Atlantis Japan Growth Fund : Annual audited – April 2022 (incl. notice of AGM 2022)

ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED

INTRODUCTION

INVESTMENT OBJECTIVE

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited (the "Company") aims to achieve long term capital growth through investment wholly or mainly in listed Japanese equities.

INVESTMENT POLICY

The Company may invest up to 100% of its gross assets in companies quoted on any Japanese stock exchange including, without limitation, the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime, Standard and Growth sections, or the regional stock exchanges of Fukuoka, Nagoya and Sapporo. The Company's benchmark index is the TOPIX Total Return index "benchmark total return index" and the Company will not be restricted to investing in constituent companies of the benchmark.

The Company may also invest up to 20% of its Net Asset Value (the "NAV") at the time of investment in companies listed or traded on other stock exchanges but which are either controlled and managed from Japan or which have a material exposure to the Japanese economy.

The Company may also invest up to 10% of its NAV at the time of investment in securities which are neither listed nor traded on any stock exchange or over-the-counter market.

In general, investments will be made in equity shares of investee companies, or in debt issued by investee companies. However, the Company may also invest up to 20% of its NAV at the time of investment in equity warrants and convertible debt.

The Company will not invest in more than 10% of any class of securities of an investee company. The Company will not invest in derivative instruments save for the purpose of efficient portfolio management.

The Company may not invest more than 10% in aggregate of the value of its total assets in other listed closed-ended investment funds except in the case of investment in closed-ended investment funds which themselves have published investment policies to invest no more than 15% of their total assets in other listed closed-ended investment funds, in which case the limit is 15%.

The Company may borrow, with a view to enhancing capital returns, up to a maximum of an amount not exceeding 20% of NAV at the time of borrowing.

No material change will be made to the investment policy without the approval of shareholders by ordinary resolution.

The management and impact of the risks associated with the investment policies are described in detail in the Notes to the Financial Statements (see Note 15).

INVESTMENT MANAGER AND INVESTMENT ADVISER

Quaero Capital LLP has been the appointed Investment Manager of the Company since 1 August 2014.

Atlantis Investment Research Corporation ("AIRC") has been the appointed Investment Adviser to the Company since 1 August 2014.

AIRC, established in Tokyo, through Taeko Setaishi as lead adviser, and her colleagues, advises the Investment Manager on the day-to-day conduct of the Company's investment business, the role it has played since the launch of the Company in May 1996.

DIVIDEND POLICY

There are regular quarterly dividend payments of 1% of the Company's NAV (based on the average daily NAV in the final month of the financial year). The dividends will be paid out of capital reserves and will be paid in March, June, September and December (please see Dividend Policy on page 18 for further details).