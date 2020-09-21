Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Atlanticus Holdings Corporation    ATLC

ATLANTICUS HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(ATLC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Atlanticus Joins GreenPrint's IMPACT COLLECTIVE to offset their Carbon Footprint and Increase Sustainability Efforts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/21/2020 | 12:58pm EDT

﻿Atlanticus joins a growing movement of brands committed to making an immediate and positive environmental impact

Atlanta, GA, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLC), a technology-enabled consumer finance company,  today announced it is expanding its sustainability efforts by joining the IMPACT COLLECTIVE, a group of forward-thinking brands committed to making an immediate and positive environmental impact through the reduction of their carbon, plastic, water, and energy footprints. This initiative is managed and administered by GreenPrint, a global environmental technology company.

“At Atlanticus, we are focused on sustainable practices. By joining the Impact Collective, we hope to expand efforts to reduce our carbon footprint,” said Akbar Rizvi, SVP of Marketing. “We believe this partnership with Greenprint reinforces our commitment to further help our customers with thoughtful and well-designed products and services.”

IMPACT COLLECTIVE offers its members several turnkey sustainability solutions designed to immediately improve the environmental impact of their products. Leveraging patented technology, IMPACT members’ carbon, plastic, energy, and/or water consumption is calculated and offset through investments in certified projects. IMPACT COLLECTIVE members can be identified through four IMPACT seals that appear on their customer communications or packaging, so consumers know they are supporting brands working to create a positive social impact.

By investing in certified carbon dioxide equivalent reduction projects like reforestation, landfill gas capture, alternative energy, methane reduction, and industrial process, IMPACT COLLECTIVE members are reducing their carbon footprint. “As we continue to partner with companies, we are proud to include Atlanticus as an IMPACT COLLECTIVE member,” said Pete Davis, founder and CEO of GreenPrint. “Together, we are empowered to be responsible stewards of our planet and are working to drive the industry to become more sustainable, one step at a time.”

About Atlanticus Holdings Corporation
Founded in 1996, our businesses, including the Fortiva® branded products and Aspire® branded products, utilize proprietary analytics and a flexible technology platform to enable financial institutions to provide various credit and related financial services and products to the financially underserved consumer credit market. We apply the experience gained and infrastructure built from servicing over 17 million customers and $25 billion in consumer loans over our 24-year operating history to support lenders that originate a range of consumer loan products. These products include retail credit and general-purpose credit cards marketed through our omnichannel platform, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, Internet-based marketing, and partnerships with third parties. Additionally, through its CAR subsidiary, Atlanticus serves the individual needs of automotive dealers and automotive non-prime financial organizations with multiple financing and service programs.

About IMPACT COLLECTIVE
IMPACT COLLECTIVE is a group of forward-thinking brands committed to making an immediate and positive environmental impact by neutralizing their carbon, plastic, water, and energy footprints. Members participate in programs that calculate and mitigate their environmental footprints by investing in certified projects and programs. IMPACT COLLECTIVE members can be identified through four IMPACT seals, so consumers know their purchases support brands that prioritize sustainability. IMPACT COLLECTIVE is managed and administered by GreenPrint, a global environmental technology company.

About GreenPrint
GreenPrint, a global environmental technology company, offers sustainability as a service with patent-protected programs that deliver environmental impact and bottom-line results. An Inc. 5000 company and a member of 1% Percent for the Planet, GreenPrint’s turnkey offerings help companies meet sustainability goals while increasing brand value and customer loyalty – making it easy for businesses to do well by doing good. GreenPrint, A Public Benefit Corporation, is on pace to offset over 30 million metric tons of Carbon by 2025. GreenPrint Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved ©2020.


Contact:
Investor Relations 
Mitch Saunders 
770.828.2000
investors@atlanticus.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ATLANTICUS HOLDINGS CORPORATION
12:58pAtlanticus Joins GreenPrint's IMPACT COLLECTIVE to offset their Carbon Footpr..
GL
12:57pATLANTICUS : Joins GreenPrint's IMPACT COLLECTIVE to offset their Carbon Footpri..
AQ
08/14ATLANTICUS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RES..
AQ
05/15ATLANTICUS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RES..
AQ
05/13ATLANTICUS HOLDINGS CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (..
AQ
03/30ATLANTICUS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RES..
AQ
2019ATLANTICUS HOLDINGS CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregiste..
AQ
2019ATLANTICUS HOLDINGS CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation ..
AQ
2019ATLANTICUS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RES..
AQ
2019Fortiva® Retail Credit Expands Partnership with American Signature Furniture ..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 35,1 M - -
Net income 2019 26,4 M - -
Net Debt 2019 664 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 5,43x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 188 M 188 M -
EV / Sales 2018 8,73x
EV / Sales 2019 22,6x
Nbr of Employees 317
Free-Float 40,6%
Chart ATLANTICUS HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Atlanticus Holdings Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATLANTICUS HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
David G. Hanna Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey A. Howard President & Director
William R. McCamey Chief Financial Officer
Deal W. Hudson Independent Director
Thomas G. Rosencrants Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATLANTICUS HOLDINGS CORPORATION43.17%188
ALLY FINANCIAL INC.-15.94%9 604
CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION-27.74%5 693
AEON THANA SINSAP (THAILAND)-47.64%828
MCMILLAN SHAKESPEARE LIMITED-34.20%476
SIXT LEASING SE47.70%409
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group