170

Participant International Dial-In Number: (864) 663-5235

The conference ID is: 2240959

A replay of the webcast, and the accompanying slides, will be available on the Company's website for 90 days at: https://investors.atlanticunionbank.com/.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation

Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (Nasdaq: AUB) is the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank. Atlantic Union Bank has 129 branches and approximately 150 ATMs located throughout Virginia, and in portions of Maryland and North Carolina. Certain non-bank financial services affiliates of Atlantic Union Bank include: Atlantic Union Equipment Finance, Inc., which provides equipment financing; Old Dominion Capital Management, Inc., and its subsidiary, Outfitter Advisors, Ltd., and Dixon, Hubard, Feinour & Brown, Inc., which provide investment advisory services; Atlantic Union Financial Consultants, LLC, which provides brokerage services; and Union Insurance Group, LLC, which offers various lines of insurance products.

Contact:

Bill Cimino, Senior Vice President and Director of Investor Relations 804.448.0937

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation published this content on 06 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2021 12:33:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 687 M - -
Net income 2021 219 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,9x
Yield 2021 2,82%
Capitalization 2 860 M 2 860 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,16x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,29x
Nbr of Employees 1 879
Free-Float 98,2%
Managers and Directors
John C. Asbury President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Michael Gorman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ronald Lee Tillett Chairman
M. Dean Brown Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
W. Tayloe Murphy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION9.90%2 942
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.22.79%466 329
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION35.76%356 655
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-8.75%274 557
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.20.46%221 271
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.90%202 066