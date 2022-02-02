Log in
    AY   GB00BLP5YB54

ATLANTICA SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE PLC

(AY)
Atlantica Awarded Bronze Class Recognition in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook

02/02/2022 | 04:28am EST
February 2nd, 2022 – Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ: AY) has been awarded the Bronze Class distinction in the S&P Global 2022 Sustainability Yearbook. Only two U.S. listed companies received a medal distinction within the electric utilities industry.

S&P Global assessed 7,554 companies across 61 industries before issuing its 2022 Sustainability Yearbook. The annual study, that evaluates environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance, awards Bronze Class to companies with a score within a 5% to 10% of its industry top-performing company. The evaluation assesses aspects such as corporate governance, climate strategy, electricity generation, operational eco-efficiency, and health and safety indicators among other parameters.

Santiago Seage, Atlantica´s CEO said: “We are proud to be included in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook for the first time.”

About S&P Global

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) is a provider of credit ratings, benchmarks and analytics in the global capital and commodity markets, offering ESG solutions, deep data and insights on critical business factors. S&P divisions include S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Dow Jones Indices and S&P Global Platts.

About Atlantica

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc is a sustainable infrastructure company that owns a diversified portfolio of contracted renewable energy, storage, efficient natural gas, transmission lines and water assets in North & South America, and certain markets in EMEA (www.atlantica.com).


Chief Financial Officer

Francisco Martinez-Davis

E ir@atlantica.com

                  		Investor Relations & Communication

Leire Perez

E ir@atlantica.com

T +44 20 3499 0465                                   

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 192 M - -
Net income 2021 8,07 M - -
Net Debt 2021 5 417 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -533x
Yield 2021 5,33%
Capitalization 3 624 M 3 624 M -
EV / Sales 2021 7,59x
EV / Sales 2022 7,27x
Nbr of Employees 456
Free-Float 55,5%
Chart ATLANTICA SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE PLC
Duration : Period :
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATLANTICA SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 32,51 $
Average target price 40,63 $
Spread / Average Target 25,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Santiago Seage Medela Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Francisco Martinez-Davis Chief Financial Officer
Michael D. Woollcombe Chairman
Irene M. Hernandez Chief Compliance Officer & General Counsel
William Elias Aziz Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATLANTICA SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-9.09%3 624
ENERGY ABSOLUTE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-4.69%10 007
CONTACT ENERGY LIMITED-3.09%4 007
ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-14.65%3 821
BORALEX INC.-4.70%2 664
GUNKUL ENGINEERING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED28.57%1 842