Flexible Investment PlanProject debt is fully repaid progressively before the end of PPA or the regulation period. 2 tranches of project debt representing approximately 5% of the total as of September 2023 have mini-perm structures with maturities in 2027 and 2028.

The senior management team will also hold meetings with investors on November 12 to 14 at the EEI Financial Conference in Arizona, on November 30 at the BofA Securities 2023 Renewables Conference in New York, on December 6 at the Morgan Stanley Clean Tech Symposium in New York, and on December 7 at the Wells Fargo Annual Midstream and Utilities Symposium in New York.

In order to access the conference call participants should dial: +1-646-664-1960 (US), +44 (0) 20-3936-2999 (UK) or +1-613-699-6539 (Canada), followed by the confirmation code 083110. Atlantica advises participants to access the conference call at least 15 minutes in advance.

Atlantica's CEO, Santiago Seage and CFO, Francisco Martinez-Davis, will hold a conference call and a webcast on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at 8:00 am (New York time).

The Company expects to achieve an Adjusted EBITDA modestly below the low end of its guidance, which was $790 million, mainly due to the outage at Kaxu, where Atlantica owns a 51% equity stake, and other factors including lower wind resource in the US.

Atlantica continues to expect closing the year 2023 with CAFD in the lower end of the guidance provided in March 2023, which is between $235 million and $260 million.

The first sizeable corporate debt maturity is in 2025 for $113 million, excluding $40 million which correspond to the RCF.

Project debt has fixed rates or is hedged for the life of the project finance.

As of September 30, 2023, 96% of the Company's corporate debt and 92% of its project debt has either fixed rates or is hedged.

Atlantica does not have complex financing structures. The Company has no partnerships where the partner has preferred distribution rights.

Project debt is fully repaid progressively before the end of the PPA or the regulatory period 10 .

9 Net corporate debt / CAFD before corporate debt service ratio is calculated as net corporate debt divided by midpoint 2023 CAFD guidance before corporate debt service. CAFD before corporate debt service is calculated as CAFD plus corporate debt interest paid by Atlantica. If the ratio was calculated using last twelve months CAFD before corporate debt service instead of midpoint 2023 CAFD guidance before corporate debt service, the ratio would be 3.5x.

7 Net project debt is calculated as long-term project debt plus short-term project debt minus cash and cash equivalents at the consolidated project level.

Atlantica has always maintained a prudent financing strategy. Project debt financing continues to be a key principle for the Company. As of September 30, 2023 more than 80% of Atlantica's consolidated debt was non-recourse self-amortizing project debt in ring-fenced subsidiaries.

As of September 30, 2023, net project debt 7 was $3.9 billion, which remained stable compared with $4.0 billion as of December 31, 2022, while net corporate debt 8 was $998.6 million, compared with $956.4 million as of December 31, 2022. As of September 30, 2023, the net corporate debt / CAFD before corporate debt service ratio 9 was 3.4x.

As of September 30, 2023, cash at Atlantica's corporate level was $48.0 million, compared with $60.8 million as of December 31, 2022. Additionally, as of September 30, 2023, the Company had $393.1 million available under its Revolving Credit Facility and therefore a total corporate liquidity of $441.1 million, compared with $445.9 million as of December 31, 2022.

Additionally, our partner in Monterrey initiated a process to sell its 70% stake in the asset. Such process is well advanced and, as part of it, we intend to sell our interest as well under the same terms. The net proceeds to Atlantica are expected to be in the range of $46 to $53 million, after tax. The transaction is subject to certain conditions precedent and final transaction closing.

Atlantica is proactively managing its investments. The Company has committed or earmarked between $100 and $120 million for the year 2023. For the year 2024, Atlantica has already committed or earmarked investments between $150 and $180 million in development and construction.

Coso Batteries 2 is our second battery storage project co-located with our geothermal asset in California. It is a standalone battery storage project of 80 MWh (4 hours) capacity which is currently under advanced development. Our investment is expected to be in the range of $35 to $45 million, with COD expected in 2025. We expect the asset to benefit from synergies with Coso Batteries 1 and the geothermal plant.

In October 2023, Atlantica entered into two 15-year PPAs with an investment grade utility for Coso Batteries 1 and Coso Batteries 2. Each of the contracts is a tolling agreement under which the assets will receive fixed monthly payments adjusted by the financial settlement of CAISO's Day-Ahead market.

On November 8, 2023, the Board of Directors of Atlantica approved a dividend of $0.445 per share. This dividend is expected to be paid on December 15, 2023 to shareholders of record as of November 30, 2023.

In our efficient natural gas and heat segment availability decreased mostly due to a scheduled major overhaul, which did not impact revenue. In our transmission lines and water segments, where revenue is based on availability, we maintained very high availability levels.

Production in the renewable energy portfolio increased by 5.5% for the first nine months of 2023 compared with the first nine months of 2022 mainly due to the increase in production in our solar assets in Spain, where solar radiation was higher, and to the contribution from the recently consolidated assets and those that have entered into operation recently. Production also increased in our U.S. solar assets mainly due to higher availability of Solana. On the other hand, production in our wind assets in the U.S. decreased due to lower wind resource in the first nine months of 2023. Production also decreased in Kaxu due to a scheduled major turbine overhaul which took longer than expected and a subsequent unscheduled outage. We expect a portion of the damage and losses from the business interruption to be covered by our insurance.

5 Includes 43 MW corresponding to our 30% share in Monterrey and 55MWt corresponding to thermal capacity from Calgary District Heating.

4 Includes 49% of Vento II wind portfolio production since its acquisition. Includes curtailment in wind assets for which we receive compensation.

3 Represents total installed capacity in assets owned or consolidated for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, regardless of our percentage of ownership in each of the assets except for Vento II for which we have included our 49% interest.

2 CAFD per share is calculated by dividing CAFD for the period by the weighted average number of shares for the period.

1 Compared to the first nine months of 2022, excluding $4.1 million from the sale of part of our equity interest in our development company in Colombia to a partner in the first quarter of 2023.

November 8, 2023 - Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ: AY) ("Atlantica" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the first nine months of 2023. Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA for the first nine months of 2023 remained stable at $858.6 million and $627.3 million respectively compared to $858.4 million and $630.6 million respectively for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022. CAFD was $184.2 million, a 0.6% rise on a comparable basis compared with $179.0 million in the first nine months of 2022 excluding $4.1 million from the sale of part of our equity interest in our development company in Colombia to a partner in the first quarter of 2023. Year-over-year, CAFD increased 2.9% in the first nine months of 2023 compared to the same period of the previous year. CAFD per share 2 was $1.59, representing a 1.1% decrease compared to the same period of the previous year without the effect of the sale previously described and a 1.2% increase year-over-year.

Quarterly dividend of $0.445 per share approved by the Board of Directors.

Cash available for distribution ("CAFD") in the first nine months of 2023 was $184.2 million, an increase of 0.6% on a comparable basis 1 (2.9% growth year-over-year).

Net profit for the first nine months of 2023 attributable to the Company was $46.1 million, compared with a net loss of $9.5 million in the first nine months of 2022.

Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA for the first nine months of 2023 remained stable at $858.6 million and $627.3, respectively, compared to $858.4 million and $630.6 million in the nine months of 2022.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, all statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including, without limitation, those regarding our future financial position and results of operations, our strategy, plans, objectives, goals and targets, future developments in the markets in which we operate or are seeking to operate or anticipated regulatory changes in the markets in which we operate or intend to operate. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "should" or "will" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions or terminology.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are not guarantees of future performance and are based on numerous assumptions. Our actual results of operations, financial condition and the development of events may differ materially from (and be more negative than) those made in, or suggested by, the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances.

Investors should read the section entitled "Item 3.D-Risk Factors" and the description of our segments and business sectors in the section entitled "Item 4.B. Information on the Company-Business Overview," each in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), for a more complete discussion of the risks and factors that could affect us.

Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: our financing strategy; our investment plan, including our committed or earmarked investments for 2023 and 2024; cash available for distribution ("CAFD") estimates; Net corporate debt / CAFD before corporate debt service based on CAFD estimates; the use of non-GAAP measures as a useful predicting tool for investors; our plans to sell certain assets and the expected closing; coverage of certain damages and losses by our insurance; and various other factors, including those factors discussed under "Item 3.D-Risk Factors" and "Item 5.A-Operating Results" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the SEC.

The 2023 CAFD and 2023 Adjusted EBITDA referred to in section "2023 Guidance" are estimates as of November 7, 2023. These estimates are based on assumptions believed to be reasonable as of the date Atlantica published its third quarter 2023 Financial Results. Atlantica disclaims any current intention to update such guidance, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release also includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, CAFD and CAFD per share. Non-GAAP financial measures are not measurements of our performance or liquidity under IFRS as issued by IASB and should not be considered alternatives to operating profit or profit for the period or net cash provided by operating activities or any other performance measures derived in accordance with IFRS as issued by the IASB or any other generally accepted accounting principles or as alternatives to cash flow from operating, investing or financing activities. Please refer to the appendix of this press release for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. Also, please refer to the following paragraphs in this section for an explanation of the reasons why management believes the use of non-GAAP financial measures (including CAFD, CAFD per share and Adjusted EBITDA) in this press release provides useful information to investors.

We present non-GAAP financial measures because we believe that they and other similar measures are widely used by certain investors, securities analysts and other interested parties as supplemental measures of performance and liquidity. The non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures employed by other companies and may have limitations as analytical tools. These measures may not be fit for isolated consideration or as a substitute for analysis of our operating results as reported under IFRS as issued by the IASB. Non-GAAP financial measures and ratios are not measurements of our performance or liquidity under IFRS as issued by the IASB. Thus, they should not be considered as alternatives to operating profit, profit for the period, any other performance measures derived in accordance with IFRS as issued by the IASB, any other generally accepted accounting principles or as alternatives to cash flow from operating, investing or financing activities. Some of the limitations of these non-GAAP measures are:





• they do not reflect our cash expenditures, future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

• they do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;

• they may not reflect the significant interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary, to service interest or principal payments, on our debts;

• although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often need to be replaced in the future and Adjusted EBITDA, CAFD and CAFD per share do not reflect any cash requirements that would be required for such replacements;

• some of the exceptional items that we eliminate in calculating Adjusted EBITDA reflect cash payments that were made, or will be made in the future; and

• the fact that other companies in our industry may calculate Adjusted EBITDA, CAFD and CAFD per share differently than we do, which limits their usefulness as comparative measures.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as profit/(loss) for the period attributable to the Company, after previously adding back loss/(profit) attributable to non-controlling interest, income tax, financial expense (net), depreciation, amortization and impairment charges of entities included in the consolidated financial statements and including depreciation and amortization, financial expense and income tax expense of unconsolidated affiliates (pro rata of our equity ownership). CAFD is calculated as cash distributions received by the Company from its subsidiaries minus cash expenses of the Company, including debt service and general and administrative expenses. CAFD per share is calculated as CAFD divided by the weighted average number of outstanding ordinary shares of the Company during the period (116,149,149 for the nine-months ended on September 30, 2023, and 114,236,482 for September 30, 2022).

Our management believes Adjusted EBITDA, CAFD and CAFD per share are useful to investors and other users of our financial statements in evaluating our operating performance because it provides them with an additional tool to compare business performance across companies and across periods. Adjusted EBITDA is widely used by investors to measure a company's operating performance without regard to items such as interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization, which can vary substantially from company to company depending upon accounting methods and book value of assets, capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired.

Our management uses Adjusted EBITDA, CAFD and CAFD per share as measures of operating performance to assist in comparing performance from period to period on a consistent basis moving forward. They also readily view operating trends as a measure for planning and forecasting overall expectations, for evaluating actual results against such expectations, and for communicating with our board of directors, shareholders, creditors, analysts and investors concerning our financial performance.

In our discussion of operating results, we have included foreign exchange impacts in our revenue and Adjusted EBITDA by providing constant currency growth. The constant currency presentation is not a measure recognized under IFRS and excludes the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. We believe providing constant currency information provides valuable supplemental information regarding our results of operations. We calculate constant currency amounts by converting our current period local currency revenue and Adjusted EBITDA using the prior period foreign currency average exchange rates and comparing these adjusted amounts to our prior period reported results. This calculation may differ from similarly titled measures used by others and, accordingly, the constant currency presentation is not meant to substitute for recorded amounts presented in conformity with IFRS as issued by the IASB nor should such amounts be considered in isolation.





Information presented as the pro-rata share of our unconsolidated affiliates reflects our proportionate ownership of each asset in our property portfolio that we do not consolidate and has been calculated by multiplying our unconsolidated affiliates' financial statement line items by our percentage ownership thereto. Note 7 to our consolidated financial statements as of and for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023 includes a description of our unconsolidated affiliates and our pro rata share thereof. We do not control the unconsolidated affiliates. Multiplying our unconsolidated affiliates' financial statement line items by our percentage ownership may not accurately represent the legal and economic implications of holding a non-controlling interest in an unconsolidated affiliate. We include pro-rata share of depreciation and amortization, financial expense and income tax expense of unconsolidated affiliates because we believe it assists investors in estimating the effect of such items in the profit/(loss) of associates carried under the equity method (which is included in the calculation of our Adjusted EBITDA) based on our economic interest in such unconsolidated affiliates. Each unconsolidated affiliate may report a specific line item in its financial statements in a different manner. In addition, other companies in our industry may calculate their proportionate interest in unconsolidated affiliates differently than we do, limiting the usefulness of such information as a comparative measure. Because of these limitations, the information presented as the pro-rata share of our unconsolidated affiliates should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for our or such unconsolidated affiliates' financial statements as reported under applicable accounting principles.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars)



For the three-month period ended September 30, For the nine-month period ended September 30,

2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 303,964 $ 303,121 $ 858,583 $ 858,405 Other operating income 16,923 18,824 57,402 54,860 Employee benefit expenses (26,516 ) (18,655 ) (76,051 ) (58,766 ) Depreciation, amortization, and impairment charges (103,384 ) (156,250 ) (310,502 ) (374,059 ) Other operating expenses (76,643 ) (82,339 ) (237,930 ) (261,435 ) Operating profit $ 114,344 $ 64,701 291,502 $ 219,005 Financial income 6,824 2,735 17,414 5,934 Financial expense (80,138 ) (79,025 ) (243,083 ) (243,208 ) Net exchange differences (155 ) 6,500 (244 ) 13,837 Other financial income/(expense), net (5,068 ) 676 (12,011 ) (1,456 ) Financial expense, net $ (78,537 ) $ (69,114 ) (237,924 ) $ (224,893 ) Share of profit of entities carried under the equity method (3,947 ) 2,345 6,905 20,668 Profit/ (loss) before income tax $ 31,860 $ (2,068 ) 60,483 $ 14,780 Income tax (13,755 ) (6,925 ) (11,587 ) (12,975 ) Profit/ (loss) for the period $ 18,105 $ (8,993 ) 48,896 $ 1,805 (Profit) attributable to non-controlling interests 3,284 (4,550 ) (2,846 ) (11,278 ) Profit/ (loss) for the period attributable to the Company $ 21,389 $ (13,543 ) 46,050 $ (9,473 ) Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding (thousands) 116,154 115,604 116,149 114,236 Weighted average number of ordinary shares diluted (thousands) 119,719 119,769 119,714 118,402 Basic earnings per share (U.S. dollar per share) $ 0.18 (0.12 ) $ 0.40 $ (0.08 ) Diluted earnings per share (U.S. dollar per share) $ 0.18 (0.13 ) $ 0.40 $ (0.09 )





Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(Amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars)





Assets As of September 30, 2023 As of December 31, 2022 Non-current assets



Contracted concessional assets, PP&E and other intangible assets $ 7,185,415 $ 7,483,259 Investments carried under the equity method

243,898

260,031 Other financial assets

197,402

176,237 Deferred tax assets

151,873

149,656 Total non-current assets $ 7,778,588 $ 8,069,183 Current assets







Inventories $ 27,705 $ 34,511 Trade and other receivables

287,202

200,334 Other financial assets

173,532

195,893 Cash and cash equivalents

594,616

600,990 Total current assets $ 1,083,055 $ 1,031,728 Total assets $ 8,861,643 $ 9,100,911 Equity and liabilities

Share capital $ 11,616 $ 11,606 Share premium 736,594 986,594 Capital reserves 909,911 814,951 Other reserves 357,482 345,567 Accumulated currency translation differences (156,807 ) (161,307 ) Accumulated deficit (349,552 ) (397,540 ) Non-controlling interest 183,569 189,176 Total equity $ 1,692,813 $ 1,789,047 Non-current liabilities Long-term corporate debt 1,005,925 $ 1,000,503 Long-term project debt 4,012,592 4,226,518 Grants and other liabilities 1,236,850 1,252,513 Derivative liabilities 6,454 16,847 Deferred tax liabilities 287,960 296,481 Total non-current liabilities $ 6,549,781 $ 6,792,862 Current liabilities Short-term corporate debt $ 40,683 $ 16,697 Short-term project debt 399,472 326,534 Trade payables and other current liabilities 136,536 140,230 Income and other tax payables 42,358 35,541 Total current liabilities $ 619,049 $ 519,002 Total equity and liabilities $ 8,861,643 $ 9,100,911





Consolidated Cash Flow Statements

(Amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars)







For the three-month period ended September 30, For the nine-month period ended September 30,

2023 2022 2023 2022 Profit/ (loss) for the period $ 18,105 $ (8,993 ) $ 48,896 $ 1,805 Financial expense and non-monetary adjustments 207,918 243,374 560,976 628,279 Profit for the period adjusted by financial expense and non-monetary adjustments $ 226,023 $ 234,381 $ 609,872 $ 630,084 Changes in working capital (9,812 ) 50,094 (116,146 ) 47,778 Net interest and income tax paid (21,059 ) (32,885 ) (159,904 ) (162,136 ) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 195,152 $ 251,590 $ 333,822 $ 515,726 Acquisitions of subsidiaries and entities under the equity method (2,486 ) (3,581 ) (17,680 ) (45,553 ) Investments in operating concessional assets (5,067 ) (17,602 ) (24,738 ) (27,890 ) Investments in assets under development or construction (19,800 ) (8,330 ) (33,561 ) (30,406 ) Distributions from entities under the equity method 13,416 12,411 28,880 56,202 Other non-current assets/liabilities 5,698 (233 ) 22,533 (419 ) Net cash used in investing activities $ (8,239 ) $ (17,335 ) $ (24,566 ) $ (48,066 ) Net cash used in financing activities $ (74,460 ) $ (95,719 ) $ (309,948 ) $ (263,118 ) Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents $ 112,453 $ 138,536 $ (692 ) $ 204,542 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 486,844 668,247 600,990 622,689 Translation differences in cash or cash equivalent (4,681 ) (25,208 ) (5,682 ) (45,656 ) Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period $ 594,616 $ 781,575 $ 594,616 $ 781,575





Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net cash provided by operating activities





(in thousands of U.S. dollars) For the three-month period ended September 30, For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 195,152 $ 251,590 $ 333,822 $ 515,726 Net interest and income tax paid 21,059 32,885 159,904 162,136 Changes in working capital 9,812 (50,094 ) 116,146 (47,778 ) Non-monetary items and other (8,295 ) (13,432 ) (7,868 ) (37,020 ) Atlantica's pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated affiliates 5,726 7,387 25,277 37,577 Adjusted EBITDA $ 223,454 $ 228,336 $ 627,281 $ 630,641





Reconciliation of CAFD to CAFD per share





(in thousands of U.S. dollars) For the three-month period ended September 30, For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 CAFD (in thousands of U.S. dollars) $ 59,589 $ 61,662 $ 184,163 $ 179,010 Weighted average number of shares (basic) for the period (in thousands) 116,154 115,604 116,149 114,236 CAFD per share (in U.S. dollars) $ 0.5130 $ 0.5334 $ 1.5856 $ 1.5670





Reconciliation of Cash Available For Distribution and Adjusted EBITDA to Profit for the period attributable to the Company





(in thousands of U.S. dollars) For the three-month period ended September 30, For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Profit/ (loss) for the period attributable to the Company $ 21,389 $ (13,543 ) $ 46,050 $ (9,473 ) Profit/ (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest (3,284 ) 4,550 2,846 11,278 Income tax 13,755 6,925 11,587 12,975 Depreciation and amortization, financial expense and income tax expense of unconsolidated affiliates (pro rata of our equity ownership) 9,673 5,040 18,372 16,909 Financial expense, net 78,537 69,114 237,924 224,893 Depreciation, amortization, and impairment charges 103,384 156,250 310,502 374,059 Adjusted EBITDA $ 223,454 $ 228,336 $ 627,281 $ 630,641 Atlantica's pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated affiliates (5,726 ) (7,387 ) (25,277 ) (37,577 ) Non-monetary items 9,973 10,839 8,238 32,192 Accounting provision for electricity market prices in Spain 9,503 10,507 3,890 28,233 Difference between billings and revenue in assets accounted for as concessional financial assets 15,099 14,978 48,235 48,197 Income from cash grants in the US (14,629 ) (14,645 ) (43,887 ) (44,238 ) Maintenance Capex (5,067 ) (7,283 ) (24,738 ) (13,742 ) Dividends from equity method investments 13,416 12,411 28,880 56,202 Net interest and income tax paid (21,059 ) (32,885 ) (159,904 ) (162,136 ) Changes in other assets and liabilities (11,516 ) 52,186 (112,791 ) 53,012 Deposits into/ withdrawals from restricted accounts11 (8,813 ) (20,503 ) 12,425 (679 ) Change in non-restricted cash at project level11 (98,297 ) (135,718 ) 18,477 (187,334 ) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (8,568 ) (10,421 ) (25,759 ) (26,442 ) Debt principal repayments (28,208 ) (27,912 ) (162,669 ) (165,128 ) Cash Available For Distribution $ 59,589 $ 61,662 $ 184,163 $ 179,010





11 "Deposits into/ withdrawals from restricted accounts" and "Change in non-restricted cash at project level" are calculated on a constant currency basis to reflect actual cash movements isolated from the impact of variations generated by foreign exchange changes during the period.





About Atlantica

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc is a sustainable infrastructure company that owns a diversified portfolio of contracted renewable energy, storage, efficient natural gas, electric transmission and water assets in North & South America, and certain markets in EMEA ( www.atlantica.com ).





Chief Financial Officer Investor Relations & Communication Francisco Martinez-Davis Leire Perez E ir@atlantica.com E ir@atlantica.com

Our management believes CAFD and CAFD per share are relevant supplemental measurements of the Company's ability to earn and distribute cash returns to investors and are useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance because securities analysts and other interested parties use such calculations as a measure of our ability to make quarterly distributions. In addition, CAFD and CAFD per share are used by our management team for determining future acquisitions and managing our growth. Adjusted EBITDA, CAFD and CAFD per share are widely used by other companies in the same industry.