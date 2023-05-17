Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Atlanticus Holdings Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATLC   US04914Y1029

ATLANTICUS HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(ATLC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-17 pm EDT
28.83 USD   +1.16%
Atlanticus Announces Approval of Quarterly Preferred Stock Dividend
GL
Atlanticus Holdings Corp : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
Earnings Flash (ATLC) ATLANTICUS HOLDINGS Reports Q1 Revenue $261M
MT
Atlanticus Announces Approval of Quarterly Preferred Stock Dividend

05/17/2023 | 04:16pm EDT
ATLANTA, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLC) (“Atlanticus,” “the Company,” “we,” “our” or “us”), a financial technology company that enables its bank, retail and healthcare partners to offer more inclusive financial services to millions of everyday Americans, today announced that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.476563 per share to Series B Cumulative Perpetual Preferred shareholders. The cash dividend will be paid on or about June 15, 2023 to holders of record of Atlanticus’ Series B Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock on the close of business on June 1, 2023.

About Atlanticus Holdings Corporation

Empowering Better Financial Outcomes for Everyday Americans

Atlanticus’ technology allows bank, retail, and healthcare partners to offer more inclusive financial services to everyday Americans through the use of proprietary analytics. We apply the experience gained and infrastructure built from servicing over 18 million customers and $30 billion in consumer loans over our 25-year operating history to support lenders that originate a range of consumer loan products. These products include retail and healthcare private label credit and general purpose credit cards marketed through our omnichannel platform, including retail point-of-sale, healthcare-point of-care, direct mail solicitation, internet-based marketing, and partnerships with third parties. Additionally, through our CAR subsidiary, Atlanticus serves the individual needs of automotive dealers and automotive non-prime financial organizations with multiple financing and service programs.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's current views with respect to the payment of dividends in the future. You generally can identify these statements by the use of words such as “outlook,” “potential,” “continue,” “may,” “seek,” “approximately,” “predict,” “believe,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate” or “anticipate” and similar expressions or the negative versions of these words or comparable words, as well as future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “likely” and “could.” These statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include those risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and include, but are not limited to, risks related to the extent and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the Company, bank partners, merchant partners, consumers, loan demand, the capital markets, labor availability, supply chains and the economy in general; the Company's ability to retain existing, and attract new, merchant partners and funding sources; changes in market interest rates; increases in loan delinquencies; its ability to operate successfully in a highly regulated industry; the outcome of litigation and regulatory matters; the effect of management changes; cyberattacks and security vulnerabilities in its products and services; and the Company's ability to compete successfully in highly competitive markets. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and, except to the extent required by federal securities laws, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. In light of these risks and uncertainties, there is no assurance that the events or results suggested by the forward-looking statements will in fact occur, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Contact:
Investor Relations
(770) 828-2000
investors@atlanticus.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 117 M - -
Net income 2023 74,7 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,07x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 412 M 412 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,37x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 356
Free-Float 29,8%
Chart ATLANTICUS HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Atlanticus Holdings Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATLANTICUS HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 28,50 $
Average target price 44,50 $
Spread / Average Target 56,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey A. Howard President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William R. McCamey Chief Financial Officer
David G. Hanna Executive Chairman
Linda Brooks Chief Technology Officer
Rosalind Drakeford Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATLANTICUS HOLDINGS CORPORATION8.78%412
ALLY FINANCIAL INC.2.54%7 542
CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION-10.21%5 469
JIANGSU FINANCIAL LEASING CO., LTD.16.79%2 761
UPSTART HOLDINGS, INC.46.60%1 601
THANACHART CAPITAL13.53%1 464
