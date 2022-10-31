Advanced search
    ATLC   US04914Y1029

ATLANTICUS HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(ATLC)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:02 2022-10-31 pm EDT
28.75 USD   -2.36%
01:44pAtlanticus Ranks in Top 5 of Fortune's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies List for Second Consecutive Year
GL
GL
GL
Atlanticus Ranks in Top 5 of Fortune's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies List for Second Consecutive Year

10/31/2022 | 01:44pm EDT
Financial technology company empowering better financial outcomes for everyday Americans ranks as #4 fastest growing company

ATLANTA, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLC) (“Atlanticus,” “we,” “our” or “us”), a technology company enabling bank, retail, and healthcare partners to offer more inclusive financial services, is proud to announce it has been ranked as #4 in Fortune’s 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list. Atlanticus was also recognized on Fortune’s list in 2021 as the #1 fastest-growing company.

Atlanticus is one of only 24 companies who have returned in 2022 from last year’s top 100 companies. The annual list, now in its 37th year, ranked qualifying companies based on growth in revenue, profits, and stock returns, over the three-year period through June 30, 2022.

“This year’s economic volatility has posed challenges for companies and individuals globally, making this recognition even more meaningful as we continue to grow and unlock opportunities for the financially underserved,” said Jeff Howard, President and Chief Executive Officer of Atlanticus. “We could not be prouder of our dedicated team who continues working toward a common goal of providing everyday Americans with equitable access to financial services.”

Over 100 million Americans have limited options when it comes to financial services. Atlanticus is a financial empowerment platform providing a robust experience curated for the unique needs of those everyday Americans who have limited options when it comes to meeting their financial needs. For over 25 years, Atlanticus has provided its team members with the resources necessary to work together to maintain a single-minded focus of helping meet the needs of the financial underserved. For more information on how Atlanticus is making a real impact for real people, please visit: https://www.atlanticus.com/our-commitment/

About Atlanticus Holdings Corporation

Empowering Better Financial Outcomes for Everyday Americans

Atlanticus’ technology allows bank, retail, and healthcare partners to offer more inclusive financial services to everyday Americans through the use of proprietary analytics. We apply the experience gained and infrastructure built from servicing over 18 million customers and $27 billion in consumer loans over our 25-year operating history to support lenders that originate a range of consumer loan products. These products include retail and healthcare private label credit and general purpose credit cards marketed through our omnichannel platform, including retail point-of-sale, healthcare point-of-care, direct mail solicitation, internet-based marketing, and partnerships with third parties. Additionally, through our CAR subsidiary, Atlanticus serves the individual needs of automotive dealers and automotive non-prime financial organizations with multiple financing and service programs.

Media Relations Contact:
Sarah Richter
Vested for Atlanticus
224-698-0082
atlanticus@fullyvested.com


All news about ATLANTICUS HOLDINGS CORPORATION
GL
GL
GL
08/12Atlanticus Announces Approval of Quarterly Preferred Stock Dividend
GL
08/11B. Riley Lowers Atlanticus Holdings' Price Target to $48 from $53 to Reflect Lower Peer..
MT
08/10Atlanticus Holdings Corp : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direc..
AQ
08/10Atlanticus Posts Lower Q2 Profit, Higher Revenue
MT
08/09Earnings Flash (ATLC) ATLANTICUS HOLDINGS CORPORATION Reports Q2 Revenue $270M
MT
08/09Atlanticus Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
08/09ATLANTICUS HOLDINGS CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION A..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ATLANTICUS HOLDINGS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 080 M - -
Net income 2022 118 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,83x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 426 M 426 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,39x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 330
Free-Float 30,0%
Chart ATLANTICUS HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Atlanticus Holdings Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ATLANTICUS HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 29,44 $
Average target price 50,00 $
Spread / Average Target 69,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey A. Howard President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William R. McCamey Chief Financial Officer
David G. Hanna Executive Chairman
Linda Brooks Chief Technology Officer
Deal W. Hudson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATLANTICUS HOLDINGS CORPORATION-58.72%426
ALLY FINANCIAL INC.-40.58%8 496
CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION-31.45%6 092
JIANGSU FINANCIAL LEASING CO., LTD.1.77%1 977
UPSTART HOLDINGS, INC.-84.35%1 926
THANACHART CAPITAL5.96%1 090